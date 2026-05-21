How to Register a Foreign Entity in Maryland: A Complete Guide

Maryland foreign entity registration applies to any LLC, corporation, or other business entity formed in another state that conducts business in Maryland. "Foreign" refers to the state of formation, not geography. Maryland law requires out-of-state businesses to file an Application for Registration with the Maryland State Department of Assessments and Taxation (SDAT) before transacting business in the state.
This guide covers which activities trigger the requirement, how to complete and submit the SDAT application, what the process costs, and what compliance obligations follow after registration.
What is a foreign entity in Maryland?
A foreign entity in Maryland is any business entity, such as an LLC, corporation, limited partnership, or similar structure, formed under the laws of another state but conducting business within Maryland. When your out-of-state business enters Maryland's marketplace, Maryland law requires it to register with SDAT before transacting business. This process is also called foreign qualification; the two terms are used interchangeably throughout Maryland law and SDAT materials.
Foreign LLC vs. foreign corporation vs. other foreign entity types in Maryland
The registration requirement applies across entity types, but each uses a different SDAT form. The table below maps the most common foreign entity types to the correct form name, standard filing fee, and required attachments, per the SDAT fee schedule.
|Entity type
|SDAT form name
|Standard filing fee
|Required attachments
|Foreign LLC
|Limited Liability Company Registration
|$100
|Certificate of Good Standing from home state (issued within 60 days)
|Foreign Corporation (stock)
|Foreign Corporation Qualification
|$100
|Certificate of Good Standing from home state (issued within 60 days)
|Foreign Corporation (nonstock)
|Foreign Corporation Qualification
|$100
|Certificate of Good Standing from home state (issued within 60 days)
|Foreign Limited Partnership
|Application for Registration of a Foreign Limited Partnership
|$100
|Certificate of Good Standing from home state (issued within 60 days)
All standard filing fees reflect the SDAT charter fee schedule revised May 2024. An expedited service fee of $50 applies to each filing type. Online payments through Maryland Business Express carry an additional 3% convenience fee.
Activities that trigger foreign qualification
Maryland law requires a foreign entity to register before it "transacts business" in the state. Under Maryland Corporations and Associations Code § 4A-1009, foreign LLCs must qualify before conducting business in Maryland, yet the statute does not define every activity that crosses the line. What counts depends on the nature, regularity, and location of your operations.
Activities that require Maryland foreign registration
- Maintaining a physical office, store, or warehouse in Maryland
- Hiring Maryland-based employees or independent contractors who regularly work from Maryland
- Entering into contracts to be performed inside Maryland on a regular or ongoing basis
- Opening a Maryland business bank account used for day-to-day operations
- Regularly soliciting business in Maryland beyond isolated or occasional transactions
- Providing services in Maryland through personnel physically present in the state
Activities that generally do not require registration
- Holding a one-time board or shareholder meeting in Maryland
- Maintaining a bank account used solely for investment purposes
- Selling goods into Maryland through interstate commerce without a physical presence
- Owning Maryland real property without conducting active business operations on it
- Filing or defending a lawsuit in a Maryland court
These distinctions are fact-specific. If your business involves a combination of activities, such as remote employees in Maryland combined with occasional in-state contract work, the analysis becomes more nuanced. For a broader perspective on why you shouldn't form an LLC outside of your home state and the foreign qualification implications that follow, reviewing the full picture before you file is worthwhile.
What you need before you file: Maryland foreign entity registration requirements
Gather every item on this checklist before you open the SDAT application. Missing even one will result in rejection.
Certificate of Good Standing from your home state
A Certificate of Good Standing is an official document issued by your home state's Secretary of State confirming your entity is legally formed, current on fees, and authorized to do business there. Maryland requires you to attach one to your registration application, dated within 60 days of the date you file with SDAT.
Don't wait until you're ready to submit before requesting it. Processing times vary by state, and an expired certificate is one of the most common rejection reasons SDAT sees. Some states issue this document as a "Certificate of Existence" or "Certificate of Status." Both satisfy Maryland's requirement.
Maryland registered agent
Maryland requires every foreign entity to designate a Maryland registered agent, a person or entity authorized to receive legal notices, service of process, and official state correspondence on the business's behalf. The registered agent must have a physical Maryland street address; a P.O. box does not qualify.
If you have a Maryland street address, you can serve as your own registered agent. Otherwise, designate someone else or use a commercial registered agent service. You need to arrange this before you file, since the application requires the registered agent's name and address.
Entity name availability in Maryland
Your entity's legal name must be available in Maryland before you can register. If another business already holds that name with SDAT, you have two options: register under an assumed name for Maryland purposes, or resolve the conflict before filing. You still disclose your legal name on the application; you're simply doing business in Maryland under a different name.
Check availability using the SDAT business entity search tool at dat.maryland.gov before you start your application. If your legal name is unavailable, you may need to file a DBA in Maryland to operate under an assumed name while keeping your legal entity name on record.
How to register a foreign entity in Maryland: Step by step
- Obtain a Certificate of Good Standing from your home state's Secretary of State, dated within 60 days of your Maryland filing date.
- Confirm your entity name is available in Maryland using the SDAT business entity search at dat.maryland.gov.
- Designate a Maryland registered agent with a physical Maryland street address.
- Complete the correct SDAT Application for Registration for your entity type. For foreign LLCs, that's the Limited Liability Company Registration form.
- Submit your application online through Maryland Business Express or by mail to SDAT in Annapolis.
- Pay the $100 standard filing fee (plus the optional $50 expedited fee if needed).
- Receive your Certificate of Registration and verify your entity appears in the SDAT database before conducting business in Maryland.
If you'd prefer not to manage the filing yourself, LegalZoom has helped millions of businesses handle state registration requirements across all 50 states. Our foreign qualification service is rated 4.6 out of 5 stars by more than 30,000 customers.
How to file online through Maryland Business Express
- Create or log in to your Maryland Business Express account at businessexpress.maryland.gov.
- Select "Register a Foreign Entity" from the dashboard and choose your entity type.
- Enter your entity's legal name exactly as it appears in your home state's records, including punctuation and abbreviations. If your legal name is unavailable in Maryland, you'll be prompted to enter an assumed name. The system flags name conflicts in real time.
- Enter your home state and the date your entity was originally formed. Have your home state formation documents available; SDAT cross-references this information.
- Upload your Certificate of Good Standing as a PDF. The file must be legible and show the issuance date clearly. Scanned images are acceptable; phone photographs are not recommended.
- Enter your registered agent's full legal name and complete Maryland street address. The address field does not accept P.O. boxes. If you're using a commercial registered agent service, enter their name and Maryland office address exactly as they provide it.
- Enter your principal office address, your entity's main business address, which may be in your home state.
- Review every field on the summary screen before proceeding to payment. SDAT does not issue refunds for rejected filings, and corrections require a new submission.
- Pay the filing fee by credit card. The standard fee is $100; add $50 for expedited processing. A 3% convenience fee applies to all credit card payments.
- Submit and immediately save your confirmation number. This is your proof that the filing was received.
How to file by mail
Download the correct form from dat.maryland.gov, complete every field, and attach a certified copy of your Certificate of Good Standing. Make your check or money order payable to the State Department of Assessments and Taxation and mail everything to SDAT's office in Annapolis. Keep a complete copy of your submission before sending. Mail filings take longer to process than online filings.
Completing the SDAT foreign LLC registration form: Field-by-field guidance
When filling out the Limited Liability Company Registration form for a foreign LLC, each article requires specific information to ensure the application is processed without delay.
- Article I — Name of the LLC. Enter your LLC's legal name exactly as registered in your home state, including punctuation and abbreviations. If your legal name is unavailable in Maryland, enter the assumed name in the designated field. Do not substitute the assumed name for the legal name in Article I; both fields must be completed separately.
- Article II — State or country of formation. Enter the state where your LLC was originally formed. If formed in a U.S. territory or foreign country, additional documentation requirements may apply. Contact SDAT before filing.
- Article III — Date of formation. Enter the exact date your LLC was formed in your home state, as it appears on your formation documents. A mismatch between this date and your Certificate of Good Standing is a common rejection trigger.
- Article IV — Principal office address. Enter your LLC's main business address, typically in your home state. A Maryland address is not required here.
- Article V — Registered agent. Enter the full legal name of your Maryland registered agent and their complete Maryland street address. Do not enter a P.O. box. A missing or invalid registered agent entry is one of the top five rejection reasons for Maryland foreign LLC filings.
- Article VI — Signature. An authorized person must sign the form, typically a member, manager, or authorized representative. The signer's name and title must be printed below the signature. An unsigned form will be rejected.
- Attachment — Certificate of Good Standing. Attach the original or a certified copy from your home state, issued within 60 days of the date SDAT receives your filing. If filing by mail, factor in transit time when calculating whether your certificate will still be within the 60-day window when SDAT opens your envelope.
Maryland foreign entity registration fees and processing times
|Fee type
|Amount
|Notes
|Standard SDAT filing fee
|$100
|Required for all foreign entity types; payable to SDAT
|Expedited processing fee
|$50
|Optional; review within 7–10 business days
|Same-day rush processing fee
|$325 (online) / $425 (hard copy)
|Online rush filings submitted before 2:30 PM reviewed within three hours
|Online payment convenience fee
|3% of total
|Applies to credit card payments through Maryland Business Express
|Certificate of Good Standing (home state)
|Varies by state
|Typically $10–$50
|Late activity penalty
|$200
|Required if your entity has already conducted business in Maryland before registering; cannot be waived
|Commercial registered agent (annual)
|Varies
|Not an SDAT fee
All Maryland state fees are sourced to the SDAT charter fee schedule at dat.maryland.gov (revised May 2024). Verify current fees directly with SDAT before filing.
Processing speed: What to expect
Standard filings are reviewed during the second calendar month after submission. A filing submitted in November won't be reviewed until January. Expedited filings are reviewed within 7–10 business days for an additional $50. Same-day rush processing is available for time-sensitive situations: online rush filings submitted before 2:30 PM are reviewed within three hours; filings submitted after 2:30 PM are reviewed the next business day.
If SDAT returns your filing for corrections, the review process starts over from the date you resubmit. Getting everything right on the first submission is the only way to protect your original timeline.
For most businesses registering before they begin Maryland operations, the realistic all-in cost runs $150–$200: the $100 SDAT fee, the optional $50 expedited fee, the 3% credit card convenience fee, and whatever your home state charges for a Certificate of Good Standing.
What happens if you don't register in Maryland
Failing to register your entity in Maryland does have consequences. You could face the following if you don’t comply with state requirements and regulations”
- You lose the right to sue in Maryland courts. A foreign LLC doing business in Maryland without registering cannot initiate a suit in any Maryland court unless the entity has paid the required penalty and has either complied with registration requirements or ceased doing business in Maryland. The failure to register does not impair the validity of a contract or prevent the entity from defending a lawsuit. You can be sued in Maryland while unregistered; you just can't be the one to bring the case.
- You owe a statutory $200 penalty. SDAT imposes this when you do file, regardless of whether you knew the requirement existed.
- Individuals can face personal exposure. Each member of an unregistered foreign LLC conducting business in Maryland, and each agent transacting business on its behalf, faces a potential misdemeanor charge and a fine of up to $1,000 on conviction.
- Back taxes and fees continue to accrue. Tax obligations tied to your Maryland business activities accumulate whether or not you were registered. Registering late doesn't retroactively eliminate them.
Registering restores your legal standing going forward. Once SDAT accepts your application and you've paid any applicable penalties, your entity regains the ability to pursue legal claims in Maryland. The obligations from the unregistered period remain, but you stop the clock on further exposure from the moment you file.
Common filing mistakes that get Maryland foreign registrations rejected
Even small mistakes can cause your registration to be rejected. These are some of the most common problems that business owners face.
- Expired Certificate of Good Standing. Maryland requires your certificate to be dated within 60 days of your filing date. Request a fresh certificate as close to your filing date as practically possible.
- Entity name already taken in Maryland. Confirm name availability before you start the form. If your name is unavailable, decide whether to register under an assumed name before you submit, not after rejection.
- Registered agent address is a P.O. box. Maryland requires a physical street address. Confirm your registered agent has a qualifying Maryland address before entering it on the form.
- Incomplete or blank form fields. SDAT reviews every required field. Leaving anything blank, such as home state, formation date, or registered agent address, triggers rejection.
- Certificate of Good Standing not properly certified. A printed screen capture or unofficial copy does not meet Maryland's requirement. Your home state must issue an official, authenticated certificate.
- Name mismatch between the application and the Certificate of Good Standing. The entity name must match exactly, including punctuation, abbreviations, and capitalization. Even "LLC" versus "L.L.C." can trigger rejection. Cross-check both documents side by side before submitting.
- Missing signature or unauthorized signer. An authorized person, such as a member, manager, or authorized representative, must sign the application. An unsigned form is rejected outright.
Annual reports, taxes, and ongoing compliance for foreign entities in Maryland
Your Certificate of Registration is the starting point for Maryland operations, not the finish line. Maryland requires every registered foreign entity to meet ongoing compliance obligations each year to keep its authority active.
Post-registration compliance timeline
Within 30 days of receiving your Certificate of Registration.
- Confirm your entity appears in the SDAT business entity database at dat.maryland.gov.
- Register with the Maryland Comptroller for income tax withholding if you have Maryland employees (Combined Registration Application at marylandtaxes.gov).
- Register for Maryland sales and use tax with the Comptroller if you sell taxable goods or services in Maryland.
- Obtain any required state or local business licenses. Review Maryland business license requirements for your industry and jurisdiction.
- Confirm your registered agent's information is current in the SDAT database.
By April 15 of the following year (and every year thereafter).
- File Form 1, the Business Entity Annual Report and Personal Property Tax Return, with SDAT. The $300 annual filing fee applies to most foreign entities.
- If you need an extension, request it electronically through the SDAT extension portal by April 15. Extensions move the deadline to June 15. Mail extension requests are not accepted.
On an ongoing basis.
- Maintain a Maryland registered agent with a current physical street address at all times. If your registered agent changes, update SDAT immediately.
- Keep your home state entity in good standing. Maryland can revoke your foreign registration if your entity loses good standing in its home state.
- If your entity's legal name changes in your home state, update your Maryland registration. Contact SDAT for the correct amendment form.
Annual personal property return
All business entities registered in Maryland must file an annual report with SDAT each year by April 15, regardless of whether the business owns property, generates income, or conducted any activity during the preceding year. Even a dormant foreign entity must file. The annual filing fee is $300. The personal property section applies if your business owns, leases, or uses tangible business property in Maryland. Failure to file results in forfeiture of the entity's right to do business in Maryland. You can file online through Maryland Business Express or by mail.
Maryland tax and licensing obligations
Registering with SDAT does not automatically register your business for Maryland taxes. If your entity has employees working in Maryland, register with the Maryland Comptroller to withhold Maryland income tax and, if applicable, pay unemployment insurance taxes. If your business sells taxable goods or services in Maryland, register for Maryland sales and use tax. Both registrations are handled through the Comptroller's Combined Registration Application at marylandtaxes.gov.
Many businesses also need local or state-level licenses before operating in a particular industry or jurisdiction. Review the Maryland business license requirements that apply to your situation before you begin operations.
Maintaining good standing and what to do if compliance lapses
"Good standing" means your entity is current on all required SDAT filings with no outstanding fees or penalties. You can verify your status at any time using the free business entity search on Maryland Business Express.
The most common reasons a business loses good standing are a missing Annual Report and Business Personal Property Return, a late-filing penalty, or a dishonored payment. If you don't correct these issues, the state will forfeit the registration, and a forfeited business cannot legally operate in Maryland.
Reinstatement requires filing a Re-Registration for a Non-Maryland LLC with SDAT, along with all outstanding Form 1 filings, any late penalties, and a current Certificate of Good Standing from your home state. The reinstatement filing fee is $100 (standard) or $150 (expedited). SDAT allows businesses to file up to ten years of overdue annual reports online through Maryland Business Express.
The simplest way to avoid forfeiture is to calendar the April 15 deadline the moment your registration is approved and treat it as a hard business deadline every year. LegalZoom's annual report service can help you track deadlines and file on time across all states where your entity is registered.
FAQs about Maryland foreign entity registration
What business activities trigger foreign qualification in Maryland?
Maintaining a physical office, hiring Maryland-based employees, entering into contracts to be performed in Maryland, and regularly soliciting business in the state all trigger the requirement. Isolated transactions, holding a single meeting in Maryland, or selling into Maryland through interstate commerce without a physical presence generally do not.
What is the difference between a foreign LLC and a foreign corporation in Maryland?
Both must register with SDAT before conducting business in Maryland and pay the same $100 standard filing fee using a Certificate of Good Standing from their home state. The difference is the form: foreign LLCs file the Limited Liability Company Registration; foreign corporations file the Foreign Corporation Qualification. LLCs are member- or manager-managed; corporations have a board of directors and shareholders. For a detailed look at how to form a Maryland corporation, including the distinctions between entity types, see our dedicated guide.
What documents do I need to register a foreign entity in Maryland?
You need a Certificate of Good Standing from your home state (issued within 60 days of filing), the name and Maryland street address of your designated registered agent, and the completed SDAT registration form for your entity type. If your legal name is unavailable in Maryland, you also need a chosen assumed name.
Can a foreign entity use a different name in Maryland than its legal name?
Yes. If your legal name is unavailable in Maryland, you can register under an assumed name for Maryland purposes. You must disclose your legal name on the registration form and use the assumed name for Maryland business operations.
What happens if I do business in Maryland without registering?
An unregistered foreign entity loses the right to initiate lawsuits in Maryland courts, owes a $200 statutory penalty when it does file, and may expose its members and agents to misdemeanor charges and fines up to $1,000. Back taxes and fees for the unregistered period also continue to accrue. Registering restores legal standing going forward but does not eliminate obligations from the prior period.
Do I need to register in Maryland if I only have remote employees working from home there?
Possibly. Having employees working in Maryland is generally considered transacting business in the state. If Maryland-based remote workers are your only connection to the state, talk to a licensed business attorney before deciding whether to register.
Does registering as a foreign entity in Maryland create a tax obligation there?
Foreign qualification itself does not automatically create a Maryland tax obligation, but the business activities that require you to register, such as having employees or selling taxable goods, typically create state tax obligations independently. You will likely need to register separately with the Maryland Comptroller for income tax withholding and, if applicable, sales and use tax.
How do I reinstate a foreign entity that has lost good standing in Maryland?
File a Re-Registration for a Non-Maryland LLC with SDAT, along with all outstanding Form 1 filings, any late penalties, and a current Certificate of Good Standing from your home state. The reinstatement filing fee is $100 (standard) or $150 (expedited). SDAT allows up to ten years of overdue annual reports to be filed online through Maryland Business Express.