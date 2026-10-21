Power of Attorney in Indiana: Types, Forms, and Requirements Explained

Key takeaways

Indiana financial powers of attorney are primarily governed by Indiana Code Title 30, Article 5 and are generally durable by default, unless the document states otherwise.

A financial POA doesn't cover health care decisions. Health care authority is handled separately through an Indiana health care advance directive.

An Indiana POA can give an agent broad or limited authority over matters such as banking, property, investments, taxes, business interests, gifts, beneficiary matters, and digital assets, but the document must grant the appropriate powers.

Most Title 30 powers of attorney can be executed before a notary or through Indiana's statutory witness process. Recording generally isn't required unless the agent will use the POA for certain recordable transactions.

Indiana also has specialized forms for particular purposes, including DOR Form POA-1 for state tax matters and BMV Form 1940 for certain vehicle and watercraft transactions.

What types of power of attorney can you create in Indiana?

The terms used to describe an Indiana power of attorney don't always refer to separate documents. Instead, they can describe different features of the authority you give your agent. “General” or “limited” describes how broad the authority is, “durable” describes whether it continues after incapacity, and “financial” describes the types of matters the agent can handle.

For example, an Indiana financial POA could be both general and durable, giving an agent broad financial authority that continues if the principal becomes incapacitated. Or it could be limited and durable, authorizing only a particular transaction while still remaining effective despite incapacity.

General vs. limited power of attorney

A general power of attorney gives an agent broad authority over the financial and legal matters listed in the document. Depending on how it is drafted, an agent might be able to manage bank accounts, handle property transactions, deal with taxes, or conduct other financial business for the principal.

A limited power of attorney, sometimes called a special power of attorney, gives the agent authority for a specific purpose or period. For example, you might authorize someone to complete one real estate transaction while you're unavailable and have their authority end once the transaction is complete.

In either case, the document should clearly describe what the agent can do and any limits on that authority.

Durable power of attorney

A durable power of attorney remains effective even if the principal later becomes incapacitated. This can make a durable POA particularly useful for long-term financial and estate planning.

Indiana takes an important approach to durability: A power of attorney generally does not terminate because the principal becomes incapacitated unless the document says that it should. In other words, Indiana POAs are generally durable by default.

If you want your agent's authority to end if you become incapacitated, the POA should clearly provide for that result.

Financial power of attorney

A financial power of attorney authorizes an agent to handle financial or property matters on the principal's behalf. The authority can be broad or limited depending on how the document is written.

For example, an Indiana financial power of attorney may allow an agent to manage bank accounts, real estate, investments, business interests, taxes, insurance, or other financial matters. However, the agent's actual authority depends on the powers granted in the POA.

Indiana law recognizes a wide range of financial powers, and some require particular attention when drafting the document. Next, we'll look at the types of financial authority an Indiana POA can give an agent.