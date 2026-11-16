Can an Executor Change a Will?

Generally, no. An executor cannot change, rewrite, or ignore a will after the person who made it dies. The executor carries out the will while following state probate law (the rules for settling an estate) and any court orders.
Beneficiaries may still receive less than the will describes, or a different asset. Debts, taxes, legal disputes, and other probate rules can change the final result. That does not mean the executor changed the will. It means the executor applied the will together with the law.
Note: Probate and inheritance laws vary by state, so an executor’s authority and a beneficiary’s rights depend on where the estate is administered.
Key takeaways
- An executor generally cannot change, rewrite, or override a valid will. Executors make day-to-day decisions, but they must follow the will, state law, and probate court orders.
- Beneficiaries may still receive less or something different because of debts, taxes, a beneficiary refusing a gift, or other legal rules, even when the executor does everything correctly.
- Life insurance, retirement accounts, jointly owned property, and trust assets may pass outside the will.
- Beneficiaries can ask the probate court to review an executor’s actions and, in some cases, to remove the executor.
Can an executor legally change or override a will?
No. An executor does not have the legal authority to rewrite a deceased person’s will or replace its instructions with their own wishes.
Executors do have some discretion when managing the estate. For example, they may decide how to preserve property or pay estate expenses. Those decisions must stay within the will, state law, and the orders of the probate court.
Does an executor have the final say?
An executor does not have the final say over who inherits or how much a beneficiary receives. The executor cannot disregard a valid gift or favor one beneficiary over another.
Can an executor change or remove a beneficiary?
No. An executor cannot add, remove, or replace a beneficiary because they disagree with the person named in the will. Family conflicts and the executor’s opinion about what is fair do not give them that authority.
A beneficiary’s share can still change or fail for legal reasons. Examples include the beneficiary’s own actions, a legal challenge, or a court ruling. In those cases, the executor follows the law or the court order and does not decide personally.
Can an executor add themselves as a beneficiary?
No. An executor cannot add themselves to a will or give themselves an inheritance the will does not provide.
The same person can legally serve as both executor and beneficiary, though. For example, someone may name a spouse or adult child as executor and also leave that person part of the estate.
Executors must avoid conflicts of interest and self-dealing. Misusing estate property can violate their fiduciary duties and lead to court action.
What happens if an executor ignores or changes the will?
Beneficiaries and other interested parties may challenge an executor who fails to follow the will or misuses estate property. The options range from asking for an accounting to asking the court to remove the executor. They are listed under “What can beneficiaries do about executor misconduct?” below.
An executor can sometimes be held personally liable if a breach of duty causes financial harm to the estate or its beneficiaries. Courts step in more often when an executor acts outside their authority, ignores the will or a court order, or puts their own interests first.
What powers does an executor have?
An executor has the authority to manage and settle the estate, but that authority has limits.
What is an executor of a will?
An executor is the person or institution named in a will to manage the deceased person’s estate. Courts may also use the broader term personal representative.
The executor collects estate property, pays valid obligations, manages assets, and distributes what remains under the will. Many people choose a spouse, adult child, relative, close friend, attorney, or professional fiduciary (a person paid to manage property for others).
What are an executor’s main duties?
An executor’s responsibilities depend on the estate and the state, but common duties include:
- Locating the original will and submitting it to the appropriate probate court
- Petitioning to open probate when required
- Securing, identifying, and valuing estate assets
- Notifying beneficiaries, heirs, creditors, and other interested parties as required
- Paying valid debts, estate expenses, and taxes
- Maintaining, protecting, or selling estate property when authorized or necessary
- Keeping accurate records of estate income, expenses, transfers, and distributions
- Providing accountings when required
- Distributing the remaining property to beneficiaries
- Completing the steps needed to close the estate
The executor must act in good faith and manage estate property for the estate, not for personal advantage.
What decisions can an executor make?
Depending on the will and state law, an executor may decide how to:
- Manage or preserve estate assets
- Sell property when the sale is authorized or necessary
- Obtain appraisals and determine asset values
- Distribute certain assets as cash or as property
- Allocate personal property when the will gives the executor discretion
- Make tax elections for the estate
- Review, pay, negotiate, or reject creditor claims
For example, a will may leave three beneficiaries equal shares of the estate without saying which assets each person receives. The executor may have some discretion to divide the property fairly while keeping the shares equal.
Why might beneficiaries receive something different from the will?
A beneficiary may receive less than expected, a different asset, or nothing at all even when the executor follows the will correctly. A will works alongside probate law, creditor rights, tax rules, and other legal protections.
|Situation
|What happens
|Who decides
|Debts, taxes, and expenses
|Beneficiaries generally receive property only after valid debts, taxes, and administration expenses are paid. These include probate and court costs, attorney and executor fees, creditor claims, and taxes. If cash runs short, the executor may need to sell property, so the amount left for beneficiaries can be smaller than the estate’s value at death.
|State law sets which claims are paid first.
|Not enough property (abatement)
|Abatement means reducing gifts when the estate cannot cover all expenses and every gift. For example, if a will leaves $50,000 to one person and the rest to another, debts may shrink one or both gifts.
|State law sets which gifts shrink first, unless the will provides a valid different order. The executor does not choose.
|A missing asset (ademption)
|Ademption can occur when a will leaves a specific asset, such as a car, that the person sold before dying. The gift may fail. Some states let the beneficiary receive replacement property, sale proceeds, or insurance proceeds instead.
|The court, based on why the asset is gone.
|A beneficiary dies first
|The gift may go to an alternate beneficiary named in the will or fall into the residuary estate (what remains after specific gifts). An anti-lapse law may instead pass it to the beneficiary’s descendants, and which relatives qualify varies by state. Some wills require a beneficiary to outlive the person by a set period.
|The will and state law.
|A beneficiary refuses the gift
|A beneficiary can disclaim, or legally refuse, a gift. See the next section.
|The beneficiary chooses. State law sets the requirements.
|A surviving spouse or omitted child
|State law may protect a surviving spouse even when the will leaves little or nothing. Protections include an elective share (a set portion of the estate the spouse can claim instead), community property, homestead protections, exempt property, or a family allowance. Some states also protect a child born, or a spouse married, after the will was signed who appears to have been left out by mistake.
|State law and the court.
|Divorce or serious misconduct
|Many states automatically revoke gifts and appointments to a former spouse after a divorce and treat the former spouse as having died first. Slayer statutes can bar someone who intentionally caused the death from inheriting. Some states add restrictions for abuse or other serious misconduct. An executor cannot remove someone from a will for bad behavior.
|State law and, when needed, a court.
A beneficiary disclaims the inheritance
A beneficiary does not have to accept an inheritance. They may disclaim, or legally refuse, all or part of a gift.
When a valid disclaimer is made, the property generally passes under the will and the law as though the beneficiary had not taken the gift. The beneficiary usually cannot choose who receives it instead.
State law sets the requirements for a valid disclaimer. Federal tax law has separate rules for a qualified disclaimer. For federal transfer-tax purposes, it generally must be in writing and delivered within nine months of the death. If the beneficiary was under 21, the nine months run from the beneficiary’s 21st birthday instead. The beneficiary must also make the disclaimer before accepting the property or its benefits.
Because disclaimers can affect taxes, creditors, and other beneficiaries, legal or tax advice may help before making one.
Can beneficiaries agree to divide the estate differently?
Beneficiaries may be able to agree to divide estate property differently from what the will provides. These agreements usually do not rewrite the will. They change how the people involved settle their own rights in the estate.
Family settlement and probate settlement agreements
A family settlement agreement or similar probate settlement agreement may let beneficiaries and other interested parties resolve a dispute or agree on a different distribution. The agreement may cover:
- How particular assets will be divided
- How disputed property will be valued
- How beneficiaries will settle competing claims
- Whether one beneficiary will receive property while another receives cash
- How a will contest or other probate dispute will be resolved
All affected parties may need to agree. Court approval may also be required, especially when the agreement changes rights already part of a probate case.
Extra safeguards may apply when the estate involves minors, incapacitated beneficiaries, unborn or unidentified beneficiaries, or charities. Creditor claims and tax consequences can also limit what the parties may change.
Note: Because these agreements vary widely by state, beneficiaries should not assume that a private agreement automatically overrides the probate process.
Can one beneficiary give their inheritance to someone else?
A beneficiary may sometimes redirect an inheritance, but the method matters.
- Disclaim it. The gift passes under the will, and the beneficiary usually cannot choose the next recipient.
- Assign it. In some states and circumstances, a beneficiary can assign their right to an inheritance to another person. Validity can depend on the type of property, the stage of probate, creditor rights, and state law.
- Accept it and give it away. The transfer is generally treated as a separate gift, not a change to the will.
Each option can have different tax and creditor consequences. A beneficiary who accepts property and then gives it away may face different tax treatment than one who makes a valid qualified disclaimer first.
What happens when the will is unclear, mistaken, or challenged?
Some wills contain unclear language, conflicting provisions, drafting mistakes, or terms that lead to disagreement. The executor should not simply choose the interpretation they prefer. State law and the probate court may decide how to apply the will.
How is an ambiguous will interpreted?
A will is ambiguous when its language can reasonably support more than one meaning or does not clearly identify the property or beneficiary. For example, a will may leave “my car” to a beneficiary even though the person owned more than one vehicle.
The executor may first review the will as a whole and apply any interpretation rules the law allows. If the uncertainty affects beneficiary rights or could lead to a dispute, the executor or another interested party may ask the probate court for guidance. Depending on the state, this may be a petition for instructions or a proceeding for judicial construction, in which the court rules on what the will means.
Can a court correct a mistake in a will?
In some states, yes. A court may be allowed to reform a will when strong evidence shows that a mistake kept the document from reflecting what the person intended. For example, a drafting error might name the wrong beneficiary or leave out language the person clearly meant to include.
Reformation differs from interpreting an ambiguous provision. With reformation, the court corrects the document itself to address a proven mistake. In states that allow reformation, courts generally require clear and convincing evidence of both the mistake and what the person intended.
What happens during a will contest?
A will contest is a legal challenge to the validity of all or part of a will. Common grounds include:
- Lack of testamentary capacity (the mental ability to make a will)
- Undue influence
- Fraud
- Forgery
- Improper signing or witnessing
- Revocation of the will
- The existence of a later valid will
During a contest, the executor generally preserves estate property, follows court instructions, and continues necessary administration. The executor named in the will often defends it in good faith, though the duty to do so varies by state. The court may uphold the will, invalidate part of it, reject it entirely, or decide that another document controls.
What if a later will or codicil is discovered?
If a later will or codicil appears after probate has begun, the executor should not ignore it or keep making distributions as though nothing changed. A codicil is a document that amends an existing will.
The executor may need to submit the new document to the probate court. The court can decide whether it is valid, whether it changed the earlier will, and which provisions control. Distributions may need to wait while the court reviews it. If the court accepts the later document, it may replace the earlier will or change specific provisions.
Can an executor sell or withhold estate property?
An executor may sometimes sell estate assets or delay a distribution, but only when the will, state law, or the needs of the estate justify it.
Can an executor sell a house left to a beneficiary?
Whether an executor can sell a house the will specifically leaves to a beneficiary depends on the will, the law, and the estate’s financial needs. A sale may be permitted or required when:
- The will gives the executor a power of sale
- The estate needs funds to pay valid debts, taxes, or administration expenses
- State law authorizes the sale
- The probate court approves or directs it
- The beneficiaries agree, where their consent is relevant
A specifically gifted house may receive stronger protection than property in the general or residuary estate. An executor should not sell it just because a sale is more convenient if the estate can otherwise meet its obligations. If a sale is necessary, the beneficiary may receive cash or another form of value instead.
Can an executor decide who receives personal property?
If the will specifically leaves an item to someone, the executor generally must honor that gift. For example, if the will gives a particular painting to one child, the executor cannot give it to another child because they think that is fairer.
If the will says personal property should be divided among several beneficiaries without assigning each item, the executor may have more discretion. Possible approaches include:
- Following a personal-property memorandum if state law recognizes it
- Letting beneficiaries take turns choosing items
- Using appraisals to create roughly equal shares
- Drawing lots or using another neutral selection method
- Selling disputed items and dividing the proceeds
- Holding an auction among beneficiaries
The executor should follow any instructions in the will and use a fair, documented process. If beneficiaries cannot agree and the executor lacks clear authority, the probate court may need to decide.
Can an executor hold back money from a beneficiary?
Yes, in some situations. An executor does not always have to distribute an inheritance as soon as a beneficiary asks. A reasonable delay may be necessary when:
- The creditor claim period is still open
- Estate taxes or income taxes remain unresolved
- The estate is involved in litigation
- The beneficiary owes money to the estate and state law permits an offset
- The executor needs to keep a reasonable reserve for expected expenses
- The gift is subject to a condition that has not been met
An executor generally should not hold back money to punish a beneficiary, gain leverage in a family dispute, or force agreement to unrelated demands. If a delay becomes unreasonable or the executor will not explain it, the beneficiary may be able to ask the probate court for an accounting or an order requiring distribution.
What can beneficiaries do about executor misconduct?
Beneficiaries do not have to accept improper estate administration. If an executor misuses estate property, refuses to perform required duties, or acts outside their authority, beneficiaries may have legal options. The right response depends on how serious the problem is, the stage of probate, and state law.
What information should an executor provide?
An executor is generally expected to keep accurate records and share certain information about the estate. Notice, accounting, and disclosure requirements vary by state and by the type of probate case. An accounting is a written record of the money coming into and going out of the estate. Beneficiaries may receive information about:
- The opening of probate
- The assets in the estate
- Estate income and expenses
- Creditor claims and debts
- Property sales or other major transactions
- Proposed or completed distributions
- Executor compensation
- Formal estate accountings
An executor does not have to give constant updates or answer every request immediately. Repeated refusal to provide required information, though, can raise concerns. If an executor is not communicating, a written request for specific information is often a practical first step.
What are common warning signs of misconduct?
A delay or disagreement does not automatically mean the executor is acting improperly. Probate can take time, especially when an estate includes taxes, creditor claims, litigation, or hard-to-sell property. Certain patterns may point to misconduct, including:
- Estate assets that cannot be located or explained
- Unexplained withdrawals, transfers, or sales
- Using estate property for personal benefit
- Refusing to provide a required accounting
- Charging excessive or unsupported fees
- Favoring one beneficiary without legal justification
- Keeping the estate open without a reasonable explanation
- Mixing estate funds with the executor’s personal money
Self-dealing can be especially serious. For example, an executor may breach their fiduciary duties by selling estate property to themselves at below-market value. Problems can also come from poor communication rather than fraud. Before assuming the executor is mishandling the estate, identify the specific transaction, delay, or missing information that concerns you.
What legal remedies may be available?
Depending on state law, beneficiaries and other interested parties may:
- Send a written request for information or action
- Make a formal demand through an attorney
- Ask the probate court to require an accounting
- Petition the court to compel a distribution or other required action
- Object to executor fees or expenses
- Ask the court to suspend or remove the executor
- Seek a surcharge, a court order requiring the executor to repay losses caused by misconduct
- Ask the court to recover estate property that was improperly transferred
Courts generally look at the nature and seriousness of the conduct before removing an executor or imposing personal liability. If the dispute involves missing assets, self-dealing, major financial losses, or repeated refusal to follow court orders, speaking with a probate attorney may help beneficiaries choose the right remedy.
Which assets are not controlled by the will?
A will does not necessarily control every asset a person owns. Some property passes directly to another person because of a beneficiary designation, ownership arrangement, or trust. These assets generally transfer outside the probate estate. Lawyers call them nonprobate assets.
|Asset
|How it passes
|Notes
|Life insurance and retirement accounts
|To the person named as beneficiary. Examples include life insurance policies, 401(k) accounts, individual retirement accounts (IRAs), and certain pensions.
|If a will leaves the entire estate to a child but a life insurance policy names a sibling, the sibling generally receives the proceeds. An executor cannot change the designation.
|Jointly owned property
|Property held as joint tenancy with right of survivorship generally goes to the surviving owner.
|Rules depend on how the property is titled and on state law.
|Transfer-on-death and payable-on-death property
|To the person named. Examples include brokerage accounts, bank accounts, and, where state law permits, deeds. A transfer-on-death (TOD) designation names who receives the asset at death.
|These arrangements work without going through the will.
|Property held in a valid trust
|According to the trust document.
|A trustee manages and distributes trust property. An executor manages the probate estate. The same person can serve as both, but the roles stay legally separate. An executor usually cannot change a trust.
Does a will override a beneficiary designation or trust?
A valid beneficiary designation, survivorship arrangement, or trust generally controls the asset it covers, even when the will gives different instructions. Disputes can arise when:
- The beneficiary designation is invalid or incomplete
- The estate itself is named as beneficiary
- Ownership of the asset is disputed
- There are allegations of fraud, undue influence, or lack of capacity
- A divorce or other state law affects the designation
- Litigation determines that the asset actually belongs to the probate estate
In those situations, a court may need to decide which document or ownership rule controls.
What happens if the executor cannot serve?
Being named as executor does not guarantee the person will administer the estate. An executor may die, decline the role, become unable to serve, resign, or be removed. The will or the law generally provides a way for someone else to take over.
What is an alternate or successor executor?
An alternate executor, also called a successor executor, is a person named in the will to serve if the first-choice executor cannot or will not act. For example, a will might name a spouse as executor and an adult child as the alternate. The court may still need to formally appoint the alternate before they can act.
What if no successor is named?
If the named executor cannot serve and the will names no alternate, the probate court can appoint someone else. State law usually sets who has priority, such as a surviving spouse, adult child, or another qualified person. Depending on the state, the replacement may be called an administrator, an administrator with the will annexed, or a personal representative.
Can an executor resign or be removed?
A person named in a will can generally decline to serve before accepting the role. An executor who has already been appointed may ask the court for permission to resign. A probate court may remove or suspend an executor for reasons such as:
- Mismanagement of estate property
- Serious conflicts of interest
- Failure to perform required duties
- Disobeying court orders
- Incapacity
- Self-dealing or other fiduciary misconduct
State law sets the specific grounds and procedure.
What happens if co-executors disagree?
A will may name two or more people to serve together as co-executors. The will decides how they may act, within the limits of state law. Depending on the issue, they may need to act jointly, or a majority may be allowed to decide. If they reach a serious deadlock, they may ask the probate court for instructions, and in severe cases the court may remove one or more of them.
How can you change your own will while you are alive?
You can change your will at any time while you are alive and have the legal capacity to do so. The safest approach is to use a valid estate planning document rather than informal instructions.
Make a codicil or create a new will
A codicil can change one provision or several without replacing the whole will. For example, a codicil may add or remove a beneficiary, change an executor, or update a specific gift.
A new will is often easier to understand when the changes are substantial. A properly executed new will can revoke earlier wills and give your executor and beneficiaries one clear document to follow.
Follow your state’s signing and witnessing rules
Changing a will usually takes more than editing the document or writing in the margins. State law sets the signing, witnessing, and sometimes notarizing requirements for a will or codicil. Failure to follow those formalities can make the change invalid or create uncertainty during probate.
Telling family members what you want usually does not change a valid will. Notes, handwritten changes, and emails may also fail your state’s legal requirements. Some states recognize handwritten wills or amendments in limited circumstances, but the rules can be strict.
Update beneficiary designations and trusts separately
Changing your will does not update the rest of your estate plan. Beneficiary designations and trust documents work separately from the will. Review each one so they match your wishes.
When should you speak with a probate attorney?
Many estates can be administered without major disputes, but some situations raise legal questions that are hard to resolve without professional guidance. Consider speaking with a probate attorney if the estate involves:
- Suspected executor misconduct or missing property
- A dispute over the meaning of the will
- A proposed family or probate settlement
- An estate that may not have enough assets to pay its debts
- A contested beneficiary designation
- A surviving spouse asserting inheritance rights
- Missing, conflicting, or competing wills or codicils
- Minor or incapacitated beneficiaries
- A proposed disclaimer of an inheritance
- A redistribution that may have significant tax consequences
An attorney can help determine which state laws apply, what court procedures may be necessary, and whether an executor or beneficiary is acting within their legal rights.
How LegalZoom can help
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Executor FAQs
What is the difference between an executor and a beneficiary?
An executor manages the estate and carries out the will. A beneficiary receives property under the will. One person can be both.
Does an executor get paid?
It depends. An executor may receive reasonable compensation for administering the estate if state law or the will permits it. They may also be reimbursed for legitimate expenses paid on behalf of the estate. These payments are separate from an inheritance.
How long does an executor have to settle an estate?
There is no single nationwide deadline. The timeline depends on state law and factors such as creditor periods, taxes, property sales, disputes, and the complexity of the estate. A simple estate may close relatively quickly, while a contested or complex estate can take much longer.
Who manages an estate when there is no will?
When someone dies without a valid will, the probate court generally appoints an administrator or personal representative to manage the estate. That person distributes property under the state’s intestacy laws, which are the rules for who inherits when there is no will.
Can a surviving spouse change a deceased spouse’s will?
No. A surviving spouse cannot rewrite the deceased spouse’s will. State law may still give a surviving spouse rights that affect how the estate is distributed.