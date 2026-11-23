A power of attorney in Louisiana is called a mandate, and it lets you authorize someone you trust to act on your behalf. Depending on the authority you give, your agent may be able to handle financial matters, manage property, or make health care decisions. Louisiana has specific rules for creating and using a mandate, including when certain powers must be granted expressly and when additional formalities may apply.
What is a mandate in Louisiana?
In Louisiana law, the document many other states refer to as a power of attorney is generally referred to as a mandate. The person giving authority is the principal, and the person receiving authority is the mandatary. You may also see the mandatary referred to as an agent.
A mandate can authorize an agent to act for the principal in specific matters or more broadly, depending on the powers granted. Louisiana law requires express authority for certain actions, including making donations, accepting or renouncing a succession, taking out certain loans, and making health care decisions.
What does “mandate” mean in Louisiana?
Louisiana law generally uses mandate to describe an arrangement in which one person authorizes another to act on their behalf. The person giving the authority is the principal, and the person receiving it is the agent or mandatary.
You may also see the term procuration, which refers to a legal act that gives someone authority to represent another person. For most readers, however, the key terms are principal, agent, and mandate.
Mandate vs. interdiction in Louisiana
A mandate can help you plan for a time when you may be unable to manage certain affairs yourself. If you no longer have the capacity to create a mandate, a family member or another interested person may need to seek interdiction through the Louisiana courts. Interdiction is a court-supervised process that can result in the appointment of a curator to manage some or all of an individual's affairs.
Types of mandate available in Louisiana
Louisiana law allows you to give a mandatary authority that is broad or limited, depending on your needs. A mandate can cover financial and business matters, a specific transaction, or health care decisions. You can also specify whether the mandate continues if you become incapacitated.
General mandate
A general mandate gives your agent broad authority to handle financial or business matters on your behalf. Depending on the authority you grant, your agent may be able to manage accounts, pay bills, handle property, or conduct business transactions for you.
The authority you give should clearly describe the actions your agent may take. Certain powers must be granted expressly, including the authority to make donations, accept or renounce a succession, and take out certain loans.
Limited or special mandate
A limited or special mandate gives your agent authority for a specific purpose or transaction. For example, you may authorize an agent to handle a particular financial transaction or act on your behalf in a specific property matter.
Louisiana law requires express authority to sell, purchase, encumber, or lease property. The law does not require the mandate to specifically identify the property or its location.
Mandates and incapacity
Unlike many states, Louisiana does not treat durability separately. A Louisiana mandate generally continues even if the principal becomes incapacitated, unless the parties agree otherwise.
Because a mandate generally continues despite the principal's incapacity, Louisiana law does not use “durable” in the same way some other states do. If you want the mandate to end when you become incapacitated, that should be clearly and specifically addressed in the agreement.
Health care mandate
A health care mandate authorizes an agent to make health care decisions on your behalf. Louisiana law requires this authority to be granted expressly. Health care decisions can include matters such as surgery, medical expenses, nursing home residency, and medication.
A health care mandate is different from a living will, which Louisiana law refers to as a declaration. A declaration addresses decisions about withholding or withdrawing life-sustaining procedures.
Louisiana tax mandate: Form R-7006
If you want someone to represent you before the Louisiana Department of Revenue, you can use Form R-7006, Power of Attorney and Declaration of Representative. The form authorizes an individual or business to communicate and act on your behalf for specified Louisiana tax matters.
Form R-7006 is specific to Louisiana tax matters and does not replace a broader mandate for other personal or financial matters.
How to get a mandate in Louisiana: Step-by-step
Creating a mandate in Louisiana involves choosing the authority you need, selecting an agent, preparing the document, and meeting any form requirements that apply to the actions you want your agent to take.
Step 1: Decide what authority you want to give
Start by identifying what you want your agent to handle. You can give an agent broad authority over financial or business matters or limit the mandate to specific transactions.
If you want your agent to make health care decisions, that authority must be granted expressly. Certain other actions, such as making donations, accepting or renouncing a succession, or contracting a loan, also require express authority.
Step 2: Choose your agent
Choose someone you trust to act in your best interests. Depending on the authority you give, your agent may have access to your finances, property, or health care information.
If you name more than one agent, clearly state whether they must act together or may act independently. You can also name a successor agent to step in if your first choice cannot or will not serve.
Step 3: Prepare your Louisiana mandate
Louisiana law does not require a mandate to follow a specific form, but the document should clearly state the exact authority you are giving your agent.
For complex matters, such as real estate transactions, consider having a Louisiana attorney review the mandate before you sign it.
Step 4: Sign the mandate and meet any required formalities
Louisiana law requires every mandate to be signed by the principal, but doesn’t require every mandate to be witnessed and notarized. The signing requirements depend on what the mandate authorizes.
If you are creating a health care mandate or a mandate involving real estate, you may need to have the document witnessed as well as notarized.
Step 5: Record the mandate, when required, for a real estate transaction
A mandate does not automatically need to be recorded just because it gives someone authority over real estate. Recording may be required when the mandate is used for a transaction involving immovable property and the underlying document must be recorded to affect third parties under Louisiana law. Louisiana Civil Code Article 3338 explains which instruments affecting immovable property must be recorded.
Because requirements can vary by transaction, check with the appropriate parish clerk of court or a Louisiana real estate professional if you are unsure whether the mandate or related document needs to be recorded.
Step 6: Give copies to the people who need them
Give your agent a copy of the signed mandate and keep the original in a secure but accessible location. You may also need to provide a copy to a bank, health care provider, government agency, or other organization that will work with your agent.
Let a trusted person know where the original is stored so it can be located when needed.
Louisiana mandate signing rules: Notarization, witnesses, and recording
Louisiana does not require every mandate to be notarized or witnessed in the same way. The formalities depend on what the mandate authorizes and whether the underlying transaction has its own legal requirements.
Must a Louisiana mandate be notarized?
Generally, the Louisiana Civil Code does not require a mandate to use a specific form. However, when the law requires a specific form for an act, the mandatary authorizing that act must follow the same form. For example, a mandate authorizing an act that must be completed in a particular legal form must meet that form as well.
Because requirements can vary based on the transaction, check the applicable rules before signing your mandate.
Does a Louisiana mandate need witnesses?
Louisiana does not impose one general witness requirement for all mandates. Whether witnesses are required depends on the type of authority being granted and the form required for the underlying act.
Health care mandates and certain other documents may have additional statutory requirements, so review the applicable Louisiana law before signing.
Does a Louisiana mandate need to be recorded?
A mandate does not automatically need to be recorded simply because it gives an agent authority over property. However, recordation can be important when the mandate is used in connection with rights in immovable property.
Louisiana Civil Code Article 3338 addresses the effect of recording instruments affecting immovable property rights against third parties. Whether a mandate should be recorded can depend on the transaction and the rights involved.
If your agent will use the mandate for a real estate transaction, check with the appropriate parish clerk of court or a Louisiana real estate professional about applicable recording requirements.
What a Louisiana mandate can and cannot authorize
A Louisiana mandate gives your agent the authority stated in the document. Louisiana law also provides that a mandatary may perform acts that are incidental to or necessary for carrying out the mandate. However, certain actions require express authority in the mandate.
A mandate must expressly authorize certain actions, including:
- Making a donation of your property
- Accepting or renouncing a succession
- Contracting a loan, acknowledging or forgiving a debt, or becoming a surety
- Signing or endorsing promissory notes and other negotiable instruments
- Entering into a compromise or submitting a matter to arbitration
- Making health care decisions on your behalf
- Restricting or limiting your right to communicate with or visit other people
Louisiana law separately requires express authority for certain actions involving immovable property, including selling, purchasing, encumbering, or leasing property.
If you need a mandate for complex matters, such as estate planning, Medicaid planning, or a significant real estate transaction, consider consulting a Louisiana attorney to make sure the document gives your agent the authority they need.
Healthcare mandates vs. advance directives
A health care mandate and a living will serve different purposes. A health care mandate allows you to name an agent to make health care decisions on your behalf. Under Louisiana law, the agent must be expressly authorized to make health care decisions.
A living will, called a declaration under Louisiana law, allows you to state your wishes about withholding or withdrawing life-sustaining procedures if you have a terminal and irreversible condition and cannot communicate your wishes. A written declaration must be signed in the presence of two witnesses.
You can have both documents. A health care mandate gives someone you trust authority to make health care decisions for you, while a declaration provides written instructions about life-sustaining treatment.
If you are creating or updating either document, make sure it reflects your current wishes and meets Louisiana's applicable requirements.
How much does a mandate cost in Louisiana?
The cost of creating a mandate in Louisiana depends on how you prepare it and whether you need additional services, such as notarization, legal advice, or recordation.
DIY mandate
Creating your own mandate can be the least expensive option. You may need to pay for notarization or other services if they are required for the authority you want to grant.
Before using a template, make sure it is valid in the state and gives your agent the authority they need.
Attorney-drafted mandate
An attorney can draft or review a mandate based on your specific circumstances. The cost varies depending on the complexity of the document, the attorney's fees, and whether the mandate is part of a broader estate or business planning matter.
Ask about the attorney's fees and what services are included before hiring an attorney.
Real estate recording fees
If your mandate needs to be recorded in connection with a real estate transaction, the applicable parish clerk of court may charge recording fees. Fees can vary by parish and the document being recorded. Check with the appropriate parish clerk of court for current fees.
How to revoke, change, or end a mandate in Louisiana
You can generally revoke a Louisiana mandate at any time. However, the steps you take may depend on whether the mandate was recorded and whether third parties are relying on it.
Revoking a Louisiana mandate
To revoke a mandate:
- Prepare a written revocation. Identify the existing mandate and clearly state that you are revoking it.
- Sign the revocation. Follow any form requirements that apply to the original mandate or the transaction involved.
- Notify your agent. Give your agent written notice that the mandate has been revoked.
- Notify relevant third parties. Louisiana Civil Code Article 3028 requires the principal to notify third parties with whom the mandatary was authorized to contract. If you fail to do so, you may remain bound by obligations the mandatary undertakes.
- Record the revocation when applicable. If the mandate was recorded, you may also need to record the revocation or modification. Check with the appropriate parish clerk of court about the applicable requirements.
Keep a copy of the revocation and proof of notice for your records.
When does a Louisiana mandate end?
A mandate may end for several reasons. The mandate and the mandatary's authority terminate upon certain events, including:
- The death of the principal or mandatary
- The interdiction of the mandatary
- The qualification of a curator after the principal's interdiction
Incapacity does not automatically end a Louisiana mandate, unless the document says otherwise. A principal can generally revoke a mandate at any time, although some mandates may be irrevocable if the parties agreed to that arrangement.
How to create your Louisiana mandate with LegalZoom
Creating a mandate can feel complicated, especially when you're deciding what authority to give your mandatary. LegalZoom can help you prepare a mandate online without having to start from a blank document.
With LegalZoom, you can:
- Answer simple questions online. Provide information about yourself, your agent, and the authority you want to grant.
- Choose the powers you want to give your agent. Identify the financial and property matters your agent may need to handle.
- Prepare your document online. Your information is used to prepare a financial mandate based on your needs.
Once your document is ready, follow Louisiana's signing requirements and keep the completed mandate in a secure but accessible place.
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Louisiana mandate FAQs
Can I have more than one mandate in Louisiana?
Yes. You can create more than one mandate, depending on your needs. For example, you may give one person authority over financial matters and another authority over health care decisions. Make sure the mandates do not conflict with each other.
Can my agent use my mandate after I move out of Louisiana?
A Louisiana mandate may continue to be relevant after you move, but another state's laws may affect whether and how third parties accept it. If you move permanently, consider having your mandate reviewed under the laws of your new state.
Can a bank or other organization refuse a Louisiana mandate?
A bank, financial institution, or other organization may have procedures for reviewing a mandate before allowing an agent to act. If an organization questions or refuses to accept your mandate, ask what documentation or clarification it requires.
Do I need a lawyer to create a mandate in Louisiana?
No. Louisiana law does not generally require you to hire an attorney to create a mandate. However, legal advice may be helpful if you need broad authority, are dealing with significant property or financial matters, or have a complicated estate-planning situation.