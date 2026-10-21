Power of Attorney in Indiana: Types, Forms, and Requirements Explained

A power of attorney (POA) lets you authorize another person to handle certain decisions or transactions on your behalf. In Indiana, the person creating the POA is the principal, while the person given authority to act is commonly called the agent or attorney-in-fact.
Indiana financial powers of attorney are primarily governed by Indiana Code Title 30, Article 5. One important feature of Indiana law is that a POA is generally durable by default, which means it can continue if the principal becomes incapacitated unless the document says otherwise. Health care decision making is handled separately through Indiana's health care advance directive framework.
The right POA depends on what you want another person to handle, how much authority you want to give them, and when that authority should begin. Here's what to know about the types, requirements, and forms used for a power of attorney in Indiana.
Key takeaways
- Indiana financial powers of attorney are primarily governed by Indiana Code Title 30, Article 5 and are generally durable by default, unless the document states otherwise.
- A financial POA doesn't cover health care decisions. Health care authority is handled separately through an Indiana health care advance directive.
- An Indiana POA can give an agent broad or limited authority over matters such as banking, property, investments, taxes, business interests, gifts, beneficiary matters, and digital assets, but the document must grant the appropriate powers.
- Most Title 30 powers of attorney can be executed before a notary or through Indiana's statutory witness process. Recording generally isn't required unless the agent will use the POA for certain recordable transactions.
- Indiana also has specialized forms for particular purposes, including DOR Form POA-1 for state tax matters and BMV Form 1940 for certain vehicle and watercraft transactions.
What types of power of attorney can you create in Indiana?
The terms used to describe an Indiana power of attorney don't always refer to separate documents. Instead, they can describe different features of the authority you give your agent. “General” or “limited” describes how broad the authority is, “durable” describes whether it continues after incapacity, and “financial” describes the types of matters the agent can handle.
For example, an Indiana financial POA could be both general and durable, giving an agent broad financial authority that continues if the principal becomes incapacitated. Or it could be limited and durable, authorizing only a particular transaction while still remaining effective despite incapacity.
General vs. limited power of attorney
A general power of attorney gives an agent broad authority over the financial and legal matters listed in the document. Depending on how it is drafted, an agent might be able to manage bank accounts, handle property transactions, deal with taxes, or conduct other financial business for the principal.
A limited power of attorney, sometimes called a special power of attorney, gives the agent authority for a specific purpose or period. For example, you might authorize someone to complete one real estate transaction while you're unavailable and have their authority end once the transaction is complete.
In either case, the document should clearly describe what the agent can do and any limits on that authority.
Durable power of attorney
A durable power of attorney remains effective even if the principal later becomes incapacitated. This can make a durable POA particularly useful for long-term financial and estate planning.
Indiana takes an important approach to durability: A power of attorney generally does not terminate because the principal becomes incapacitated unless the document says that it should. In other words, Indiana POAs are generally durable by default.
If you want your agent's authority to end if you become incapacitated, the POA should clearly provide for that result.
Financial power of attorney
A financial power of attorney authorizes an agent to handle financial or property matters on the principal's behalf. The authority can be broad or limited depending on how the document is written.
For example, an Indiana financial power of attorney may allow an agent to manage bank accounts, real estate, investments, business interests, taxes, insurance, or other financial matters. However, the agent's actual authority depends on the powers granted in the POA.
Indiana law recognizes a wide range of financial powers, and some require particular attention when drafting the document. Next, we'll look at the types of financial authority an Indiana POA can give an agent.
Is an Indiana power of attorney durable by default?
Yes. Under Indiana law, a power of attorney generally continues even if the principal becomes incapacitated unless the document states otherwise. This means you typically don't need separate language simply to make an Indiana POA durable, although the document should clearly reflect how and when you want your agent's authority to operate.
What powers can an Indiana financial POA give your agent?
An Indiana financial power of attorney can give your agent authority over a wide range of financial and property matters. Indiana Code Title 30, Article 5, Chapter 5 identifies powers that can be incorporated into a POA, but the authority your agent actually receives depends on how the document is written.
Depending on your needs, an Indiana financial POA may authorize your agent to handle:
- Banking and financial accounts. Manage accounts and complete banking transactions on your behalf.
- Real estate and personal property. Buy, sell, lease, manage, or otherwise handle real property and tangible personal property.
- Investments and retirement plans. Handle stocks, bonds, other securities, and certain retirement plan transactions.
- Business and insurance matters. Manage business interests and take authorized actions involving insurance policies.
- Taxes and government matters. Prepare and file tax documents, maintain records and reports, and handle certain government or benefit-related matters.
- Estates, trusts, and beneficiary matters. Act on your interests in estates, trusts, and other funds, and handle certain transfer-on-death or beneficiary transactions.
- Claims and litigation. Pursue, defend, settle, or otherwise manage authorized legal claims.
- Gifts and family maintenance. Make permitted gifts or use your property for authorized family-support purposes.
- Electronic records and digital assets. Access certain devices, online accounts, electronic communications, and other digital assets when that authority is granted.
Your agent doesn't automatically receive every power Indiana law recognizes. The POA must grant or incorporate the authority you want the agent to have. For example, if you want an agent to manage retirement-plan beneficiaries, make gifts, change certain beneficiary designations, or take actions that could affect your estate plan, the document needs to state that explicitly.
Those powers can also have significant consequences for taxes, Medicaid eligibility, inheritances, and who ultimately receives your property. If your POA will include broad gifting, beneficiary, trust, or estate-planning powers, consider working with an Indiana attorney to make sure the language reflects your goals.
How are health care decisions handled in Indiana?
As we now know, a financial power of attorney does not give an agent health care decision-making authority under current Indiana law. Indiana handles these decisions separately through its health care advance directive laws.
This distinction matters if you're planning for incapacity. You may want both a financial POA to manage money and property and a health care advance directive to address medical decisions.
Indiana health care advance directives
An adult can use a health care advance directive to name one or more health care representatives and state instructions or preferences for future care.
When the representative has authority to act, they can make authorized health care decisions on the person's behalf. However, while the person still has decision-making capacity, their own health care decisions and instructions control.
An Indiana health care advance directive generally must be signed one of two ways:
- In the presence of two adult witnesses, at least one of whom isn't the declarant's spouse or another relative
- In the presence of a notarial officer who completes the required acknowledgment.
Indiana doesn't require everyone to use one mandatory state form. The Indiana Department of Health Advance Directives Resource Center provides information and links to current sample forms that can help residents understand their options.
Older health care POAs created under prior Indiana law may still be valid. But for a new document, use Indiana's current health care advance directive framework rather than trying to add medical authority to a financial POA.
How to create a valid power of attorney in Indiana
If you're wondering how to get power of attorney in Indiana, the basic process is straightforward: Choose your agent, decide what authority to give them, put those decisions into a written POA, and execute the document according to Indiana law.
Step 1: Choose your agent and a successor
Choose an attorney-in-fact, often called an agent, whom you trust to follow your instructions and act in your interests. Depending on the powers you grant, that person may need to communicate with banks, manage property or investments, maintain financial records, or handle other important transactions.
It's also useful to name a successor attorney-in-fact. A successor can step in if your first choice dies, resigns, becomes unable to serve, or otherwise stops acting. Naming a backup can help prevent a gap in authority when you need someone to act.
If you're still deciding what kind of authority your agent should have, learn more about who needs a financial power of attorney.
Step 2: Decide what powers to grant and when they begin
Next, decide how much authority the agent needs. A general POA can provide broad authority, while a limited power of attorney can restrict the agent to specific transactions or responsibilities.
Be clear about which financial powers you want to grant and what limits to place. For example, you may want an agent to manage bank accounts and investments but not make gifts or change beneficiary designations.
You also need to decide when the POA becomes effective. Under Indiana law, a POA generally takes effect when it is signed unless the document states a later date or makes the authority dependent on a future event.
A springing power of attorney takes effect only after a specified event occurs. For example, you could make the POA effective after a determination that you have become incapacitated. If incapacity is the trigger, the document should clearly address how that determination will be made.
You can also include an expiration date, limit the POA to a particular transaction, or state other conditions that fit your circumstances.
Step 3: Sign your POA correctly
Indiana power of attorney requirements include several basic elements. It must:
- Be in writing
- Name an attorney-in-fact
- Give the attorney-in-fact explicit authority to act for the principal
- Be signed by the principal, or at the principal's direction, using one of Indiana's permitted execution methods
As mentioned above, the principal may sign in the presence of a notary public or through Indiana's statutory witness process.
Step 4: Record or distribute the POA when necessary
Most general, durable, and financial powers of attorney don’t have to be filed with the Indiana Secretary of State or another central state office simply to become effective.
Give a copy to your attorney-in-fact and successor attorney-in-fact, and provide copies to banks, financial institutions, or other organizations when your agent needs to act on your behalf. Keep the original in a secure place that your agent or another trusted person can access when necessary.
Indiana does have an important recording rule for certain transactions. While an attorney-in-fact can generally act without recording the POA, if the agent is executing a document that itself must be recorded, the agent must record the POA authorizing that action before presenting the other document for recording.
This situation may arise when an agent signs certain real estate documents. When that occurs, the POA may need to be recorded with the appropriate county recorder's office and satisfy the applicable recording requirements.
Does an Indiana power of attorney have to be notarized?
Not necessarily. Most powers of attorney governed by Indiana Code Title 30 can be signed either before a notary public or using Indiana's statutory witness process with at least two witnesses. However, additional requirements apply if the POA needs to be recorded, so consider how the document may eventually be used when choosing an execution method.
Can I use an out-of-state power of attorney in Indiana?
Generally, yes. Indiana recognizes a power of attorney that was valid when it was executed under the law of another state or foreign country. That means moving to Indiana doesn't necessarily require you to create a new POA. However, the document must still give your agent the authority needed for the transaction at hand, and Indiana recording or other transaction-specific requirements may still apply.
What are the Indiana-specific power of attorney forms?
Indiana doesn't provide one universal power of attorney form for every situation. General, durable, and financial POAs are typically created to fit the principal's needs and must comply with Indiana Code.
However, some Indiana agencies provide their own Indiana power of attorney forms for specific purposes. Two important examples are Form POA-1 for state tax matters and Form 1940 for certain vehicle and watercraft transactions.
Indiana Department of Revenue Form POA-1 for tax representation
Form POA-1 (State Form 49357) authorizes an individual to represent you before the Indiana Department of Revenue (DOR). Use it when you want someone to communicate with DOR and handle the tax types and periods covered by the authorization.
Form POA-1 does not need to be notarized. You or your representative can submit the signed form by:
- Mail. Indiana Department of Revenue, P.O. Box 7230, Indianapolis, IN 46207-7230
- Fax. (317) 615-2605
- INTIME message. Attach a PDF copy through the INTIME system.
Indiana also offers an electronic power of attorney, or ePOA, through INTIME. An approved ePOA can give a representative online access to eligible tax accounts, while a paper POA-1 by itself doesn't provide access to the client's INTIME account.
Importantly, Indiana DOR has removed the former five-year expiration period from Form POA-1. A current POA-1 doesn't expire simply because a set number of years has passed.
Using a power of attorney for Indiana vehicle and boat transactions (Form 1940)
Form 1940, downloadable here, officially called the Limited Power of Attorney, Vehicle and Watercraft Transactions, is an Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) form.
It allows an attorney-in-fact to complete certificate-of-title and/or registration transactions for the specific vehicle or watercraft identified on the form. The form requires information such as the vehicle or hull identification number and details about both the owner and attorney-in-fact.
Form 1940 must be notarized to be valid. Because the BMV updates its forms periodically, use the current version from the Indiana BMV rather than relying on an older downloaded copy.
Does Indiana Form POA-1 expire?
No. Indiana DOR's current Form POA-1 doesn't have an expiration date. The department removed the previous five-year expiration rule. A taxpayer generally needs a new Form POA-1 if they want to change the representative authorized to communicate with DOR.
When does an Indiana power of attorney take effect and end?
An Indiana power of attorney generally becomes effective when it is signed unless the document provides for a later date or another triggering event. How long it lasts depends on the terms of the POA and whether a terminating event, such as revocation or the principal's death, occurs.
Immediate vs. springing powers
A power of attorney generally takes effect on the date it is properly signed. However, the principal can specify a later effective date or make the POA effective only when a particular event occurs.
For example, a springing power of attorney can state that the agent's authority begins only if the principal becomes incapacitated. The document can authorize someone to determine whether incapacity has occurred. If it doesn't, or that person can't or won't make the determination, Indiana law allows incapacity to be established in a written record by a physician, licensed psychologist, or judge.
If you use an incapacity trigger, clearly state how and when the agent's authority begins. Unclear triggering language can make it harder for an agent or financial institution to determine whether the POA is effective.
Revoking an Indiana power of attorney
If you want to revoke or change a power of attorney in Indiana, don't assume that simply signing a new POA automatically cancels the old one. Revocation generally requires a written instrument that identifies the POA being revoked and is signed by the principal.
Here’s what a practical revocation process looks like:
- Prepare and sign a written revocation that clearly identifies the power of attorney you are cancelling.
- Notify your attorney-in-fact. Under Indiana law, a revocation isn't effective against an attorney-in-fact or another person until they have actual knowledge of it. You can use form POA-R or file a revocation electronically through the INTIME system.
- Notify banks and other third parties that have relied on the previous POA and provide the revocation when appropriate.
- Record the revocation if necessary. If the original POA was recorded, Indiana law requires the revocation to be recorded and to reference the original recording information.
- Create a replacement POA if needed so there isn't an unintended gap in authority.
If you're replacing or updating your document, learn more about transferring or changing power of attorney.
Other events that terminate a POA
An Indiana power of attorney may also end because of events other than revocation.
- A stated expiration date or terminating event: If the POA specifies when or under what circumstances it ends, the agent's authority generally terminates accordingly.
- Death of the principal: A POA generally terminates when the principal dies, subject to narrow statutory exceptions. At that point, responsibility for administering the estate typically passes to the estate's personal representative.
- Incapacity, if the document requires termination: Indiana takes the opposite approach by default. Incapacity ordinarily does not terminate a power of attorney unless the document says otherwise.
- Completion of limited authority: A limited power of attorney may end when the specific transaction or responsibility for which it was created is complete.
Because Indiana powers of attorney are generally durable by default, becoming incapacitated alone usually won't end your agent's authority. If you want a different result, the POA needs to make that clear.
How much does a power of attorney cost in Indiana?
Indiana generally doesn't charge a state filing fee simply to create a general, durable, or financial power of attorney. Your cost instead depends on how you prepare and use the document.
A DIY form may cost little or nothing, while an online legal service or an Indiana attorney will generally cost more. Attorney fees can vary based on the complexity of the POA and whether you need help with issues such as gifting powers, beneficiary changes, or incapacity provisions.
Notary fees may also apply if you choose notarization, and county recording fees can apply if the POA needs to be recorded for a particular transaction.
What are the common Indiana power of attorney mistakes to avoid?
Even a well-intentioned power of attorney can create problems if it doesn't match Indiana law or the authority you actually need. Watch for these common mistakes:
- Assuming a financial POA covers health care decisions. Under current Indiana law, health care decision-making is handled separately through a health care advance directive.
- Assuming your agent automatically receives every financial power. An Indiana POA needs to grant the authority your agent will need, particularly for sensitive matters such as gifts and beneficiary-related transactions.
- Using outdated Indiana forms or instructions. State agency requirements can change. For example, current Form POA-1 no longer has the former five-year expiration period, and the current BMV Form 1940 doesn't state the older 90-day limit.
- Signing the POA incorrectly. Follow Indiana's notary or statutory witness requirements carefully so questions about execution don't prevent your agent from using the document.
- Overlooking recording or revocation requirements. A POA may need to be recorded for certain transactions. If you later revoke it, notify your agent and institutions relying on the old document, and address recording if the POA was recorded.
Why create an Indiana power of attorney with LegalZoom?
An Indiana power of attorney involves more than naming someone you trust. You also need to decide which powers your agent should have, whether those powers should be broad or limited, when they should begin, and whether you want any restrictions or end dates.
LegalZoom's power of attorney service guides you through these decisions with online questions designed to help you create a financial power of attorney that reflects your choices. The Basic Power of Attorney package includes unlimited document revisions for 30 days and secure online document storage.
If you want legal guidance as you create your POA, LegalZoom also offers a Premium Power of Attorney option with access to attorney consultations. This can be especially useful if you're considering broader authority, gifting or beneficiary powers, a springing POA, or other provisions that may need more careful planning.