How to get a power of attorney in Washington

Follow these steps to create a POA that reflects your needs and meets Washington's legal requirements.

Step 1: Decide what authority you want to grant

Identify the matters you want your agent to handle, such as banking, property, business transactions, or health care decisions. Decide whether you need broad or limited authority and whether the POA should take effect immediately or after a future event, such as your incapacity.

Step 2: Choose a trustworthy agent

Choose someone responsible who understands your wishes and is willing to take on the role. For a financial POA, consider the person's ability to manage money, maintain records, and handle important transactions. For a health care POA, choose someone who understands your treatment preferences and can communicate with medical providers.

Your agent has a fiduciary duty to act in good faith, follow your known reasonable expectations, and stay within the authority you grant. If your expectations are not known, the agent must act in your best interest. You can learn more about what fiduciary duty means before choosing someone for this responsibility.

If you appoint multiple agents to act at the same time, Washington generally requires them to make decisions jointly unless your POA states otherwise.

Step 3: Select the appropriate POA form

Choose a form that covers the authority you want to grant. Washington does not require you to use a single state-issued statutory form for a general financial or health care POA.

The Northwest Justice Project's Washington Law Help resources provide free, fillable durable POA forms for financial and health care matters, along with instructions.

You can also use an attorney-prepared document or an online service. Make sure the document covers the powers you need and meets Washington's signing requirements. Check whether the service provides a financial POA, a health care POA, or both.

Step 4: Specify the powers and limitations

Review the document carefully and specify the powers you want to grant. Some powers, including making gifts, changing beneficiary designations or survivorship rights, and creating or changing certain trusts, require express authorization under Washington law.

Also specify whether multiple agents can act independently or must make decisions jointly. If you have named successor agents, explain when they can take over.

Step 5: Sign the document correctly

Sign and date your POA before a notary public or in the presence of at least two qualified witnesses. Make sure the witnesses meet Washington's eligibility requirements.

Step 6: Distribute and store copies

Give your agent an executed copy and keep the original somewhere secure but accessible. Consider sharing copies with successor agents, banks, financial institutions, and health care providers that may need to rely on the document.

For a health care POA, give a copy to your doctor or health care provider so it can be included in your medical records. Make sure your agent also knows where to find the document when needed.

When does a Washington power of attorney take effect and end?

A Washington POA generally takes effect when you sign it, unless the document specifies a future date or event. For a springing POA, you should clearly identify the event that triggers your agent's authority.

If the POA becomes effective upon your incapacity, the person named in the document can determine whether that event has occurred. If no one is named or that person cannot or will not make the determination, a physician or licensed psychologist who has personally examined you and is unrelated to you or your agent by blood or marriage, or a judge or appropriate government official, may make the required written determination.

A POA is durable if it continues or becomes effective despite your incapacity. Otherwise, it generally ends when you become incapacitated.

A POA generally ends when:

You die.

You revoke it.

The document specifies a termination date or event.

The purpose of the POA is accomplished.

You revoke your agent's authority, or your agent dies, becomes incapacitated, or resigns, and no successor agent is available.

There is also a specific rule involving spouses and registered domestic partners: If your agent is your spouse or registered domestic partner and an action is filed to dissolve or annul your marriage or partnership, or for legal separation, the agent's authority generally ends unless the POA states otherwise. The authority can be reinstated if the action is dismissed with both parties' consent or the petition is withdrawn.