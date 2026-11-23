A power of attorney (POA) in New Mexico lets you choose someone you trust to handle financial, property, or healthcare decisions on your behalf. The type of POA you need depends on the authority you want to give and when you want that authority to take effect.
This guide explains the main types of power of attorney in New Mexico, the requirements for creating one, how to execute and use a POA, and how to revoke or change it.
What is a power of attorney in New Mexico?
A power of attorney (POA) lets you, the principal, give another person, called your agent, authority to act on your behalf. Depending on the document, an agent may handle financial and property matters or make healthcare decisions for you.
New Mexico's Uniform Power of Attorney Act governs financial and property powers of attorney and provides a statutory form. The form allows you to give your agent broad authority over matters such as real estate, banking, investments, business operations, and taxes, or limit the authority you grant. New Mexico also has specific forms for matters such as state taxes and vehicle transactions.
A financial POA does not authorize your agent to make healthcare decisions. Healthcare decisions are governed separately under the state's Uniform Health Care Decisions Act.
What are the types of power of attorney in New Mexico?
New Mexico recognizes different types of powers of attorney based on the authority granted and when that authority takes effect.
Financial power of attorney
A financial power of attorney allows an agent to handle financial and property matters for the principal. Depending on the authority granted, an agent may manage bank accounts, pay bills, handle real estate, manage investments, or conduct business transactions.
New Mexico's statutory form allows a principal to grant broad categories of authority and add specific powers or limitations.
Durable power of attorney
A durable power of attorney remains effective even if the principal later becomes incapacitated. Under New Mexico law, a power of attorney is durable unless it expressly states that it ends when the principal becomes incapacitated.
Durability describes how long the agent's authority continues rather than creating a separate type of authority. A principal can still limit the agent's powers or specify when the POA becomes effective.
Springing power of attorney
A springing power of attorney becomes effective only after a specified date or event occurs. For example, a principal may state that the agent's authority begins after the principal becomes incapacitated.
The document can also identify who determines whether the event has occurred. If the POA is triggered by incapacity and does not identify someone to make that determination, New Mexico law provides rules for determining incapacity.
A springing POA can give the principal more control over when the agent receives authority, but it may require additional steps to establish that the triggering event has occurred.
Medical power of attorney
A medical power of attorney lets you name an agent to make healthcare decisions on your behalf. The agent may make decisions about treatment, healthcare providers, and other medical matters within the authority you grant.
The state's form includes an optional advance healthcare directive section for naming a healthcare agent, but you can also use another written form that meets the law's requirements.
Special-purpose power of attorney forms in New Mexico
Some situations require authority for a specific transaction rather than a broad financial or medical power of attorney. New Mexico agencies provide forms for certain specialized transactions.
- Tax authorization: New Mexico Taxation and Revenue Department Form ACD-31102, titled Tax Information Authorization, allows taxpayers to authorize someone to access tax information and, depending on the options selected, perform specified tax-related activities or represent them before the department.
- Vehicle power of attorney: The New Mexico Motor Vehicle Division's Limited Durable Power of Attorney (MVD-11020) lets someone handle specified vehicle transactions, such as selling a vehicle or handling title and registration matters.
These forms serve specific purposes and generally do not replace a broader financial POA or a healthcare POA.
What are the requirements for a New Mexico power of attorney?
A New Mexico financial power of attorney should clearly identify the principal and agent, explain the authority being granted, and be properly signed. The state's statutory form provides a framework for granting financial and property authority, including:
- Principal. The person granting the authority.
- Agent. The person authorized to act for the principal.
- Successor agent. A backup agent who can step in if the primary agent cannot or will not serve.
- Authority granted. The financial and property matters the agent can handle, which may be broad or limited.
- Specific powers. Certain powers must be expressly granted rather than assumed from general authority.
- Limitations. Instructions that restrict or define what the agent can do.
- Execution. The principal must sign the POA, or direct another person to sign it in the principal's conscious presence.
The New Mexico statutory form also states that a financial POA does not authorize an agent to make healthcare decisions.
Does a New Mexico power of attorney need to be notarized or witnessed?
New Mexico law requires a financial power of attorney to be signed by the principal or, in the principal's conscious presence, by another person directed by the principal to sign. The law does not require witnesses for a financial POA.
A notary public is not required for the signature to be valid. However, if the principal acknowledges the signature before a notary or another person authorized to take acknowledgments, the signature is presumed to be genuine.
Although notarization may not be legally required, it can make a POA easier for banks and other institutions to process. An institution may have its own procedures for reviewing or accepting a POA, so notarizing the document can help avoid potential delays.
Healthcare powers of attorney are governed separately under New Mexico's Uniform Health-Care Decisions Act and have different requirements.
How to get a power of attorney in New Mexico
Follow these steps to create a power of attorney that fits your needs and clearly defines your agent's authority.
Step 1: Choose an agent
Choose someone you trust to act in your best interests. Consider their reliability, availability, and ability to handle the responsibilities you plan to delegate.
You can also name a successor agent who can step in if your first choice cannot or will not serve.
Step 2: Choose the right type of POA
Decide what type of authority you need to grant. A financial POA can cover financial and property matters, while a medical POA covers healthcare decisions. A special-purpose POA may be appropriate for a specific transaction, such as a tax or vehicle matter.
Step 3: Complete the POA
If you use New Mexico's statutory financial POA, identify your agent and any successor agent, select the authority you want to grant, and add any limitations or special instructions. Pay particular attention to powers that require specific authorization rather than general authority.
Step 4: Sign and execute the document
Sign the POA according to New Mexico's execution requirements. Notarization is not generally required for a financial POA to be valid, but having the signature acknowledged before a notary can provide additional evidence of authenticity and may make the document easier for some institutions to accept.
Step 5: Give copies to the appropriate people and institutions
Give a copy to your agent and successor agent, if applicable. You may also need to provide copies to financial institutions, health care providers, or other organizations that will rely on the POA.
Keep the original in a secure place where it can be accessed when needed. If the POA authorizes your agent to handle real estate, make sure it is acknowledged and recorded with the appropriate county clerk before the agent uses it for the transaction.
When does a New Mexico power of attorney become effective?
A New Mexico financial power of attorney generally becomes effective when it is executed unless the document states that it will take effect on a later date or when a specified event occurs.
This allows a principal to give an agent authority immediately or delay that authority until a particular event occurs. For example, a springing POA may provide that the agent's authority begins only if the principal becomes incapacitated.
The document can specify who determines whether the triggering event has occurred. If it does not, New Mexico law provides rules for determining whether the event, including incapacity, has occurred.
A springing POA can provide more control over when an agent's authority begins, but it may also require additional steps to establish that the triggering event has occurred. An immediately effective durable POA may be more straightforward when an agent needs to act without first establishing a triggering event.
Does a New Mexico power of attorney need to be recorded?
A financial power of attorney does not generally need to be recorded simply because it has been created.
However, if a POA authorizes an agent to convey real estate, execute a real estate conveyance, or otherwise affect an interest in real property, New Mexico law requires the document to be acknowledged and recorded with the appropriate county clerk.
The county clerk's filing procedures may vary. Check with the appropriate county clerk about the documents and steps required for recording.
How to revoke a power of attorney in New Mexico
A principal who has the required capacity can generally revoke a financial power of attorney. Revocation ends the agent's authority, but notifying the agent and relevant third parties can help prevent the revoked POA from being used.
To revoke or replace a POA:
- Create a written revocation. Identify the POA being revoked and clearly state that you are revoking it.
- Notify the agent. Give the agent notice that their authority has been revoked.
- Notify relevant institutions. Contact banks, financial institutions, advisers, and other organizations that have received or relied on the POA.
- Record the revocation when required. If the original POA was recorded because it authorized the agent to handle real estate, the written revocation must also be acknowledged and recorded with the county clerk where the original POA was recorded.
- Create a new POA if needed. If you want to appoint a different agent or change the authority granted, execute a new POA after revoking the old one.
New Mexico law provides protections for people who accept a POA or rely on an agent's authority without actual knowledge that the authority has ended. Promptly notifying the agent and relevant third parties can therefore help reduce the risk of the revoked POA being relied on.
How LegalZoom can help with New Mexico power of attorney
Creating a power of attorney can help you plan for who will manage your financial, property, or healthcare matters if you cannot act for yourself. LegalZoom can help you prepare a POA based on your needs and provide guidance on completing the document.
Whether you need a financial, durable, or another type of power of attorney, LegalZoom's power of attorney services can help you create and manage your document online.
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FAQs on New Mexico power of attorney
What happens to a power of attorney when the principal dies?
A power of attorney generally ends when the principal dies. At that point, the agent no longer has authority to act under the POA. Authority over the principal's estate typically passes to the personal representative or another person authorized to handle the estate.
What can an agent do under a New Mexico power of attorney?
An agent can take the actions authorized by the principal in the POA. Depending on the authority granted, this may include managing bank accounts, handling real estate, paying bills, managing investments, or conducting business transactions. An agent cannot use authority that the POA does not grant.
Can I have more than one agent under a New Mexico power of attorney?
Yes, a principal can name more than one person to act as an agent. The POA should explain whether the agents must act together or whether each agent can act independently. A principal can also name successor agents who serve only if the primary agent cannot or will not serve.
Can a New Mexico power of attorney be used in another state?
A New Mexico POA may be recognized in another state if it was validly executed under New Mexico law. However, banks, government agencies, and other institutions in another state may have their own procedures for reviewing a POA. If you plan to use a New Mexico POA outside the state, check with the institution or authority that will receive it before relying on the document.