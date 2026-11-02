How to Start a Nonprofit in Nevada

How to start your Nevada nonprofit with LegalZoom

LegalZoom makes it easy for mission-driven founders to establish their charitable organization and secure tax-exempt status. We are a one-stop shop for nonprofit formation and compliance, from filing articles of incorporation with the Nevada Secretary of State, to handling your Form 1023-EZ 501(c)(3) tax-exempt status application with the IRS and managing your ongoing compliance requirements .

We stand behind our work with a 100% accurate filing guarantee. Our technology, combined with our decades of experience, ensures your nonprofit is formed accurately and in compliance with Nevada state and federal regulations.

Nevada nonprofit FAQs

Incorporation has many benefits for nonprofit organizations, including greater credibility and limited liability status. However, corporations also come with stricter regulations. Fiscal sponsorship is an alternative to incorporation.

A fiscal sponsor is an existing nonprofit that lets you operate under its tax-exempt status without incorporating. It suits early-stage projects needing donor-deductible funding fast. But, it may not be right for long-term organizations.

Here are three questions that could help you decide:

Do you need your own legal entity now, or can your mission move forward under another organization's umbrella? Can you handle ongoing compliance (an annual list of officers, charitable solicitation renewal, IRS Form 990)? Do you have the board and governance structure to support a standalone entity?

Is it better to form an LLC or a nonprofit in Nevada?

An LLC and a nonprofit corporation do fundamentally different jobs. An LLC exists to generate returns for its owners, while a nonprofit corporation exists for public benefit and can't distribute profits to members or directors. If you want tax-deductible donations and grant eligibility, you need a nonprofit corporation, not an LLC.

What is the 33% rule for nonprofits?

The 33% rule is an IRS public support test that determines whether you’re treated as a public charity or a private foundation. It requires a public charity, for the most part, to receive at least one-third (33.3%) of its total support from public sources, rather than from a small number of private donors. The difference can have tax and other consequences, so speak to an attorney if you have concerns. Public sources include government grants and individual donations.

Do Nevada nonprofits need local or county registrations?

Some Nevada counties and cities require separate business licenses or registrations that may apply to nonprofits active in their jurisdiction, regardless of your state-level registration status. Check with your county or municipal clerk's office early on to see whether registration, zoning approval, or a permit applies to what you're mission.