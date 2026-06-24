Is an Inheritance Considered Community Property?

Whether an inheritance is considered separate property or community property depends on your state's laws, as these laws influence what the person who inherits does with their assets. This distinction is really important, because it affects how the inheritance is managed, how it might be divided if a divorce happens, or even how it's protected from creditors.
It’s important to understand the differences between community property and separate property—especially at different stages of life—and how related concepts like commingling and transmutation can affect that distinction.
Key takeaways
- Inheritance is typically treated as separate property, not community property, even in community property states, unless the inheritance is commingled or transmuted.
- Commingling occurs when inheritance funds are mixed with marital assets or used for joint expenses, risking loss of separate property status.
- Transmutation is a formal written agreement changing the character of inherited property from separate to community property.
- Inherited businesses remain separate property if managed individually, but active involvement or investment of marital funds may convert them to community property.
- The legal instrument of the inheritance (will, trust, etc.) usually does not affect its status, but trusts can provide additional protections.
- Creditors generally cannot garnish an inheritance for a spouse’s debt as long as it remains separate property.
Sarah and Michael's inheritance story
Picture Sarah getting a surprise inheritance from her late grandma. She and her husband Michael, a happily married couple who share most things, wonder: "Wait, is this money ours together now, or just Sarah's?"
It's a question tons of couples ask—does the inheritance received automatically become joint property?
Key things that help in deciding the above are:
- Your state law. In community property states such as California or Texas, inheritances stay separate if you don't mix them. Most other follow separate property rules under common law, treating inheritances as the recipient spouse's sole property by default, as long as it's not mixed with their marital property.
- Watch for commingling. Drop it in a joint account? It often turns marital.
- Documentation helps. Keep it titled just to you and track everything.
What constitutes an inheritance?
An inheritance consists of the assets that an individual receives from a deceased person, usually from a family member or close relative. For instance, inheriting a family house or receiving a lump sum of money from a relative's bank account are typical forms of inheritance. These assets can be transferred according to the decedent's will. If there is no will, the state's intestate succession laws govern the distribution of assets.
Some common examples of inheritance include:
- Money. This category includes funds in bank accounts, brokerage accounts, and retirement accounts.
- Real estate. Homes, land, and rental properties that heirs inherit from the decedent fall under this category.
- Valuables. Jewelry, art, antiques, automobiles, and other tangible personal property comprise the valuables inherited from the deceased person.
- Investments. Inherited stocks, bonds, and mutual funds collectively form the inherited investments.
What is the legal recognition of inheritance under state law?
State probate courts and laws legally recognize inheritance and oversee the transfer of assets after death. These laws ensure the management or distribution of the estate according to a valid will. If there is no will, then the management and distribution is done according to the state's intestate succession statutes. The heir or beneficiary becomes the legal owner of the inherited assets upon completion of the probate process. Some assets may require formal probate, while others (like life insurance proceeds) may pass outside of probate.
States also vary in their imposition of inheritance taxes. Federal estate taxes may also be applicable, depending on the size of the estate.
What is the distinction between inheritance and gifts?
An inheritance differs from a gift primarily in timing and transfer conditions:
- Inheritance. Transfer of assets occurs upon the death of the owner. It is distributed through a will or by operation of law if there is no will in place.
- Gift. A voluntary transfer of ownership during the giver's lifetime, often documented by a gift deed or other legal instrument.
For example, a parent giving their child money or property while they are alive is a gift, whereas assets received after the parent's death are an inheritance. Gifts may be subject to gift taxes according to the regulations, while inheritances may trigger inheritance or estate taxes.
What is the difference between community property and separate property?
Community property
Community property, sometimes referred to as "marital property", describes the assets and income acquired during a marriage by either spouse, which are considered jointly owned under the law. It means any income earned by one or both spouses during the marriage, as well as property purchased (including "real estate community property" such as homes or investment properties) with that income, is presumed to belong equally to both partners, regardless of who earned or spent the money.
Some common examples of community property include:
- Salary or wages earned by either spouse during the marriage
- A house or other real estate purchased with marital funds (referred to as "real estate community property")
- Cars or other vehicles bought after the wedding
- Investments or joint bank accounts funded with marital income
- Debts and mortgages incurred during the marriage
In the event of a divorce in a community property state, these assets (and debts) are typically divided equally between the spouses, reflecting the principle that both partners contribute equally to the marriage financially.
The U.S. Internal Revenue Service defines community property and related tax obligations in detail in IRS Publication 555 - Community Property.
States that recognize community property include:
- Arizona
- California
- Idaho
- Louisiana
- Nevada
- New Mexico
- Texas
- Washington
- Wisconsin
Additionally, Alaska, Tennessee, Kentucky, and Florida offer "optional" community property systems, where couples can opt in through an agreement to treat assets as community property, according to IRS Publication 555.
Separate property
Separate property refers to assets that one spouse individually owns and does not classify as marital property, including:
- Property owned before the marriage
- Gifts or inheritances received individually during the marriage
- Property acquired with separate (non-marital) funds
Separate property belongs to the individual spouse, and is usually not divided in a divorce. However, if separate property is mixed (commingled) with community property, it can lose its separate status and become subject to division as community property.
Examples of separate property include:
- A car or other asset that an individual owned before getting married. If someone purchased a car in their own name before their wedding, it remains their separate property, unless it is commingled with marital assets or retitled in both spouses' names.
- Gifts received from a parent or other third party. For instance, if a parent gives their child a valuable piece of jewelry, cash, or a personal item either before or during the marriage, it is typically considered separate property, provided it is not used for the marital benefit or merged with joint assets.
- An inheritance counts as a separate property asset, even if you acquire it during the marriage. For instance, if one of the spouses receives an inheritance, such as a considerable amount of money or a real estate property, from a relative, it's considered as separate property of the concerned spouse until such assets are deposited into a joint account or used for family expenses, which can sometimes convert them to marital property, depending on state law.
- Other examples include personal injury settlements for non-economic damages, such as pain and suffering, property explicitly defined as separate by a prenuptial agreement, or property acquired exclusively with separate assets.
All the above examples are recognized as separate property in community property and equitable distribution states, although the rules can vary depending on the circumstances and local law.
Why is inheritance usually considered separate property?
Legally, the law treats inheritances as gifts to the individual, not to the marital community, distinguishing them from other assets gained during marriage. If a spouse receives money, real estate, or valuables specifically in their name, they legally own that property alone. However, if they intentionally or unintentionally mix it with assets they own jointly with their spouse, the situation may change. This rule applies equally in community property and common law (equitable distribution) states.
What is the legal basis and IRS guidance for a separate property?
Both state statutes and IRS guidance support the separate property status of inherited assets:
- The IRS states explicitly in Publication 555 that "property acquired by bequest, devise, or inheritance" qualifies as separate property (unless both spouses are inheritors).
- Court decisions reinforce that inheritances are initially the sole property of the inheriting spouse unless the heir takes actions that convert it to marital property (like depositing inherited funds into a joint account or using the proceeds for joint expenses, known as "commingling").
Separate property becoming community property
If you inherit something and then blend it with your spouse's possessions, you risk losing that separate identity of your inheritance. A divorce could split it in half as community property.
- Property received separately as a gift or inheritance during a marriage is generally considered separate property, not community property.
- Separate property can lose its character if commingled with community property to the extent it's impossible to trace or distinguish separate from community assets.
- Examples of commingling include depositing inherited money into a joint account or using inheritance funds to pay for community expenses, such as a mortgage or home improvements.
- Courts often require tracing to determine the extent of commingling; if this is not possible, courts presume the property to be community property.
These principles and examples are detailed in the IRS Publication 555 - Community Property (2024).
What is "commingling" of assets?
Commingling is the mixing of inheritance with marital assets or using it for family expenditures, thus converting a clearly separate inheritance into community property, affecting ownership and division rights. This mixing can lead to complications because it makes it hard to tell which property belongs to whom.
Some examples of commingling in the context of inheritance include the following.
1. Depositing the inheritance money into a joint bank account
If inherited funds, which are separate property, are deposited into a bank account shared with a spouse and used for joint expenses, the money can be considered commingled community property. Spouses may treat the entire account as marital property.
2. Using inherited funds to pay for joint expenses
Using inheritance money to pay the mortgage, utilities, or other community expenses on a home that is community property can blur the lines and create community property interests in what was originally a separate asset.
3. Doing renovations on a community property house
Spending inherited money on improving or renovating a house owned jointly, which is community property, may increase the home's value attributable to community funds. The inheritance converts part of its value into community property. Some relevant laws from the above include those from California and Mexico.
What is transmutation?
Transmutation is the formal legal process that changes property from separate property to community property or vice versa. It can also refer to converting the nature of a property from one spouse's separate property to the other spouse's separate property, for instance, intentionally changing the property's character through a written agreement, such as adding a spouse's name to a property's title.
How does transmutation work?
Transmutation is a clear and intentional change in the legal ownership of a property. It requires an explicit written agreement between spouses and can’t happen accidentally, informally, or through casual agreements. Simply marking property as separate or community in a will or trust does not count as transmutation unless there is a specific written agreement.
For instance, when you add a spouse's name to the deed of inherited property, you convert that separate property into community property. The process of transmutation safeguards against surprise or unintentional transfer, as a property's character can't change unless there is full disclosure and mutual consent, typically in writing.
Transmutation significantly affects how property is divided during a divorce or upon the death of a spouse, as spouses typically divide only community property.
Some examples and scenarios of the above include:
- If one spouse inherits a sum of money and keeps it in an account solely in their name, it remains their separate property.
- When you use inherited money as a down payment for a jointly titled house, or when you transfer inherited funds to a joint bank account, you can convert those assets into marital property.
California Family Code § 852 states that a transmutation must include an "express declaration" in writing, explicitly stating the change of character and acknowledging the transfer.
- Suppose a spouse is willing to have their separate property converted to their spouse's personal property. In that case, valid transmutation documents must be acknowledged and accepted by the spouse relinquishing their interest in the property.
- Adding a spouse's name to the deed of an inherited house, combined with a signed written agreement, may change the type of the inherited property from one spouse's separate property (inherited) to community property owned equally by both spouses.
- Signing a formal postnuptial agreement may also convert assets from separate to community forms.
State-based specifics of community and separate property
While community property rules apply uniformly in certain states, the distinction between community and separate property hinges on how and when assets are acquired—let's break it down by state first.
Which are the community property states?
- As of 2026, the nine community property states are Arizona, California, Idaho, Louisiana, Nevada, New Mexico, Texas, Washington, and Wisconsin.
- In these states, most assets and debts acquired during marriage are owned equally by both spouses, regardless of whose name is on the title.
- However, property inherited by one spouse—such as a house from a parent—is still treated as that spouse's separate property, unless it's commingled with community assets.
- Alaska, Florida, Kentucky, South Dakota, and Tennessee allow couples to opt in to community property rules; however, by default, these states are not considered community property states.
What are the tax considerations when dealing with inheritance and community property?
Federal and state inheritance taxes may apply, depending on the jurisdiction and the value of the estate. IRS Publication 555 provides detailed explanations of these issues.
- Community property laws affect basic step-up rules for inherited property.
- Taxation issues may arise when you commingle inherited assets, which can impact capital gains taxes when the spouses sell the property.
Which are the common law states?
Most other states, apart from those mentioned above, operate under "common law" rules, where property is owned by the spouse whose bearing the title to it or who acquired the asset. Inheritance given solely to one spouse remains that spouse's separate property, unless mixed with marital assets or retitled in both spouses' names.
What are equitable distribution states?
An equitable distribution state is another name for a common law state, which includes all but the previously listed nine community property states.
In equitable states, property acquired during the marriage is divided fairly upon divorce, but that may not necessarily mean it’s split equally. Courts consider numerous factors to determine what is equitable for both spouses. It could mean a 60/40 or 70/30 split based on the circumstances.
In states that follow equitable distribution, an inheritance remains separate property of the spouse who obtained it.
How is property divided in equitable states?
Generally, to divide property in equitable states, the court looks at state-specific factors, such as:
- The length of the marriage and the age, health, and earning capacity of each spouse
- The contributions of each spouse (including non-financial, like homemaking)
- The economic circumstances, such as loss of health insurance benefits after divorce
- Any dissipation or waste of marital assets while the divorce was still ongoing
- The tax consequences to each spouse
For instance, in New York, the court considers 13 factors in determining the equitable distribution of property.
Courts carefully evaluate and appraise all assets and debts, aiming for a just outcome tailored to the unique circumstances of the marriage.
What are some practical steps to maintain a key distinction between inherited and community property?
The most crucial distinction to maintain is to keep individual inheritance separate from community property assets.
Practical steps and best practices regarding inheritance during marriage
It’s crucial to avoid commingling and transmutation (changing the character of property) to preserve inheritance rights. Additionally, the following measures can help safeguard the inheritance:
- Keep the inheritance separate. Open a separate bank account for inheritance funds. Avoid depositing marital income or joint funds into this account to protect your inheritance from commingling with other funds.
- Document everything. Keep thorough records of all payments and expenditures related to the property. Maintain clear, dated records that trace how you use inheritance funds. Document and preserve your respective interests, if there are substantial community contributions for mortgage, taxes, or improvement. If required, seek the help of a legal specialist.
- Pay expenses mindfully. When using inheritance money for family costs, be aware that this might create commingling and risk converting separate property into marital property.
- Consider a postnuptial agreement. Similar to a prenuptial agreement, but created after marriage, it can clarify the treatment of inheritance and other property. Consult a family law attorney about a postnuptial agreement to protect the status of inherited property.
What is the impact of marriage, divorce, and death on inheritance?
Every significant milestone in life, such as marriage, divorce, or death, has an impact on inheritance:
- Divorce. In community and equitable distribution states, inherited property is generally considered separate but can become marital property if it's commingled with marital assets. Courts examine documentation and intent.
- Death. Inheritance distribution after a spouse's death involves probate and the rights of the surviving spouse, which can be affected by prenuptial agreements and wills.
- Legal considerations. When utilizing inheritance funds in family finances, it is crucial to manage them carefully to maintain separate property status.
Does the way you give the inheritance matter?
The legal instrument of inheritance shapes protection but doesn't override commingling risks. Expertise and documentation are essential for maintaining inherited assets as exempt from a spouse's debt and for court protection.
- Inheritances given via a will, trust, or other legal instrument are generally treated as separate property regardless of the source.
- A trust may offer greater protection, because the assets can be shielded by the trust and not held individually, reducing risks from creditors.
- Regardless of the instrument, commingling remains a risk—mixing inherited assets with marital/community property may undermine their separate nature and expose them to garnishment for the spouse's debt.
What are the court rulings and their impact on inheritance?
Courts often focus on the actions and intent of the inheriting spouse. If the case involves a separate property inheritance where the significant assets are not used jointly during the marriage, courts typically uphold their separate status.
In cases involving sweat equity (such as a spouse personally making repairs on an inherited house), some courts consider the asset to be joint property, unless the other spouse presents clear objections or evidence to the contrary.
These pitfalls highlight the importance of proactive management and legal guidance when handling inherited assets within a marriage, helping to avoid unintended and costly court-imposed outcomes.
What are some high-profile cases of inheritance treated as separate property vs. community property?
Inheritance typically qualifies as separate property, but specific actions taken during marriage can unintentionally transform it into community property. Numerous case studies and legal precedents illustrate the distinction, highlight common pitfalls, and show the impacts of court decisions. Numerous case studies and legal precedents illustrate the distinction, highlight common pitfalls, and show the impacts of court decisions.
- If both spouses live in a house inherited by one of them or use community funds for its upkeep or mortgage, courts may rule that they have transformed the house into community or marital property.
- In many cases, people place inherited money into a joint bank account or use it for shared expenses, leading courts to view that inheritance as community property. This classification allows for the division of assets during a divorce.
A famous example related to community property laws is the high-profile case of Frank and Jamie McCourt for the ownership of the Los Angeles Dodgers. The court classified the Dodgers as community property, despite a prenuptial agreement stating they were separate property. This ruling led to a settlement of $130 million.
When should someone talk to a lawyer?
It’s crucial to consult a family law attorney to protect one's rights and interests. Any situation involving divorce, asset division, inheritance, business interests, or complex family financial matters warrants at least an initial consultation with a qualified estate planning attorney to ensure proper legal guidance and protection. Always consult a lawyer in the following situations:
- When you have complex financial situations, including those involving inheritances, trusts, or business ownership, especially if someone is undergoing divorce proceedings or facing separation, or when significant assets are involved
- Before making major decisions such as commingling inherited assets, changing property titles, or entering into prenuptial or postnuptial agreements
- If a spouse's debt poses a risk of creditor claims, especially regarding inheritance or business assets
- To assist in drafting estate plans that ensure inherited assets remain protected according to the owner's intent
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When one spouse inherits something during their marriage, it's usually considered separate property. This spouse generally keeps the inheritance for themselves. If they mix that inheritance with their marital property—such as by putting it into a joint account—it can alter the situation.
To keep an inheritance as separate property, it's crucial to manage it carefully and maintain accurate documentation. Sometimes, it's a good idea to have legal agreements in place to ensure that everything remains in the correct category.
Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is strictly for informational purposes only and does not constitute legal advice. Every individual's situation is unique, so it is essential to consult with a qualified attorney—such as a family law attorney or estate planning attorney—in your jurisdiction to receive legal advice tailored to your specific circumstances. Legal professionals can provide guidance on inheritance, asset division, debts, and complex financial matters to ensure your rights and interests are protected.
Key terms and definitions
- Community property: Assets acquired during marriage considered jointly owned by both spouses.
- Separate property: Assets owned individually by one spouse, including inheritances and gifts.
- Commingling: Mixing separate property with marital assets, which can convert it into community property.
- Transmutation: A written legal agreement that changes the status of an inherited property from separate to community property or vice versa.
- Probate: Legal process to distribute a deceased person’s assets according to a will or law.
- Will: Legal document specifying how a person’s assets should be distributed after death.
- Trust: A fiduciary arrangement in which assets are held by one party for the benefit of another.
- Prenuptial agreement: A contract before marriage specifying asset ownership and division.
- Postnuptial agreement: A contract after marriage clarifying asset classification and rights.
To learn more about common terminology used in estate planning, explore our glossary of estate planning terms.
FAQs about inheritance considered as community property
What if my husband inherited a house?
If your husband inherited a house, it's generally considered his separate property, not marital or community property, as long as it was inherited by him alone and not jointly with you. If the inherited house is treated carefully (i.e., no mixing of funds), it remains separate, especially if the title and finances are kept distinct and separate from marital assets.
Complications can arise if community funds, such as a salary earned during the marriage, are used to cover mortgage payments, property taxes, or home maintenance. If the non-inheriting spouse significantly improves the property with their time, work, or investment, issues may arise.
Is an inheritance automatically considered marital property?
No, an inheritance is not automatically considered marital property—in nearly all cases, inheritance is treated as separate property by default in both community property and common law states. The legal system recognizes this core principle because it views an inheritance as a gift intended for a specific individual rather than for the couple as a whole.
What should I do before I get married?
A prenuptial agreement (prenup) is a legal contract signed before marriage that defines how assets, including inheritances, will be treated during the marriage and in the event of divorce or the death of one or both spouses.
Prenuptial agreements state that specific property, such as an inheritance, will remain separate property and not become part of the marital or community property of the couple.
A prenup can help to:
- Prevent disputes about ownership
- Restrict commingling of inherited assets with marital funds
- Protect family heirlooms and wealth for future generations
- Clarify spousal rights to property and inheritance
It allows couples to set financial expectations honestly and protects individual and family assets.
What is the role of legal and estate planning professionals in protecting inheritances?
Family law attorneys and estate planners can help draft prenuptial or postnuptial agreements tailored to protect inheritances and other assets. These professionals also advise on proper recordkeeping, tax implications, and aligning estate plans with marital agreements.
Can an inheritance be garnished for a spouse's debt?
An inheritance usually remains separate property unless the owner commingles it or transmutes it. Creditors cannot garnish an inheritance to satisfy a spouse's debts. However, there are exceptions and complexities, particularly in community property states and the nature of inheritance.
- Separate property, including inheritance, is generally protected from creditors seeking repayment of a spouse's debt in most states.
- In community property states (Arizona, California, Idaho, Louisiana, Nevada, New Mexico, Texas, Washington, Wisconsin), any assets acquired during marriage—including income—can potentially be used to satisfy a spouse's debts. Still, assets acquired by inheritance, gift, or before marriage remain separate unless they are commingled.
- Inheritance is typically protected from a spouse's creditors unless it is commingled or otherwise converted into marital property. Creditors can't garnish inheritance kept as separate property and not commingled with marital funds, even if a spouse owes debt.
What if I inherit a business?
There may be complexities surrounding an inherited business, especially if the other spouse becomes involved in its operations. Inherited businesses require careful management to avoid claims of community property or creditor access.
- If a person inherits a business and manages it solely, the business remains separate property.
- If a spouse actively participates in the business operations, finances, or management, or if the couple invests community funds, the court may classify the business or any interest in its profits and growth as community property during the marriage.
- Separately, creditors of a spouse's business may target joint marital assets if the business' liabilities are intertwined or improperly separated.
Good record-keeping, clear ownership structure, and legal agreements help avoid these pitfalls.