A power of attorney in Delaware lets you authorize someone you trust to handle financial, legal, or other matters on your behalf. You can use a durable power of attorney to give an agent authority that continues if you become incapacitated. Delaware also recognizes a separate advance healthcare directive for appointing someone to make medical decisions.
Delaware has specific requirements for creating a valid financial power of attorney, including signing before a notarial officer and one qualifying adult witness. Understanding the different types of authority, choosing an agent, and completing the document correctly can help prevent problems when your agent needs to act.
What is a power of attorney in Delaware?
A power of attorney is a legal document that allows you (the principal) to authorize another person (your agent) to act on your behalf. Depending on the authority you grant, your agent may manage bank accounts, pay bills, handle property transactions, manage investments, or deal with government agencies.
Delaware's Durable Personal Powers of Attorney Act governs most personal financial powers of attorney. Under this law, a power of attorney is durable if it contains language showing that the agent's authority will continue despite your subsequent incapacity.
A durable power of attorney can be useful if you become unable to manage your financial affairs because of illness, injury, or another condition. Without durable language, an ordinary power of attorney generally does not provide this protection.
Types of power of attorney in Delaware
The type of power of attorney you need depends on the responsibilities you want your agent to handle. These categories can overlap. For example, a general or limited power of attorney can also be durable, depending on the language in the document.
- Durable power of attorney: Authorizes an agent to handle specified financial and legal matters and continues if you become incapacitated.
- General power of attorney: Grants broad authority over the matters described in the document. Whether it remains effective after incapacity depends on whether it includes durable language.
- Limited power of attorney: Gives an agent authority for a specific task, transaction, or period, such as completing a property transaction or handling a particular financial matter.
- Springing power of attorney: Becomes effective only after a specified event or condition, such as your incapacity, as defined in the document.
Delaware's statutory form allows you to choose whether your durable power of attorney takes effect immediately or only when you become incapacitated.
Financial power of attorney vs. a healthcare directive in Delaware
A financial power of attorney and a healthcare directive serve different purposes. A financial agent cannot automatically make medical decisions for you, and a healthcare agent does not automatically have authority over your finances.
A durable personal power of attorney allows your agent to handle financial matters, property, banking, investments, taxes, and other responsibilities you authorize. In contrast, Delaware's Advance Health-Care Directive allows you to appoint a healthcare agent to make medical decisions if you cannot make them yourself. You can also use the directive to communicate your medical treatment preferences.
You may want to prepare both documents as part of your estate planning. A living will can also help communicate your preferences about medical treatment.
How to get a power of attorney in Delaware
A valid and complete power of attorney involves choosing the right document, selecting an agent, deciding what authority to grant, and completing the required signing formalities.
Step 1: Decide what authority you need
Start by identifying the responsibilities you want someone else to handle.
If you need someone to manage your finances, pay bills, access bank accounts, or handle real estate transactions, a durable personal power of attorney may be appropriate. If you only need help with one transaction, a limited power of attorney may be sufficient.
For medical decisions, prepare an advance healthcare directive instead.
Step 2: Choose your agent
Your agent will have the authority to act on your behalf within the limits of your document. Choose someone responsible, trustworthy, and capable of managing the tasks involved.
Consider the following when selecting an agent:
- Trustworthiness. Your agent may have access to financial accounts and sensitive personal information, so choose someone whose judgment and integrity you trust.
- Availability. Select someone who can respond when decisions or transactions need attention.
- Financial responsibility. Your agent should be comfortable handling records, bills, accounts, and other financial responsibilities.
- Willingness to serve. Discuss the role with your chosen agent before naming them in the document.
You can also name successor agents who can step in if your first choice cannot or does not want to serve. Delaware's statutory form allows you to name agents who act successively, concurrently, or jointly.
Step 3: Complete the Delaware power of attorney form
Delaware provides an optional statutory durable personal power of attorney form under Title 12, Chapter 49A. You can use this form or prepare another document that meets the state's legal requirements.
The statutory form includes several important sections:
- Designation of agent. Enter your full legal name and identify the person you want to appoint. You can also name successor or additional agents.
- Effective date. Choose whether the document takes effect immediately or only if and while you become incapacitated.
- Grant of general authority. Select the categories of authority you want to give your agent. These include real estate, banking, investments, business operations, insurance, taxes, retirement plans, and personal and family maintenance.
- Grant of specific authority. Certain powers require an express grant. These include creating or changing trusts, making gifts, changing beneficiary designations, and creating or changing rights of survivorship. Consider these powers carefully because they can affect your assets and estate plan.
- Agent's certification. Your agent must complete the required certification before exercising authority under the document.
Step 4: Sign and notarize your power of attorney
Delaware has specific execution requirements for a personal power of attorney. Under the state's law, the document must:
- Be in writing.
- Be signed and dated by you, the principal. If you cannot sign, another person may sign your name in your presence and at your express direction.
- Be signed in the presence of a notarial officer.
- Be signed in the presence of one adult witness who is not related to you by blood, marriage, or adoption and is not entitled to a portion of your estate under your existing will, codicil, or trust.
Delaware also provides an optional notice that can accompany the power of attorney. The signed notice can help establish the document's validity if someone challenges your agent's authority.
Your agent must execute and attach a certification to the power of attorney before exercising any authority under it.
Step 5: Distribute and store the document
After completing the document, keep the signed original in a secure but accessible location. Give your agent a copy and consider providing copies to banks, financial institutions, or other organizations that may need to recognize the agent's authority.
If your power of attorney authorizes your agent to sell or dispose of real estate, Delaware law requires it be recorded in the county where the property is located. The document must be properly acknowledged or proved, with the required certification. The deed your agent signs must also meet the applicable recording requirements.
Delaware power of attorney requirements
A valid Delaware financial power of attorney must meet the state's written, signing, notarization, and witness requirements. The statutory form also provides important guidance about the authority being granted and the agent's responsibilities.
Here are some additional points to understand:
- The statutory form is optional. Delaware law provides a sample form, but you do not have to use it word for word. Another document may be valid if it satisfies the applicable legal requirements.
- The agent has legal duties. Under Delaware law, an agent must act in accordance with your reasonably known expectations or, if those are unclear, in your best interest. The agent must act in good faith, stay within the authority granted, and keep appropriate records of transactions.
- Some powers require specific authorization. General authority does not automatically allow an agent to make gifts, change beneficiary designations, or exercise certain other significant powers. These must be expressly granted.
- The document can be durable or springing. You can make the power of attorney effective immediately or specify that it becomes effective only if you become incapacitated.
When does a power of attorney take effect and end in Delaware?
A Delaware durable personal power of attorney generally takes effect when you sign it, unless you specify that it will become effective upon a future event or at a time stated in the document.
If you choose an incapacity-based effective date, Delaware law provides a process for determining incapacity. The statutory form allows you to make this choice when completing the document.
A power of attorney generally ends when:
- You die.
- You revoke the document.
- Its stated purpose has been completed, or a specified terminating event occurs.
- Your agent dies, becomes incapacitated, or resigns, and no successor agent is available.
- A court order terminates the document or the agent's authority.
A durable power of attorney does not give your agent authority after your death. Your will or other estate-planning documents address the distribution and management of your property after death.
How to revoke a power of attorney in Delaware
Delaware law does not prescribe a specific revocation form for a personal power of attorney. A written revocation can help document your decision. If you no longer want your agent to act for you, or want to appoint someone else, take the following steps:
- Prepare a written revocation. Identify the original power of attorney and clearly state that you are revoking it.
- Sign and date the revocation. Keep a signed and dated copy for your records.
- Notify your agent. Give your agent notice that their authority has ended.
- Notify relevant institutions. Send the revocation to banks, financial institutions, and other organizations that received the original document.
- Update your documents. If you are appointing a new agent, prepare and properly execute a replacement power of attorney.
Notifying your agent and relevant organizations is important because Delaware law protects certain actions taken in good-faith reliance on a power of attorney by someone who does not have actual knowledge that the document or the agent's authority has ended. For a bank or other financial institution, notifying an officer of the institution constitutes actual notice to all its employees. Keep copies of your notices so you can document when they were provided.
How LegalZoom can help with a Delaware power of attorney
Creating a power of attorney involves choosing an agent, deciding what authority to grant, and making sure your document meets Delaware's requirements. LegalZoom's online power of attorney service can help simplify the process by guiding you through preparing a document based on your needs.
You can answer a series of questions about your circumstances, select the authority you want to grant, and prepare a power of attorney for review. Once completed, follow Delaware's signing and notarization requirements to help ensure your document is properly executed.
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Delaware power of attorney FAQs
Does a power of attorney need to be notarized in Delaware?
Yes. A personal financial power of attorney must be signed in the presence of a notarial officer and one qualifying adult witness. The witness cannot be related to you by blood, marriage, or adoption, or be entitled to a portion of your estate under the specified estate-planning documents.
Does Delaware have a statutory power of attorney form?
Yes. Delaware provides an optional statutory durable personal power of attorney form under Title 12, Chapter 49A. You can use this form or another document that meets the applicable legal requirements.
Does a durable power of attorney remain valid after incapacity?
Yes. A properly created durable power of attorney remains effective after you become incapacitated. You can also choose to make the document effective only when you become incapacitated.
Can my agent sell my house in Delaware?
Your agent may be able to sell or otherwise handle your real estate if you grant the appropriate authority in your power of attorney. Make sure the document clearly covers real property transactions and that any additional recording requirements for the deed are met.
Can I have more than one agent under a Delaware power of attorney?
Yes. Delaware's statutory form allows you to appoint multiple agents who act successively, concurrently, or jointly. You can also name successor agents to take over if your original agent cannot serve.
Can a power of attorney be used after the principal dies?
No. An agent's authority under a power of attorney ends when the principal dies. After death, the personal representative or executor generally handles the deceased person's estate according to the applicable estate-planning documents and state law.