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Haven’t formed your business yet?
We’ve helped 4M+ people make it official.
Haven’t formed your business yet?
We’ve helped 4M+ people make it official.
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How to Get Grants for Black-Owned Businesses
Funding can be a challenge for any business owner, but implicit biases can put black-owned businesses under more scrutiny than they deserve. Grants designated for black-owned businesses can help close the gap between what you have to invest in your own business and what you receive from banks and lenders.
How to Get Grants for Black-Owned Businesses
Funding can be a challenge for any business owner, but implicit biases can put black-owned businesses under more scrutiny than they deserve. Grants designated for black-owned businesses can help close the gap between what you have to invest in your own business and what you receive from banks and lenders.
Key takeaways
Black-owned business grants usually do not have to be repaid, assuming you follow the rules attached to the award.
Most serious grant programs want to work with registered businesses that are earning revenue.
Black women founders may qualify for both Black-focused grants and women-owned business grants, which is worth taking advantage of.
If your business is still informal, fix that first. It’s not the most exciting step, but it is often the one that opens the door.
Read on to learn more about grants and how to identify the right one for your business.
What are Black-owned business grants, and why do they matter?
A business grant is money that you receive from a grantor that you don’t have to repay or give up a stake in your business to receive. For Black entrepreneurs—who often face higher loan denial rates from traditional lenders—grants can often be an easier way to get early-stage capital.
When you apply for a grant, you’re effectively competing against other qualified businesses for the same money. Rather than showcasing your business’ credit score, you’re trying to convince the grantor to give you the money based on your business plan, goals, mission, and other similar values. Your business doesn’t usually have to be financially perfect on paper. Many grantors are willing to give money to businesses that are in their early stages or don’t have perfect credit histories.
That does not mean grants are easy money. Most grants are competitive and can attract thousands of applicants during each cycle. Still, they are worth pursuing because they can fund growth without adding debt.
Do I need an LLC or a corporation to apply for business grants?
It depends on the grant. Some grantors are willing to award money to sole proprietors or freelancers, but most want to work with businesses that are formally registered. That typically means you’ll want to form a limited liability company (LLC) or corporation before you apply for a grant.
Formal registration as an LLC or corporation tells them your business has a tax ID, is accountable to the state, and can be audited for how the money is used.
Here's what your choice of structure means practically:
LLC. The vast majority of private, corporate, and state business grant programs are happy to work with LLCs. State filing fees run from $35 to $500. For many entrepreneurs, this is the right starting point.
C corp or S corp. Corporations are required by some competitive programs, particularly those targeting scalable startups or tech ventures.
Nonprofit. Nonprofit organizations are typically eligible for a separate category of foundation funding if they maintain legitimate nonprofit status.
Sole proprietorship. Many grants won't consider sole proprietorships. If you operate as a sole proprietor and are serious about grant funding, form an LLC to better qualify.
LegalZoom can help you form your business entity before you apply for grants. This way, you’ll have your registration in order and can submit the necessary paperwork with your application.
How to find grants for Black-owned businesses
Black-owned business grants can be difficult to find if you’re not sure where to start. Here are a few simple ways to find grants.
Use LegalZoom’s grant-finding tool
LegalZoom’s grant search tool makes it easy to find grants in your area based on your business, your ownership status, and other similar factors. Enter your business’ information into the tool and let it do the work for you.
Step 1: Explain what your business does. Enter your business’ description into the tool. You can be as detailed as you want here.
Step 2: Select your state. Many grants are restricted to specific states and cities. Choose the state where your business is registered from the dropdown menu.
Step 3: Enter your industry. Some grants are issued to businesses in specific industries. If you want to further expand your search, enter your company’s industry. For example, if you run a store, you may choose to enter “retail” into the box.
Step 4: Select owner demographics. If you want to narrow your search down further, you can provide information about your majority owners. For Black-owned business grants, you may want to select the “minority-owned” box. If you’re a Black-woman-owned business, consider also selecting the “women-owned” box. Feel free to choose as many fields as apply to your business.
Step 5: Run the search. Click the “Find grants” button and let the tool find grants you’re likely to qualify for.
Review each grant in detail before you apply.
Search government sites
The Small Business Development Center (SBDC) gives you access to experts in local and state-level funding and can help women-owned businesses find grants they’re eligible for. The network can pair you with an advisor who could match you with grants that fit your business’ needs and align with your purpose and mission.
Grants.gov: The primary database for all grant opportunities issued by federal agencies.
Challenge.gov: This site is where agencies post "challenges" or competitions with cash prizes. They’re not traditional grants, but they can help you get extra funding if you win the competition.
The Small Business Administration (SBA): The SBA doesn’t issue grants directly. However, they do have resources that Black-owned businesses can use to identify opportunities, learn more about funding options, and build stronger networks, which could help you qualify for grants.
SBIR and STTR grants for Black-owned tech businesses: SBIR and STTR programs provide major federal funding for U.S.-based, for-profit businesses focused on technology, research, or scientific innovations. Awards are substantial, with Phase I grants running up to $275,000 for feasibility work, and Phase II grants up to $1.5 million for full development. Applications are handled through sbir.gov, but applicants should research each agency’s requirements, as several agencies have recently eliminated or reduced diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) criteria in grant evaluations following new federal executive orders issued in early 2025.
State and local portals: Most states have an economic development office with specific grant programs for local entrepreneurs. These grants may get fewer applications than national grants, potentially making them easier to qualify for. You’ll find a mix of government grants and grants from private companies. You may also find these types of offices at the city or county level.
Keep in mind that most federal support for for-profit businesses flows through loans, contracts, and technical assistance, not direct grants. You may want to combine your grant search with traditional business loans or SBA loans to get the funding you need.
Check the Minority Business Development Agency (MBDA)
The MBDA is the only federal agency built specifically for minority-owned businesses. It funds a national network of business centers that provide free or low-cost consulting, help with financial applications, and connections to procurement and contract opportunities. There are also a few grants for minority-owned businesses available through the program.
Look for private grants for Black-owned businesses
Most of the accessible grant opportunities for Black entrepreneurs come from the private and corporate category—not in federal programs. Corporations and private foundations have put significant dollars into grant programs specifically for Black business owners, and unlike federal programs, many are straightforward to apply for without specialized expertise.
Hello Alice. Hello Alice is worth checking regularly because it features a rotating mix of grant opportunities. It is less a single grant than a funding hub. If you are an early-stage business and you’re trying to keep tabs on what is open, it is useful.
Coalition to Back Black Businesses. This grant awards up to $5,000 if you qualify. After receiving the initial grant, you may also qualify for a $25,000 enhancement or additional grant at a later date.
NAACP Powershift Entrepreneur Grant. This is one of the better-known Black business grant programs, and it gets a lot of attention. It has offered meaningful cash awards and support for selected businesses. The main thing is timing—programs like this are not always open, so you have to check regularly.
Google for Startups Black Founders Fund. This grant awards up to $150,000 to qualifying Black-led startups with established traction.
Special grants for Black women business owners
Black women founders often have the broadest application strategy available to them. You can usually look at Black entrepreneur grants, women-owned business grants, local small business grants, and certain founder programs all at once.
Black Girl Ventures (BGV) Pitch Competition: For early-stage businesses with under $1 million in revenue that are 51%+ owned by under-resourced women founders. BGV runs city-specific pitch competitions. The Chicago program offered $30,000 in prizes in 2025.
iFundWomen. iFundWomen has a grant application system and a steady flow of funding opportunities through partnerships. For Black women founders especially, it is one of the more practical places to keep on your list. Grant amounts vary by opportunity.
HerRise MicroGrant: The grant offers $1,000 every month to under-resourced women including women of color, as long as your business earns less than $1 million in revenue. Apply by the last day of each month.
DigitalUndivided Breakthrough Program: The program awards $5,000 plus mentorship for Black and/or Latina women with businesses registered for at least one year and generating $50,000 or more annually.
These are just a few of the programs available. Do your due diligence and research options that could fit your business.
How to strengthen your grant application
Just like loans, you’ll need to apply for each small business grant that you’re interested in—there’s no universal application. This can take time, but there are a few things you can do to speed up the process and make your application stand out from the other submissions.
Gather your paperwork
Most grants expect you to have a legally registered business before you apply, and you’ll need to prove that your business is registered as part of your application. Each grantor may have different requirements, but most will ask you for the following:
Your business plan
Your physical and mailing addresses
Your business’ contact information
Financial statements, including balance sheets and profit and loss statements
Two to three years of business or personal tax returns
Since each grant is different, review the requirements closely before you submit your application. Missing any information or documentation could cause your application to be disqualified.
Create a unique application every time
Every grant is unique, and your applications should be, too. Tailor your application, letter, and documentation to each grant you’re applying for instead of using a blanket approach. This may help you show how your business aligns with the grantor’s purpose and gives you a chance to stand out in the reviewers’ minds.
Be clear about how you’ll use the money
When grantors review applications, they want to see how each business plans to use the money if they win. Use this to your advantage. Explain exactly how you’ll use the money and the impact those purchases will have on your business.
For example, if you’re going to use the money to buy a new van for your company, explain how that new van will impact your company and help you provide better service to the people you serve. Make it personal and try to build a connection with the reviewers.
Apply early
Many grant programs review applications in the order they were received. This means the earlier you apply, the sooner people will review your application. This increases your chances of reviewers looking at your application and supporting documents with fresh eyes, before they’ve reviewed dozens of other applications and already have their favorites in mind.
That doesn’t mean you shouldn’t apply if you discover a grant close to the deadline. You can and should apply for any grant you qualify for, and feel would be a good fit for your business’ needs.
Do your due diligence
It’s a good idea to research the grantor you’re applying with before sending them your information. Unfortunately, scammers may pose as seemingly legitimate grantors or programs and could gain access to your business’ sensitive information. Make sure the organization is legitimate and that the grant is real before sending your information.
What if I do not qualify for grants?
If you don’t qualify for small business grants, you still have options.
Traditional business loans. These loans are typically available through national banks, local banks, and credit unions in your area. Traditional loans typically have higher credit score requirements than other funding options, so be sure to shop around and compare different lenders’ requirements and rates. Once you borrow the money, you must repay the loan in full, plus any interest accrued on the loan.
SBA loans. The SBA also issues small business loans to qualifying businesses. These loans often have more flexible credit score requirements and may be easier to qualify for than traditional loans in your early stages.
Investors. Depending on your industry, you may be able to attract investors who are willing to give you money in exchange for a stake in your business. Typically, this means you’ll need to give your investors a percentage of your company’s profits. Seek out investors at networking events, local economic development events, and by talking with colleagues in your industry.
How LegalZoom can help
LegalZoom doesn’t issue grants to any small business owner, no matter what industry you’re in or demographic you fit. However, we can help you get your business registered and organized so your grant applications are as strong as possible.
Get started on the right foot
Our business formation services can help you create an LLC, nonprofit organization, corporation, or sole proprietorship, no matter your state. As your business grows, LegalZoom can help you with compliance and staying on top of important deadlines.
Stay in good standing
LegalZoom offers compliance support for whatever your business needs, from initial support like business license identification, to ongoing annual report filing and registered agent services.
For hands-on service, our Compliance Concierge pairs you with a dedicated assistant focused on your business’ needs. When you use this service, you get:
Unlimited phone and email access to your concierge partner
Regular check-ins to identify gaps and risks
A compliance assessment and plan of action
End-to-end management of compliance filings
Keeping your business in compliance helps you look professional and reassures grant issuers that your business is stable and reliable.
Get legal help
Our Business Attorney Plans provide access to experienced business attorneys and unlimited 30-minute phone consultations about new legal issues. Your attorney can review your business documents, answer legal questions, and connect you with essential tools.
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Frequently asked questions
What is minority business certification, and do I need it?
It depends on what you are trying to do for your business. The certification can help if you’re interested in grants that prefer certified businesses. However, it’s not required for all grants. Do your research and see what your top grant programs want in their applicants. If most of them prefer certifications, take the time to get certified.
If you decide to get certified, you can do so through several programs, like the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC).
Can I apply for grants before forming my LLC or corporation?
Usually no. Some smaller opportunities may be flexible, but most serious grant programs want proof that your business is legally formed before they award money. LegalZoom can help you form your LLC or corporation quickly.
How does my business structure affect which grants I am eligible for?
LLCs and corporations usually have access to more options than sole proprietors. However, you shouldn’t choose a business structure just to get grants. Consider how each structure supports your current and long-term goals before you make your choice.
Can I apply for multiple grants at the same time?
Yes, you can apply for multiple grants at the same time, and doing so could help you get more funding. Just be sure to tailor each application you submit to each grant program. Don’t submit the same letters and supporting documentation across the board, as they may not resonate with reviewers. Tailor your application to each grant to give you a chance to make your business stand out from others.
What legal documents does LegalZoom help me get so I can apply for grants?
LegalZoom can help you form an LLC or corporation, get an EIN, put core governance documents in place, handle licenses, and stay on top of compliance requirements that often come up during applications.
How long does it typically take to receive grant funding after approval?
It varies. Some programs move within a few weeks. Others take a few months. If the paperwork is extensive, it can take longer. Talk to each grantor to learn more about their funding process. If you win a grant and it seems like funding is taking too long, reach out to your contact at the organization immediately. They should be able to give you an update.