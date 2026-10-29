Is Inheritance Considered Marital Property in the US?

In most cases, an inheritance is separate property. That means it belongs only to the spouse who inherited it, and a court usually won't divide it in a divorce.
There are exceptions. If you mix inherited money with shared funds or add your spouse's name to the title, some or all of the inheritance may become marital property, depending on state law.
Key takeaways
- Inheritance is generally separate property. If you inherit during your marriage and keep the money separate, it usually stays yours.
- Mixing it with shared money can change that. Commingling (combining separate and shared property) or adding a spouse to the title can turn an inheritance into marital property.
- State law and timing matter. States divide property under different rules, and the date you inherit can affect the outcome.
- You can take steps to protect it. Keeping inherited funds separate, maintaining records, and using a prenuptial or postnuptial agreement may help protect your inheritance. A properly structured trust may also offer protection, depending on its terms and state law.
Is inheritance marital property or separate property?
Courts generally treat inheritance as separate property. Whether it stays that way depends on how you handle it.
Key terms
- Separate property. Assets that belong to one spouse alone
- Marital property. Most assets either spouse acquires during the marriage, no matter whose name is on the title
- Commingling. Mixing separate property with shared property, such as depositing an inheritance into a joint account
- Transmutation. Adding your spouse's name to the deed or changing ownership of inherited property may affect its separate status, depending on state law and the circumstances
- Community property. A system, used in a few states, where both spouses are presumed to own marital property equally
- Equitable distribution. A system, used in most states, where courts divide marital property fairly, but not always equally
Separate property vs. marital property
|Separate property
|Marital property
|Property you owned before the marriage
|Salaries, wages, business income and rental income
|Gifts or inheritance you receive during the marriage
|Homes or real estate bought after the marriage
|Assets protected by a prenuptial or postnuptial agreement
|Joint bank accounts, savings, and investments
|Some personal injury settlements, depending on the state
|Retirement contributions and pensions
These are common examples. State law, the source of the funds, and how spouses handle an asset can affect whether it is separate or marital property.
When does inheritance become marital property?
Inheritance usually becomes marital property when you treat it as shared. The most common ways are commingling, transmutation, and growth in value that comes from marital effort.
Commingling
Commingling makes it harder to prove that money came from an inheritance. For example, if you inherit $100,000 and keep it in a separate account in your name, it generally stays separate. If you deposit it into a joint account, a court may treat it as marital property.
You can also commingle inherited money by paying marital expenses, such as family vacations, or by investing it in a jointly owned rental property or business.
Transmutation
Transmutation happens when you change separate property into marital property. Courts may treat these actions as a sign that you meant to share the property:
- You add your spouse's name to the deed of inherited real estate.
- You transfer the title of inherited assets into joint names.
Increased value
If an inheritance grows in value during the marriage, the increase may be marital property. It depends on what caused the growth.
|Type of growth
|What causes it
|Examples
|How it is usually treated
|Passive appreciation
|Market changes
|Stocks rise with market performance. Real estate rises because of location or housing trends.
|Usually stays separate
|Active appreciation
|Work or money from either spouse
|A spouse helps manage inherited stocks or a rental property. Spouses work together to grow an inherited business. Joint money pays for improvements to an inherited asset.
|May become marital property
The same rule applies to an inherited business. The business may start as separate property. But if your spouse works in it, helps run it, or invests money in it, part of it may become marital property. A written agreement and separate financial records may help protect it.
Does the giver's intent matter?
The person who leaves an inheritance (the testator) can say in a will or trust that the gift is for the beneficiary alone. This can help show what the giver intended if a dispute comes up. A will might include language like this:
Sample language. “This gift is intended for [name] only and not to be considered marital property.”
Courts can still look at how the inheriting spouse used the money.
How do states treat inheritance in a divorce?
State law controls how a court divides property in a divorce. States follow one of two main systems.
Community property states
In a community property state, courts generally treat property acquired during the marriage as owned equally by both spouses. Inheritance is usually still separate, unless you commingle or transmute it.
As of 2026, the nine community property states are Arizona, California, Idaho, Louisiana, Nevada, New Mexico, Texas, Washington, and Wisconsin.
For more on how these states treat property, see IRS guidance on community property.
Equitable distribution states
Most states use equitable distribution. In most of these states, inheritance is generally separate unless you commingle or transmute it. Courts also consider each spouse's contributions, including non-financial ones.
Some equitable distribution states, including Connecticut and Massachusetts, allow courts to consider inherited property when dividing assets during divorce. The rules and circumstances vary by state.
How does timing affect an inheritance in a divorce?
When you inherit can change how a court treats the money.
|When you inherit
|How courts usually treat it
|Before the marriage
|Generally, separate property
|During the marriage
|Generally separate, unless you share or commingle it
|After you separate, before the divorce is final
|Depends on state law and how you use the money. A court may review how you used it.
|After the divorce is final
|Generally, yours alone
If you inherit after you file for divorce but before it is final, keep the money in a separate account, and don't use it for joint purposes.
Can an ex-spouse claim my inheritance after divorce?
A finalized divorce judgment generally settles property division. Reopening it depends on state law and specific legal grounds, such as fraud or failure to disclose assets.
A court may reopen the property division in rare situations:
- Commingling discovered after the divorce. If you mixed the inheritance with marital funds and did not disclose it, a court may revisit the case.
- Hidden assets. If a spouse hides inherited money during the divorce, a court may reopen the case.
- Clerical errors or mistakes. A court may correct a mistake in the final property division.
Does inheritance affect alimony or child support?
Even when an inheritance stays separate property, a court may count it when it decides support.
Courts often look at both spouses' full financial picture when they set spousal support. That includes cash, stocks, and other inherited assets. A large inheritance may lower the support you receive or raise the support you can be asked to pay. The outcome depends on state law.
Child support usually depends on each parent's income and resources. A court may consider income from an inheritance, or money you spend from it, when it sets or changes support. It may do the same if the other parent inherits.
How can I protect my inheritance from becoming marital property?
These steps can help whether you inherit cash, real estate, or other assets.
Keep the inheritance separate and keep records
Keeping inherited money in its own account is one of the simplest ways to avoid commingling. Follow these steps:
- Keep inherited funds in a separate account in your name only.
- Don't deposit marital income or joint funds into that account.
- Avoid using the money for joint expenses, such as mortgage payments or large shared purchases.
- Keep the title of inherited real estate in your name only.
Records help you trace the money, which means showing where it came from and how you used it. Useful records include:
- Bank statements that show the deposit
- Deeds or legal documents that show you inherited the property
- Letters from the estate or executor that confirm the inheritance
- Records of any use or transfer of the funds
If your spouse disputes your claim, a court may look at records, titles, and how you handled the asset.
Prenuptial and postnuptial agreements
A prenuptial or postnuptial agreement can state how an inheritance is treated during the marriage or in a divorce. Spouses sign a prenuptial agreement before the marriage and a postnuptial agreement after it.
- You can state that all inherited property stays separate.
- The agreement must be voluntary, in writing, and follow state law.
- Each spouse may want their own attorney.
Sample clause. “Any inheritance received by either spouse during the marriage shall remain that spouse’s separate property.”
Trusts
A trust may help protect an inheritance, especially when the giver leaves it to you in a trust. Moving an inheritance you already received into a trust may be treated differently, so ask an attorney how your state handles it.
- A revocable living trust gives you flexibility, but a court may still reach the assets in a divorce, especially if you control them.
- An irrevocable trust is one you generally can't change or cancel. It may offer stronger protection because you no longer control the assets.
- A spendthrift provision may limit others, including a spouse, from reaching trust assets directly.
Trust assets can lose protection if:
- You deposit distributions into a joint account.
- You use trust funds for marital expenses or shared investments.
- You borrow against the trust for a purpose that benefits both spouses.
Note: Trust distributions can still be commingled. Keep good records and use the money separately.
When to talk to an attorney
Consider talking to a family law attorney or financial advisor if:
- You inherit a business or real estate.
- You receive a large cash inheritance.
- You want a postnuptial agreement to protect new assets.
- Your spouse helped manage or pay for your inherited assets.
- You aren't sure how to handle inherited funds during a divorce.
You can handle some steps on your own, such as keeping funds separate and keeping records. For larger or disputed inheritances, an attorney can help you trace funds, draft or review prenuptial and postnuptial agreements, and create or change trusts. Learn when to hire an attorney.
How LegalZoom can help
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FAQs about inheritance and marital property
Do I have to share my inheritance with my spouse?
Usually, no. A spouse generally isn't entitled to an inheritance the other spouse receives, as long as you keep it separate. If you commingle it with shared assets, you may have to divide it.
What if I use my inheritance to buy a house for both of us?
If you use inherited money to buy a home and put both names on the title, or use it as the family home, a court may treat the home as marital property. Your spouse may then have a claim on it.
What if my spouse helped care for the person I inherited from?
Caring for a relative generally doesn't give a spouse a legal claim to an inheritance. But a court may consider other contributions when it decides whether to share part of the asset. Examples include paying for support, helping build or run an inherited business, or paying for improvements to inherited real estate.
Can digital inheritances, such as cryptocurrency, become marital property?
Yes, they can. Digital assets follow the same rules. If you mix them with marital property or share control of them, they may lose their separate status.