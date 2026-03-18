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How to Get Small Business Grants for Startups

Veterans have built over 1.9 million businesses in the United States, employing nearly 5.5 million Americans. Despite that track record, veteran business owners often receive less funding than they request. That lower amount of funding means that veteran-owned businesses may not have the funds they need to get their businesses off the ground or to grow established companies. 


Small business grants for veterans can help close the gap between what you are able to receive from a lender and what you need to reach your business goals.

Key takeaways

  • Grants are essentially “free money” that you don’t have to pay back, so long as you meet certain conditions set forth by the grantor.

  • Grants are a great alternative to traditional loans and investors.

  • There are tens of thousands of grants out there for every industry, location, demographic, or situation.

  • Grants are highly competitive, so it’s important to find what sets you apart.

Finding funding is one of the biggest challenges small business owners face, especially when loans and investors aren’t the right fit. That’s where small business grants come in.

A woman sits at her desk and types on her laptop

What are small business grants?

Grants are a type of funding that you don’t typically have to pay back. When you apply for a small business loan, you’re required to make regular payments on that loan until you pay off what you borrowed in full, plus any interest the lender charges you. Grants, on the other hand, are issued much like a financial gift. As long as you satisfy the terms of the grant, you typically won’t have to pay it back. 


These grants are often issued by nonprofit organizations, but you may also find them through private companies and government organizations that support businesses like yours or specialize in helping veterans create or grow small businesses.

What makes veteran-owned business grants different?

Veteran-specific grants prioritize applicants based on military service. These grants are often only open to current or former military members. To qualify, you’ll likely need to disclose your military history as well as satisfy the qualification requirements for each grant.

How do veteran-owned business grants differ from loans?

Traditional bank loans often favor applicants with credit scores of at least 700, documented profits and losses, and assets to back the loan in case you can’t make payments or default on the loan. For some veterans, meeting those requirements, especially when trying to run a business while adjusting to or entering civilian life, can be difficult. 


Most grant programs don’t have strict credit score requirements, so you may be able to qualify even if your personal finances aren’t perfect. In fact, many grants for veterans are run by veterans, so they understand the challenges and special circumstances in which many vets find themselves. It’s also worth noting that grants can stack—you can and should apply for any grant you’re interested in and meet the requirements for. There are no limits to the number of grants you can receive or the amount of money you can win.

Feature Veteran business grants SBA loans Traditional loans
Repayment required? No Yes Yes
Credit requirement Low or none Mid-600s or higher 700 or higher
Collateral required? No Sometimes Usually
Typical funding amount $1,000 to $25,000+ Up to $5 million Varies by lender
Application timeline 4 to 12 weeks 3 to 6 months 2 to 6 weeks
Competition level High Moderate Moderate
Feature Veteran business grants SBA loans Traditional loans
Repayment required? No Yes Yes
Credit requirement Low or none Mid-600s or higher 700 or higher
Collateral required? No Sometimes Usually
Typical funding amount $1,000 to $25,000+ Up to $5 million Varies by lender
Application timeline 4 to 12 weeks 3 to 6 months 2 to 6 weeks
Competition level High Moderate Moderate

How to find small business grants for veterans

It can be difficult to find grants if you’re not sure where to look or for which you could qualify. But with the right tools, it can be easier than you think.

Use LegalZoom’s grant-finding tool

LegalZoom’s grant search tool makes it easy for veterans to find small business grants they may qualify for.

  • Step 1: Enter your business’ information. Provide a general overview of your business in the “Business Description” box. Include your industry, your business, and your goals.

  • Step 2: Select your state. Enter the state in which your business is located or registered.

  • Step 3: Select your business type. If you’re running a business with the primary purpose of making money, choose “For-profit” in the “Business Type” field. If you’re opening a nonprofit organization, choose “Non-profit.”

  • Step 4: Select any owner attributes. This option lets you share what type of business owner you are. If you’re just looking for small business grants for veterans, select the “Veteran-owned” box. If you’re a disabled veteran, you can select the “Disability-owned” and “Veteran-owned” boxes. Choose as many as apply to your situation.

  • Step 5: Run the search. Once you’ve entered all the relevant information, click the “Find grants” button.

The search will show you the grants you’re likely to qualify for. Be sure to read over all the results and dig into each individual grant's website and requirements.

Check with the SBDC

The Small Business Development Center (SBDC) connects you to experts who can help you find grants for veteran-owned businesses and organizations. The network pairs you with an advisor who may match you with grants that align with your business’ purpose and your goals.

Look at federal programs

There are fewer federal grant programs than there are private grant programs, but they’re still worth looking into.

  • Grants.gov. This is the government’s database for more than 1,000 federal grant programs. You can narrow the search results down by looking for grants with terms like “veteran” or “service-disabled” to filter results.

  • USDA Rural Business Development grants. If you live in a qualifying rural area, you may qualify for a USDA grant. These grants are designed to help business owners in rural areas get funding. Though it’s not veteran-specific, it can still help you get the money you need.

  • Office of Small & Disadvantaged Business Utilization (OSDBU). The OSDBU provides certification resources, contracting support, and referrals that can help veteran‑owned businesses access federal opportunities.

  • State and local portals: Most states have an economic development office with specific grant programs for local entrepreneurs. These grants may get fewer applications than national grants, potentially making them easier to qualify for. You’ll find a mix of government grants and grants from private companies. You may also find these types of offices at the city or county level.

Check for private grants

Private grants come from nonprofits, corporations, and foundations. They tend to move faster than federal programs and don't require the same level of government paperwork. Our Grant Search Tool can help you find many of them, but you can also check directly with these organizations and businesses.

  • Warrior Rising. Warrior Rising is a veteran-run nonprofit backed by the SBA that offers training and grants up to $20,000. Their programs, Warrior Academy and Warrior University, give veterans training on how to own and operate businesses. After successfully completing the program, you may qualify for funding.

  • Hiring Our Heroes. This program awards veteran-owned and military-spouse-owned businesses grants of up to $25,000. The grants are typically awarded to businesses in economically vulnerable communities.

  • NASE Growth grants. The National Association for the Self-Employed awards $4,000 quarterly to members running for-profit businesses. NASE has awarded over $1 million in grants to veteran-owned businesses since 2006. Because grants are awarded quarterly rather than once per year, your chances of funding across a full calendar year are higher than most one-cycle programs.

  • Military Entrepreneur Challenge (Second Service Foundation). This grant is a regional pitch competition that offers awards from $4,000 to $15,000. Even if you don’t win the award, you’ll likely still leave the event with investor introductions and connections that could help you grow your business.

  • Stephen L. Tadlock Veteran Grant (Founders First CDC). The Founders First CDC awards microgrants of $1,000 to qualified applicants. The organization also helps you network with mentors who can help you get your business started or help you stay on the right track.

  • Farmer Veteran Fellowship Fund. For veterans in agriculture, this program provides $1,000 to $5,000 for equipment. Funds are paid directly to vendors rather than the business owner, which keeps accounting clean and reduces the chance of funds being treated as personal income.

Do your due diligence

Research the grantor before you send any information. Scammers sometimes pose as legitimate grant programs and use the process to access your business' sensitive data. Verify that the organization is real and that the grant opportunity is legitimate before you apply.

How to strengthen your grant application

Just like loans, you’ll need to apply for each veteran-owned small business grant that you’re interested in. There’s no universal application. This can take time, but there are a few things you can do to make your application stand out from the other submissions.

Get your paperwork in order

Some grants let you apply before you form your business, but most require you to have a legally registered business before you can submit your application. You’ll need to provide certain documents to the organization as part of your application. This may include:

  • Your business plan

  • Your physical and mailing addresses

  • Your business’ contact information

  • Your employer identification number (EIN)

  • Financial statements, including balance sheets and profit and loss statements

  • Two to three years of business or personal tax returns

  • Proof of 51% or more veteran ownership

The exact documentation you’ll need to submit will depend on the grant’s requirements. Review each set of requirements closely before you submit your application.

Include information about your service

Unlike grants that are open to the general public, small business grants for veterans are only open to military veterans. This means you’ll need to provide proof of your service. Typically, grantors will ask for:

  • DD-214 (or NGB Form 22 / Chronological Statement of Retirement Points for Guard and Reserve members)

  • VA disability rating letter, required for SDVOSB programs and many disability-focused grants beyond what the DD-214 covers

You can request your military service records through the Department of Veterans Affairs portal.

Create a unique application every time

Though it might be tempting to use the same letter, statement of purpose, and other documents for each grant you apply for, don’t. Doing so puts you at risk of your application sounding generic. Take the time to review the details of each grant and tailor your application to align with the purpose and mission of each grant. Many businesses benefit from hiring a professional grant writing specialist, which you can find through economic development agencies or freelancing job boards like Fiverr.

Be clear about how you’ll use the money

Grantors want to see how you’ll use the grant when they review your application. Take the time to figure out your main use cases for the money if you win. Then, create a detailed statement explaining how you’ll use the funds if you receive them. Be as specific as possible. For example, rather than saying something vague like “I’ll use the money to buy equipment,” explain what type of equipment you’ll buy and how it will help your business.

Apply early

Many grant programs review applications in the order they were received. This means the earlier you apply, the sooner people will review your application. This increases your chances of reviewers looking at your application and supporting documents with fresh eyes, before they’ve reviewed dozens of other applications and already have their favorites in mind.


That doesn’t mean you shouldn’t apply if you discover a grant close to the deadline. You can and should apply for any grant you qualify for and feel would be a good fit for your business’ needs.

Backup funding options are available

Small business grants for veterans are highly competitive. This means you may not win the grants you apply for, even if your application is strong. But there are other funding methods and options to get the money you need.

  • SBA microloans. The SBA offers up to $50,000 in loans through nonprofit lenders. The credit requirements for these loans are typically more flexible than traditional SBA 7(a) loans, and many lenders have veteran-specific programs you can apply for.

  • SBA Veterans Advantage 7(a) loans. This program gives you reduced upfront and annual fees on loans up to $350,000.

  • Veteran angel investor networks. Groups like Hivers and Strivers connect veteran entrepreneurs with investors who understand the business and are interested in helping you grow.

This is far from an exhaustive list. Do your due diligence and research each funding option before applying. Remember, if you take out a small business loan, you will need to pay it back in full by the end of the loan’s term.

How LegalZoom can help

LegalZoom doesn’t issue grants to any small business owner, no matter what industry you’re in or demographic you fit. However, we can help you get your business registered and organized so your grant applications are as strong as possible.

Business formation

Our business formation services can help you create an LLC, nonprofit organization, corporation, or sole proprietorship, no matter your state. As your business grows, LegalZoom can help you with compliance and staying on top of important deadlines.

Stay in good standing

Our Business Manager service helps organize your business’ compliance efforts and pairs you with a dedicated assistant focused on your needs. When you use this service, you get:

  • Unlimited phone and email access to your Business Manager

  • Regular check-ins to identify gaps and risks

  • A compliance assessment and plan of action

  • End-to-end management of compliance filings

Keeping your business in compliance helps you look professional and reassures grant issuers that your business is stable and reliable.

Get legal help

Our Business Attorney Plan provides access to dedicated business attorneys and unlimited 30-minute phone consultations about new legal issues. Your attorney can review your business documents, answer legal questions, and connect you with essential tools.

Find business support that’s right for you

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Frequently asked questions

Is grant money taxable?

In most cases, yes, the IRS considers business grants taxable income. If you’re awarded a grant, speak with a tax professional to learn about how it will impact your tax liability when you file.

Can non-citizens who are veterans apply?

Eligibility rules vary by program. Some federal programs have citizenship requirements, while many private grant programs may accept legal residents with valid veteran status. Review each program's eligibility requirements carefully, and ask directly before investing time on an unclear application.

Are military spouses and Gold Star family members eligible?

It can depend on the grant, but many programs also extend eligibility to surviving spouses and children of service members who died in the line of duty. Speak with the program administrator to see if you’re eligible.

Can I use a grant to pay off existing business debt?

Generally, no. Most grantors prohibit using funds for debt consolidation or past-due operating expenses. They prefer to fund growth initiatives like new equipment, marketing, or hiring. Using funds contrary to the stated purpose is a compliance violation that can require repayment.

What happens if my grant application is rejected?

If your grant application is rejected, you can continue looking for new grants or look for other funding options. LegalZoom’s grant search tool can help you identify other grant opportunities that may fit your needs. 

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