A power of attorney (POA) in Washington lets you appoint someone you trust to manage your finances or make health care decisions on your behalf. Washington's Uniform Power of Attorney Act sets the rules for creating these documents, including signing requirements, an agent's responsibilities, and when their authority begins or ends. Understanding these rules can help you choose the right POA and make sure your agent can act when needed.
What is a power of attorney in Washington, and what are the requirements?
A power of attorney is a legal document that authorizes someone to act on your behalf. The person granting the authority is the principal, and the person receiving it is the agent, also called an attorney-in-fact. An agent does not need to be a licensed attorney.
You can give your agent broad or limited authority, depending on your needs. Your agent must act in good faith, stay within the authority you grant, and follow your known reasonable expectations. If your expectations are not known, the agent must act in your best interest.
To create a valid POA in Washington:
- You must sign and date the document.
- Your signature must either be acknowledged before a notary public or another authorized official, or witnessed by at least two qualified witnesses.
- If you use witnesses, they generally cannot be related to you or your agent by blood, marriage, or registered domestic partnership. They also cannot be certain care providers, including your home care provider.
- The document should clearly identify your agent and describe the authority you are granting.
If you want the POA to remain effective after you become incapacitated, it must include language establishing that it is durable. Washington law does not make every POA durable automatically.
A financial POA and a health care POA serve different purposes. You can create separate documents or include both types of authority in one POA, but the document must expressly grant your agent the authority to make health care decisions.
Types of power of attorney in Washington
The type of POA you need depends on the authority you want to grant and when you want your agent to act. Some types describe the scope of the agent's authority, while others explain when that authority begins and whether it continues after you become incapacitated.
General power of attorney
A general POA gives your agent broad authority over the matters covered by the document, such as banking, property, business operations, and financial transactions. The specific powers depend on what you authorize.
Limited power of attorney
A limited POA gives your agent authority over specific matters or transactions. For example, you might authorize someone to sell a property or complete a business transaction while you are unavailable.
Durable power of attorney
A durable power of attorney remains effective if you become incapacitated. In Washington, a POA is not automatically durable, so if you'd like a durable POA, the document must include language showing that the agent's authority will continue despite your incapacity.
Non-durable power of attorney
A non-durable POA generally ends if you become incapacitated. It may be useful for a temporary arrangement or a specific transaction you expect to complete while you can still manage your affairs.
Springing power of attorney
A springing POA becomes effective only after a specified future date or event occurs. For example, you might state that your agent can act only after you become incapacitated. You can name one or more people to confirm in writing that the event has occurred. If no one is named, or the person you choose cannot or will not make the determination, a physician or licensed psychologist who has personally examined you and is unrelated to you and your agent by blood or marriage, or a judge or appropriate government official, can make the required written determination.
A POA can be both durable and springing. In that arrangement, the agent's authority begins after the specified event and continues even if you remain incapacitated.
Financial and health care powers of attorney in Washington
Washington allows you to grant financial authority, health care authority, or both through a POA.
Financial power of attorney
A financial POA allows your agent to manage the financial and property matters you authorize. Depending on the authority you grant, your agent may be able to:
- Manage bank accounts, investments, and financial transactions
- Buy, sell, lease, or manage real estate
- Handle business operations, contracts, and legal claims
- Manage insurance policies, annuities, and retirement accounts
- Prepare tax returns and manage government benefits
Washington law identifies specific categories of authority that you can grant to your agent. Some powers require express authorization and are not included in a general grant of financial authority. These include creating or changing a trust, making gifts, changing beneficiary designations or survivorship rights, delegating authority, and making health care decisions.
For example, giving your agent authority over banking and property does not automatically allow them to change the beneficiaries on your retirement accounts. If you want to grant any of these additional powers, make sure the POA expressly authorizes them.
Health care power of attorney
A health care POA allows your agent to make medical decisions on your behalf when you cannot make or communicate those decisions yourself, to the extent authorized by the document. Your agent may be able to access your medical records, communicate with health care providers, and consent to or refuse treatment. Washington law also allows an agent with the appropriate authority to act as your personal representative for access to health care information under HIPAA.
Washington law restricts who can serve as a health care agent. Any of your physicians, their employees, and the owners, administrators, or employees of a health care or long-term care facility where you live or receive care generally cannot serve. Exceptions apply if the person is your spouse, registered domestic partner, parent, adult child, or adult sibling.
Mental health treatment decisions have additional rules. Washington recognizes a separate mental health advance directive that lets you record your behavioral health treatment preferences and appoint an agent to make certain mental health treatment decisions.
Health care directive
A health care directive, also called a living will, is different from a health care POA. It lets you document your wishes about life-sustaining treatment if you have a terminal condition or are permanently unconscious and cannot make treatment decisions.
A living will does not appoint an agent. Instead, it provides instructions for your health care providers to follow in the circumstances described in the document.
You can prepare a living will alongside a health care POA to document your treatment preferences and appoint someone to make other medical decisions when you cannot. Washington's health care directive law explains when these instructions apply and how to create a valid directive.
Washington power of attorney signing requirements
Washington requires the principal to sign and date a POA. You can complete the signing process in either of two ways.
Notarization. You can acknowledge your signature before a notary public or another person authorized by law to take acknowledgments. A notarized signature is presumed to be genuine under Washington law. An acknowledged POA may also be easier to use with banks and other financial institutions.
Two witnesses. You can sign the document in the presence of at least two competent witnesses. They must sign the document in your presence and at your direction or request.
Certain people cannot serve as witnesses. These include:
- Your home care providers.
- Care providers at an adult family home or long-term care facility where you live.
- Anyone related to you or your agent by blood, marriage, or registered domestic partnership.
Both signing methods are legally recognized. However, notarization may be preferable if you plan to use the POA for major financial transactions. That's because Washington law provides specific acceptance protections for acknowledged powers of attorney, including rules requiring certain financial institutions and other parties to accept them or request additional documentation within set time limits.
If your agent will use the POA to convey real estate, the document must be recorded with the appropriate county auditor. Check the county's recording requirements before completing the transaction.
How to get a power of attorney in Washington
Follow these steps to create a POA that reflects your needs and meets Washington's legal requirements.
Step 1: Decide what authority you want to grant
Identify the matters you want your agent to handle, such as banking, property, business transactions, or health care decisions. Decide whether you need broad or limited authority and whether the POA should take effect immediately or after a future event, such as your incapacity.
Step 2: Choose a trustworthy agent
Choose someone responsible who understands your wishes and is willing to take on the role. For a financial POA, consider the person's ability to manage money, maintain records, and handle important transactions. For a health care POA, choose someone who understands your treatment preferences and can communicate with medical providers.
Your agent has a fiduciary duty to act in good faith, follow your known reasonable expectations, and stay within the authority you grant. If your expectations are not known, the agent must act in your best interest. You can learn more about what fiduciary duty means before choosing someone for this responsibility.
If you appoint multiple agents to act at the same time, Washington generally requires them to make decisions jointly unless your POA states otherwise.
Step 3: Select the appropriate POA form
Choose a form that covers the authority you want to grant. Washington does not require you to use a single state-issued statutory form for a general financial or health care POA.
The Northwest Justice Project's Washington Law Help resources provide free, fillable durable POA forms for financial and health care matters, along with instructions.
You can also use an attorney-prepared document or an online service. Make sure the document covers the powers you need and meets Washington's signing requirements. Check whether the service provides a financial POA, a health care POA, or both.
Step 4: Specify the powers and limitations
Review the document carefully and specify the powers you want to grant. Some powers, including making gifts, changing beneficiary designations or survivorship rights, and creating or changing certain trusts, require express authorization under Washington law.
Also specify whether multiple agents can act independently or must make decisions jointly. If you have named successor agents, explain when they can take over.
Step 5: Sign the document correctly
Sign and date your POA before a notary public or in the presence of at least two qualified witnesses. Make sure the witnesses meet Washington's eligibility requirements.
Step 6: Distribute and store copies
Give your agent an executed copy and keep the original somewhere secure but accessible. Consider sharing copies with successor agents, banks, financial institutions, and health care providers that may need to rely on the document.
For a health care POA, give a copy to your doctor or health care provider so it can be included in your medical records. Make sure your agent also knows where to find the document when needed.
When does a Washington power of attorney take effect and end?
A Washington POA generally takes effect when you sign it, unless the document specifies a future date or event. For a springing POA, you should clearly identify the event that triggers your agent's authority.
If the POA becomes effective upon your incapacity, the person named in the document can determine whether that event has occurred. If no one is named or that person cannot or will not make the determination, a physician or licensed psychologist who has personally examined you and is unrelated to you or your agent by blood or marriage, or a judge or appropriate government official, may make the required written determination.
A POA is durable if it continues or becomes effective despite your incapacity. Otherwise, it generally ends when you become incapacitated.
A POA generally ends when:
- You die.
- You revoke it.
- The document specifies a termination date or event.
- The purpose of the POA is accomplished.
- You revoke your agent's authority, or your agent dies, becomes incapacitated, or resigns, and no successor agent is available.
There is also a specific rule involving spouses and registered domestic partners: If your agent is your spouse or registered domestic partner and an action is filed to dissolve or annul your marriage or partnership, or for legal separation, the agent's authority generally ends unless the POA states otherwise. The authority can be reinstated if the action is dismissed with both parties' consent or the petition is withdrawn.
How to revoke or change a power of attorney in Washington
You can revoke a POA as long as you have the legal capacity to make that decision. Washington does not generally require court approval to revoke a POA.
To make sure your revocation is documented and communicated:
- Prepare a written revocation. Identify the original POA and clearly state that you are withdrawing the authority granted to your agent.
- Notify your agent. Give your agent written notice that the POA has been revoked.
- Notify relevant institutions. Contact banks, financial institutions, health care providers, and anyone else who has received or relied on the original document.
- Address recorded documents. If the original POA was recorded for a real estate transaction, contact the appropriate county auditor about recording the revocation.
- Sign a new POA if needed. If you are replacing the document, clearly state whether the new POA revokes the earlier one.
Signing a new POA does not automatically revoke an earlier document. Under Washington law, the new POA must specifically state that the previous POA or all earlier ones are revoked if you want to cancel them.
A revocation may not prevent an agent or another person from relying on the original POA if they act in good faith without actual knowledge that the authority has ended. This is why notifying your agent and everyone who may rely on the document is important.
What if a bank refuses to accept a Washington power of attorney?
A bank or financial institution may question a POA if it is incomplete, unclear, or does not appear to grant the authority requested. However, Washington law provides specific acceptance protections for acknowledged powers of attorney.
An institution generally must accept an acknowledged POA or request an agent certification or translation within seven business days after receiving it. If it requests additional documentation, it generally must accept the POA within five business days after receiving the requested material.
An institution cannot require you to use a different POA form for authority already granted in the document. However, Washington law allows certain exceptions to mandatory acceptance, including situations where the institution has a valid reason to question the document or the agent's authority, or knows that the POA has been revoked.
Your agent may also provide a signed certification confirming that the POA is valid, has not been revoked, and that the agent is authorized to act. If an institution refuses to accept an acknowledged POA without a legally permitted reason, you may be able to ask a court to order acceptance. The court may also award reasonable attorney fees and costs.
"It amazes me something so important was so easy to do... everything was exactly as I had stated. I have peace of mind now."
—Jan F., last will & testament customer
How LegalZoom can help with a Washington power of attorney
Creating a POA involves choosing a trustworthy agent, deciding what authority to grant, and making sure the document reflects your wishes.
LegalZoom's power of attorney service guides you through a series of online questions to create a financial POA based on your choices. You can review the document to make sure the powers you grant reflect your needs.
If you're planning beyond a standalone POA, LegalZoom's estate planning services offer additional documents to help organize your affairs. Depending on the services you choose, you may also be able to create a last will, living trust, or advance health care directive.
You can start creating a financial POA with LegalZoom or consult an attorney if you have complex assets, business interests, family disagreements, or other circumstances that require customized legal guidance.
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FAQs on Washington power of attorney
Can an agent receive payment for acting under a Washington power of attorney?
Yes. Unless the POA states otherwise, a Washington agent is generally entitled to reasonable compensation for their work and reimbursement for reasonable expenses incurred while acting on your behalf. You can specify different compensation arrangements in the document.
Does a power of attorney agent have to keep records in Washington?
Yes. Washington law generally requires an agent to keep records of receipts, disbursements, and transactions made while acting under a POA. Keeping clear records helps the agent demonstrate how they used the authority you granted.