Discover childcare business grants you may qualify for
Small business grants for childcare businesses can give you access to the money you need to grow without having to rely on credit or loans alone. Tell us about your business, and we’ll help match you to grant opportunities for daycare businesses—for free.
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Childcare Business Grants: How to Find and Win Funding for Your Daycare
Childcare and daycare facilities may qualify for small business grants that they can use to pay for everything from hiring employees to making improvements at the facility.
Childcare Business Grants: How to Find and Win Funding for Your Daycare
Childcare and daycare facilities may qualify for small business grants that they can use to pay for everything from hiring employees to making improvements at the facility.
Key takeaways
Grants typically don’t have to be paid back as long as you meet the grant criteria and the grantor’s conditions.
Grants are a great alternative to traditional loans and investors.
There are tens of thousands of grants out there for every industry, location, demographic, or situation.
Grants are highly competitive so it’s important to find what sets you apart.
Finding funding is one of the biggest challenges small business owners face, especially when loans and investors aren’t the right fit. That’s where small business grants come in.
What are childcare business grants, and how do they work?
A childcare business grant is a loan alternative that gives businesses in the childcare sector access to money that they don’t have to repay. Unlike loans, grants don’t usually need to be repaid, and they don’t typically charge interest on the money you receive. You can think of small business grants for childcare businesses as an investment in your business by a government agency, private foundation, or nonprofit organization.
Grant programs exist to solve specific community challenges. In the childcare industry, these funds are often used to:
Eliminate childcare deserts (areas with a shortage of available providers)
Improve the quality of early childhood education
Support the workforce by providing training and better wages
Grant amounts can range from as little as $2,000 to more than $25,000, depending on the grant.
What types of grants are available for childcare businesses?
Childcare business grants are available from several key sources.
Federal childcare grants
There are several federal programs that issue grants for childcare businesses. The requirements for each grant may differ, so be sure to read the eligibility requirements before you apply.
Grants.gov: Primary database of competitive federal grants; use keywords like “child care,” “daycare,” “preschool,” and filter by agencies such as HHS/ACF or SBA to find opportunities that can fund childcare-related projects and organizations.
SBA grants: SBA’s grant page, which lists competitive SBA grant programs (e.g., Women’s Business Center or sector-focused initiatives) and links out to open Notices of Funding Opportunity that sometimes include support for childcare-related small business ecosystems rather than direct operating grants.
Childcare-specific programs: The federal government offers several childcare-specific grant programs for small business owners. The exact programs may vary from year to year, however, Head Start and Early Head Start expansion grants, Child Care and Development Block Grants (CCDBG), and the USDA Rural Development Community Facilities grants can help childcare providers get funding.
State and local grants
Depending on the state you’re operating in, you may qualify for state and local grants for childcare businesses. To find local grants, you’ll need to check with local databases and nonprofit organizations.
State workforce commission: Your state’s workforce commission may offer grants to help childcare businesses with their funding needs.
County and municipal facility improvement programs: Most counties have programs in place to help childcare businesses improve their facilities. The requirements vary by location. You can learn more about the programs available in your area by contacting your county.
Private foundation grants
Private foundations and nonprofit organizations offer grants to childcare businesses. You can search for these grants by looking for nonprofits and foundations in your area or by using the LegalZoom grant search tool.
Who qualifies for childcare business grants?
To qualify for childcare business grants, you should be able to show grantors that you’re running a childcare business. This typically means you’ll need to provide documentation showing your business’ plans, your goals, and how you’ll use the grant money.
What documentation do you need to apply for a childcare grant?
Every grant is unique, and the exact types of documentation you’ll need to provide will depend on the grant you’re applying for. However, many grants ask for information, including but not limited to the following:
Business formation documents. Many grant programs prefer to work with formally registered businesses, and may ask for proof of your registration. This could include information like your articles of organization or your operating agreement.
Business plan and financial projections. Grantors like to see how businesses will use the money if they win the grant. Be prepared to submit your business plan and your financial projections (including profit and loss statements and revenue estimates) as part of your application.
Licensing and certification documents. Many states require daycare and childcare businesses to maintain certain licenses and permits. Be prepared to submit copies of those licenses and permits as part of your grant application.
Tax identification numbers. You’ll typically need to provide your employer identification number (EIN) in your grant application.
A letter explaining why you should win the grant. It’s normal for businesses to submit letters as part of their grant application. Use this letter as a way to show grantors why you deserve the grant, how you’ll use the money, and what makes you unique compared to your competition.
Be sure to read the application instructions in detail before submitting your application and documentation. Sending something that the grantor doesn’t ask for could hurt you, but so could leaving something out of your application.
Do your due diligence
Unfortunately, scammers often target small business owners. Legitimate grants will almost never ask you to pay an application fee or processing fee up front. If an organization seems suspicious or asks for sensitive bank info before you’ve been selected, do your research and proceed with caution.
What can childcare business grant money be used for?
Some grantors place restrictions on how you can use the money you receive in your childcare business grant. These restrictions depend on the grant and should be disclosed in the terms of the grant before you apply. However, many grants can be used to cover the common childcare business expenses:
Startup costs. You may be able to use your childcare grant to pay for common startup costs like licensing fees, background checks for employees, initial supplies, and other similar expenses.
Facility improvements. Grants may be used for improvements, including renovations, safety upgrades, and playground equipment.
Educational materials. You may be able to use your grant to cover the cost of educational materials, including books, games, activities, and software.
Staff training and development. If your staff needs ongoing training or continuing education, grants may help cover the cost of any necessary courses.
Marketing and enrollment support. Grants may typically be used to help pay for your business’ marketing expenses.
Keep in mind that you’ll want to check with each individual grant before using the money. Make sure you understand any restrictions before you spend the money you receive.
How to improve your chances of winning a childcare grant
Though competition is tough, there are a few things you can do to increase your chances of winning a grant for your childcare business.
Make sure your business is registered
Though grantors don’t always require applicants to have a formally registered business, like an LLC or corporation, doing so could give you a leg up on the competition. Before applying, consider formalizing your business by forming an LLC or corporation. LegalZoom can help, whether you’re just starting out or need to change a sole proprietorship to a more formal business structure.
Tailor your application to each grant
It may be tempting to create one version of your application that you can use to apply to multiple grants, but that doesn’t mean you should. While this can save time in the short term, generic applications can be a flag to grant reviewers. If an application feels generic and others in the pool put effort into being unique and tailored to the specific grant, you’ll be less likely to win the funds.
Take your time, read the application instructions, and make sure your application (and any letters you submit) speak specifically to the grant you’re applying for.
Highlight your financial planning efforts
Grantors like to give money to businesses that will be able to use the funds to grow and succeed. If they think your business won’t be around for very long after receiving the funds, they’ll be less likely to give you the grant. Show grantors that you have a solid plan for the money and for your business by providing strong financial planning documentation with your application.
Apply for multiple grants simultaneously
Consider applying for multiple grants at the same time rather than applying for one and waiting to hear back. This helps you cover more ground and lets you try to qualify for multiple grants before deadlines end. Just be sure to tailor your application to each grant and read the instructions carefully.
Remember: Your application will be reviewed by at least one person. You need to convince them that you’re deserving of the grant, and the best way to do that is to put a little extra effort into your application.
How LegalZoom can help
LegalZoom doesn’t issue grants to small business owners, but we can help you make sure your business is organized in a way that inspires confidence in your brand.
Get started on the right foot
Our business formation services let you create an LLC, corporation, nonprofit, or sole proprietorship quickly and easily. As your business grows and your needs change, you can trust LegalZoom to help you with business compliance and staying on top of important deadlines.
Stay in good standing
Our Compliance Concierge service manages your business’ compliance efforts and pairs you with a dedicated assistant focused on your business’ needs. When you use this service, you get:
Unlimited phone and email access to your concierge partner
Regular check-ins to identify gaps and risks
A compliance assessment and plan of action
End-to-end management of compliance filings
Keeping your business in compliance helps you look professional and reassures grant issuers that your business is stable and reliable.
Get legal help
Our Business Attorney Plans provide access to dedicated business attorneys and unlimited 30-minute phone consultations about new legal issues. An attorney from our network can review your business documents, answer legal questions, and connect you with essential tools.
Get matched with grants
Our grant search tool matches you with grants that you’re likely to qualify for based on the information you provide. You’ll receive a list of grants with a percentage match so you can see which ones align with your qualifications and which might be a stretch.
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Frequently asked questions
Where can I get help applying for childcare business grants?
There are several ways to get help with your childcare grant application. You can contact an SBA Women’s Business Center or check with your state’s local business programs to see if they have experts who can advise you on your application. You may also want to hire a professional grant writer or consultant to help you draft your application.
What happens after I receive a childcare grant?
After you win a grant, you’ll receive funds from the grantor. You can then use the funds according to any restrictions specified in the grant agreement. Once you receive the money, you may want to keep track of how you’re using it and track the exact purchases and amounts you’re spending. Some grantors may ask for documentation showing how you’re using the funds. You’ll also want to speak with an accountant or tax specialist to see how the money you receive will impact your taxes for the year.
How do I create a business plan for grant applications?
Start by creating an executive summary that describes your business and mission. Then, you’ll want to explain how your childcare service benefits your target community. Outline your strategy and operational structure, provide a realistic financial projection that shows how the grant funds will be used, and provide an explanation of why your plan is financially possible. Be sure to tailor the plan to each grant’s eligibility criteria.
Are childcare grants considered taxable income?
Generally, yes. Most business grants are considered taxable income by the IRS and state tax authorities. However, because you typically spend the grant money on deductible business expenses (like supplies or payroll), the tax impact often offsets itself. It is vital to keep meticulous records and consult a tax professional.
Do I need to have a physical address before I apply?
It depends on the grant. Some startup grants are designed to help you secure and renovate a space. However, many federal and state grants require you to be licensed first, which means you need a facility that meets safety codes before you can qualify for the license. Always check the eligibility section of the grant notice to see if a lease or property deed is required.