California Certificate of Status: What it Is and How to Get One

If you need to prove to a lender, vendor, or potential business partner that your California business is legally compliant, you must request a certificate of status, which is known as a certificate of good standing in many other states. To get a certificate of status in California, your business must be active and in good standing.

This guide covers how to verify your status, how to order your certificate through bizfile Online, what it costs, and what to do if your business isn't currently eligible.

What is a California certificate of status?

A California certificate of status is an official document from the California Secretary of State (SOS) confirming that your business is legally registered, active, and in good standing. It verifies that your entity exists on the Secretary of State's records, was properly formed or registered under California law, and is currently compliant with state filing requirements.

Think of it as a point-in-time snapshot of your entity's status on the date the certificate was issued—nothing more.

"Certificate of status" vs. "certificate of good standing" in California

While many states use the term “certificate of good standing,” California calls the document a “certificate of status.” Both terms mean the same thing. If a lender, partner, or out-of-state agency asks for a certificate of good standing, a California certificate of status satisfies that request. It’s simply a different name for the same type of document that verifies that your company is in good standing.