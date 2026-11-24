A power of attorney in Missouri lets you authorize someone you trust to handle financial, legal, or health care matters on your behalf. The document explains what your agent can do, when their authority begins, and whether it continues if you become incapacitated.
Missouri recognizes several types of powers of attorney, including general, durable, limited, and health care powers of attorney. Each serves a different purpose. A financial power of attorney can allow someone to manage your bank accounts, pay bills, or handle property transactions. A health care power of attorney lets someone make medical decisions for you when you cannot make or communicate those decisions yourself.
Missouri's power of attorney laws are primarily found in Chapter 404 of the state's revised statutes. Understanding the requirements can help you choose the right document, appoint an appropriate agent, and make your wishes clear.
What is a power of attorney in Missouri?
A power of attorney (POA) is a legal document that allows one person to authorize another to act on their behalf. The person granting authority is called the principal. The person receiving that authority is called the agent or attorney-in-fact. Despite the name, an agent does not have to be a lawyer.
Missouri law allows a principal to give an agent broad authority over lawful matters or limit the authority to specific subjects or purposes. For example, you might authorize a trusted family member to manage your bank accounts while you are travelling, pay bills if an illness prevents you from handling them, or complete a property transaction on your behalf.
A POA can also be part of your broader estate plan, but it does not replace a will or determine how your assets will be distributed after your death. An agent's authority generally ends when the principal dies, although Missouri law recognizes limited exceptions for certain actions involving anatomical gifts and decisions about the principal's body.
Missouri power of attorney requirements
The requirements for creating a POA in Missouri depend on the type of document and the authority you want to grant. A durable financial POA must meet specific statutory requirements, while health care powers of attorney follow separate rules.
Before creating a POA, consider if it fulfills all requirements.
- Capacity. You should understand the document and the authority you are granting when you sign it.
- Written document. A financial POA should identify the principal and agent and clearly describe the authority being granted.
- Signing and acknowledgment. A Missouri durable financial POA must be signed and dated by the principal and acknowledged in the manner required for real estate conveyances. This generally involves acknowledgment before an authorized officer, such as a notary.
- Clear authority. The document should explain whether the agent has broad authority or can act only on specific matters.
- Separate health care authority. Financial authority does not automatically give an agent the right to make health care decisions. Medical decision-making is governed by separate provisions of Missouri law.
Missouri generally bars an attending physician, an employee of the attending physician, or an owner, operator, or employee of the health care facility where you reside from serving as your health care agent. Exceptions apply if the person is related to you within the second degree or both of you belong to a qualifying religious community whose members are bound by vows to a religious life and regularly engage in religious, charitable, educational, or health care activities. These agent eligibility rules help avoid potential conflicts of interest.
Types of power of attorney in Missouri
Missouri recognizes several ways to structure a power of attorney. The right choice depends on what you want your agent to handle and whether you need the authority to continue during incapacity.
Durable power of attorney in Missouri
A durable power of attorney allows an agent's authority to continue if the principal becomes disabled or incapacitated. It can be useful if you want someone to manage your finances during an illness, after an accident, or when you can no longer handle your affairs independently.
Missouri has specific requirements for making a financial POA durable. The document must be titled a "Durable Power of Attorney" and include language substantially matching one of the statements provided by state law. The required language must explain that the agent's authority will not end if the principal becomes disabled or incapacitated, or if there is later uncertainty about whether the principal is dead or alive. The principal must also sign and date the document and have it acknowledged as required by law.
These requirements are set out in Missouri's rules for creating a durable power of attorney. A document does not become durable simply because it grants broad authority or is described as a general POA. Check that it includes the required designation and language.
A durable financial POA can cover matters such as:
- Managing bank accounts and paying bills.
- Buying, selling, or managing property.
- Handling investments and financial transactions.
- Managing business interests.
- Dealing with tax matters and signing relevant documents.
The scope of the agent's authority depends on the powers granted in the document and Missouri law—durability does not mean that the agent can do anything they choose. Certain actions must be expressly authorized in the POA. These can include making gifts, creating or changing trusts, changing beneficiary designations, and creating or changing survivorship interests in property. Missouri law also prohibits an agent from making or revoking a will or living will declaration for the principal.
You can name a successor agent to take over if your first choice resigns, dies, becomes incapacitated, or cannot serve. Consider selecting people who understand your wishes and can manage your affairs responsibly.
Medical power of attorney in Missouri
A medical power of attorney, also called a durable power of attorney for health care, lets you appoint someone to make health care decisions on your behalf when you cannot make or communicate those decisions yourself. Your agent may communicate with health care providers, consider treatment options, review medical information, and make decisions within the authority granted by the document and applicable law.
Missouri law generally bars certain health care providers and facility employees from serving as your health care agent, subject to exceptions for qualifying family members and members of the same religious community. These restrictions on health care agents help avoid potential conflicts of interest.
An important consideration is when your health care agent's authority begins. Unless you expressly authorize a different arrangement in the document, the agent's authority generally begins after two licensed physicians examine you and certify that you are incapacitated and expected to remain so during the period when treatment decisions are needed. At least one physician's certification is required in all cases. The determination must be documented in your medical records and periodically reviewed.
Missouri law also sets limits on certain medical decisions. For example, if you want your agent to have authority to direct a health care provider to withhold or withdraw artificially supplied nutrition and hydration, you must specifically grant that authority in the document.
Your health care POA should reflect your preferences and identify someone who can make decisions in accordance with your wishes. Consider discussing your treatment preferences with your chosen agent before appointing them.
A health care POA is not a substitute for a financial POA. If you want someone to handle your finances and make medical decisions, you may need separate documents that address each responsibility.
General power of attorney in Missouri
A general power of attorney grants broad authority over the matters described in the document. Missouri law allows a principal to grant an agent general powers over all lawful subjects and purposes or limit those powers to specific subjects or purposes.
Depending on the terms, a general POA may authorize an agent to manage financial accounts, handle property, sign contracts, or conduct business transactions.
"General" describes the scope of authority, while "durable" describes whether the authority continues during incapacity. A general POA may be durable or nondurable. If you want the agent's authority to continue during incapacity, the document must meet Missouri's requirements for a durable POA.
Because general authority can be broad, consider which powers you actually need to grant. Some actions require express authorization, and Missouri law prohibits an agent from making or revoking a will or living will declaration for the principal.
Limited or special power of attorney in Missouri
A limited or special power of attorney authorizes an agent to handle a particular task or a defined set of matters. For example, you might appoint someone to complete a real estate transaction while you are out of state or sign specific documents on your behalf.
The document should describe the task clearly and state when the agent's authority ends, if it is intended to expire after a certain date or event.
A limited POA may be suitable when you do not want to grant broad control over your finances. However, make sure the document covers everything the agent needs to complete the transaction and meets any additional requirements imposed by the institution or agency involved.
Springing power of attorney in Missouri
A springing power of attorney is designed to become effective only when a specified event or condition occurs, such as the principal's incapacity. Missouri law allows a durable POA to specify when the agent's authority becomes effective.
If you are considering a springing POA, clearly describe the triggering event and how it will be established. Requiring proof of incapacity can delay access to accounts or other actions when assistance is urgently needed.
Discuss the practical implications with an attorney if you want the agent's authority to begin only after a particular event.
How to get a power of attorney in Missouri
Creating a POA involves identifying the authority you want to grant, selecting an agent, preparing the appropriate document, and completing the signing process.
Step 1: Decide which type of POA you need
Start by identifying what you want your agent to handle. A financial POA may be appropriate for banking, bills, property, or business matters. A medical POA addresses health care decisions. A limited POA may be sufficient if you only need someone to complete one transaction.
Also decide whether the authority should continue during incapacity. If you want a durable financial POA, make sure the document includes the required designation and language under Missouri's durable power of attorney rules.
Step 2: Choose a trusted agent
Choose someone who is responsible, reliable, and willing to take on the role. Your agent may have access to sensitive financial information or be responsible for important decisions.
You can consider naming a successor agent in case your first choice cannot serve. Missouri law allows principals to specify how multiple agents may exercise their authority, but if you appoint more than one agent, clarify whether they should act jointly or independently.
Step 3: Prepare the document
Prepare a POA that complies with Missouri law and reflects your wishes. The document should identify the principal and agent, define the scope of authority, and include any limitations or conditions.
For a durable financial POA, follow the state's requirements for its title, durability language, signature, date, and acknowledgment. If you want to grant special powers involving gifts, trusts, beneficiary designations, or survivorship interests, make sure the document expressly authorizes those actions. Consider obtaining legal advice if you have complex assets, want to grant authority over gifts or trusts, or need to coordinate several estate planning documents.
If you need a medical POA, use a document intended for health care decisions and review the separate rules under Missouri's health care power of attorney law.
Step 4: Sign and acknowledge the document
Follow the execution requirements that apply to your POA. A Missouri durable financial POA must be signed and dated by the principal and acknowledged in the manner required for real estate conveyances. This generally means signing before a notary or another officer authorized to take acknowledgments.
A durable financial POA generally does not need to be recorded to be valid and binding. However, recording may be required for certain transactions affecting real estate. Check the requirements for the specific property transaction before relying on the document.
Health care powers of attorney follow separate rules, but generally must be notarized as well.
Step 5: Give copies to your agent and relevant institutions
Keep the signed document in a secure but accessible place. Give your agent a copy and tell them where the original is stored.
If the agent will work with a bank, brokerage, title company, or other institution, ask whether it needs a copy or additional documentation. Some institutions may have procedures for verifying the agent's identity and authority.
If you have a separate medical POA, share it with the appropriate health care providers. Missouri law provides for a copy of the health care POA to be included in your medical record when the provider learns that the document exists, but before acting on the agent's decision.
Step 6: Review or revoke the POA when necessary
Review your POA after significant life changes, including marriage, divorce, relocation, or a change in your relationship with your agent. Confirm that the person you appointed is still willing and able to serve.
You can generally modify or terminate a financial POA by following the document's terms and notifying your agent. Missouri law also recognizes written notice filed with the appropriate recorder of deeds as a way to provide notice of a modification or termination. The state's rules on modifying and ending a power of attorney explain when an agent's authority ends and how successor agents may take over.
If you want to revoke a financial POA, notify your agent and any institutions that have received or relied on the document. Put the revocation in writing and confirm whether additional steps are needed for a particular transaction. If the POA was recorded, consider recording notice of its revocation as well.
A health care POA has a separate revocation process. Missouri allows a patient to revoke one at any time and in any manner that communicates the intent to revoke. The revocation becomes effective when communicated to the agent or the attending physician or health care provider.
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How LegalZoom can help with a Missouri power of attorney
Creating a power of attorney involves deciding who will act on your behalf, what authority they will have, and when that authority begins. LegalZoom's online power of attorney service can help simplify the process by guiding you through preparing a financial power of attorney based on your needs.
You can provide information about yourself, your agent, and the powers you want to grant. The service helps prepare a document that reflects your choices, which you can then review and complete according to the applicable signing requirements.
A power of attorney is an important part of planning for the future. Choose an agent you trust, understand the authority you are granting, and make sure your document follows Missouri's requirements before relying on it.
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FAQs about power of attorney in Missouri
Does a Missouri power of attorney need to be notarized?
A durable financial POA must be acknowledged in the manner required for real estate conveyances. This generally involves acknowledgment before a notary or another authorized officer. Health care powers of attorney follow separate rules, so check the requirements for the type of document you are preparing.
Does a power of attorney have to be filed with the court?
No. A Missouri durable financial POA generally does not need to be recorded or filed with a court to be valid and binding. However, recording may be required for certain transactions affecting real estate. Check the requirements for the specific transaction.
Can I use one POA for financial and medical decisions?
A financial POA should not automatically be treated as a health care appointment. Missouri has separate provisions for health care powers of attorney. If you want an agent to manage your finances and make medical decisions, consider preparing separate documents for both purposes.
Can my agent make a will for me?
No. Missouri law does not allow a POA to authorize an agent to make, publish, amend, or revoke a will for the principal. An agent also cannot make or revoke a living will declaration on the principal's behalf.
What happens if I become incapacitated without a POA?
Your family members may not automatically have authority to manage your financial affairs. Depending on the circumstances, a court may need to appoint a guardian, conservator, or another appropriate representative. Creating the right documents in advance can help you specify who should act on your behalf and what authority they should have.