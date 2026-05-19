How to Dissolve a Business in Hawaii: 2026 Guide

FAQs about dissolution in Hawaii

How do I dissolve an LLC in Hawaii?

Get written member approval first per your operating agreement. Then, file Form LLC-11 with the state and pay the nonrefundable $25 fee. You can file online through Hawaii Business Express, or by email, mail, or in person. After the state accepts the filing, separately close your Hawaii tax accounts, cancel licenses, and file final state and federal returns.

How do I dissolve a corporation in Hawaii?

File Form DC-13 and pay the $25 fee. Corporations incorporated on or after July 1, 1987 need majority shareholder approval or unanimous written consent; corporations incorporated before that date need three-fourths of voting shares. Dissolution is effective on the filing date, or on a specified later date not more than 30 days out. After BREG confirms dissolution, close Hawaii tax accounts, file final returns, and cancel all licenses.

What happens if I just stop operating my Hawaii-based business without formally dissolving it?

Your business stays legally active on BREG's records. Annual reports remain due, fees and penalties keep accruing, and Hawaii tax accounts stay open. After two years of unfiled annual reports, Hawaii officials are authorized to administratively terminate your LLC or involuntarily dissolve your corporation. This does not close tax accounts, cancel licenses, eliminate overdue fees, or resolve creditor obligations. Voluntary dissolution is almost always the cleaner, less expensive path.

Do I need a tax clearance certificate to dissolve my business in Hawaii?

BREG does not require a tax clearance certificate for voluntary dissolution. You're still required to file final Hawaii tax returns and close all state tax accounts with the Hawaii Department of Taxation. A tax clearance certificate is only required for reinstatement after administrative dissolution.

Can I reverse a Hawaii business dissolution after it has been filed?

Yes, but only for corporations. File Form DC-12 (Articles of Revocation of Dissolution) with DCCA/BREG for a $25 fee. Revocation must be shareholder-authorized and occur within 120 days of the dissolution's effective date. After that, the option is gone. Please note that revocation undoes a dissolution you filed yourself, while reinstatement (Form X-4) restores an entity the state administratively dissolved. Check Hawaii Business Express to confirm your business name is still available before filing DC-12, since another entity may have claimed it.

Does dissolving my Hawaii-based business protect me from personal liability?

Proper dissolution, which involves completing every step correctly and in order, is necessary for limiting ongoing personal legal exposure. It does not erase existing debts, personal guaranties, unpaid taxes, or pending lawsuits. When filing LLC-11, it is important to understand that you are certifying that the LLC's debts have been paid or discharged and that LLC property has been distributed per members' rights and interests. If your business has significant liabilities, disputed creditor claims, or pending litigation, consult a Hawaii attorney before filing.

How long does it take Hawaii to process a business dissolution filing?

Standard processing takes approximately five business days, though BREG's workload can affect that. Online filing gets quicker review times and lets you track its status. Expedited processing (approximately 1–3 business days) is available for an additional $25 fee. Don't act as if your business is dissolved until BREG confirms acceptance and the Hawaii Business Express portal shows "dissolved" or "terminated."