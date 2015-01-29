Filing a trademark statement of use

A statement of use lets you file for trademark protection before you even start using your trademark. Find out how to register a statement of use in this easy-to-follow guide, including tips on filing your application, details on fees, and timelines for registration.
by Jane Haskins, Esq.
Updated on: March 1, 2023 · 3 min read
Sometimes, it makes sense to start the trademark registration process before you even begin using your trademark. You can do this by selecting Section 1(b) Intent-to-Use as the basis for your application to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).
However, before your trademark can be registered, you must begin using your trademark in commerce and amend your application to convert it to an application based on Section 1(a) Use, which deals with the actual use of the mark in commerce.
To change the basis of your trademark application from 1(b) to 1(a), you must file a Statement of Use (SOU).
Trademark applicants who originally filed an Intent to Use trademark application before they started using their mark in commerce are required to file a Statement of Use. This filing indicates that an applicant has begun using the applied-for trademark in commerce. This enables the USPTO to register the
If you need to file a Statement of Use, the USPTO will send you a Notice of Allowance (NOA). If you receive an NOA, it usually means that your trademark has passed nearly all the steps in the registration process and is almost ready to be registered. All that remains is proving that your mark is actually being used in commerce.
If you need to file a statement of use, there are two filing windows that you need to be aware of:
It is important to pay close attention to these filing deadlines. If you miss the deadline, your application will be considered abandoned. You may be able to revive an abandoned application by filing a petition, paying an additional fee, and submitting additional paperwork, but there is no guarantee.
You can file a trademark statement of use online using the Trademark Electronic Application System, or TEAS. The online form asks for the following:
After you file your statement of use, the USPTO’s examining attorney will review the statement and send you an Office action letter if there are any requirements that still must be satisfied.
If all issues have been resolved and the statement of use is approved, the USPTO typically registers the trademark within two months.
