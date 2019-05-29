How to create an LLC in 3 simple steps with LegalZoom

Updated on: July 9, 2024 · 1 min read

Ready to start your business? Plans start at $0 + filing fees. Check availability

An LLC, or limited liability company, is one of the most popular ways for entrepreneurs to make their business ownership dreams a reality. Simple, professional, and full of advantages for small business owners, LLCs can be created in about seven steps.

With LegalZoom, that process can be cut down to only three simple steps.

1. Complete your LLC questionnaire

Tell us your new business’ name, answer some quick questions, and in only a few minutes we’ll have what we need to begin creating your LLC.

If we ask a question that you don’t yet have the answer to—that’s alright! Our questionnaire is designed so that you can leave the process at any time and come back once you have the right information.

2. We register your LLC

Once we’ve assembled your information into official articles of organization, we contact the appropriate Secretary of State office to formally register your LLC.

Rather than leaving you to navigate the different state-level registration processes, changing fees, and back-and-forth communication, LegalZoom handles this step from start to finish.

3. Access your files online

Depending on the state in which you intend to do business, you can expect your approved articles of organization within a few days to a few weeks. As soon as these documents are ready, we’ll upload them to your LegalZoom workspace.

That way, you can easily check back on your LLC’s documents whenever you need to update information, file taxes, or prepare for a business expansion.