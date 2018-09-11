Making changes to an LLC by filing articles of amendment

Changing your LLCs formation documents is generally a simple and straightforward process.
by Roberta Codemo
Roberta Codemo is a former paralegal. Her areas of specialty include probate and estate law.
Updated on: March 21, 2024 · 2 min read
Reasons for changing your articles of organization can be simple as needing to change your company name or more complicated. Whatever your reason, completing and filing a simple form with the state is usually all you need to do to amend an LLC's articles of operation.
As you no doubt know already, to form an LLC, members file articles of organization—also called a certificate of formation or a certificate of organization—with the state's business filing office.
This is usually the Secretary of State's office, but it can vary. For example, in Maryland, the office that regulates businesses is called the State Department of Assessments and Taxation, while in Arizona, it is called the Arizona Corporation Commission.
The articles of organization is a document that sets out basic information about the business. Typically, all you need to provide is:
Because this information varies by state, always check with your state's filing office for your state's specific requirements. Once the document is approved, the LLC is legally created and registered as a new entity.
To make any changes, the LLC must file articles of amendment—also sometimes called a certificate of amendment or a certificate of change—with the state.
The articles of amendment document is easy to prepare. Information typically required includes:
Be sure to check with your state's filing office regarding the specific information and forms required.
Once an LLC has filed articles of amendment to change its original articles of organization, it needs to file restated articles of organization to make additional changes to its articles of organization.
The restated articles of organization include both the changes made by the articles of amendment and the new changes.
