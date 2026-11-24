Types of power of attorney in Missouri

Missouri recognizes several ways to structure a power of attorney. The right choice depends on what you want your agent to handle and whether you need the authority to continue during incapacity.

Durable power of attorney in Missouri

A durable power of attorney allows an agent's authority to continue if the principal becomes disabled or incapacitated. It can be useful if you want someone to manage your finances during an illness, after an accident, or when you can no longer handle your affairs independently.

Missouri has specific requirements for making a financial POA durable. The document must be titled a "Durable Power of Attorney" and include language substantially matching one of the statements provided by state law. The required language must explain that the agent's authority will not end if the principal becomes disabled or incapacitated, or if there is later uncertainty about whether the principal is dead or alive. The principal must also sign and date the document and have it acknowledged as required by law.

These requirements are set out in Missouri's rules for creating a durable power of attorney. A document does not become durable simply because it grants broad authority or is described as a general POA. Check that it includes the required designation and language.

A durable financial POA can cover matters such as:

Managing bank accounts and paying bills.

Buying, selling, or managing property.

Handling investments and financial transactions.

Managing business interests.

Dealing with tax matters and signing relevant documents.

The scope of the agent's authority depends on the powers granted in the document and Missouri law—durability does not mean that the agent can do anything they choose. Certain actions must be expressly authorized in the POA. These can include making gifts, creating or changing trusts, changing beneficiary designations, and creating or changing survivorship interests in property. Missouri law also prohibits an agent from making or revoking a will or living will declaration for the principal.

You can name a successor agent to take over if your first choice resigns, dies, becomes incapacitated, or cannot serve. Consider selecting people who understand your wishes and can manage your affairs responsibly.

Medical power of attorney in Missouri

A medical power of attorney, also called a durable power of attorney for health care, lets you appoint someone to make health care decisions on your behalf when you cannot make or communicate those decisions yourself. Your agent may communicate with health care providers, consider treatment options, review medical information, and make decisions within the authority granted by the document and applicable law.

Missouri law generally bars certain health care providers and facility employees from serving as your health care agent, subject to exceptions for qualifying family members and members of the same religious community. These restrictions on health care agents help avoid potential conflicts of interest.

An important consideration is when your health care agent's authority begins. Unless you expressly authorize a different arrangement in the document, the agent's authority generally begins after two licensed physicians examine you and certify that you are incapacitated and expected to remain so during the period when treatment decisions are needed. At least one physician's certification is required in all cases. The determination must be documented in your medical records and periodically reviewed.

Missouri law also sets limits on certain medical decisions. For example, if you want your agent to have authority to direct a health care provider to withhold or withdraw artificially supplied nutrition and hydration, you must specifically grant that authority in the document.

Your health care POA should reflect your preferences and identify someone who can make decisions in accordance with your wishes. Consider discussing your treatment preferences with your chosen agent before appointing them.

A health care POA is not a substitute for a financial POA. If you want someone to handle your finances and make medical decisions, you may need separate documents that address each responsibility.

General power of attorney in Missouri

A general power of attorney grants broad authority over the matters described in the document. Missouri law allows a principal to grant an agent general powers over all lawful subjects and purposes or limit those powers to specific subjects or purposes.

Depending on the terms, a general POA may authorize an agent to manage financial accounts, handle property, sign contracts, or conduct business transactions.

"General" describes the scope of authority, while "durable" describes whether the authority continues during incapacity. A general POA may be durable or nondurable. If you want the agent's authority to continue during incapacity, the document must meet Missouri's requirements for a durable POA.

Because general authority can be broad, consider which powers you actually need to grant. Some actions require express authorization, and Missouri law prohibits an agent from making or revoking a will or living will declaration for the principal.

Limited or special power of attorney in Missouri

A limited or special power of attorney authorizes an agent to handle a particular task or a defined set of matters. For example, you might appoint someone to complete a real estate transaction while you are out of state or sign specific documents on your behalf.

The document should describe the task clearly and state when the agent's authority ends, if it is intended to expire after a certain date or event.

A limited POA may be suitable when you do not want to grant broad control over your finances. However, make sure the document covers everything the agent needs to complete the transaction and meets any additional requirements imposed by the institution or agency involved.

Springing power of attorney in Missouri

A springing power of attorney is designed to become effective only when a specified event or condition occurs, such as the principal's incapacity. Missouri law allows a durable POA to specify when the agent's authority becomes effective.

If you are considering a springing POA, clearly describe the triggering event and how it will be established. Requiring proof of incapacity can delay access to accounts or other actions when assistance is urgently needed.

Discuss the practical implications with an attorney if you want the agent's authority to begin only after a particular event.