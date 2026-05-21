How to Register a Foreign Entity in Maryland: A Complete Guide

All standard filing fees reflect the SDAT charter fee schedule revised May 2024. An expedited service fee of $50 applies to each filing type. Online payments through Maryland Business Express carry an additional 3% convenience fee.

Activities that trigger foreign qualification

Maryland law requires a foreign entity to register before it "transacts business" in the state. Under Maryland Corporations and Associations Code § 4A-1009, foreign LLCs must qualify before conducting business in Maryland, yet the statute does not define every activity that crosses the line. What counts depends on the nature, regularity, and location of your operations.

Activities that require Maryland foreign registration

Maintaining a physical office, store, or warehouse in Maryland

Hiring Maryland-based employees or independent contractors who regularly work from Maryland

Entering into contracts to be performed inside Maryland on a regular or ongoing basis

Opening a Maryland business bank account used for day-to-day operations

Regularly soliciting business in Maryland beyond isolated or occasional transactions

Providing services in Maryland through personnel physically present in the state

Activities that generally do not require registration

Holding a one-time board or shareholder meeting in Maryland

Maintaining a bank account used solely for investment purposes

Selling goods into Maryland through interstate commerce without a physical presence

Owning Maryland real property without conducting active business operations on it

Filing or defending a lawsuit in a Maryland court

These distinctions are fact-specific. If your business involves a combination of activities, such as remote employees in Maryland combined with occasional in-state contract work, the analysis becomes more nuanced. For a broader perspective on why you shouldn't form an LLC outside of your home state and the foreign qualification implications that follow, reviewing the full picture before you file is worthwhile.

What you need before you file: Maryland foreign entity registration requirements

Gather every item on this checklist before you open the SDAT application. Missing even one will result in rejection.

Certificate of Good Standing from your home state

A Certificate of Good Standing is an official document issued by your home state's Secretary of State confirming your entity is legally formed, current on fees, and authorized to do business there. Maryland requires you to attach one to your registration application, dated within 60 days of the date you file with SDAT.

Don't wait until you're ready to submit before requesting it. Processing times vary by state, and an expired certificate is one of the most common rejection reasons SDAT sees. Some states issue this document as a "Certificate of Existence" or "Certificate of Status." Both satisfy Maryland's requirement.

Maryland registered agent

Maryland requires every foreign entity to designate a Maryland registered agent, a person or entity authorized to receive legal notices, service of process, and official state correspondence on the business's behalf. The registered agent must have a physical Maryland street address; a P.O. box does not qualify.

If you have a Maryland street address, you can serve as your own registered agent. Otherwise, designate someone else or use a commercial registered agent service. You need to arrange this before you file, since the application requires the registered agent's name and address.

Entity name availability in Maryland

Your entity's legal name must be available in Maryland before you can register. If another business already holds that name with SDAT, you have two options: register under an assumed name for Maryland purposes, or resolve the conflict before filing. You still disclose your legal name on the application; you're simply doing business in Maryland under a different name.

Check availability using the SDAT business entity search tool at dat.maryland.gov before you start your application. If your legal name is unavailable, you may need to file a DBA in Maryland to operate under an assumed name while keeping your legal entity name on record.

How to register a foreign entity in Maryland: Step by step

Obtain a Certificate of Good Standing from your home state's Secretary of State, dated within 60 days of your Maryland filing date. Confirm your entity name is available in Maryland using the SDAT business entity search at dat.maryland.gov. Designate a Maryland registered agent with a physical Maryland street address. Complete the correct SDAT Application for Registration for your entity type. For foreign LLCs, that's the Limited Liability Company Registration form. Submit your application online through Maryland Business Express or by mail to SDAT in Annapolis. Pay the $100 standard filing fee (plus the optional $50 expedited fee if needed). Receive your Certificate of Registration and verify your entity appears in the SDAT database before conducting business in Maryland.

If you'd prefer not to manage the filing yourself, LegalZoom has helped millions of businesses handle state registration requirements across all 50 states. Our foreign qualification service is rated 4.6 out of 5 stars by more than 30,000 customers.

How to file online through Maryland Business Express

Create or log in to your Maryland Business Express account at businessexpress.maryland.gov. Select "Register a Foreign Entity" from the dashboard and choose your entity type. Enter your entity's legal name exactly as it appears in your home state's records, including punctuation and abbreviations. If your legal name is unavailable in Maryland, you'll be prompted to enter an assumed name. The system flags name conflicts in real time. Enter your home state and the date your entity was originally formed. Have your home state formation documents available; SDAT cross-references this information. Upload your Certificate of Good Standing as a PDF. The file must be legible and show the issuance date clearly. Scanned images are acceptable; phone photographs are not recommended. Enter your registered agent's full legal name and complete Maryland street address. The address field does not accept P.O. boxes. If you're using a commercial registered agent service, enter their name and Maryland office address exactly as they provide it. Enter your principal office address, your entity's main business address, which may be in your home state. Review every field on the summary screen before proceeding to payment. SDAT does not issue refunds for rejected filings, and corrections require a new submission. Pay the filing fee by credit card. The standard fee is $100; add $50 for expedited processing. A 3% convenience fee applies to all credit card payments. Submit and immediately save your confirmation number. This is your proof that the filing was received.

How to file by mail

Download the correct form from dat.maryland.gov, complete every field, and attach a certified copy of your Certificate of Good Standing. Make your check or money order payable to the State Department of Assessments and Taxation and mail everything to SDAT's office in Annapolis. Keep a complete copy of your submission before sending. Mail filings take longer to process than online filings.

Completing the SDAT foreign LLC registration form: Field-by-field guidance

When filling out the Limited Liability Company Registration form for a foreign LLC, each article requires specific information to ensure the application is processed without delay.

Article I — Name of the LLC. Enter your LLC's legal name exactly as registered in your home state, including punctuation and abbreviations. If your legal name is unavailable in Maryland, enter the assumed name in the designated field. Do not substitute the assumed name for the legal name in Article I; both fields must be completed separately.

Enter your LLC's legal name exactly as registered in your home state, including punctuation and abbreviations. If your legal name is unavailable in Maryland, enter the assumed name in the designated field. Do not substitute the assumed name for the legal name in Article I; both fields must be completed separately. Article II — State or country of formation. Enter the state where your LLC was originally formed. If formed in a U.S. territory or foreign country, additional documentation requirements may apply. Contact SDAT before filing.

Enter the state where your LLC was originally formed. If formed in a U.S. territory or foreign country, additional documentation requirements may apply. Contact SDAT before filing. Article III — Date of formation. Enter the exact date your LLC was formed in your home state, as it appears on your formation documents. A mismatch between this date and your Certificate of Good Standing is a common rejection trigger.

Enter the exact date your LLC was formed in your home state, as it appears on your formation documents. A mismatch between this date and your Certificate of Good Standing is a common rejection trigger. Article IV — Principal office address. Enter your LLC's main business address, typically in your home state. A Maryland address is not required here.

Enter your LLC's main business address, typically in your home state. A Maryland address is not required here. Article V — Registered agent. Enter the full legal name of your Maryland registered agent and their complete Maryland street address. Do not enter a P.O. box. A missing or invalid registered agent entry is one of the top five rejection reasons for Maryland foreign LLC filings.

Enter the full legal name of your Maryland registered agent and their complete Maryland street address. Do not enter a P.O. box. A missing or invalid registered agent entry is one of the top five rejection reasons for Maryland foreign LLC filings. Article VI — Signature. An authorized person must sign the form, typically a member, manager, or authorized representative. The signer's name and title must be printed below the signature. An unsigned form will be rejected.

An authorized person must sign the form, typically a member, manager, or authorized representative. The signer's name and title must be printed below the signature. An unsigned form will be rejected. Attachment — Certificate of Good Standing. Attach the original or a certified copy from your home state, issued within 60 days of the date SDAT receives your filing. If filing by mail, factor in transit time when calculating whether your certificate will still be within the 60-day window when SDAT opens your envelope.

Maryland foreign entity registration fees and processing times