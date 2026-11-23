A power of attorney (POA) lets you authorize someone you trust to make financial, legal, or medical decisions on your behalf. In Colorado, the requirements depend on the type of POA you need and the authority you want to give your agent.
In Colorado, financial powers of attorney are generally governed by the Colorado Uniform Power of Attorney Act. Health care decision-making is handled under separate Colorado laws and documents.
This guide explains the different types of power of attorney in Colorado, signing and notarization requirements, how to choose and complete the right form, and what to know before asking a bank, health care provider, or other organization to accept your POA.
What is a power of attorney under Colorado's Uniform Power of Attorney Act?
A power of attorney in Colorado is a legal document that lets you authorize another person, called your agent, to act on your behalf. Depending on the type of POA, your agent may be able to handle financial and property matters or make health care decisions for you.
Colorado's Uniform Power of Attorney Act establishes the rules for creating and using a financial power of attorney in Colorado. Medical powers of attorney and authority over a minor child are governed by separate Colorado laws.
Not sure whether you need one? Learn more about whether you need a power of attorney.
What are the different types of power of attorney in Colorado?
Colorado recognizes different types of power of attorney, depending on the authority you want to give your agent and when you want that authority to apply. A POA can cover financial and property matters, while health care decisions are handled through a separate medical durable power of attorney.
These categories can overlap. For example, a power of attorney can be limited to a specific task while also being durable or springing.
Durable power of attorney
A durable power of attorney remains effective even if you become incapacitated and can no longer make decisions for yourself. In Colorado, a power of attorney is generally durable unless the document states that it ends when you become incapacitated.
Medical power of attorney
A medical power of attorney allows you to name someone to make health care decisions for you if you cannot make or communicate those decisions yourself. Colorado law refers to this as a medical durable power of attorney.
Financial power of attorney
A financial power of attorney gives your agent authority to handle financial and property matters on your behalf. Depending on the powers you grant, your agent may be able to manage bank accounts, pay bills, handle real estate transactions, manage personal property, or take other financial actions for you.
General power of attorney
A general power of attorney gives an agent broad authority to act on your behalf in the areas covered by the document. For example, a general financial POA may authorize an agent to handle multiple types of financial and property transactions.
Limited power of attorney
A limited power of attorney gives an agent authority to act for a specific purpose, transaction, or period of time. For example, you might authorize someone to handle a particular real estate transaction or manage a specific financial matter while you are unavailable.
The authority ends when the purpose is completed, the specified period ends, or the POA is otherwise terminated according to its terms and applicable Colorado law.
The right type of POA depends on the decisions you want your agent to make, how much authority you want to give them, and whether you want the POA to continue if you become incapacitated.
How to get a power of attorney in Colorado
Creating a power of attorney in Colorado involves choosing the right type of POA, selecting an agent, completing the appropriate document, and signing it according to Colorado law. The process can vary depending on whether you need financial authority, health care decision-making authority, or another type of legal authority.
Step 1: Choose the right type of Colorado POA
Start by deciding what you want your agent to do. If you want someone to manage financial or property matters, such as paying bills, managing bank accounts, or handling real estate, you may need a financial power of attorney. If you want someone to make health care decisions when you cannot make or communicate those decisions yourself, you need a medical durable power of attorney.
A parent or guardian who wants to temporarily delegate certain authority over a minor child may need a separate delegation document rather than a standard financial POA.
Step 2: Choose your agent
Choose someone you trust to act in your best interests. Consider the person's judgment, reliability, and willingness to take on the responsibility. You can name one or more agents, including successor agents who can step in if your first choice cannot serve. Your agent does not have to live in Colorado.
Step 3: Complete the appropriate Colorado POA form
For a financial power of attorney, Colorado law provides a statutory form. The form lets you identify your agent and select the areas in which you want to give the agent authority, such as real estate, banking, business operations, taxes, and retirement plans.
Step 4: Sign the POA
Colorado law does not say notarization is required, but it does recommend you have your POA notarized. You may bring witnesses as well, but having the principal's signature acknowledged before a notary is enough to create a presumption that the signature is genuine.
Step 5: Give the POA to your agent and keep copies
After signing the POA, give a copy to your agent and keep the original in a secure but accessible place. You may also provide copies to financial institutions or other organizations your agent may need to work with.
If the POA will be used for a real estate transaction, additional recording requirements may apply. Check with the appropriate county clerk and recorder before the transaction.
What are the Colorado power of attorney signing requirements?
Colorado has different signing requirements for financial and medical powers of attorney.
Financial power of attorney. You must sign the document yourself or direct another person to sign it for you in your presence. Colorado does not require witnesses for a financial power of attorney, and notarization is not required. However, having your signature acknowledged before a notary can make it easier for banks and other institutions to accept the document because the acknowledgment creates a presumption that your signature is genuine.
Medical durable power of attorney. Medical powers of attorney have different requirements. You must sign the document yourself or direct another person to sign it for you. Colorado does not require witnesses or notarization for a medical durable power of attorney, although you may choose to use them.
Do you need to file a power of attorney in Colorado?
Generally, you do not need to file a power of attorney with a Colorado state office for it to be effective. But if your agent will use the POA in a real estate transaction, recording requirements may apply. Check with the county clerk and recorder in the county where the property is located to determine whether the document should be recorded.
Durable vs. non-durable power of attorney in Colorado
A durable power of attorney continues to be effective if you become incapacitated. A non-durable power of attorney ends when you become incapacitated.
Under Colorado law, a power of attorney created on or after January 1, 2010, is generally durable unless the document expressly states that it ends when you become incapacitated. A durable POA can allow your agent to continue handling the matters you authorized if you can no longer make decisions yourself.
Learn more about how a durable power of attorney works.
What is a springing power of attorney in Colorado?
A springing power of attorney becomes effective only when a specified event or condition occurs, such as your incapacity. Colorado law allows a power of attorney to specify when it becomes effective. If the document makes its effectiveness dependent on a determination of the principal's incapacity but does not specify who should make that determination, Colorado law provides a default process for determining incapacity.
A springing POA gives you more control over when your agent's authority begins but may require additional steps before the agent can act.
Which Colorado power of attorney form do you need?
The right Colorado power of attorney form depends on what you want your agent to do. A financial power of attorney covers financial and property matters, while a medical durable power of attorney covers health care decisions. Colorado also has separate forms for certain situations involving minors and court-appointed fiduciaries.
Colorado statutory power of attorney form
Colorado provides a statutory form for creating a financial power of attorney. You can use the form to name your agent and choose the types of financial and property authority you want to give them.
The form generally includes:
- Principal and agent information. Your name and your agent's identifying and contact information.
- Authority granted. You can select the categories of financial and property authority you want your agent to have.
- Gift-making authority. You can separately authorize your agent to make gifts on your behalf.
- Successor agents. You can name one or more people to serve if your first-choice agent cannot or will not serve.
- Signature. You must sign the document according to Colorado's requirements.
The statutory form also includes information for the principal and a section that an agent can use when presenting the POA to a third party.
You can find Colorado's statutory financial power of attorney form in the Colorado Revised Statutes. You can also use a professionally prepared POA form if you want help completing the document.
Colorado Judicial Branch Form JDF 721 SC
Form JDF 721 SC is a specialized form used by certain nonresident fiduciaries to designate the court clerk as an agent for service of process. It is not a general-purpose financial or medical power of attorney.
Delegation of power by parent or guardian
A parent or guardian can use a delegation of power document to temporarily give another person certain authority to care for a minor child. The delegation can cover areas such as the child's care, education, and medical or dental treatment.
This is different from a standard financial power of attorney and is intended for temporary situations. For example, a parent may use it when traveling or when another adult will be caring for the child for a period of time.
Colorado law limits the duration and scope of this delegation. If you need to give someone authority to care for your child, use the appropriate Colorado form rather than a standard financial POA.
When does a Colorado power of attorney become effective?
A Colorado power of attorney generally becomes effective when you sign it unless the document states that it will take effect at a later date or after a specific event or condition occurs.
For example, you can create a POA that becomes effective only if you become incapacitated. This is known as a springing power of attorney. The document should clearly explain what event triggers the agent's authority and how that event will be determined.
How much does it cost to get a power of attorney in Colorado?
The cost of creating a power of attorney in Colorado depends on how you prepare and use the document. There is generally no Colorado state filing fee to create a standard financial or medical power of attorney.
The main potential costs include:
- POA form. Colorado provides statutory forms that you can use without paying a state fee.
- Notarization. Notarization is not required for a financial power of attorney, but you may choose to have your signature acknowledged. Under Colorado law, medical powers of attorney do not require witnesses, but you may choose to have the document witnessed.
- Witnesses. If you use witnesses instead of a notary for a medical durable power of attorney, you may not have to pay a notarization fee. The witnesses must meet Colorado's requirements.
- Real estate recording. If your agent needs to use the POA in a real estate transaction, recording fees may apply. The amount depends on the county and the document being recorded.
- Professional preparation. If you want help creating your POA, an online legal document service or an attorney can guide you through the process and help you prepare the document.
How to revoke or change a power of attorney in Colorado
You can generally revoke a power of attorney as long as you have the capacity to do so. You can also replace an existing POA with a new one if your needs change.
Step 1: Make sure you have the capacity to revoke the POA
You generally must have the capacity required to revoke a power of attorney. If you have already lost that capacity, you may not be able to revoke the POA yourself. This is one reason it's important to choose an agent you trust when creating a power of attorney.
Step 2: Create a written revocation
Colorado law does not require a specific revocation form. However, creating a written and signed revocation can clearly show that you no longer want the agent to have authority.
Consider having your signature acknowledged before a notary, particularly if the original POA was notarized or will be used for important financial or property matters.
Step 3: Create a new POA if you want to replace the old one
If you want to change the person you named as your agent or modify the authority you granted, you can create a new power of attorney. Make your intentions clear in the new document, and identify the earlier POA you want to replace. This can help reduce confusion about which document controls.
Step 4: Notify your former agent
Give your former agent a copy of the revocation and let them know that their authority has ended. If you have named a new agent, provide that person with a copy of the new POA.
Notify the old agent promptly, as they can have protection for acts taken when they genuinely believed the POA to be in effect.
Step 5: Notify banks and other organizations
Give the revocation to banks, brokerages, title companies, and other organizations that have a copy of the original POA or have relied on your agent's authority.
If the original POA was recorded for a real estate matter, you may also need to record the revocation. Check with the appropriate county clerk and recorder for the applicable requirements.
Step 6: Know when a Colorado power of attorney ends automatically
A power of attorney in Colorado can terminate or end for several reasons, including:
- You revoke the POA.
- You die.
- You become incapacitated, if the POA is not durable.
- A termination date or event stated in the document occurs.
- The purpose of the POA has been completed.
- Your agent dies, becomes incapacitated, or resigns, unless another agent is authorized to serve.
A power of attorney may also terminate a spouse's authority as an agent when a legal action for divorce, annulment, or legal separation is filed, unless the document provides otherwise.
How to get a Colorado POA accepted by banks and other institutions
To actually be able to act, your agent may also need to provide the document and supporting information to a bank, brokerage, title company, or other organization before it can act on your behalf.
What can an institution ask for?
Under Colorado law, a person or institution that is asked to accept an acknowledged power of attorney generally must either accept it or request certain additional information. This can include a certification by the agent, a translation, or an attorney's opinion about the validity of the POA. The institution may also ask the agent to provide a copy of the document or other information needed to confirm that the POA is valid and that the agent has authority to act.
When can an institution refuse a power of attorney?
An institution may have a valid reason for refusing a POA. For example, it may refuse if it would not otherwise be required to do business with the principal, knows that the POA or the agent's authority has ended, or has a good-faith concern about the validity of the document or the agent's authority. An institution may also request additional documentation allowed under Colorado law. If the agent does not provide the requested information, the institution may have grounds to refuse the POA.
What about hospitals and medical providers?
Medical durable powers of attorney are governed by Colorado's health care laws rather than the financial POA acceptance provisions discussed above. Give a copy of your medical durable power of attorney to your health care provider and make sure your agent knows where to find the document.
Common power of attorney mistakes to avoid in Colorado
Avoid these common mistakes to help make it easier for your agent to use the document when needed.
- Using one POA for both financial and medical decisions. A financial power of attorney generally covers financial and property matters. A medical durable power of attorney covers health care decisions. You may need separate documents for these different types of authority.
- Assuming a financial POA must be notarized. Colorado does not require notarization for a financial power of attorney. However, having your signature acknowledged by a notary can make it easier for third parties to accept the document.
- Not meeting the signing requirements for a medical POA. A medical durable power of attorney has different execution requirements from a financial POA. Make sure you follow the applicable requirements for witnesses or notarization.
- Creating a new POA without addressing the old one. If you replace an existing POA, clearly state your intention to revoke or replace the earlier document. This can help prevent confusion about which POA your agent should use.
- Waiting until an emergency to provide the POA. Give your agent a copy and consider providing the document to financial institutions or other organizations that may need to rely on it. This can help reduce delays when your agent needs to act.
- Using the wrong Colorado form. Colorado has different documents for different purposes. For example, JDF 721 SC is a specialized form for certain nonresident fiduciaries and is not a general-purpose financial or medical POA.
How to create your Colorado power of attorney with LegalZoom
Creating a power of attorney can feel complicated, especially when you're deciding what authority to give your agent. LegalZoom can help you prepare a power of attorney online without having to start from a blank document.
With LegalZoom, you can:
- Answer simple questions online. Provide information about yourself, your agent, and the authority you want to grant.
- Choose the powers you want to give your agent. You can identify the financial and property matters your agent may need to handle.
- Prepare your document online. Your information is used to prepare a financial power of attorney based on your needs.
Once your document is ready, follow Colorado's signing requirements and keep the completed POA in a secure but accessible place.
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FAQs about Colorado power of attorney
Can a power of attorney change a beneficiary in Colorado?
A POA can give an agent authority to create or change certain beneficiary designations, but that authority must be specifically granted. Colorado's statutory form identifies creating or changing a beneficiary designation as an authority that requires an express grant. Because changing a beneficiary can affect your estate plan, consider carefully defining this authority in the POA.
Does a power of attorney agent get paid in Colorado?
An agent may be entitled to reasonable compensation for acting under a Colorado power of attorney unless the POA provides otherwise. An agent may also be entitled to reimbursement for expenses incurred while acting on the principal's behalf. If you want to specify whether your agent will be compensated, you can address this in the POA.
What are a Colorado power of attorney agent's responsibilities?
A Colorado POA agent must act in good faith and within the authority granted by the principal. The agent must generally act consistently with the principal's reasonable expectations when known or, when those expectations are unknown, in the principal's best interests. The agent may also have additional duties under Colorado law depending on the circumstances and authority granted.