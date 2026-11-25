Hawaii power of attorney: What it is and what the law requires

A power of attorney (POA) is a legal document that gives another person authority to act on your behalf. The person creating the document is called the principal, and the person receiving authority is the agent, sometimes called an attorney-in-fact.

Hawaii's Uniform Power of Attorney Act governs financial and property-related powers of attorney. Depending on the powers granted, an agent may be able to manage bank accounts, pay bills, handle taxes, conduct real estate transactions, or manage other financial affairs.

A POA can be useful if you travel frequently, need help managing your finances, or want someone to handle your affairs if an illness or injury prevents you from doing so yourself. Learn more about what a power of attorney is and what it authorizes or read about whether you need one.

Hawaii power of attorney requirements

Hawaii has specific rules for creating a financial POA.

Signing: You must sign the document yourself. If you cannot sign it, another person may sign your name at your direction while you are conscious and present.

You must sign the document yourself. If you cannot sign it, another person may sign your name at your direction while you are conscious and present. Notarization: Hawaii does not require notarization for every financial POA. However, having your signature acknowledged by a notary can help establish that it is genuine and may make it easier to present the document to banks and other institutions.

Hawaii does not require notarization for every financial POA. However, having your signature acknowledged by a notary can help establish that it is genuine and may make it easier to present the document to banks and other institutions. Durability: A financial POA in Hawaii generally remains effective if you become incapacitated, unless the document expressly states that your incapacity will end the agent's authority.

A financial POA in Hawaii generally remains effective if you become incapacitated, unless the document expressly states that your incapacity will end the agent's authority. Scope of authority: The document should clearly identify the powers you want to grant. Some actions, such as making gifts or changing beneficiary designations, require specific authorization.

The document should clearly identify the powers you want to grant. Some actions, such as making gifts or changing beneficiary designations, require specific authorization. Agent's responsibilities: Your agent must act in good faith, follow your known reasonable expectations or act in your best interests, and stay within the authority you grant.

Hawaii provides an official statutory power of attorney form that you can use as a starting point for granting financial authority. Review the available powers carefully before signing, because the document can give your agent significant control over your property.

Durable power of attorney in Hawaii

A durable power of attorney remains effective if you become incapacitated. This can help ensure that someone you trust can continue managing your financial affairs if you can no longer make or communicate decisions independently.

In Hawaii, durability is the default for financial powers of attorney. You generally do not need to add special language to make your document durable. Instead, the document must expressly state that the authority ends upon your incapacity if you want a non-durable arrangement.

For example, suppose you authorize your daughter to pay your bills and manage your bank accounts. If you later become incapacitated, a durable POA can allow her to continue handling those responsibilities within the authority you granted.

Durability is different from the effective date. A POA generally takes effect when you sign it, unless you specify a different date or future event.

If your POA becomes effective upon incapacity and you haven't named someone to determine whether you are incapacitated, Hawaii law provides a default process. A physician or licensed psychologist may make the determination in writing.