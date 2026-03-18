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Find Georgia Business Grants You May Qualify For

Small business grants in Georgia can give you access to the money you need to grow without having to rely on credit or loans alone. Tell us about your business, and we'll help match you to grant opportunities—for free.

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By clicking "Find grants," I agree to LegalZoom's Terms of Use and AI Additional Terms. Grant matcher uses AI technology to suggest funding opportunities and provide insights. It does not provide legal advice.

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October 8, 2025
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May 27, 2025
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February 19, 2025
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Spoke clearly, was professional and very knowledgeable about his business

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February 10, 2025
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Nonprofit Advisor, Daniel Morgan is great

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March 2, 2026
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December 29, 2025
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December 26, 2025
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July 11, 2025
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June 25, 2025
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June 4, 2025
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April 20, 2025
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March 4, 2025
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February 18, 2025
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February 16, 2025
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Being a business owner of two businesses...

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February 3, 2025
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January 20, 2025
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Outstanding Work

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January 2, 2025
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Great help

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April 30, 2026
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SO VERY EASY!

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March 23, 2026
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Smooth Process

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December 17, 2025
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Easy and professional

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September 3, 2025
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10/10 customer service

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Kate
August 19, 2025
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Very helpful everyone I spoke with was…

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July 11, 2025
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KIERVE has Excellent Customer Service

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July 2, 2025
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Customer Service exceeded my expectations.

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Clinton Goodrich
May 19, 2025
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Very helpful

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Kevin McCarthy
February 23, 2025
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Joe was extraordinary

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Juan Ferrer
February 19, 2025
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Perla Gallegos was Great

Perla Gallegos was great with follow ups and transparency as it relate to my business formation. I hope all Legal Zoom employees represents the way in which Perla Gallegos has done so in representation of the company.

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Joe Davis
March 2, 2026
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Legalzoom has handled all our business…

Legalzoom has handled all our business formation needs with the utmost professionalism and timely filing. We appreciate their friendly and easy to use website.

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KOTEKA OGBURN JENKINS
October 20, 2025
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Love how easy to understand the process…

Love how easy to understand the process of formation they have made!

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Y.A
August 26, 2025
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The request I made for formation…

The request I made for formation documents was taken care of immediately and professionally. They were very helpful in getting me what I needed.

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Bruce Fleishaker
August 9, 2025
LegalZoom

I had the absolute pleasure of working…

I had the absolute pleasure of working with Maria as my business formation specialist at LegalZoom, and I couldn’t be more grateful for her support throughout the process of creating my LLC. From start to finish, Maria was patient, knowledgeable, and incredibly thorough. She took the time to answer every one of my questions—no matter how small—and walked me through each step with clarity and confidence. Starting a business can feel overwhelming, but Maria made the entire experience smooth and manageable. Her dedication, professionalism, and genuine care for her clients truly stood out. Thanks to her guidance, I felt supported and well-informed every step of the way. Thank you, Maria, for your outstanding service and for going above and beyond. You are truly an asset to the LegalZoom team!

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Diego Louis
May 24, 2025
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Using Legal Zoom made my business…

Using Legal Zoom made my business formation very easy. The program is user friendly and explains every step clearly.

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Anna Silvia Mejia
April 19, 2025
LegalZoom

Legal Zoom is a true one stop shop

This is the second company I have formed using Legal Zoom. They say what they are going to do and they do it. Legal Zoom provides all the tools and services you will need to quickly start your company, allowing you to focus on your business. The business formation specialist I spoke with, Juan was great; extremely knowledgeable and professional while giving me the feeling that I was talking with an old friend.

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Steve Robbins
March 21, 2025
LegalZoom

The agent was extremely helpful and…

The agent was extremely helpful and gave me the info that I was looking for. As soon as I got off of the phone with her, I got the official acceptance of my business formation!

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Joshua Roberts
March 17, 2025
LegalZoom

Seamless Support from Day One

I was impressed by how quickly Alan, my Business Formation Specialist, reached out to me. Having support from day one is incredibly reassuring, especially as I navigate starting my first business. I look forward to seeing how my relationship with LegalZoom and my experience with their services evolve.

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Rosemart Aoki
March 6, 2025
LegalZoom

ClarisseTravel Wine Tourism Agency

I recently utilized LegalZoom's services. The platform was user friendly, making the complex process of business formation straight forward and accessible. The customer service team was knowledgeable and responsive, promptly addressing all my inquiries. The efficiency and professionalism demonstrated by LegalZoom have provided me with confidence and peace of mind. I highly recommend their services to anyone seeking reliable business formation assistance.

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ClarisseTravel LLC
February 20, 2025
LegalZoom

The business formation specialist…

The business formation specialist Ramses Cardenas understood my needs and articulated well the company's product. I chose the pro package because it was my best option based on the information Ramses supplied. The process was quick easy and to the point.

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Aaron Kinney
February 20, 2025
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All About Georgia Small Business Grants

Georgia has a growing small business ecosystem, and grant programs exist at every level, including federal, state, county, and city. The challenge is knowing where to look, understanding what you actually qualify for, and separating genuine opportunities from scams.

Key takeaways

  • Grants don't have to be paid back as long as you meet the grant criteria and the grantor's conditions.

  • Grants are a great alternative to traditional loans and investors.

  • There are grants available for every industry, location, demographic, and situation.

  • Grants are highly competitive, so it's important to find what sets you apart.

Read on to learn more about grants and how to identify the right one for your business.

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What are Georgia business grants?

A business grant is money awarded to your business that you don't have to pay back. Unlike a loan, there's no interest, no repayment schedule, and no debt. In exchange, grantors typically require you to meet specific eligibility criteria, use the funds for designated purposes, and sometimes submit progress reports after receiving the award.


In Georgia, grants come from several sources: federal agencies, the state government, county and city economic development offices, and private foundations. Some are open to any Georgia small business. Others are designed for specific industries, business stages, or owners—like women, minorities, or businesses in rural areas. Knowing which category you fall into is the first step to finding programs worth your time.

Note: Many programs marketed as grants for Georgia businesses are actually loans or loan guarantees. The distinction matters. This page flags those clearly so you're not caught off guard in the application process.

Why apply for a Georgia business grant?

For most small business owners, the appeal is simple: It's money you don't have to pay back and don't have to give up equity to get. But the benefits go beyond the cash itself.

  • Equity-free funding. A grant doesn't cost you an ownership stake in your business. You keep full control while accessing capital you didn't have to borrow or trade equity for.

  • Credibility boost. Winning a competitive grant signals to lenders, partners, and customers that your business has been evaluated and found worthy. That validation can open additional doors.

  • Lower financial risk. Since grants don't require repayment, they let you invest in growth without taking on the debt load that loans carry.

How to find Georgia business grants

Grant opportunities in Georgia are spread across federal agencies, state offices, and local economic development programs. Here are the most reliable places to look.

Use LegalZoom's grant-finding tool

LegalZoom's grant search tool surfaces funding opportunities matched to your specific business. Enter your industry, location, business stage, and owner profile, and the tool identifies grants you may be eligible for, including programs specific to Georgia businesses. It's free to use and takes a few minutes.

Check with the SBDC

The Small Business Development Center (SBDC) network has advisors across Georgia who work with small business owners at no cost. They can help you identify grant programs, evaluate your eligibility, and strengthen your application before you submit. Georgia SBDC offices are located at universities and colleges across the state, so there's likely one within reach wherever you're based.

Georgia-specific grant resources

A few organizations worth bookmarking as you research what's available in Georgia:

  • Georgia Department of Economic Development. This is the state's official small business finance hub with an overview of federal grants, state loan programs, and local funding options organized by category.

  • Invest Atlanta. Invest Atlanta is Atlanta's economic development authority, offering loan programs and improvement grants for businesses operating within city limits, including the Small Business Improvement Grant of up to $50,000. 

  • Cobb County Economic Development Office. The office administers the Cobb County Entrepreneurship Grant Program, which offers grants up to $10,000 for businesses located in the county.

  • Access to Capital for Entrepreneurs (ACE). Georgia's largest small business-focused community development financial institution, serving women, minorities, and low-to-moderate income entrepreneurs statewide with loans and business education.

Search government sites

Federal grant databases are a good starting point, especially for tech, research, manufacturing, and export-focused businesses.

  • Grants.gov: The primary federal database for grant opportunities; most listings are for nonprofits and government entities, but some programs are accessible to for-profit businesses.

  • USAGov: Prize competitions and challenges run by federal agencies, including some open to small businesses.

  • State and local portals: Georgia's economic development agency publishes state-level opportunities online. County and city economic development offices often have programs with less competition than federal grants, and they're worth checking directly.

Tips for applying for Georgia business grants

Grant programs are competitive, and small mistakes can sink otherwise strong applications. These habits help.

Make sure your business is ready

Before you apply for anything, get your documentation in order. Most grant programs will ask for some combination of the following:

  • A current business plan with clear goals and a specific use-of-funds statement

  • Two to three years of tax returns and financial statements, including balance sheets and profit and loss statements

  • Your employer identification number (EIN)

  • A physical business address, mailing address, business phone number, email, and website

  • Your Georgia business registration documents

  • A SAM.gov registration and Unique Entity Identifier (UEI) if you're applying for federal grants

Not every program requires all of these, but having them ready saves time and keeps you from missing deadlines.

Be selective about the grants you apply to

Every grant application takes time, and time is a resource. Focus on programs where you clearly meet all the eligibility criteria, not just most. Applying for grants you're not a strong fit for dilutes your effort and rarely pays off.

Always follow the application instructions

Grant reviewers read dozens or hundreds of applications. When someone doesn't follow the format, ignores word limits, or leaves required fields blank, it stands out—and not in a good way. Read the instructions carefully, answer what's asked, and submit everything the program requires.

Do your due diligence

Legitimate grants never charge an application fee, ask for your bank account information upfront, or guarantee approval before you've applied. If an offer shows up in your inbox unsolicited and promises fast money, treat it as a red flag. Verify any program directly through official .gov websites or by calling the agency listed on the program's official page.

How to increase your chances of acceptance

Grant committees want to fund businesses they believe will actually follow through. That means the strongest applications come from owners who can show they're organized, financially sound, and in charge of a legitimate business.


One of the most practical things you can do is make sure your business is properly formed before you apply. An LLC or corporation tells a reviewer that you've done the work to set up a real operation. Some programs rule out sole proprietorships from the start, so if you're still operating informally, forming your business first expands what you're eligible for.


Compliance matters too, and it's easy to overlook. Missing an annual report or letting a business license lapse can get an otherwise strong application disqualified.

How LegalZoom can help

Getting a grant starts well before you fill out an application. The businesses that tend to qualify are properly formed, legally compliant, and have the documentation to back it up. Here's how LegalZoom supports that foundation.

Get started on the right foot

LegalZoom's business formation services make it straightforward to set up an LLC, corporation, nonprofit, or sole proprietorship in Georgia. Forming your business correctly from the start builds the legal foundation that many grant programs require before they'll consider your application.

Stay in good standing

Once your business is formed, keep it compliant. Our Business Manager service keeps you on top of all of it, so you're not scrambling to fix compliance gaps when a grant deadline is looming:

  • Unlimited phone and email access to your Business Manager

  • Regular check-ins to identify gaps and risks

  • A compliance assessment and plan of action

  • End-to-end management of compliance filings

A business that's current on all its filings is a business that looks credible to a grant committee.

Get legal help

LegalZoom's Business Attorney Plan connects you with a dedicated attorney who can answer legal questions as they come up. Plans include unlimited 30-minute consultations on new legal matters as well as document reviews, so you're not navigating grant agreements, contracts, or compliance questions without support.

Find business support that’s right for you

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A personalized dashboard available to you 24/7

Manage your business

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Frequently asked questions

Do you have to pay back a business grant in Georgia?

No. Grants don't typically require repayment as long as you meet the conditions attached to the award. If you fail to meet the grant's requirements after receiving funds, some programs can require you to return the money, so read the terms carefully before accepting any award.

Can an LLC apply for business grants in Georgia?

Yes. An LLC can apply for most Georgia business grant programs, and having a formal business structure often makes you more competitive. Some programs specifically require that applicants operate as a registered business entity rather than a sole proprietor, so forming an LLC before you apply can expand the pool of grants available to you.

Are there grants for existing businesses or just startups?

Both. Some Georgia grant programs are designed for early-stage businesses, while others, including many county and city-level programs, favor businesses with an operating history.

How much grant money can a small business receive in Georgia?

It varies widely by program. Local grants, like those in Decatur and Cobb County, typically range from a few hundred to $10,000. Federal programs like SBIR can award significantly larger amounts, though they're also more competitive and often require a research or innovation focus.

Can you apply for multiple grants at the same time?

Yes, and doing so could help your business get more funding. Just make sure you're tracking each program's deadlines, requirements, and fund-use restrictions separately. Some grants prohibit using funds for the same expenses that another grant is covering.

Are grants available for minority- and women-owned businesses in Georgia?

Yes. Georgia has programs at the state, local, and national levels designed specifically for minority- and women-owned businesses. Certification as a minority-owned or women-owned business can open additional eligibility. Organizations like Access to Capital for Entrepreneurs (ACE) serve Georgia businesses with a focus on underrepresented owners.

Get helpful tips and information