Kentucky Registered Agent: Requirements, Costs, and How to Get One

Kentucky registered agent at a glance

Every Kentucky LLC and corporation must maintain a registered agent with a physical Kentucky street address. A P.O. box does not qualify.

The agent must be available during normal business hours on every business day to receive service of process and official state correspondence.

You can serve as your own registered agent if you have a Kentucky street address and are consistently available during business hours, but doing so comes with privacy and logistical trade-offs.

Changing your registered agent requires filing a Statement of Change with the Kentucky Secretary of State and paying the applicable filing fee.

Professional registered agent services typically cost $49–$300 per year and include same-day document scanning, compliance reminders, and privacy protection.

Failing to maintain a valid registered agent can cause your business to lose good standing and miss critical legal notices.

What is a registered agent in Kentucky?

A Kentucky registered agent is a person or business entity you formally designate to receive legal documents, including lawsuits, subpoenas, and official state notices, on behalf of your LLC or corporation. The agent must have a physical Kentucky street address and be available during normal business hours. You may also see this role called a "statutory agent." The terms are interchangeable under Kentucky law.

The role exists because courts and government agencies need a dependable way to deliver official documents to a business. Rather than tracking down a business owner directly, they deliver to the registered agent, who forwards everything to you.

Your registered agent doesn't manage your business or offer legal advice. Their job is narrower: be present, accept documents, and make sure nothing critical goes undelivered. For a deeper look, see our guide on what a registered agent does.

Does Kentucky require a registered agent?

Under Kentucky Revised Statute 14A.4-010, every LLC and corporation is required to designate and continuously maintain a registered agent with a physical Kentucky street address. This applies to domestic businesses, foreign entities registering to do business in Kentucky, and nonprofits organized under Kentucky law.

There is no grace period and no exemption based on business size or industry.

Kentucky registered agent requirements

To qualify as a registered agent in Kentucky, a person or entity must meet all of the following criteria.

Physical Kentucky street address required. P.O. boxes do not satisfy this requirement.

P.O. boxes do not satisfy this requirement. Available during normal business hours. The agent must be reachable at that address on every business day to accept legal documents and official state correspondence.

The agent must be reachable at that address on every business day to accept legal documents and official state correspondence. If an individual. Must be a Kentucky resident, and their listed address must match the registered office address on file with the state.

Must be a Kentucky resident, and their listed address must match the registered office address on file with the state. If a business entity. Must be authorized to transact business in Kentucky, and its business address must match the registered office address on file with the state.

Must be authorized to transact business in Kentucky, and its business address must match the registered office address on file with the state. Consent to serve is mandatory. The appointment is not effective until the agent delivers a written statement to the Secretary of State accepting the appointment.

The appointment is not effective until the agent delivers a written statement to the Secretary of State accepting the appointment. Name and address on record. The registered agent's name and Kentucky street address must appear in the formation documents filed with the Secretary of State.

The registered agent's name and Kentucky street address must appear in the formation documents filed with the Secretary of State. The business itself cannot serve as its own agent.

Every requirement applies for the entire life of your business, not just at formation.

Who can be a registered agent in Kentucky?

After confirming the minimum requirements, the next step is deciding which individual or entity to appoint as your official registered agent. Kentucky law offers several pathways for appointment, including serving as your own agent, designating a trusted contact, or hiring a professional service.

Can you be your own registered agent in Kentucky?

Yes, if you have a physical Kentucky street address and are consistently available there during normal business hours every business day. Many solo operators choose this route because it costs nothing upfront.

The trade-offs are real. Your home address becomes part of your business's public filing record, searchable by anyone. You must also be physically present whenever the business is open. If you travel, work off-site, or keep irregular hours, you risk missing a lawsuit or state notice, consequences far more costly than a registered agent fee.

Yes. Any individual with a physical Kentucky address, available during business hours, and meeting the state's eligibility requirements can serve, including a friend or family member.

The practical risk is reliability. If your designated person moves, changes jobs, or forgets to forward a document, your business absorbs the consequences. This option works best when the person is local, understands the responsibility, and is genuinely committed to staying available and organized.

If your business operates from a fixed Kentucky location and you're reliably present during business hours, self-appointment is straightforward. If you travel often, run a home-based business, or operate across multiple states, a professional service eliminates the availability and privacy risks of the DIY approach.

For a more detailed framework, see our guide on how to choose a registered agent.

How to get a registered agent in Kentucky: Step-by-step

How to appoint a registered agent when forming a Kentucky LLC

Choose your registered agent and confirm they meet Kentucky's eligibility requirements. Get written consent. Kentucky requires the agent to formally accept the appointment before it becomes effective. Include the agent's full legal name and Kentucky street address in your Articles of Organization. File your Articles of Organization — online or by mail — and pay the applicable state filing fee. Confirm the registered agent information appears correctly in the Kentucky Secretary of State's business database once your filing is processed.

For a complete walkthrough, see our guide on how to start an LLC in Kentucky. The same appointment process applies when forming a corporation (using Articles of Incorporation) or registering a foreign entity (using a Certificate of Authority). If you're forming a corporation, see our guide on forming a Kentucky corporation.

How to change your registered agent with the Kentucky Secretary of State

Identify your new registered agent and verify they meet Kentucky's eligibility requirements. Get your new agent's written consent to serve. Complete the Statement of Change of Registered Agent form, available through the Kentucky Secretary of State's office. File the completed form and pay the applicable state fee. Verify the current fee at sos.ky.gov before submitting. Notify your outgoing agent that they have been replaced. Confirm the update in the Secretary of State's business database. The change does not take effect until the state formally accepts your filing.

How to use the Kentucky registered agent search

The Kentucky Secretary of State maintains a free, publicly accessible registered agent search tool through its online business database. Use it to look up an agent by name, verify your own agent's information after a change, or research an agent before appointing them.

Navigate to sosbes.sos.ky.gov through the official Secretary of State website. Enter the agent's name, full or partial. Review your results. The results page lists all matching agents, the entities they represent, and the status of each associated business. Click into the individual business record to see the registered agent name, address, company status, and standing.

Once you find an agent, be sure to verify the following:

Physical Kentucky street address. The registered office must be a street address, not a P.O. box.

The registered office must be a street address, not a P.O. box. Active status. An inactive designation signals the entity is not currently in good standing.

An inactive designation signals the entity is not currently in good standing. Current information. Cross-reference the address and name on file against what you were told, and check the filing date to confirm the record reflects your most recent change.

This tool is especially useful after filing a Statement of Change. The change does not take effect until the Secretary of State accepts the filing, so pulling the official record confirms your update went through.

Kentucky registered agent cost: DIY vs. professional service

The cost ranges from $0 if you appoint yourself or a trusted individual, to roughly $49–$300 per year for a professional service.

DIY (yourself or a trusted individual), $0 direct cost. No service fee, but your personal address enters the public record and you absorb all availability and compliance risk.

No service fee, but your personal address enters the public record and you absorb all availability and compliance risk. Budget professional services (~$49–$100/year). Covers the core function, receiving and forwarding legal documents, with same-day document scanning. Compliance reminders and multi-state support are typically not included.

Covers the core function, receiving and forwarding legal documents, with same-day document scanning. Compliance reminders and multi-state support are typically not included. Mid-range professional services (~$100–$200/year). Adds compliance deadline alerts, annual report reminders, and a secure online document portal.

Adds compliance deadline alerts, annual report reminders, and a secure online document portal. Full-service professional services (~$200–$300/year). Includes everything above, plus multi-state coverage, privacy protection, and dedicated compliance support.

Three questions drive the decision: Do you want your home address searchable by anyone? Can you reliably be at a Kentucky address every business day during business hours? Do you operate, or plan to operate, in more than one state? If any answer gives you pause, a professional service is the more practical choice. To explore LegalZoom's registered agent service and current pricing, visit our registered agent service page.

What happens if you don't maintain a valid registered agent in Kentucky?

The consequences escalate quickly. Kentucky doesn't send a warning before taking action.

Administrative dissolution or revocation. The Secretary of State can administratively dissolve a domestic business or revoke a foreign entity's authority to operate if it fails to maintain a valid registered agent. Once dissolved, your business loses its legal standing to operate.

The Secretary of State can administratively dissolve a domestic business or revoke a foreign entity's authority to operate if it fails to maintain a valid registered agent. Once dissolved, your business loses its legal standing to operate. Default judgments from missed lawsuits. If a lawsuit is filed and there's no registered agent to receive the complaint, a court can enter a default judgment against your business without you ever having a chance to respond.

If a lawsuit is filed and there's no registered agent to receive the complaint, a court can enter a default judgment against your business without you ever having a chance to respond. Late fees and penalties from missed state notices. Annual report reminders and tax correspondence go through your registered agent. Miss those notices and you may face late fees, penalties, or both.

Annual report reminders and tax correspondence go through your registered agent. Miss those notices and you may face late fees, penalties, or both. Loss of good standing. A business that loses good standing may find it difficult or impossible to open bank accounts, secure financing, or enter into contracts until the problem is resolved.

Reinstating good standing after administrative dissolution requires reinstatement paperwork and fees with the Secretary of State, a process that takes time your business may not have. Kentucky requires LLCs and corporations to file an annual report by June 30 each year, and missing that deadline compounds the consequences of an already lapsed registered agent.