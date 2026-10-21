Power of Attorney in Wisconsin: Durable, Financial, and Medical POA Guide

What is a power of attorney in Wisconsin, and what are the requirements?

A power of attorney is a legal document that authorizes someone you trust, called your agent, to act on your behalf. Wisconsin uses separate documents for financial and health care decisions, so the requirements depend on the authority you want to grant.

Before choosing a form, consider whether you need a power of attorney and what decisions you want another person to make.

Wisconsin durable power of attorney

A durable power of attorney continues to work if you become incapacitated. In Wisconsin, durability is a feature of a Finance and Property POA rather than a separate type of POA.

Under Wis. Stat. ch. 244, a financial POA is durable unless it expressly states that incapacity ends the authority. Older documents are subject to the law in effect when they were signed, so review an older POA before relying on it.

Wisconsin financial power of attorney

A financial power of attorney, called a Power of Attorney for Finance and Property in Wisconsin, allows your agent to handle the financial and property matters you authorize. These may include bank accounts, real property, investments, insurance, business interests, retirement plans, and taxes.

A Wisconsin financial POA generally takes effect immediately unless you specify a future date or event. You must sign the document or direct another adult to sign your name in your physical presence. Notarization isn't generally required, but acknowledging the signature before a notarial officer creates a legal presumption that the signature is genuine.

Wisconsin medical power of attorney

Wisconsin calls its medical power of attorney a Power of Attorney for Health Care (POA-HC). It allows you to name an agent to make health care decisions if the document becomes effective.

A POA-HC generally takes effect after two physicians, or one physician and one licensed advanced practice clinician, personally examine you and determine that you are incapacitated. Your agent can then make health care decisions within the authority allowed by Wisconsin law and your document. Some decisions, including certain facility admissions and mental health treatments, are restricted or require specific authorization.

A valid POA-HC must be in writing, dated, voluntarily executed, and signed in the presence of two qualified adult witnesses. Wisconsin restricts who can serve as a witness, so check the eligibility requirements before signing.