How to get a power of attorney in Delaware

A valid and complete power of attorney involves choosing the right document, selecting an agent, deciding what authority to grant, and completing the required signing formalities.

Step 1: Decide what authority you need

Start by identifying the responsibilities you want someone else to handle.

If you need someone to manage your finances, pay bills, access bank accounts, or handle real estate transactions, a durable personal power of attorney may be appropriate. If you only need help with one transaction, a limited power of attorney may be sufficient.

For medical decisions, prepare an advance healthcare directive instead.

Step 2: Choose your agent

Your agent will have the authority to act on your behalf within the limits of your document. Choose someone responsible, trustworthy, and capable of managing the tasks involved.

Consider the following when selecting an agent:

Trustworthiness. Your agent may have access to financial accounts and sensitive personal information, so choose someone whose judgment and integrity you trust.

Your agent may have access to financial accounts and sensitive personal information, so choose someone whose judgment and integrity you trust. Availability. Select someone who can respond when decisions or transactions need attention.

Select someone who can respond when decisions or transactions need attention. Financial responsibility. Your agent should be comfortable handling records, bills, accounts, and other financial responsibilities.

Your agent should be comfortable handling records, bills, accounts, and other financial responsibilities. Willingness to serve. Discuss the role with your chosen agent before naming them in the document.

You can also name successor agents who can step in if your first choice cannot or does not want to serve. Delaware's statutory form allows you to name agents who act successively, concurrently, or jointly.

Step 3: Complete the Delaware power of attorney form

Delaware provides an optional statutory durable personal power of attorney form under Title 12, Chapter 49A. You can use this form or prepare another document that meets the state's legal requirements.

The statutory form includes several important sections:

Designation of agent. Enter your full legal name and identify the person you want to appoint. You can also name successor or additional agents.

Enter your full legal name and identify the person you want to appoint. You can also name successor or additional agents. Effective date. Choose whether the document takes effect immediately or only if and while you become incapacitated.

Choose whether the document takes effect immediately or only if and while you become incapacitated. Grant of general authority. Select the categories of authority you want to give your agent. These include real estate, banking, investments, business operations, insurance, taxes, retirement plans, and personal and family maintenance.

Select the categories of authority you want to give your agent. These include real estate, banking, investments, business operations, insurance, taxes, retirement plans, and personal and family maintenance. Grant of specific authority. Certain powers require an express grant. These include creating or changing trusts, making gifts, changing beneficiary designations, and creating or changing rights of survivorship. Consider these powers carefully because they can affect your assets and estate plan.

Certain powers require an express grant. These include creating or changing trusts, making gifts, changing beneficiary designations, and creating or changing rights of survivorship. Consider these powers carefully because they can affect your assets and estate plan. Agent's certification. Your agent must complete the required certification before exercising authority under the document.

Step 4: Sign and notarize your power of attorney

Delaware has specific execution requirements for a personal power of attorney. Under the state's law, the document must:

Be in writing.

Be signed and dated by you, the principal. If you cannot sign, another person may sign your name in your presence and at your express direction.

Be signed in the presence of a notarial officer.

Be signed in the presence of one adult witness who is not related to you by blood, marriage, or adoption and is not entitled to a portion of your estate under your existing will, codicil, or trust.

Delaware also provides an optional notice that can accompany the power of attorney. The signed notice can help establish the document's validity if someone challenges your agent's authority.

Your agent must execute and attach a certification to the power of attorney before exercising any authority under it.

Step 5: Distribute and store the document

After completing the document, keep the signed original in a secure but accessible location. Give your agent a copy and consider providing copies to banks, financial institutions, or other organizations that may need to recognize the agent's authority.

If your power of attorney authorizes your agent to sell or dispose of real estate, Delaware law requires it be recorded in the county where the property is located. The document must be properly acknowledged or proved, with the required certification. The deed your agent signs must also meet the applicable recording requirements.