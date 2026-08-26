California Certificate of Status: What it Is and How to Get One

If you need to prove to a lender, vendor, or potential business partner that your California business is legally compliant, you must request a certificate of status, which is known as a certificate of good standing in many other states. To get a certificate of status in California, your business must be active and in good standing.
This guide covers how to verify your status, how to order your certificate through bizfile Online, what it costs, and what to do if your business isn't currently eligible.
What is a California certificate of status?
A California certificate of status is an official document from the California Secretary of State (SOS) confirming that your business is legally registered, active, and in good standing. It verifies that your entity exists on the Secretary of State's records, was properly formed or registered under California law, and is currently compliant with state filing requirements.
Think of it as a point-in-time snapshot of your entity's status on the date the certificate was issued—nothing more.
"Certificate of status" vs. "certificate of good standing" in California
While many states use the term “certificate of good standing,” California calls the document a “certificate of status.” Both terms mean the same thing. If a lender, partner, or out-of-state agency asks for a certificate of good standing, a California certificate of status satisfies that request. It’s simply a different name for the same type of document that verifies that your company is in good standing.
One distinction worth knowing: A court-issued certificate of good standing is a completely separate document. Federal courts issue those to confirm that an attorney is licensed and in good standing with the court. If someone needs proof that your California business is in good standing, you need the SOS’ certificate of status, not a court certificate.
When you need a California certificate of status
Most business owners obtain this document because someone else or an agency asked for it. The following are common situations in which you might need a certificate of status in California:
- Applying for a business loan or line of credit. Lenders frequently require proof that your business is legally active before approving financing. You may also need to specifically provide an entity status letter from the California Franchise Tax Board (FTB) to prove that your business is in good standing with that specific department, as the certificate of status only provides general status details.
- Registering to operate in another state. Foreign qualification in a new state typically requires a certificate of status from the California Secretary of State.
- Responding to investor due diligence requests. Investors and venture capital firms routinely request a certificate of status before closing a deal.
- Completing a merger, acquisition, or business sale. Parties want confirmation that each entity is in good standing before the deal moves forward.
- Opening a business bank account. Some financial institutions ask for it as part of their account-opening process.
- Renewing professional or government-issued licenses. Some licensing boards might ask for proof of status at renewal.
Who can get a California certificate of status?
Most California business entities registered with the Secretary of State can get a certificate of status. But one rule applies across the board: Your business must be active and in good standing at the time of the request. A suspended, dissolved, or cancelled entity can't receive a certificate of status regardless of entity type.
How to check your California business’ status
You can request a certificate of status at any time, no matter your entity’s status, but the certificate will reflect your actual status. If your status is shown as not compliant, it won't satisfy a lender, investor, or state agency. That’s why it’s important to check your entity's current status before placing an order. Here’s how:
- Go to the Secretary of State’s business search. No account or login is required.
- Search by entity name or entity number. Entity number is more precise, because it will pull up your exact business in the results. However, you can also search by name.
- Select your entity. Clicking on your entity name will pull up a detailed record on the right side of the screen. Confirm that the details match your business.
- Locate the "Status" and “Standing” fields. These are the fields that will tell you whether your business is in good standing. A status of “active” means that your entity is registered and active with the Secretary of State and therefore eligible to order a certificate of status. Under “Standing,” make sure that all fields say “Good.” If any say “Not Good,” there are issues that need to be resolved.
If any of the “Standing” fields display “Not Good,” work to resolve each issue before proceeding with requesting a certificate. For example, if “Standing–FTB” says “Not Good,” that means that your entity might have outstanding tax liabilities with the California Franchise Tax Board. Or if “Standing–Agent” shows “Not Good,” there could be an issue with your California agent for service of process (also known as a registered agent) or registered office address on file with the Secretary of State. Fix all issues before requesting a certificate of status.
How to get a certificate of status in California: Step-by-step
Your entity type determines whether you can order a certificate of status both online and by mail, or only by mail or in person.
- Corporations (domestic and foreign): Order online or by mail.
- LLCs (domestic and foreign): Order online or by mail.
- Limited partnerships: Order online or by mail.
- General partnerships: Order only by mail or in person.
- Limited liability partnerships: Order only by mail or in person.
Order online
- Navigate to the bizfile Online entity search tool. Type in your entity number or the name of your business.
- Select your entity and click "Request Certificate."
- Log in to your bizfile Online account. If you haven’t logged in already, you’ll be prompted to do so now.
- Review your order and pay the $5 fee by credit card.
- Download and save your certificate of status. Keep the order confirmation and receipt for your recordkeeping.
Certificates for corporations, LLCs, and limited partnerships are delivered as a downloadable PDF within minutes.
Order by mail or in person
- Download the Business Entities Record–Order Form, which can be found on the forms page.
- Fill out the order form digitally or by hand. Either way, print it out.
- Include payment for the request. If you mail the form, include a check or money order for $5. If you deliver it in person, include a check or money order for $15 (there is an additional $10 processing fee for hand-delivered documents).
- Send or deliver your form to the following addresses.
Mail to:
California Secretary of State
BE Certification and Records
P.O. Box 944260
Sacramento, CA 94244-2600
Deliver in person to:
1500 11th Street, 3rd floor
Room 380
Sacramento, CA 95814
Mailed and hand-delivered certificate of status requests might take longer to process than online orders.
What to do if your California business isn’t in good standing
If your status check turned up a suspension, resolve it before ordering your certificate, as a document showing "SOS Suspended" or "FTB Suspended" won't satisfy a lender, investor, or out-of-state agency.
Cause 1: SOS suspension
"SOS Suspended" or "SOS Forfeited" means that the Secretary of State suspended or forfeited your entity for failure to file the required statement of information. Your entity is responsible for that filing even if you never received a reminder notice.
How to resolve this issue:
- File your missing statement of information through bizfile Online. Log in to your account and select “File Statement of Information.”
- Pay the filing fee and any penalty. The fee ranges from $15 to $35, depending on your entity type. If the SOS suspended or forfeited your entity, they may require an additional $250 penalty that the FTB will collect.
- Allow processing time. The Secretary of State typically processes a late statement of information filed online within five to seven business days.
Once processed and the suspension is lifted, you’ll receive a proposed relief letter from the Secretary of State, your business entity’s status will show “Active,” and you can order a clean certificate of status.
Cause 2: Franchise Tax Board suspension
"FTB Suspended" or "FTB Forfeited" means that the Franchise Tax Board suspended your entity, typically for unpaid taxes or unfiled returns. California corporations, LLCs, and limited partnerships must file and pay an annual $800 minimum franchise tax from registration forward, regardless of business activity.
A business suspended by the Franchise Tax Board loses its rights, powers, and privileges to do business in California. Contracts entered into while suspended may be voidable by the other party.
How to resolve this issue.
- Confirm your suspension reason by logging in to your MyFTB account. See the FTB's “My Business Is Suspended” page for guidance on next steps.
- File all delinquent returns and pay all outstanding taxes, penalties, and interest. Failure to file missing returns within 60 days of a written FTB demand can trigger a $2,000 penalty per tax year.
- Submit an application for certificate of revivor. You can file this form online or access the correct PDF form and its instructions for your entity on the aforementioned “My Business is Suspended” page.
- Wait for processing. The FTB doesn’t note how long processing the application may take, but expect anywhere from a few days to a few weeks.
- Verify your entity status with both agencies. When the Franchise Tax Board issues a certificate of revivor, it notifies the Secretary of State, which then updates your entity's status to "Active" (if your entity is, indeed, in good standing with the Secretary of State).
Cause 3: Suspended by both the Secretary of State and Franchise Tax Board
Both agencies must be satisfied before your entity returns to good standing, and the order you do it in matters.
Start with the Secretary of State. File a current statement of information through your bizfile Online account first to get a Secretary of State proposed relief letter.
Then, submit an application for certificate of revivor to the FTB along with a copy of your proposed relief letter. Your entity stays suspended until both revivor requirements are met.
What about a dissolved or cancelled entity?
Suspension and dissolution/cancellation aren't the same things. A suspended entity can be reinstated. A dissolved or cancelled entity can't; it requires forming a new business entity with the California Secretary of State.
California certificate of status fees, processing times, and delivery options
|Ordering method
|Fee
|Estimated processing time
|Online via bizfile online
|$5
|Within minutes; downloadable PDF
|$5
|Several business days
|In-person drop-off
|$15 ($5 + $10 special handling)
|Same day or up to a few business days (priority service over mailed requests)
You can check current Secretary of State processing times to find out how long it might take to receive your certificate.
The California Secretary of State doesn't offer a separate expedited processing tier beyond the special handling fee for in-person drop-off. If you need the certificate urgently, ordering online is the fastest option available.
How LegalZoom can help
As a business owner, you have no shortage of administrative tasks to keep track of. LegalZoom can help you request a certificate of status in California. Just answer a short questionnaire, and we’ll create and submit your request promptly. If you need to get back into good standing, our reinstatement service will help you get back on track and manage deadlines so you don’t fall out of compliance again.
FAQs about California certificate of status
How can we get a good standing certificate?
California businesses can get a certificate of status by logging in to your bizfile Online account. Then, search for your entity, select "Request Certificate," choose certificate of status, and pay the $5 fee. Have your entity number and/or exact legal business name ready. Corporations, LLCs, and limited partnerships receive the certificate as a downloadable PDF within minutes.
If you have a general partnership or limited liability partnership, you must request a certificate by mail or in person.
How much is a certificate of status in CA?
A certificate of status in California costs $5 online or by mail. In-person drop-off at the Sacramento office adds a $10 special handling fee, totaling $15.
How long is a certificate of status good for in California?
The Secretary of State sets no expiration date for certificates of status. The requesting party, lender, out-of-state agency, or investor sets its own “freshness” requirement—typically 30 to 90 days. When in doubt, order an updated one.
Is a California certificate of status the same as a certificate of existence?
Yes. "Certificate of status," "certificate of good standing," and "certificate of existence" all refer to the same document type. California's official term is "certificate of status," and it satisfies any request using any of those three names.
Can I order a California certificate of status for multiple entities at once?
To order a certificate of status for multiple California entities, you’ll need to log in to your bizfile Online account and request a certificate of status for each entity.