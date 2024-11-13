Law Firm Name Generator (With 300 Unique Ideas)

Updated on: November 14, 2024 · 16 min read

According to a recent American Bar Association (ABA) report, there are more than 1.3 million active lawyers in the United States—and that number is continuing to rise. If you're one of the many lawyers in this country, you might be interested in forming your own practice, in which case, you'll need to choose an appropriate name for your law firm.

When naming your law firm, you can't just pull a name from thin air. There are rules and recommendations you must follow to ensure you select a compliant name. To help you navigate the naming process, we encourage you to experiment with our name generator and review our list of law firm name ideas broken down by field and tone. Once you've picked the perfect name, be sure to reserve it so it's available when you're ready to form your business.

How to use our law firm name generator

We offer a handy, AI-powered law firm name generator that brainstorms the best law firm names for you to use for your own business. Our free name generator does all the heavy lifting for you, as it spits out a variety of law firm name ideas for you to consider.

So, how does it work?

Start by providing the generator with a short description of your law firm business idea. For instance, "I want to provide legal services for parents in San Diego."

Next, use the sliders to indicate what kind of law firm name you have in mind. You can decide between authoritative, serious, funny, conventional, and creative law firm names.

Once the generator provides its outputs, browse through the suggestions until you find a suitable name that aligns with your firm's focus. Remember, you'll want a memorable name that ensures your firm stands out from the rest.

Feel free to experiment with your law firm’s description and the different sliders. Our name generator is free to use, so you can generate as many names as you'd like until inspiration strikes.

ABA Rules of Professional Conduct: What you need to know

Now, you can't just name your law firm whatever you'd like—you must follow the American Bar Association Rules of Professional Conduct, which provides law firm naming rules. These rules help ensure you select an ethical and professional law firm name that is not deceptive or misleading.

The following are some common rules put forth by state bar associations:

Your law firm name must be truthful and not misleading.

You can only reference a legal field in which your firm specializes.

The name can include the names of deceased or former lawyers. However, the deceased or former lawyer must have been associated with your firm, and you may need a contract authorizing the use of their name.

Your law firm name can only include the names of actual lawyers at your firm.

Your multijurisdictional law firm must comply with each state's bar rules.

Your name cannot imply government affiliation.

It's important to realize that certain states and jurisdictions may have additional naming conventions, so look into your local guidelines to ensure your name is compliant.

Traditional law firm names

While there are a lot of avenues you can take, you can't go wrong with a traditional name. Traditional law firm names are considered classic, timeless, and professional.

If you'd like to go the traditional route, you might decide to include your and your partners' names, which is a popular choice. When incorporating attorney names in your business nomenclature, consider some of these naming conventions:

Your name. If you are the primary lawyer at the firm, you could include your name in the title, such as Thompson & Associates.

If you are the primary lawyer at the firm, you could include your name in the title, such as Thompson & Associates. Multiple names. If there are several lawyers at the firm, you might incorporate your name with the names of other partners, as in Thompson, Louis, & Morrison.

If there are several lawyers at the firm, you might incorporate your name with the names of other partners, as in Thompson, Louis, & Morrison. Deceased or retired lawyers. You could use your name and honor the name of a deceased or retired lawyer who worked at the firm, such as Thompson and Matthews Legal Practice.

Another traditional option is to mention your legal practice or area of expertise in the name. Giving your law office a straightforward name can make it easier for potential clients to choose your business for their specific needs.

The following are some authoritative and catchy law firm names that include different types of law.

Family law firm names

Family law oversees legal issues related to family relationships, such as divorce, separation, adoption, child support, and child custody. A good law firm name for a family law attorney will usually reference family, divorce, or custody.

Authoritative family law firm names

Evergreen Family Law Horizon Family Solutions Unity Family Advocates Harbor Family Law Counsel Genesis Family Lawyers NorthStar Family Law Group Emblem Family Legal Advisors Legacy Circle Family Law Serenity Family Legal Services Bridgeway Family Solutions

Catchy family law firm names

FamilyFirst Legal CustodyGuard Lawyers DivorceRight Law Group FamilyShield Attorneys SwiftSplit Family Law TrueFamily Law Solutions PeacefulPath Legal Advisors FairCustody Attorneys FamilyMatters Legal Group ClearDivorce Attorneys

Personal injury law firm names

A personal injury lawyer provides legal assistance to clients who have been injured, usually due to negligence. Many personal injury law firms select names that include the word "injury" to help attract their target audience.

Authoritative personal injury law firm names

Injury Advocates Alliance Impact Legal Group Resolute Injury Counsel Veritas Injury Solutions Cornerstone Claim Attorneys Summit Injury Advocates Advocate Prime Injury Counsel Pathfinder Injury Law Group Heritage Injury Lawyers JusticeLine Injury Attorneys

Catchy personal injury law firm names

Injury Justice Co. ClaimRight Legal FastTrack Injury Lawyers HurtLine Advocates RightOn Injury Law QuickClaim Legal Justice Swift Injury Attorneys OnDemand Legal Care SureWin Injury Advocates ClaimPro Attorneys

Corporate law firm names

Let's move on to corporate law, which governs all things business, such as the formation and regulations of companies and organizations. Many law offices like to create law firm names that include the words "corporate" or "business" to signal to prospective clients that they work in this field.

Authoritative corporate law firm names

Beacon Corporate Advisors Altus Business Law Group Vertex Corporate Counsel Capstone Legal Partners Integrity Business Solutions Pathway Corporate Counsel SummitPoint Corporate Law Nexus Business Counsel Marquee Legal Advisors

Catchy corporate law firm names

DealMakers Law Group BizWise Legal Solutions ContractGuard Attorneys DealForge Business Lawyers BizShield Legal Advisors SwiftBiz Legal Counsel OnPoint Corporate Law FastTrack Business Law CoreBiz Legal Solutions ProDeal Corporate Advisors

Intellectual property law firm names

Intellectual property law helps protect creations, such as brands, inventions, ideas, music, and artwork with patents, trademarks, and copyrights. Some of the best law firm names feature the word "IP," making it easier for individuals seeking legal assistance to find firms that specialize in intellectual property.

Authoritative IP law firm names

Insight IP Counsel MindGuard Intellectual Property PatentCraft Legal Solutions Nucleus IP Advocates Quantum IP Law Group InvenTech Legal Advisors Stratosphere IP Protection BeaconMind IP Counsel Inventor's Shield Legal Services FusionMark Intellectual Law

Catchy IP law firm names

PatentPro Law BrandGuard Lawyers IdeaSafe Legal SmartMark Attorneys IdeaGuard IP Law CopyRightNow Legal Advisors SwiftIP Protection TradeMarkwise Legal BrandShield IP Law PatentPulse Attorneys

Employment law firm names

Many law firms deal with employment law, which governs the relationship between employers and employees. When naming your law firm, you might want to consider names that reference labor, employment, workplace, or jobs.

Authoritative employment law firm names

LaborWise Legal Counsel AdvocatePrime Employment Law SummitRights Workplace Lawyers TruePath Employment Counsel Workplace Beacon Attorneys Cornerstone Labor Law Guardian Employment Rights Integrity Workplace Lawyers Marquee Labor Advocates Frontline Workplace Protection

Catchy employment law firm names

WorkSafe Legal Advisors LaborShield Attorneys JobGuard Lawyers EqualWork Legal Solutions SwiftJustice Employment Law FairPay Advocates RightWork Attorneys TrueRights Employment Lawyers SecureJob Legal Group FairLabor Legal Solution

Real estate law firm names

Real estate law oversees land ownership and property rights, as it governs everything from leasing rules to zoning legislation. When choosing a modern law firm name for your real estate law office, attract potential clients with a name that includes "property, "real estate," "land," "home," or other variations of these words.

Authoritative real estate law firm names

Foundation Legal Advisors Landmark Property Law Group TitleGuard Property Solutions Cornerstone Real Estate Counsel TrueDeed Real Estate Lawyers HarborView Property Legal Services ParcelPoint Real Estate Counsel Endeavor Title Attorneys VanguardLand Legal Advisors SummitVista Property Lawyers

Catchy real estate law firm names

HomeSafe Legal Advisors PlotLine Attorneys PrimeDeed Property Lawyers TitleGuard Legal Solutions LandWise Lawyers TrueTitle Law Group ClearEscrow Legal Advisors BrickHouse Legal SquareFoot Law Group TitleTrack Property Lawyers

Criminal defense law firm names

Next, let's move on to good law firm names for those who work in criminal defense law. This legal profession deals with punishing those who commit crimes.

Authoritative criminal defense law firm names

Defender's Circle Attorneys JusticeCore Defense Group Valor Legal Defense Guardian Criminal Defense Steel Shield Legal Counsel Citadel Criminal Defense Group Obsidian Defense Advocates Allegiant Defense Lawyers Echelon Defense Attorneys Frontline Legal Defense

Catchy criminal defense law firm names

ClearCase Defenders RightDefense Lawyers OnTheCase Defense CrimeShield Legal SwiftDefense Attorneys GetFree Defense Group CrimeSolver Legal BailOut Lawyers The Justice Vault QuickCase Defenders

Immigration law firm names

As its name suggests, immigration law is a legal industry that deals with immigration laws that cover family unification, citizenship, deportation, and more. As for your immigration law firm's name, you might consider ideas that include the word "immigration" or words that allude to the experience, like "liberty," "path," "gateway," or "passage."

Authoritative immigration law firm names

NewPath Immigration Counsel Beacon Immigrant Advocates HarborLight Immigration Attorneys CrossBridge Legal Services Liberty Immigration Solutions PrimeEntry Immigration Counsel MigrantCare Legal Group Bridgeway Immigration Law SafePassage Immigration Advocates Gateway Immigration Lawyers

Catchy immigration law firm names

Open Path Immigration WelcomeWay Legal NewRoots Law Group SafePassage Legal Borderless Legal Solutions FreedomJourney Law GlobalGate Immigration TrueHome Immigration Lawyers UnityBridge Law NextStep Immigration Advocates

Estate planning law firm names

A law firm that specializes in estate planning law manages the transfer of property after one's death. With this legal business, there's a lot of room to come up with a creative law firm name that hints at what service it provides, using subtle words such as "legacy," "heirloom," "peace," and "ever after."

Authoritative estate planning law firm names

LegacyGuard Law Group Heirloom Legal Services TrustWay Legal Counsel WillowPath Estate Advisors Verdant Legacy Counsel Beacon Heirship Lawyers GoldenVine Estate Attorneys HeritageBridge Legal Advisors Endowment Legal Services Foresight Estate Law

Catchy estate planning law firm names

LegacyLine Lawyers EverAfter Legal HeritageHaven Law TrueHeir Estate Counsel SecureTomorrow Law SafeHeir Legal Advisors Inheritance Path Lawyers BrightLegacy Legal NextGen Estate Lawyers Peace of Plan Attorneys

Bankruptcy law firm names

A bankruptcy lawyer helps clients who can no longer manage their debts. This is another field where you can get creative when naming your law firm, using words that evoke a fresh start, such as "second chance," "recovery," "reset," and "renew."

Authoritative bankruptcy law firm names

ClearPath Debt Solutions Phoenix Financial Law Rebuild Legal Counsel NewLeaf Financial Law Group SecondChance Debt Advisors DebtShield Bankruptcy Law Reset Horizons Legal Advisors Pioneer Recovery Attorneys Evergreen Financial Resolutions Wayfinder Debt Advocates

Catchy bankruptcy law firm names

FreshStart Legal Group DebtRelief Law Co. ClearPath Bankruptcy Lawyers Reboot Law Advisors RenewDebt Legal Solutions Shielded Future Law ResetFinance Lawyers DebtFreedom Law NewChapter Legal Services DebtEase Legal

Contract law firm names

As for contract law, this legal industry focuses on interpreting and enforcing agreements between parties. While there are countless law firm name ideas you can experiment with, some of the following options include words like "pact," "contract," "agreement," and "signature" to help target potential clients.

Authoritative contract law firm names

Alliance Pact Attorneys TrueSign Legal Counsel Covenant Law Partners Ironclad Contract Advisors Quantum Agreement Counsel Pillar Contractual Law Accord Legal Solutions SummitSignature Law Group TrueSeal Contract Lawyers PledgeGuard Legal Advisors

Catchy contract law firm names

DealMakers Legal ContractCraft Lawyers SureSign Legal Advisors Ink & Trust Law PactPro Attorneys SignatureGuard Law FinePrint Legal Solutions SmartSign Lawyers ClearTerms Legal Group DealWise Law Group

Tax law firm names

As you might have guessed, tax law firms deal with all things taxes. Because tax lawyers help their clients navigate the tax process, an ideal law firm name for this field will reference taxes in some way.

Authoritative tax law firm names

Everest Tax Counsel HorizonTax Law Group Optima Tax Solutions VerdictTax Legal Advisors Clearstream Tax Counsel Cornerstone Revenue Law FoundersTax Legal Solutions Excelsior Tax Strategies BrightFuture Tax Advocates AdvantTax Legal Counsel

Catchy tax law firm names

TaxSavvy Lawyers EasyTax Legal TaxWise Advisors RefundGuard Legal ProfitPath Tax Law TaxRelief Experts SmartFile Legal Solutions DeductionMasters Law ClearTax Counsel ZeroTax Legal

Civil litigation law firm names

A civil litigation law firm provides legal services for clients with civil lawsuits, which involve non-criminal cases. With this field, you have a lot of freedom when it comes to selecting your law firm's name, as you can incorporate words like "counsel," "civil," "case," and more.

Authoritative civil litigation law firm names

VictoryPursuit Legal Counsel Landmark Civil Advocates Resolute Case Solutions JusticePoint Litigation Group Obsidian Civil Law Meridian Litigation Advocates Paragon Verdict Attorneys JudgmentCore Civil Lawyers Stalwart Civil Counsel Axis Legal Advocates

Catchy civil litigation law firm names

VictoryLitigation Lawyers QuickCase Legal Advisors SwiftWin Law ResolveRight Legal JusticeWay Litigators VerdictMasters Law CourtGuard Legal Services BoldCase Counsel FinalWin Legal CaseDefender Law

Medical malpractice law firm names

Law firms that specialize in medical malpractice handle clients who have experienced harm or distress due to medical negligence and filed complaints against their doctors. Some of the best law firm names in this industry reference medical and health to help reach their target audience.

Authoritative medical malpractice law firm names

MedProtect Legal Counsel LifeVigil Malpractice Attorneys PureHealth Legal Advocates MedDefender Law Group VigilantCare Law Sentinel Health Attorneys PioneerMed Legal Advisors ClearGuardian Medical Law SafeHands Malpractice Counsel Apex Health Justice

Catchy medical malpractice law firm names

MedJustice Lawyers HealthGuard Legal Advisors PatientFirst Law Group MedRight Legal Counsel Doctor's Duty Lawyers MedMal Defenders LifeLine Legal Services HealthWatch Attorneys ClearCare Legal Solutions TrueCare Legal Group

Workers' compensation law firm names

Last but not least, workers' compensation law helps injured workers navigate the claims process and receive the appropriate benefits. To help attract potential clients, many law firms choose names that mention work, labor, and comp.

Authoritative workers’ compensation law firm names

WorkGuard Legal Advisors TrueShield Compensation Attorneys LaborLine Law Group IronPath WorkComp Law SafeHarbor Compensation Lawyers Vanguard Labor Advocates EquityWork Legal Counsel CompRights Legal Solutions Foundation WorkForce Law PrimeComp Labor Advocates

Catchy workers’ compensation law firm names

WorkRights Legal Group CompGuard Lawyers PayShield Attorneys WorkSafe Legal Counsel ClaimRight Workers’ Comp Law WorkWell Advocates FairPay Legal Solutions WorkCare Attorneys ClaimMasters Law CompWise Legal

How to choose a law firm name

Choosing an appropriate business name is one of the more exciting steps in forming your law firm business. After all, this is your opportunity to pick a name that stands out from the crowd and helps showcase your brand identity.

Follow these tips to help ensure you choose the best name for your law firm:

Reflect on your company and audience

A big part of the naming process involves considering what legal services you offer and who you're trying to target. Some of the top law firm names allude to their area of expertise to help attract potential clients in need of specific services.

Select a memorable name

When naming your law firm, you must strike a balance between creativity and functionality. Of course, you want your law firm's name to be distinguishable and catchy, but you don't want it to be so obscure that your clients don't understand it or associate it with your services.

It's also important to have a name that's specific but not so specific that it's limiting. For example, you might want to avoid including your city or town name in the title, as it could make things confusing if you decide to expand your business.

Follow government naming guidelines

There are federal and state laws that govern business names, so it's essential that you understand and comply with them. For instance, you cannot use words that falsely imply government affiliation or create a name that's misleading to customers. Also, you must make your name distinguishable from others, and you cannot use obscene or offensive words.

Furthermore, you need to ensure that your legal business name is not already trademarked. Run a trademark search on the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) website to see if it's available.

Confirm your business name’s availability

Finally, you can't use a business name that's already registered and in use. To see if your law firm name already exists, run a business name availability search through your Secretary of State's website. If the name is taken, brainstorm other variations, but just be sure your name is distinct and distinguishable from those already registered.

How to reserve your law firm business name

Once you've chosen the perfect name for your law firm, we recommend reserving it with your state. Navigate to your Secretary of State website, fill out the name reservation form, and pay the filing fee to reserve it for up to 120 days. This helps prevent other businesses from taking your name while you begin the business formation process. While you're at it, register your domain name and create your social media accounts in your business name to begin creating your online presence to make it easier for your customers to find your law firm on the internet.

FAQs

Should I use my name in the law firm name?

Yes, many lawyers use their own names in their law firm names. While it's not required, using your own name can encourage your clients to connect you and your name with your practice, which helps build name recognition and brand identity.

What tools can help me brainstorm a law firm name?

When naming your law firm, you can use a variety of tools like our LegalZoom name generator or a thesaurus. We also recommend experimenting with different word combinations and brainstorming out loud with your associates or friends.

What should I avoid when naming my law firm?

When naming your law firm, be sure to follow the State Bar Association rules. This includes avoiding words that suggest that you specialize in a field that you don't work in or falsely imply affiliation with a government agency. You also cannot use the names of non-lawyers or lawyers who don't work at your firm.

Do I need to have my law firm name approved by the bar association?

Yes, some jurisdictions require you to receive approval from your state's bar association.