How to Register a Foreign LLC or Corporation in Florida: A Complete Guide

State fees are subject to change. Verify current amounts on Sunbiz before filing.

The optional Certificate of Status confirms your entity is active and in good standing with Florida. It costs $5 and is worth adding if you anticipate needing proof of Florida authorization for banking, contracts, or financing. For more on what this document entails, see LegalZoom's guide on how to get a Certificate of Good Standing in Florida.

How long does it take to register as a foreign entity in Florida?

Online submissions typically process within a few business days under normal volume. Mail submissions take longer, as processing begins only after physical receipt. Florida does not offer expedited processing. Walk-in service at the Tallahassee office may be completed the same day. Check Sunbiz's document processing dates page for current wait times before you file.

Does a foreign LLC have to file an annual report in Florida?

Yes. Every foreign entity registered in Florida must file an annual report each year, with no exceptions for small businesses or inactive operations. The filing window is January 1 through May 1; the fee is $138.75 for both LLCs and corporations.

Missing the May 1 deadline triggers a mandatory, non-waivable $400 late fee. If the report remains unfiled by the third Friday of September, the state administratively revokes the entity's authorization to transact business in Florida and its ability to bring or maintain a lawsuit in Florida courts until it reinstates and pays all outstanding fees.

You file the annual report through Sunbiz; mail submission is not an option. It updates your entity's registered agent address, principal office address, and officer or member information. It is not a financial disclosure and does not permit a name change, which requires a separate amendment filing.

The Division of Corporations sends courtesy email reminders, but delivery is not guaranteed. If your email on file is outdated, the state still holds you responsible for filing on time. Mark May 1 as a hard compliance date every year.

What Florida statutes govern foreign entity registration?

Foreign LLC registration falls under Florida Statutes § 605.0902, part of the Florida Revised Limited Liability Company Act. Foreign corporation registration falls under Florida Statutes § 607.1503, part of the Florida Business Corporation Act. Both statutes define "transacting business" in Florida, establish Certificate of Authority requirements, and set consequences for operating without one.

What happens if you do business in Florida without registering?

Failing to obtain a Certificate of Authority for your out-of-state business exposes you to significant legal and financial risks in Florida. The consequences range from civil penalties and retroactive fees to losing your right to bring a lawsuit in state courts.

Loss of access to Florida courts. An unregistered foreign entity cannot initiate or maintain a lawsuit in Florida. If a Florida client doesn't pay you, you cannot sue to recover until you register and settle your account with the state.

An unregistered foreign entity cannot initiate or maintain a lawsuit in Florida. If a Florida client doesn't pay you, you cannot sue to recover until you register and settle your account with the state. Civil penalties for each year of noncompliance. A foreign LLC operating without a certificate of authority faces a civil penalty of at least $500 and up to $1,000 per year of unauthorized operation. Similar provisions apply to foreign corporations under Chapter 607.

A foreign LLC operating without a certificate of authority faces a civil penalty of at least $500 and up to $1,000 per year of unauthorized operation. Similar provisions apply to foreign corporations under Chapter 607. Back fees for every year of unauthorized operation. Financial liability runs retroactively to when you first began transacting business in Florida without authorization, meaning you could owe multiple years of registration fees, annual report fees, and penalties at once.

Financial liability runs retroactively to when you first began transacting business in Florida without authorization, meaning you could owe multiple years of registration fees, annual report fees, and penalties at once. An active lawsuit can be put on hold. If you've already filed a case in Florida court, the opposing party can raise your registration status, and the court may pause the proceeding while penalties continue to accumulate.

Two important limits apply.

Your existing contracts remain valid, and you can still defend yourself. Failing to register does not void contracts or strip your right to mount a legal defense; it only blocks you from initiating litigation.

Failing to register does not void contracts or strip your right to mount a legal defense; it only blocks you from initiating litigation. Individual members and managers are not personally liable. The penalties fall on the entity itself.

The consequences are curable. Register, pay all back fees and penalties, and your standing is restored. But resolving the problem after it surfaces in a dispute is far more disruptive and expensive than registering before operations begin.

Post-registration compliance in Florida

Receiving your Certificate of Authority is the start of your Florida obligations, not the end.

Annual report. File each year between January 1 and May 1 through Sunbiz. The fee is $138.75; late filings after May 1 incur a $400 penalty. LegalZoom's business compliance service can help you track deadlines and file on time.

File each year between January 1 and May 1 through Sunbiz. The fee is $138.75; late filings after May 1 incur a $400 penalty. LegalZoom's business compliance service can help you track deadlines and file on time. Registered agent maintenance. Keep your Florida registered agent information current at all times. If your agent resigns or changes address, update your records promptly. See LegalZoom's guide on maintaining a registered agent when expanding your business to another state.

Keep your Florida registered agent information current at all times. If your agent resigns or changes address, update your records promptly. See LegalZoom's guide on maintaining a registered agent when expanding your business to another state. State tax registration. Depending on your business activities, you may need to register separately with the Florida Department of Revenue for sales tax, reemployment tax, or other state taxes. Foreign entity registration through the Division of Corporations does not cover this.

Depending on your business activities, you may need to register separately with the Florida Department of Revenue for sales tax, reemployment tax, or other state taxes. Foreign entity registration through the Division of Corporations does not cover this. Amendments. If your entity's legal name, principal office address, registered agent, or officer and director information changes, file an amendment with the Division of Corporations.

If your entity's legal name, principal office address, registered agent, or officer and director information changes, file an amendment with the Division of Corporations. Withdrawal. If you stop transacting business in Florida, file an Application for Withdrawal to formally end your registration and stop your annual report obligation. Ignoring this means fees keep accumulating even after you've left the state.

Register your foreign entity in Florida with LegalZoom

LegalZoom has helped more than 4 million businesses navigate filings like this one since 2001. Our foreign qualification service handles the entire process, gathering required documents, completing the correct form for your entity type, and submitting your application to the Florida Division of Corporations. LegalZoom also offers registered agent services in Florida, satisfying the state's mandatory registered agent requirement. When you're ready, file your Florida foreign qualification with LegalZoom.