Making changes to an LLC by filing articles of amendment

Updated on: March 21, 2024 · 2 min read

Reasons for changing your articles of organization can be simple as needing to change your company name or more complicated. Whatever your reason, completing and filing a simple form with the state is usually all you need to do to amend an LLC's articles of operation.

Articles of organization

As you no doubt know already, to form an LLC, members file articles of organization—also called a certificate of formation or a certificate of organization—with the state's business filing office.

This is usually the Secretary of State's office, but it can vary. For example, in Maryland, the office that regulates businesses is called the State Department of Assessments and Taxation, while in Arizona, it is called the Arizona Corporation Commission.

The articles of organization is a document that sets out basic information about the business. Typically, all you need to provide is:

the name and principal address of the LLC

the name and address of the registered agent

information about the owners, managers, and officers

a description of the business

signature or signatures of the organizer or organizers of the LLC and the manager or managers, if named

Because this information varies by state, always check with your state's filing office for your state's specific requirements. Once the document is approved, the LLC is legally created and registered as a new entity.

Articles of amendment

To make any changes, the LLC must file articles of amendment—also sometimes called a certificate of amendment or a certificate of change—with the state.

The articles of amendment document is easy to prepare. Information typically required includes:

the business name as it appears on the articles of organization

the date of organization

the information being changed, such as a new LLC name or a change of business address

the exact text of the articles that the LLC is changing

the name and address of the registered agent

signature of the person authorized to sign off on all paperwork

Be sure to check with your state's filing office regarding the specific information and forms required.

Restated articles of organization

Once an LLC has filed articles of amendment to change its original articles of organization, it needs to file restated articles of organization to make additional changes to its articles of organization.

The restated articles of organization include both the changes made by the articles of amendment and the new changes.