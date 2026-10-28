Power of Attorney in Tennessee: Requirements, Types, and How to Get One

What is a power of attorney in Tennessee?

A power of attorney (POA) is a legal document that lets you, the principal, give another person authority to act for you. That person is called your agent or attorney-in-fact. Depending on the document, your agent can handle financial matters, manage property, or make health care decisions .A POA can give your agent broad authority or limit the agent to one task, such as a single transaction. You also decide when the agent's authority begins.

The Tennessee Uniform Power of Attorney Act generally covers financial POAs, and health care decisions go through the state's Health Care POAs.

Durable power of attorney in Tennessee

A durable power of attorney stays in effect if you become disabled or incapacitated, which means you can no longer make or communicate decisions yourself. Any kind of POA can be designated as durable.

According to Tennessee Code § 34-6-102, a POA must be in writing. It must also say your agent's authority continues despite your later disability or incapacity, or begins when you become disabled or incapacitated.

A durable POA can take effect when you sign it or later, such as when you are determined to be incapacitated. Your agent's authority depends on the powers in the document, so it’s important to be specific.

Medical power of attorney in Tennessee

A medical power of attorney lets you name someone to make health care decisions for you when you can't make them yourself. The Tennessee Advance Directive for Health Care form combines a medical power of attorney with a living will. A living will states your wishes about treatment and procedures, such as CPR and life support, while a medical power of attorney names the person who can execute your wishes.

The form lets you name an agent and an alternate agent. You also choose whether your agent can act right away or only when you can no longer make decisions yourself.

You will need the document notarized, or you can have two competent adults to witness your signature and sign the document. Neither witness can be your agent or alternate agent. At least one witness can't be related to you by blood, marriage, or adoption, and can't be entitled to any part of your estate.

Financial power of attorney in Tennessee

A financial power of attorney lets your agent handle money and property matters for you, such as banking, bills, and real estate. Tennessee requires this to be in writing. To keep your agent's authority in place if you become incapacitated, make sure your POA is durable.

Tennessee doesn't require a notary or witnesses for a financial POA to be durable. Some banks and other institutions still ask for a notarized signature, so notarizing your POA can help you avoid delays.

How to get power of attorney in Tennessee

Step 1: Choose your agent

Choose someone you trust who is responsible and will be available when you need them. Your agent doesn't have to be a family member. For a health care agent, don't pick your doctor or another person likely to be your future health care provider.

Name at least one alternate agent too, in case your first choice can't fulfil their duties. Talk with each person first to make sure they understand the role and agree to take it on.

Step 2: Decide what authority to give

Think about what you want your agent to be able to do. A financial POA can cover everyday money matters, property, banking, insurance, or other tasks. You can also limit it to one transaction or a set period.

If you want the authority to continue after you become incapacitated, include durability language. Make sure you use the appropriate form for the powers you wish to grant. You can download the Advance Directive for Health Care form from the Tennessee Health Facilities Commission website, or work with an attorney or POA service to help you choose the correct form and language.

Step 3: Complete the document

Your POA should name you as the principal and name your agent. It should also describe the authority you give, say when that authority begins, and say whether it continues after incapacity.

For a financial POA, describe your agent's powers clearly. For a medical POA, fill in each part of the form, including your agent and alternate agent(s).

Step 4: Sign the document

Follow the signing rules described above for the type of POA you are making. Remember: financial POAs do not necessarily need to be notarized or witnessed, but advance health care directives have specific requirements for witnesses or notarization.

If your agent will handle real estate, ask the county Register of Deeds what it requires. Do this before your agent tries to record the POA or a deed.

Step 5: Give copies to the people who may need them

Keep the original where your agent can find it. Give a copy to your agent and to any bank or other institution that may need to verify your agent's authority.

For an advance health care directive, the Health Facilities Commission recommends giving a copy to your agent, alternate agent, doctor, and local hospital. Keep the original somewhere safe where people can find it. A photocopy of the form is legally valid.