What is a power of attorney in Virginia?

A power of attorney is a legal document that lets one person, called the principal, authorize another person, called the agent, to act on their behalf.

For example, a financial POA could allow an agent to:

Pay bills

Manage bank accounts

Handle investments

Manage business interests

Handle tax matters

Complete a specific transaction

The agent's authority depends on what the POA says. Giving someone power of attorney does not automatically give them unlimited control over everything you own.

A property POA is a type of financial POA that allows your agent to make specific real estate transactions, and Virginia's Uniform Power of Attorney Act governs most financial and property powers of attorney. It does not apply to powers to make health care decisions.

Durable power of attorney in Virginia

A durable power of attorney continues even if you become incapacitated. A Virginia POA is durable unless it expressly provides that it ends when the principal becomes incapacitated. So, if you do not want the POA to continue after incapacity, the document needs to say so.

A durable POA can be useful for incapacity planning, because your agent will still be able to manage your financial affairs if you later cannot manage them yourself.

Financial power of attorney in Virginia

A financial POA gives an agent authority to handle financial or property matters. You can make the authority broad or limit it to particular accounts, property, transactions, or other tasks.

Some powers require an express grant. An agent generally needs specific authority to:

Make gifts

Create or change beneficiary designations

Create or change rights of survivorship

Create, amend, revoke, or terminate certain trusts

Delegate authority to another person

Waive certain beneficiary rights

Exercise certain fiduciary powers

If you want your agent to have one of these powers, make sure the POA specifically grants it.

Medical power of attorney in Virginia

A medical power of attorney is created under the Virginia Health Care Decisions Act instead.

A written advance directive can state your health care wishes and appoint an agent to make health care decisions if you later become incapable of making an informed decision. A written advance directive must be signed in the presence of two subscribing witnesses.

A financial POA and an advance directive therefore serve different purposes. One can address financial and property matters, while the other can address health care decisions.

Limited power of attorney in Virginia

A limited POA gives an agent authority for a specific purpose, transaction, or period.

For example, you might authorize someone to handle a particular real estate transaction while you are unavailable. The document can define exactly what the agent can do and when the authority ends.

Springing power of attorney in Virginia

A springing POA generally becomes effective when executed unless the document provides for a later date or a future event or contingency.

If you choose a springing POA, clearly describe the event that triggers the agent's authority and how that event will be established.