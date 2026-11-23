What is a power of attorney under Colorado's Uniform Power of Attorney Act?

A power of attorney in Colorado is a legal document that lets you authorize another person, called your agent, to act on your behalf. Depending on the type of POA, your agent may be able to handle financial and property matters or make health care decisions for you.

Colorado's Uniform Power of Attorney Act establishes the rules for creating and using a financial power of attorney in Colorado. Medical powers of attorney and authority over a minor child are governed by separate Colorado laws.

Not sure whether you need one? Learn more about whether you need a power of attorney.

What are the different types of power of attorney in Colorado?

Colorado recognizes different types of power of attorney, depending on the authority you want to give your agent and when you want that authority to apply. A POA can cover financial and property matters, while health care decisions are handled through a separate medical durable power of attorney.

These categories can overlap. For example, a power of attorney can be limited to a specific task while also being durable or springing.

Durable power of attorney

A durable power of attorney remains effective even if you become incapacitated and can no longer make decisions for yourself. In Colorado, a power of attorney is generally durable unless the document states that it ends when you become incapacitated.

Medical power of attorney

A medical power of attorney allows you to name someone to make health care decisions for you if you cannot make or communicate those decisions yourself. Colorado law refers to this as a medical durable power of attorney.

Financial power of attorney

A financial power of attorney gives your agent authority to handle financial and property matters on your behalf. Depending on the powers you grant, your agent may be able to manage bank accounts, pay bills, handle real estate transactions, manage personal property, or take other financial actions for you.

General power of attorney

A general power of attorney gives an agent broad authority to act on your behalf in the areas covered by the document. For example, a general financial POA may authorize an agent to handle multiple types of financial and property transactions.

Limited power of attorney

A limited power of attorney gives an agent authority to act for a specific purpose, transaction, or period of time. For example, you might authorize someone to handle a particular real estate transaction or manage a specific financial matter while you are unavailable.

The authority ends when the purpose is completed, the specified period ends, or the POA is otherwise terminated according to its terms and applicable Colorado law.

The right type of POA depends on the decisions you want your agent to make, how much authority you want to give them, and whether you want the POA to continue if you become incapacitated.