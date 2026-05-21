How to Register a Foreign LLC or Corporation in Florida: A Complete Guide

If your LLC or corporation was formed in another state and you're now conducting business in Florida, you may need to register as a foreign entity with the Florida Division of Corporations before you can legally operate there. Florida uses the term "foreign entity" to describe any out-of-state business, not an international one. Operating without registration can cut off your access to Florida courts and expose your business to back fees and civil penalties.
What is Florida foreign qualification?
Foreign qualification is the process by which a business formed in one state obtains legal authority to operate in another. In Florida, this means filing with the Florida Division of Corporations before your out-of-state LLC or corporation can legally transact business there.
"Foreign" has nothing to do with international borders. It simply means your business was organized somewhere other than Florida. A Delaware LLC expanding into Miami is a foreign LLC. A Texas corporation opening a Tampa office is a foreign corporation. For a deeper look at what makes an LLC a foreign LLC, see LegalZoom's guide on the topic.
Until your entity receives a Certificate of Authority, it has no legal permission to transact business in Florida. Whether you need one comes down to a single question: is your business actually "transacting business" in the state?
Does your out-of-state business need to register in Florida?
Not every out-of-state business that touches Florida triggers the registration requirement. The threshold depends on the nature, frequency, and permanence of your Florida activities.
Activities that trigger the foreign registration requirement
- Maintaining a physical office, storefront, or warehouse in the state
- Employing or contracting workers based in Florida
- Owning, leasing, or operating real property in Florida
- Conducting ongoing or repeated business transactions with Florida customers or clients
- Holding regular in-person meetings tied to Florida business operations
- Operating a Florida bank account in connection with active Florida business operations
Activities that generally do NOT require registration
- Making isolated or one-time sales into Florida without a continuing presence
- Attending a trade show or conference in Florida
- Maintaining or defending a lawsuit in Florida courts
- Holding stock in a Florida-based corporation
- Holding a Florida bank account with no active Florida business operations tied to it
Florida does not publish a single exhaustive statutory definition of "transacting business," so the standard is fact-specific. When the answer is unclear, registration is the safer choice. A business attorney can assess your specific situation if you're unsure.
Foreign LLC vs. foreign corporation in Florida: Key differences
|Foreign LLC
|Foreign Corporation (Profit)
|Filing form
|Application for Authorization to Transact Business (Form LLC-1)
|Application by Foreign Corporation for Authorization to Transact Business (Form CR2E007)
|State filing fee
|$125
|$70
|Registered agent designation fee
|$25
|$35
|Total minimum state cost
|$150
|$105
|Annual report fee
|$138.75
|$138.75
|Certificate of good standing required
|Yes (from home state, within 90 days)
|Yes (from home state, within 90 days)
|Online filing via Sunbiz
|Available
|Available
|Governing statute
|Florida Statutes § 605.0902
|Florida Statutes § 607.1503
Fees sourced from the Florida Division of Corporations fee schedule and subject to change. Verify current amounts at Sunbiz before filing.
Both entity types file online through Sunbiz and must submit a Certificate of Good Standing from the home state issued within 90 days of the Florida filing date. The main practical difference is the form and governing statute: foreign LLCs operate under Florida's Revised Limited Liability Company Act; foreign corporations fall under the Florida Business Corporation Act.
Florida foreign registration requirements checklist
To successfully complete your foreign qualification in Florida, you must gather all the necessary documents and information before filing your application. This includes the following:
- Certificate of Good Standing (Certificate of Existence). Issued by your home state's secretary of state, confirming your entity is active and in good standing. It must be dated within 90 days of your Florida filing date. Request it only when you're ready to file.
- Your entity's exact legal name as it appears in your home state's official records, including spelling, punctuation, and entity designator.
- Alternate name (if needed). If another business already holds your entity's name in Florida, choose a Florida-specific alternate name before registering.
- Florida registered agent information. Full legal name and Florida street address of the individual or entity designated to receive legal documents on your behalf. P.O. boxes are not accepted. See LegalZoom's guide to Florida registered agent requirements for details on who qualifies.
- Principal office address of your business.
- Names and addresses of managers or managing members (for LLCs) or officers and directors (for corporations).
- Payment method. Credit card for online Sunbiz submissions; check or money order payable to the Florida Department of State for mail filings.
On name conflicts: Florida allows foreign entities to adopt an alternate name for use within the state. You'd operate under that name in Florida while keeping your original legal name in your home state. The alternate name is disclosed on your registration application; no separate filing is required.
How to register a foreign LLC in Florida
Foreign LLCs register using Form LLC-1, the Application for Authorization to Transact Business, filed online through Sunbiz or by mail.
- Obtain a Certificate of Good Standing from your home state, dated within 90 days of your Florida filing date.
- Check Florida name availability through the Sunbiz business name search tool. If your name is taken, select an alternate name before proceeding.
- Select a Florida registered agent. Choose an individual or entity with a physical Florida street address who consents to receive legal documents on your LLC's behalf.
- Complete Form LLC-1 online through Sunbiz, or download the PDF from the Florida Division of Corporations website for mail submission.
- Pay the filing fee. The state filing fee is $125 plus a $25 registered agent designation fee, totaling $150. Online filers pay by credit card; mail filers submit a check or money order payable to the Florida Department of State.
- Submit your filing online through Sunbiz or by mail to: Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, P.O. Box 6327, Tallahassee, FL 32314.
- Receive your Certificate of Authority. Once approved, your LLC is legally authorized to transact business in Florida.
How to register a foreign corporation in Florida
Foreign profit corporations register using Form CR2E007, the Application by Foreign Corporation for Authorization to Transact Business, filed online through Sunbiz or by mail.
- Obtain a Certificate of Good Standing from your home state, dated within 90 days of your Florida filing date.
- Check Florida name availability through Sunbiz. If your name is already registered, select an alternate name before proceeding.
- Designate a Florida registered agent. Choose an individual or entity with a physical Florida street address who consents to receive legal documents on your corporation's behalf.
- Complete Form CR2E007 online through Sunbiz, or download the PDF from the Florida Division of Corporations forms page for mail submission.
- Pay the filing fee. The state filing fee is $70 plus a $35 registered agent designation fee, totaling $105. Online filers pay by credit card; mail filers submit a check or money order payable to the Florida Department of State.
- Submit your filing online through Sunbiz or by mail to: Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, P.O. Box 6327, Tallahassee, FL 32314.
- Receive your Certificate of Authority. Once approved, your corporation is legally authorized to transact business in Florida.
Florida foreign registration fees, processing times, and annual reports
Understanding the financial and administrative commitments required by the state is a critical step in the foreign qualification process. This section details the various costs, timelines, and recurring obligations your business must manage to remain compliant in Florida.
How much does it cost to register a foreign entity in Florida?
|Fee type
|Foreign LLC
|Foreign Corporation
|State filing fee
|$125
|$70
|Registered agent designation
|$25
|$35
|Total minimum state cost
|$150
|$105
|Certified copy (optional)
|$30
|$30
|Certificate of status (optional)
|$5
|$5
|Annual report (subsequent years)
|$138.75
|$138.75
State fees are subject to change. Verify current amounts on Sunbiz before filing.
The optional Certificate of Status confirms your entity is active and in good standing with Florida. It costs $5 and is worth adding if you anticipate needing proof of Florida authorization for banking, contracts, or financing. For more on what this document entails, see LegalZoom's guide on how to get a Certificate of Good Standing in Florida.
How long does it take to register as a foreign entity in Florida?
Online submissions typically process within a few business days under normal volume. Mail submissions take longer, as processing begins only after physical receipt. Florida does not offer expedited processing. Walk-in service at the Tallahassee office may be completed the same day. Check Sunbiz's document processing dates page for current wait times before you file.
Does a foreign LLC have to file an annual report in Florida?
Yes. Every foreign entity registered in Florida must file an annual report each year, with no exceptions for small businesses or inactive operations. The filing window is January 1 through May 1; the fee is $138.75 for both LLCs and corporations.
Missing the May 1 deadline triggers a mandatory, non-waivable $400 late fee. If the report remains unfiled by the third Friday of September, the state administratively revokes the entity's authorization to transact business in Florida and its ability to bring or maintain a lawsuit in Florida courts until it reinstates and pays all outstanding fees.
You file the annual report through Sunbiz; mail submission is not an option. It updates your entity's registered agent address, principal office address, and officer or member information. It is not a financial disclosure and does not permit a name change, which requires a separate amendment filing.
The Division of Corporations sends courtesy email reminders, but delivery is not guaranteed. If your email on file is outdated, the state still holds you responsible for filing on time. Mark May 1 as a hard compliance date every year.
What Florida statutes govern foreign entity registration?
Foreign LLC registration falls under Florida Statutes § 605.0902, part of the Florida Revised Limited Liability Company Act. Foreign corporation registration falls under Florida Statutes § 607.1503, part of the Florida Business Corporation Act. Both statutes define "transacting business" in Florida, establish Certificate of Authority requirements, and set consequences for operating without one.
What happens if you do business in Florida without registering?
Failing to obtain a Certificate of Authority for your out-of-state business exposes you to significant legal and financial risks in Florida. The consequences range from civil penalties and retroactive fees to losing your right to bring a lawsuit in state courts.
- Loss of access to Florida courts. An unregistered foreign entity cannot initiate or maintain a lawsuit in Florida. If a Florida client doesn't pay you, you cannot sue to recover until you register and settle your account with the state.
- Civil penalties for each year of noncompliance. A foreign LLC operating without a certificate of authority faces a civil penalty of at least $500 and up to $1,000 per year of unauthorized operation. Similar provisions apply to foreign corporations under Chapter 607.
- Back fees for every year of unauthorized operation. Financial liability runs retroactively to when you first began transacting business in Florida without authorization, meaning you could owe multiple years of registration fees, annual report fees, and penalties at once.
- An active lawsuit can be put on hold. If you've already filed a case in Florida court, the opposing party can raise your registration status, and the court may pause the proceeding while penalties continue to accumulate.
Two important limits apply.
- Your existing contracts remain valid, and you can still defend yourself. Failing to register does not void contracts or strip your right to mount a legal defense; it only blocks you from initiating litigation.
- Individual members and managers are not personally liable. The penalties fall on the entity itself.
The consequences are curable. Register, pay all back fees and penalties, and your standing is restored. But resolving the problem after it surfaces in a dispute is far more disruptive and expensive than registering before operations begin.
Post-registration compliance in Florida
Receiving your Certificate of Authority is the start of your Florida obligations, not the end.
- Annual report. File each year between January 1 and May 1 through Sunbiz. The fee is $138.75; late filings after May 1 incur a $400 penalty. LegalZoom's business compliance service can help you track deadlines and file on time.
- Registered agent maintenance. Keep your Florida registered agent information current at all times. If your agent resigns or changes address, update your records promptly. See LegalZoom's guide on maintaining a registered agent when expanding your business to another state.
- State tax registration. Depending on your business activities, you may need to register separately with the Florida Department of Revenue for sales tax, reemployment tax, or other state taxes. Foreign entity registration through the Division of Corporations does not cover this.
- Amendments. If your entity's legal name, principal office address, registered agent, or officer and director information changes, file an amendment with the Division of Corporations.
- Withdrawal. If you stop transacting business in Florida, file an Application for Withdrawal to formally end your registration and stop your annual report obligation. Ignoring this means fees keep accumulating even after you've left the state.
Register your foreign entity in Florida with LegalZoom
LegalZoom has helped more than 4 million businesses navigate filings like this one since 2001. Our foreign qualification service handles the entire process, gathering required documents, completing the correct form for your entity type, and submitting your application to the Florida Division of Corporations. LegalZoom also offers registered agent services in Florida, satisfying the state's mandatory registered agent requirement. When you're ready, file your Florida foreign qualification with LegalZoom.
Can I file a Florida foreign LLC registration online?
Yes. Both foreign LLCs (Form LLC-1) and foreign corporations (Form CR2E007) can be filed online through Sunbiz at dos.fl.gov/sunbiz, with payment by credit card. Mail and walk-in submissions to the Tallahassee office are also available.
What if my business name is already taken in Florida?
A name conflict doesn't block registration. Adopt an alternate name for use in Florida, confirm its availability via Sunbiz, and disclose it on your registration application. No separate filing is required.
Do I need a new EIN to register as a foreign entity in Florida?
No. Your existing EIN carries over; it's tied to your entity, not to any particular state. You may need to register separately with the Florida Department of Revenue for state-level tax obligations.
Can I be my own registered agent for a foreign LLC in Florida?
Yes, but only if you have a physical Florida street address where you're reliably available during normal business hours. Most out-of-state owners don't have a permanent Florida office, making a professional registered agent service the practical solution. Your registered agent's name and address become part of Florida's public business records.
When does a foreign entity need to file an amendment or withdrawal in Florida?
File an amendment any time your entity's legal name, principal office address, registered agent, or officer and director information changes. File an Application for Withdrawal when you permanently stop transacting business in Florida; this ends your annual report obligation. If you plan to return, do not withdraw. Continue filing annual reports to keep your registration active.
How much does it cost to register a foreign LLC in Florida?
$150 in mandatory state fees: a $125 filing fee plus a $25 registered agent designation fee. Optional add-ons include a certified copy ($30) and a Certificate of Status ($5). A $138.75 annual report fee applies each subsequent year.
How long does it take to register as a foreign entity in Florida?
Online filings typically process within a few business days. Mail submissions take longer. Florida does not offer expedited processing. Check Sunbiz's document processing dates page for current wait times.
Does a foreign LLC have to file an annual report in Florida?
Yes. All foreign entities registered in Florida must file annually between January 1 and May 1. The fee is $138.75. Filings after May 1 incur a mandatory $400 late fee that cannot be waived.
What is the statute for foreign corporation registration in Florida?
Foreign corporation registration is governed by Florida Statutes § 607.1503. Foreign LLC registration falls under Florida Statutes § 605.0902. Both statutes define transacting business in Florida and the requirements for obtaining a Certificate of Authority.