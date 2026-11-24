A power of attorney (POA) in South Carolina lets you name someone to act on your behalf in financial or legal matters. South Carolina law sets specific requirements for creating a POA, including rules for signing, witnessing, and acknowledgment. Under state law, a financial power of attorney is generally durable by default, meaning it continues to be effective even if you become incapacitated, unless the document states otherwise.
What is a power of attorney in South Carolina?
A power of attorney is a legal document that lets you, the principal, authorize another person, called an agent, to act on your behalf. Depending on the authority you grant, an agent may be able to manage finances, handle property, conduct financial transactions, or take other actions for you.
South Carolina's general rules for powers of attorney are found in the South Carolina Uniform Power of Attorney Act, in Title 62, Article 8. Health care powers of attorney are governed separately under Title 62, Article 5, Part 5, known as the South Carolina Statutory Health Care Power of Attorney Act.
A POA can give an agent broad authority over multiple areas or limit the agent's authority to specific tasks. You can also state when the agent's authority takes effect, such as immediately after the POA is properly executed or at a future date or event. Under South Carolina law, a POA generally takes effect when it is properly executed, unless the document provides otherwise.
Is a power of attorney durable in South Carolina?
Generally, yes. Under South Carolina law, a power of attorney is durable unless it expressly states that it ends when the principal becomes incapacitated. In other words, a financial POA generally remains effective even if the principal later becomes unable to manage their affairs.
Durability and the scope of an agent's authority are different. A POA can give an agent broad financial authority or authorize the agent to handle only specific matters, and the POA can still be durable. South Carolina law also allows a principal to make a POA effective immediately or on a future date or when a specified event or contingency occurs.
Types of power of attorney in South Carolina
The type of power of attorney you need depends on what you want your agent to do. For example, a health care POA and a financial POA serve different purposes, so an agent under a financial POA does not automatically have authority to make your health care decisions, and a health care agent does not automatically have authority to manage your finances.
Durable power of attorney
A durable power of attorney generally remains effective even if you become incapacitated. In South Carolina, a POA created under the Uniform Power of Attorney Act is durable unless it expressly states that the agent's authority ends when the principal becomes incapacitated.
A durable financial POA can authorize an agent to handle matters such as banking, real estate, investments, taxes, and other financial affairs, depending on the authority granted in the document.
Medical or health care power of attorney
A health care power of attorney lets you name an agent to make health care decisions on your behalf when you cannot make or communicate those decisions yourself. South Carolina has a statutory form for health care POAs under Title 62, Article 5, Part 5.
The statutory health care POA allows you to name a health care agent and successor agents and provide instructions about your health care preferences. South Carolina law specifically provides that a health care POA is a durable power of attorney. Its effectiveness is generally determined based on the statutory rules for determining when the principal is unable to make health care decisions.
A South Carolina health care POA must be signed by the principal and witnessed by at least two qualified witnesses. The law excludes certain people, including the named health care agent and specified family members, from serving as witnesses.
Financial power of attorney
A financial power of attorney gives an agent authority to handle financial or property matters for you. Depending on the authority granted, an agent may be able to manage bank accounts, pay bills, handle real estate transactions, manage investments, deal with taxes, or conduct other financial business.
The POA should clearly state the powers you want to give your agent. South Carolina law requires certain powers to be expressly granted rather than inferred from a general grant of authority. These include powers such as making gifts, creating or changing beneficiary designations, creating or changing rights of survivorship, and accessing a safe-deposit box.
General power of attorney
A general power of attorney gives an agent broad authority over the matters covered by the document. For example, it may authorize an agent to handle banking, property, business, or other financial matters.
"General" refers to the scope of the agent's authority, while "durable" refers to whether the authority continues after the principal becomes incapacitated. A South Carolina POA can therefore be both general and durable.
Limited or special power of attorney
A limited or special power of attorney gives an agent authority for a specific purpose, transaction, or set of tasks. For example, you might authorize an agent to handle a particular real estate transaction while you are unavailable.
Because the authority is limited, the agent generally may not use the POA for matters outside the powers granted in the document. The document should clearly describe the authority you want the agent to have.
How to get a power of attorney in South Carolina
Creating a South Carolina POA involves choosing the right type of document, selecting an agent, defining the agent's authority, and properly executing the document.
Step 1: Decide what type of POA you need
First, determine what you want your agent to handle. A financial POA may be appropriate for financial and property matters, while a limited POA may be useful when you need someone to handle a specific transaction. If you want someone to make health care decisions for you when you cannot make or communicate those decisions yourself, you need a separate health care power of attorney.
Step 2: Choose your agent
Choose someone you trust to act on your behalf. Under South Carolina law, an agent has a duty to act in accordance with the authority granted in the POA and the duties that apply to agents.
You can also name a successor agent who can step in if your first choice cannot or will not serve.
South Carolina law allows you to name two or more co-agents. Unless the POA says otherwise, each co-agent may generally act independently. If you want your co-agents to make decisions together, state that requirement in the document.
Step 3: Decide what authority to grant
Think carefully about the powers your agent will need. A POA can give an agent authority over areas such as:
- Real estate
- Banking and financial accounts
- Stocks and bonds
- Business interests
- Insurance and annuities
- Taxes
- Government benefits
- Personal and family maintenance
Some powers require express authorization under South Carolina law. These include certain actions involving gifts, beneficiary designations, rights of survivorship, trusts, delegation of authority, and fiduciary powers.
If you want your agent to have one of these powers, make sure the POA specifically grants it.
Step 4: Complete a South Carolina power of attorney form
South Carolina's Uniform Power of Attorney Act does not require you to use a single statutory form for a general financial POA. The document must, however, meet the state's legal requirements for execution and contain the appropriate authority.
However, South Carolina does provide a statutory form for a health care power of attorney. The South Carolina Department of Aging also provides access to the state's health care POA form.
If you use a LegalZoom power of attorney service, you can create a document based on your state's requirements and specify the powers you want to grant.
Step 5: Sign the POA correctly
South Carolina has specific signing and witnessing requirements for financial POAs. The principal must sign the document, or another person may sign for the principal in the principal's presence and at the principal's direction.
The POA must also be witnessed with the same formalities and witness requirements that apply to a South Carolina will. The document must also be acknowledged or properly proved as required by South Carolina law.
Because the signing requirements are specific, make sure the required witnesses are present when the POA is signed or acknowledged, and complete the acknowledgment properly. A notarial acknowledgment is part of the execution process for a South Carolina financial POA.
Step 6: Give copies to the people who need them
After signing, give your agent a copy of the POA and keep the original or a reliable copy in a secure place. You may also want to provide a copy to financial institutions or other organizations your agent may need to work with.
If the POA is going to be used after you become incapacitated, pay attention to South Carolina's recording requirement. An agent generally cannot exercise authority under a financial POA after the principal becomes incapacitated until the POA has been recorded in the appropriate county. The POA can be recorded before or after the principal becomes incapacitated.
South Carolina power of attorney requirements
A South Carolina financial POA generally must meet these requirements:
- The document must be properly signed. The principal must sign the POA or direct another person to sign the principal's name in the principal's presence and at the principal's direction.
- The document must have the required witnesses. The POA must be witnessed with the same formalities and witness requirements that apply to a South Carolina will.
- The document must be acknowledged or properly proved. The POA must meet South Carolina's requirements for acknowledgment or proof.
- The principal must have the required capacity. The person creating the POA must have the legal capacity to enter into the document and grant authority to an agent.
- The document should clearly state the agent's authority. If you want your agent to have powers that require express authorization under South Carolina law, those powers should be specifically included in the POA.
Does a power of attorney have to be notarized in South Carolina?
A South Carolina financial POA must be acknowledged or properly proved as part of the execution process. Having the document notarized is a common way to meet this requirement, although state law also allows other forms of proof.
The acknowledgment should be completed as part of the signing process rather than treated as an optional step.
Does a power of attorney have to be recorded in South Carolina?
A POA does not have to be recorded simply because you create one. However, South Carolina law has a recording requirement that applies when an agent seeks to exercise authority after the principal becomes incapacitated.
In that situation, the POA generally must be recorded in the same manner as a deed in the appropriate county before the agent can exercise authority. If the principal lives outside South Carolina but owns property in the state, different recording rules may apply.
A POA can be recorded before or after the principal becomes incapacitated. If the principal is already incapacitated, however, the agent generally cannot exercise authority under the POA until the required recording has taken place.
South Carolina power of attorney forms and costs
South Carolina does not require a single statutory form for a general financial POA. You can use a professionally prepared document that meets the state's legal requirements.
South Carolina does provide a statutory health care power of attorney form. The South Carolina Department of Aging provides the health care POA form as a public resource.
You may also encounter separate POA forms for specific government agencies. For example, the South Carolina Department of Revenue provides Form SC2848 for authorizing someone to represent a taxpayer before the department. A government agency may require its own form for a particular purpose, even if you already have a general POA.
How much does a power of attorney cost in South Carolina?
The cost of creating a POA depends on how you prepare and execute the document. If you prepare your own POA, you may have little or no cost. You may still have expenses for notarization, professional legal advice, or recording if recording is required.
South Carolina sets a maximum fee that a notary may charge for a notarial act. A notary may also charge an agreed travel fee in certain circumstances.
Recording fees can also vary by county. If your POA needs to be recorded, check with the appropriate county recording office for current fees.
How LegalZoom can help with a South Carolina power of attorney
LegalZoom can help you create a financial power of attorney through a guided process. You can provide information about your agent and the authority you want to grant, then review the document before signing.
If your situation involves complex assets, a business, significant gifting authority, or other unusual circumstances, you may also want to have an attorney review the document before relying on it.
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FAQs on power of attorney in South Carolina
How long does a power of attorney last in South Carolina?
A South Carolina POA generally does not expire simply because a certain amount of time has passed. It remains effective until an event ends the POA or the agent's authority, such as the principal's death, revocation of the POA, completion of its purpose, or an expiration date or other termination event stated in the document. A POA that is not durable can also end if the principal becomes incapacitated.
Can I revoke a power of attorney in South Carolina?
Generally, yes, as long as you have the capacity to revoke the POA. A principal can revoke a financial POA by following the state's requirements for revoking a POA, unless the document provides a different method.
If the POA has been recorded, the revocation generally must also be recorded in the same county. You should also notify the agent and any financial institutions or other organizations that may rely on the POA.
Can I create my own power of attorney in South Carolina?
Yes. South Carolina does not require you to hire an attorney to create a general financial POA. However, the document must meet the state's signing, witnessing, and acknowledgment requirements and clearly state the authority you want to give your agent.
If your situation involves substantial assets, real estate, business interests, trusts, or other complex matters, you may want to consult an attorney about the powers to include. If you want help preparing a POA, LegalZoom's power of attorney service can help you create a document based on your needs and state requirements.