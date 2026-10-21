Power of Attorney in Arizona: Types, Requirements, and How to Get One

Key takeaways

Arizona has different power of attorney options for financial, medical, mental health, and limited purposes.

A financial POA generally requires both a qualifying witness and notarization, while a medical POA generally requires either a qualifying witness or notarization.

A financial POA must include appropriate durability language if you want your agent’s authority to continue after you become incapacitated.

A POA generally ends when you die and does not give your agent authority to administer your estate after death.

What is a power of attorney in Arizona?

A power of attorney is a legal document that gives another person authority to act for you. The person who creates the POA is the principal, while the person receiving the authority is the agent, also called an attorney-in-fact.

The powers you give your agent depend on the document. An agent may be authorized to manage finances, property, or other specified matters. A medical POA can instead authorize someone to make health care decisions when you cannot make or communicate those decisions yourself.

Arizona applies different laws to financial and medical POAs. Financial powers of attorney generally fall under A.R.S. § 14-5501, while medical powers of attorney are governed separately under A.R.S. § 36-3221 and related health care statutes.

What are the types of power of attorney in Arizona?

Arizona recognizes several forms of power of attorney. Some describe what your agent can do, while terms such as durable or springing describe when that authority applies or how long it lasts.

Financial power of attorney

A financial power of attorney allows your agent to handle financial matters you authorize in the document. Depending on the powers you grant, this may include paying bills, managing bank accounts or investments, handling property, filing taxes, or managing business matters.

A financial POA may give your agent broad or limited authority. It may also be durable, meaning it continues if you later become incapacitated, or nondurable, meaning the authority generally does not continue after incapacity.

Medical power of attorney in Arizona

A medical power of attorney, also called a health care power of attorney, allows you to name an adult to make health care decisions on your behalf when you are unable to make or communicate those decisions yourself. Depending on the authority you grant, your agent may make decisions about treatment, health care providers, care settings, and other medical matters.

Arizona medical POAs are governed by laws different from financial POAs. Naming someone to manage your finances does not automatically give that person authority to make medical decisions for you.

A medical POA can also work alongside other health care directives , such as a living will. A medical POA names the person who can make decisions for you, while a living will records your wishes about certain medical treatments.

Mental health care power of attorney

Arizona also recognizes a mental health care power of attorney. This document allows you to name an agent to make certain mental health treatment decisions if you are later found incapable of making those decisions yourself.

A mental health care POA can be part of a broader health care POA or created separately. Arizona has additional rules for certain powers, such as authorizing admission to an inpatient psychiatric facility.

General and special power of attorney

A general power of attorney gives an agent broad authority over the financial and legal matters listed in the document. A special power of attorney, also called a limited power of attorney, restricts the agent's authority to a particular task, transaction, or period of time.

For example, you might use a special POA to let someone sign documents for a real estate transaction while you are unavailable. Maricopa County Superior Court's forms library provides separate general and special power of attorney forms.

General and special powers of attorney describe the scope of the agent's authority. Either type may be durable if it meets Arizona's durability requirements.

Durable and springing power of attorney

A durable power of attorney remains effective even if the principal later becomes incapacitated, as long as the document contains the required language.

A springing power of attorney becomes effective only after a specified event, such as the principal's incapacity. A springing POA can also be durable, so these terms are not opposites: Durable describes whether authority survives incapacity, while springing describes when the authority begins.

Parental power of attorney

Arizona allows a parent or guardian to use a power of attorney to temporarily delegate certain powers involving the care, custody, or property of a child or ward. This authority generally cannot include consent to the minor's marriage or adoption.

Parental POAs follow their own Arizona rules and are separate from the financial and medical powers of attorney used for an adult's estate and incapacity planning.