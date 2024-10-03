Getting a property management business up and running requires certain steps. Learn them all here with our property management startup checklist.
by Kathleen Crampton
Updated on: October 3, 2024 · 17 min read
Property management companies play an integral role in the real estate industry by providing property maintenance, tenant screening, and rent payment services for property owners. With the current real estate market, perhaps you’re thinking about starting a business that offers these services.
To create a thriving company, you first need to know where to start. Before you take this next step in your career, get an in-depth look at how to start a property management company, from researching the market and choosing the right insurance to selecting a business structure.
With around 300,000 property management companies registered in the United States, you might think that now isn’t the time to start a property management business. But this doesn’t necessarily mean the market is saturated in your neck of the woods.
In fact, according to Pew Research Center, most residential landlords are individuals who own only a small number of units. This means that there may be untapped opportunities for new property managers to motivate individual landlords to use their services, such as tenant screening, rent collection, property maintenance, lease management, eviction services, and handling legal matters related to rental properties.
Additionally, with the market size and industry revenue projected to grow over the next several years, the financial outlook for the property management industry is strong. Despite the loss of commercial tenants during COVID-19, many companies are now mandating that employees return to the office.
On the residential side, home buying is still out of reach for many Americans (and it’s actually cheaper to rent than to buy in the top 50 metro areas), meaning that there is still a need for rental property managers. Plus, the vacation rental market in the United States is also projected to grow year over year through 2028, and rental property owners often hire management services for their vacation homes.
So, what does this all mean for individuals interested in starting a property management company? Now might be the right time to start this new venture, as the outlook for the industry shows a lot of promise.
The following steps outline how to start a property management company, with details, resources, and need-to-know information for each.
As with any business startup process, conducting market research is key. There are several areas of analysis that you should focus on.
Next up on your project management startup checklist is identifying your niche. It is highly suggested to choose a specific area of real estate to focus your services on, rather than casting a wide net across all types, like residential, commercial, and short-term or vacation rentals.
For one, the landlords, property locations, types of services, and renter needs will vary. Additionally, depending on the state and jurisdiction in which your company is located, each niche may require navigating different licenses, regulations, and types of leases. For example, crafting a commercial lease won’t be the same as putting together a residential lease.
Choosing a niche for your property management company will help you develop expertise in that specific area.
When registering your property management business, you’ll need to choose an entity structure, typically a corporation or limited liability company (we’ll dive into more specifics about each structure later). It’s important to choose the right one for your situation, as each business structure has different tax implications and levels of liability protection.
You’ll also need to decide whether to become part of a franchise or operate your company independently. Franchisees typically need to be structured as LLCs.
Business plans are the foundation and guiding force of a company. Plus, they can help to secure funding, whether from investors or future partners. So, the next key step in how to start a property management company is developing a business plan.
Here are the elements that should be included when writing a property management business plan:
To perform the full suite of services—from collecting rent to listing property or negotiating leases—most property managers will need to obtain a real estate broker’s license in their state. Some states only require property managers to get a special property management license, and a handful of states don’t require any licensing.
You may also need to get a general business license to operate your company in a city or county. Be sure to check state and local regulations to understand if you need a license or permit, or use an online service like LegalZoom.
Now it’s time to set up your finances. You may decide to open one business checking account per property, then link all accounts to your banking profile (you’ll need an EIN to set up a business bank account).
This is one of the best ways to ensure that rent, security deposits, and operating expenses for each property are accurately accounted for. In fact, some states require property owners to keep funds separate for every rental property or to put security deposits into special interest-bearing accounts. Check your state’s requirements to ensure that your property management business stays compliant.
Once you have your financial structure in place, implement accounting tools for tracking income and expenses. There are several options available for accounting-specific property management software, so make sure to research which ones will suit your business needs. For example, some property management software comes with an online payment platform for rent collection, accounting capabilities, marketing tools, tenant screening, and more.
Finally, set your rates. According to RentSpree, most property management companies charge flat management fees or 8%-10% of the monthly rental income, along with a one-time account setup fee and other service-specific costs. Use your competitor research and pricing analysis from Step 1 as your guide when determining your ongoing management fee for clients.
When starting a property management company, you may choose to operate solo, only hiring employees as your business grows and you take on more clients and services. Full- or part-time employees for a property management company might include leasing agents, maintenance staff, administrative personnel, sales and marketing employees, and individuals who can manage accounting and payroll.
While many of these employees will have specific skill sets outside of the property management industry, you’ll want to set aside time at the beginning to train them in the general operations of your company. Leasing agents or additional property managers that you bring on may benefit from taking property management courses through the National Association of Residential Property Managers (NARPM).
The following are some necessities for any business that hires employees:
Regardless of if you hire employees or not, it’s a good idea to seek out reputable, licensed vendors and contractors, like real estate lawyers and contractors (for performing upkeep on properties), and develop good working relationships with them.
While developing a network of trusted contractors is important for property managers, joining a professional association can also boost your business—and your credibility. The NARPM provides education, professional development opportunities, and local chapters comprising other property managers and real estate professionals who can share insights, challenges, and referrals. Building relationships with individuals in the industry can empower you as a new business owner and provide you with a community of like-minded, growth-oriented people.
In the beginning stages of your property management business, you might not have a full roster of clients yet—and this is where an effective marketing strategy is key. Once you have developed your brand identity, company mission, and logo design, start marketing your business through the following channels:
The final step in the property management startup checklist is launching and managing your company, which includes budgeting, creating contracts for new clients, and tracking performance.
First, make sure that you have a robust property management software with budgeting and reporting features to ensure that your finances are on track. Your property management software should also include performance tracking features for each property, such as occupancy rates and turnover, revenue, and net operating income.
Additionally, client and resident surveys can also provide you with data on the levels of satisfaction regarding your business services and properties. Insights from this data will help you determine areas of improvement to focus on.
Managing your company also means creating the right contracts for clients, vendors, and residents (or lessees). You can download free property management templates from LegalZoom.
From registering your business to investing in software, there are many costs involved in starting a property management company. The total estimated startup cost can range anywhere from $1,500 to several thousand dollars, depending on if you hire employees, if you consult an attorney, how much you budget for marketing, and more.
According to the U.S. Small Business Administration, the total cost to register a business is less than $300. However, the initial registration fees depend on the state in which you’re registering and the business structure (e.g., LLC vs. corporation).
As mentioned earlier, property managers in most states need to obtain a real estate license. The fees involved vary depending on the state, but costs typically range from $400 and $1,000 for the coursework, exam fee, background check, and license application fee.
Business insurance costs for property management businesses vary depending on your location, the type of policy, and the deductible. According to Insureon, average prices for general liability, E&O, workers’ comp, and cyber insurance range from $40 to $145 per month.
Property management software monthly costs can range from $10 to more than $250 per month, depending on the number of units, the features provided, the level of customization, and more.
You’ll also need to budget for office setup, like renting a physical space, and general office supplies. The price for renting an office space depends on the local market. If you’re working from home, you could choose to set up a virtual business address with LegalZoom, which costs up to $79 per month.
For any property management business, there will likely be legal fees involved in general operations for things such as drafting contracts, reviewing leases, setting up the necessary business documents, and maintaining compliance with local, state, and federal regulations for the rental and real estate industry.
You may choose to hire a local attorney (for which costs will depend on local rates) or opt for comprehensive legal services through LegalZoom, which may cost anywhere from $300 to $1,399 depending on what you need, like a commercial lease agreement or an employee agreement.
If and when you decide to take on employees, be prepared for the costs to hire.
Costs involved with your business’s marketing strategy will vary, but according to Statista, companies in the real estate industry spend about 10% of their total budgets on marketing expenses, like SEO and content marketing, paid advertising, and email marketing. Many companies determine their marketing budget as a percentage of their revenue, so this number will be unique to your business. For example, in 2024, 9.1% of companies’ revenues in North America and Europe were dedicated to marketing.
The common types of business structures for property management companies are corporations and limited liability companies (LLCs). While some property managers may initially want to form their business as a sole proprietorship, this structure isn’t recommended, as it doesn’t provide legal protection or allow for hiring employees.
There are two types of corporation business structures: C corp and S corp, both of which can be beneficial for property managers that want investors or eventually want their companies to become publicly traded.
An LLC is a popular business structure for small business owners.
Once you have decided which legal entity works best for your needs, kickstart your new company with LegalZoom’s business formation services, which can assist you with creating and filing the necessary paperwork, getting an EIN, establishing your online presence, and more. Then, you’ll be on your way to becoming a successful property manager.
Starting a property management business can bring some risks, such as choosing the wrong time to enter the market, not being able to afford the initial costs, hiring employees too soon (or not soon enough), or not keeping up with licensing or regulations. More specifically, property managers deal with many different parties, from a property owner to renters to contractors, which can increase the risk of legal disputes or financial issues.
The time it takes to start a property management company may range from one to six months, depending on if you need to get your real broker’s estate license, rent a physical office space, or hire employees.
At a minimum, property management companies should have general liability, E&O, and cyber insurance. If you have employees, you’ll need workers’ compensation insurance, and if you have a physical office space outside of your home, you’ll need commercial property insurance.
Generally speaking, property managers charge either flat fees for their services or a percentage of the property owners’ monthly rental income. In addition to the fee structure you choose, you may also charge for specific services, like a lease renewal fee or vacancy fees.
Yes, you can run a property management company from home, as a lot of the day-to-day work is done on-site or online. But it’s a good idea to rent a physical space if you decide to take on employees.
