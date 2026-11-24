A Virginia power of attorney (POA) lets you authorize someone you trust to act on your behalf. You can give an agent broad financial authority or limit their powers to specific tasks. Virginia law also makes most powers of attorney durable by default, meaning they generally continue if you become incapacitated.
Power of attorney in Virginia at a glance
Virginia's Uniform Power of Attorney Act governs most financial and property powers of attorney.
You must sign the POA yourself or direct someone to sign your name while you are consciously present.
Your signature can be acknowledged before a notary or another person authorized to take acknowledgments.
A Chapter 16 POA is durable by default, unless it says that your incapacity ends the agent's authority.
A financial POA can give an agent broad or limited authority over your financial affairs.
Health care decisions are handled separately through an advance directive.
Certain powers, including making gifts and changing beneficiary designations, must be expressly granted.
What is a power of attorney in Virginia?
A power of attorney is a legal document that lets one person, called the principal, authorize another person, called the agent, to act on their behalf.
For example, a financial POA could allow an agent to:
- Pay bills
- Manage bank accounts
- Handle investments
- Manage business interests
- Handle tax matters
- Complete a specific transaction
The agent's authority depends on what the POA says. Giving someone power of attorney does not automatically give them unlimited control over everything you own.
A property POA is a type of financial POA that allows your agent to make specific real estate transactions, and Virginia's Uniform Power of Attorney Act governs most financial and property powers of attorney. It does not apply to powers to make health care decisions.
Durable power of attorney in Virginia
A durable power of attorney continues even if you become incapacitated. A Virginia POA is durable unless it expressly provides that it ends when the principal becomes incapacitated. So, if you do not want the POA to continue after incapacity, the document needs to say so.
A durable POA can be useful for incapacity planning, because your agent will still be able to manage your financial affairs if you later cannot manage them yourself.
Financial power of attorney in Virginia
A financial POA gives an agent authority to handle financial or property matters. You can make the authority broad or limit it to particular accounts, property, transactions, or other tasks.
Some powers require an express grant. An agent generally needs specific authority to:
- Make gifts
- Create or change beneficiary designations
- Create or change rights of survivorship
- Create, amend, revoke, or terminate certain trusts
- Delegate authority to another person
- Waive certain beneficiary rights
- Exercise certain fiduciary powers
If you want your agent to have one of these powers, make sure the POA specifically grants it.
Medical power of attorney in Virginia
A medical power of attorney is created under the Virginia Health Care Decisions Act instead.
A written advance directive can state your health care wishes and appoint an agent to make health care decisions if you later become incapable of making an informed decision. A written advance directive must be signed in the presence of two subscribing witnesses.
A financial POA and an advance directive therefore serve different purposes. One can address financial and property matters, while the other can address health care decisions.
Limited power of attorney in Virginia
A limited POA gives an agent authority for a specific purpose, transaction, or period.
For example, you might authorize someone to handle a particular real estate transaction while you are unavailable. The document can define exactly what the agent can do and when the authority ends.
Springing power of attorney in Virginia
A springing POA generally becomes effective when executed unless the document provides for a later date or a future event or contingency.
If you choose a springing POA, clearly describe the event that triggers the agent's authority and how that event will be established.
Virginia power of attorney requirements
Virginia's main execution requirements appear in § 64.2-1603. The principal must sign the POA or direct another person to sign the principal's name while the principal is consciously present. The principal's signature is presumed genuine when it is acknowledged before a notary or another person authorized to take acknowledgments.
A financial or property POA does not require witnesses for execution. Health care advance directives have different requirements and require two subscribing witnesses.
Who can create a power of attorney in Virginia?
The person creating the POA is the principal. The principal needs the capacity to understand the document and the authority being granted.
Creating a POA before an emergency can help ensure that the person you choose has authority to act if you later become unable to manage your affairs.
Does a power of attorney need to be notarized in Virginia?
Yes, Virginia law says that a POA signature is presumed genuine when the principal acknowledges it before a notary or another authorized person. A notarized acknowledgment can make it easier for a bank or other third party to rely on the document.
Does a Virginia POA need witnesses?
A financial or property POA governed by Chapter 16 does not require witnesses to be valid.
A written advance directive for health care is different and must be signed in the presence of two witnesses.
Choosing an agent for a Virginia power of attorney
Your agent may have access to important financial information and authority to act on your behalf. Choose someone you trust and discuss the role with them before naming them.
Consider whether the person:
- Is trustworthy and responsible
- Can handle paperwork and deadlines
- Understands your wishes
- Is available when needed
- Is comfortable managing financial matters
You can also name a successor agent in case your first choice cannot serve.
Virginia allows coagents as well. Unless the POA provides otherwise, coagents can generally exercise their authority independently.
How to get a power of attorney in Virginia
You can create a Virginia POA through an attorney, an online legal service, or another source that provides a Virginia-specific document. LegalZoom explains the different options in its guide to how to get a power of attorney form.
- Step 1: Decide what authority you need. Determine what you want your agent to handle. You may need broad financial authority or a limited POA for one transaction. If you don’t want the POA to continue after incapacity, remember that Virginia powers of attorney are durable by default.
- Step 2: Choose your agent. Choose someone you trust and discuss the responsibilities with them. Consider naming a successor agent as a backup.
- Step 3: Specify the agent's powers. Clearly describe the authority you want to grant. If your agent will need one of the powers that requires an express grant under § 64.2-1622, include it specifically.
- Step 4: Sign and acknowledge the document. Sign the POA yourself or direct another person to sign your name while you are consciously present. Then acknowledge the signature before a notary or another authorized person.
- Step 5: Give your agent a copy. Keep the original in a secure location and give your agent a copy. You may also want to provide copies to financial institutions that your agent may need to work with.
Can a bank refuse a power of attorney in Virginia?
Virginia law provides rules for accepting an acknowledged POA.
Under § 64.2-1618, a person generally must accept an acknowledged POA or request a certification, translation, or opinion of counsel within seven business days after receiving it. If additional documentation is requested, the person generally must accept the POA within five business days after receiving that documentation.
There are exceptions. For example, a person may have grounds to refuse a POA if they have actual knowledge that it is invalid or terminated, believe in good faith that the agent lacks authority for the requested transaction, or have certain concerns involving abuse or exploitation.
Virginia law also provides remedies for improper refusal, including possible court-ordered acceptance and recovery of reasonable attorney fees and costs.
How to revoke a power of attorney in Virginia
A principal can revoke a POA or an agent's authority as long as they have the mental capacity to do so. A POA can also terminate when the principal dies, its purpose is accomplished, or another termination condition applies under the document or Virginia law.
Creating a new POA does not automatically revoke an earlier one. If you want to revoke an existing POA, make the revocation clear and notify the former agent and organizations that may have relied on the old document.
Virginia power of attorney forms
Virginia does not require everyone to use one standard form to create a financial POA, but does provide statutory forms for certain purposes. The Uniform Power of Attorney Act establishes requirements for creating and using the document.
Health care decisions are handled through advance directives under the Virginia Health Care Decisions Act rather than the financial POA provisions of Chapter 16.
If you use an online form, make sure it is designed for Virginia and reflects the state's current requirements.
How much does a power of attorney cost in Virginia?
The cost depends on how you create the document. An estate planning attorney may charge a flat fee or hourly rate based on your situation, and an online legal service may charge a set price for a guided document. A DIY form may have little or no upfront cost, although you may still have costs for notarization or other services.
If your situation involves significant assets, a business, complex family circumstances, or unusual powers, consider consulting an estate planning attorney.
Common power of attorney mistakes in Virginia
A few mistakes can create problems when an agent needs to use a POA.
- Using the wrong document. A financial POA does not replace an advance directive for health care decisions.
- Leaving important powers unclear. Some powers require an express grant under Virginia law.
- Choosing an agent without discussing the role. Your agent may need to manage important financial matters.
- Not naming a successor agent. A backup can serve if your original agent cannot.
- Not updating the document. Changes in relationships, finances, property, or your preferred agent may mean your POA needs review.
- Assuming a new POA revokes an old one. Virginia law does not automatically revoke an earlier POA when you create a new one.
- Waiting until an emergency. Creating a POA requires the principal to have the capacity to execute it.
"This process was easier than I thought ... The lawyer I worked with was very personable and knowledgeable."
—Colette W., estate plan customer
Why LegalZoom for a Virginia power of attorney?
Creating a power of attorney involves choosing an agent, deciding what authority to give them, and following Virginia's requirements.
LegalZoom's power of attorney service uses guided questions to help you create a document based on your needs. LegalZoom also offers access to attorney support for eligible services.
If you need a Virginia-specific POA and want guided help with the process, LegalZoom can help you create and customize your document. For complex situations involving substantial assets, business interests, or unusual powers, consider consulting an estate planning attorney.
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FAQs on power of attorney in Virginia
Can I use a power of attorney from another state in Virginia?
Virginia law provides rules for recognizing powers of attorney executed in another jurisdiction. A POA executed outside Virginia may be valid if its execution complied with the law that applied where it was executed.
If you recently moved to Virginia or own property there, consider reviewing an existing POA to make sure it meets your current needs.
Can I name more than one agent on a Virginia power of attorney?
Yes. Virginia allows you to name co-agents. Unless the POA says otherwise, co-agents can generally exercise their authority independently.
If you want all agents to agree before taking action, state that requirement clearly in the document.
Can an agent be paid for acting under a Virginia POA?
An agent's compensation and reimbursement are addressed by Virginia law and can also depend on the terms of the POA. An agent is generally entitled to reimbursement for expenses properly incurred on behalf of the principal and compensation that is reasonable under the circumstances unless the POA provides otherwise.
Does a Virginia POA give my agent ownership of my property?
No. A POA gives an agent authority to act on the principal's behalf. It does not by itself transfer ownership of the principal's property to the agent. The agent must act within the authority granted by the POA and comply with applicable duties.
Can I change my agent without creating a completely new POA?
You can revoke an agent's authority, but the best approach depends on what you want to change and the terms of your existing document. If you need to make several changes, creating a new POA may be appropriate.
Make sure the new document clearly addresses the revocation of the earlier POA.
Can a power of attorney be used after the principal dies?
No. A power of attorney generally ends when the principal dies. After death, authority over the person's estate generally comes through the applicable estate administration process rather than the former agent's POA.
Can an agent use a financial POA to make health care decisions?
No. Virginia's Uniform Power of Attorney Act does not cover powers to make health care decisions. Health care decisions can instead be addressed through an advance directive under Virginia's Health Care Decisions Act.