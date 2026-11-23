Louisiana law allows you to give a mandatary authority that is broad or limited, depending on your needs. A mandate can cover financial and business matters, a specific transaction, or health care decisions. You can also specify whether the mandate continues if you become incapacitated.

A general mandate gives your agent broad authority to handle financial or business matters on your behalf. Depending on the authority you grant, your agent may be able to manage accounts, pay bills, handle property, or conduct business transactions for you.

The authority you give should clearly describe the actions your agent may take. Certain powers must be granted expressly, including the authority to make donations, accept or renounce a succession, and take out certain loans.

A limited or special mandate gives your agent authority for a specific purpose or transaction. For example, you may authorize an agent to handle a particular financial transaction or act on your behalf in a specific property matter.

Louisiana law requires express authority to sell, purchase, encumber, or lease property. The law does not require the mandate to specifically identify the property or its location.

Unlike many states, Louisiana does not treat durability separately. A Louisiana mandate generally continues even if the principal becomes incapacitated, unless the parties agree otherwise.

Because a mandate generally continues despite the principal's incapacity, Louisiana law does not use “durable” in the same way some other states do. If you want the mandate to end when you become incapacitated, that should be clearly and specifically addressed in the agreement.

A health care mandate authorizes an agent to make health care decisions on your behalf. Louisiana law requires this authority to be granted expressly. Health care decisions can include matters such as surgery, medical expenses, nursing home residency, and medication.

A health care mandate is different from a living will, which Louisiana law refers to as a declaration. A declaration addresses decisions about withholding or withdrawing life-sustaining procedures.

If you want someone to represent you before the Louisiana Department of Revenue, you can use Form R-7006, Power of Attorney and Declaration of Representative. The form authorizes an individual or business to communicate and act on your behalf for specified Louisiana tax matters.

Form R-7006 is specific to Louisiana tax matters and does not replace a broader mandate for other personal or financial matters.