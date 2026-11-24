How to get a power of attorney in South Carolina

Creating a South Carolina POA involves choosing the right type of document, selecting an agent, defining the agent's authority, and properly executing the document.

Step 1: Decide what type of POA you need

First, determine what you want your agent to handle. A financial POA may be appropriate for financial and property matters, while a limited POA may be useful when you need someone to handle a specific transaction. If you want someone to make health care decisions for you when you cannot make or communicate those decisions yourself, you need a separate health care power of attorney.

Step 2: Choose your agent

Choose someone you trust to act on your behalf. Under South Carolina law, an agent has a duty to act in accordance with the authority granted in the POA and the duties that apply to agents.

You can also name a successor agent who can step in if your first choice cannot or will not serve.

South Carolina law allows you to name two or more co-agents. Unless the POA says otherwise, each co-agent may generally act independently. If you want your co-agents to make decisions together, state that requirement in the document.

Step 3: Decide what authority to grant

Think carefully about the powers your agent will need. A POA can give an agent authority over areas such as:

Real estate

Banking and financial accounts

Stocks and bonds

Business interests

Insurance and annuities

Taxes

Government benefits

Personal and family maintenance

Some powers require express authorization under South Carolina law. These include certain actions involving gifts, beneficiary designations, rights of survivorship, trusts, delegation of authority, and fiduciary powers.

If you want your agent to have one of these powers, make sure the POA specifically grants it.

Step 4: Complete a South Carolina power of attorney form

South Carolina's Uniform Power of Attorney Act does not require you to use a single statutory form for a general financial POA. The document must, however, meet the state's legal requirements for execution and contain the appropriate authority.

However, South Carolina does provide a statutory form for a health care power of attorney. The South Carolina Department of Aging also provides access to the state's health care POA form.

If you use a LegalZoom power of attorney service, you can create a document based on your state's requirements and specify the powers you want to grant.

Step 5: Sign the POA correctly

South Carolina has specific signing and witnessing requirements for financial POAs. The principal must sign the document, or another person may sign for the principal in the principal's presence and at the principal's direction.

The POA must also be witnessed with the same formalities and witness requirements that apply to a South Carolina will. The document must also be acknowledged or properly proved as required by South Carolina law.

Because the signing requirements are specific, make sure the required witnesses are present when the POA is signed or acknowledged, and complete the acknowledgment properly. A notarial acknowledgment is part of the execution process for a South Carolina financial POA.

Step 6: Give copies to the people who need them

After signing, give your agent a copy of the POA and keep the original or a reliable copy in a secure place. You may also want to provide a copy to financial institutions or other organizations your agent may need to work with.

If the POA is going to be used after you become incapacitated, pay attention to South Carolina's recording requirement. An agent generally cannot exercise authority under a financial POA after the principal becomes incapacitated until the POA has been recorded in the appropriate county. The POA can be recorded before or after the principal becomes incapacitated.