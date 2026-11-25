A power of attorney in Hawaii lets you authorize someone you trust to handle financial and property matters on your behalf. Hawaii law generally allows a power of attorney to remain effective if you become incapacitated, unless the document states otherwise. This guide can help you to understand the state's signing requirements, choose the right agent, and select the powers you want to grant in your document. Health care decisions require a separate advance health care directive.
Hawaii power of attorney: What it is and what the law requires
A power of attorney (POA) is a legal document that gives another person authority to act on your behalf. The person creating the document is called the principal, and the person receiving authority is the agent, sometimes called an attorney-in-fact.
Hawaii's Uniform Power of Attorney Act governs financial and property-related powers of attorney. Depending on the powers granted, an agent may be able to manage bank accounts, pay bills, handle taxes, conduct real estate transactions, or manage other financial affairs.
A POA can be useful if you travel frequently, need help managing your finances, or want someone to handle your affairs if an illness or injury prevents you from doing so yourself. Learn more about what a power of attorney is and what it authorizes or read about whether you need one.
Hawaii power of attorney requirements
Hawaii has specific rules for creating a financial POA.
- Signing: You must sign the document yourself. If you cannot sign it, another person may sign your name at your direction while you are conscious and present.
- Notarization: Hawaii does not require notarization for every financial POA. However, having your signature acknowledged by a notary can help establish that it is genuine and may make it easier to present the document to banks and other institutions.
- Durability: A financial POA in Hawaii generally remains effective if you become incapacitated, unless the document expressly states that your incapacity will end the agent's authority.
- Scope of authority: The document should clearly identify the powers you want to grant. Some actions, such as making gifts or changing beneficiary designations, require specific authorization.
- Agent's responsibilities: Your agent must act in good faith, follow your known reasonable expectations or act in your best interests, and stay within the authority you grant.
Hawaii provides an official statutory power of attorney form that you can use as a starting point for granting financial authority. Review the available powers carefully before signing, because the document can give your agent significant control over your property.
Durable power of attorney in Hawaii
A durable power of attorney remains effective if you become incapacitated. This can help ensure that someone you trust can continue managing your financial affairs if you can no longer make or communicate decisions independently.
In Hawaii, durability is the default for financial powers of attorney. You generally do not need to add special language to make your document durable. Instead, the document must expressly state that the authority ends upon your incapacity if you want a non-durable arrangement.
For example, suppose you authorize your daughter to pay your bills and manage your bank accounts. If you later become incapacitated, a durable POA can allow her to continue handling those responsibilities within the authority you granted.
Durability is different from the effective date. A POA generally takes effect when you sign it, unless you specify a different date or future event.
If your POA becomes effective upon incapacity and you haven't named someone to determine whether you are incapacitated, Hawaii law provides a default process. A physician or licensed psychologist may make the determination in writing.
What types of power of attorney can you create in Hawaii?
The right POA depends on the authority you want to grant, the tasks your agent needs to perform, and when you want that authority to begin.
- General power of attorney: Grants broad authority over the financial and property matters described in the document. The agent may handle several types of transactions, depending on the powers granted.
- Limited or special power of attorney: Restricts the agent's authority to specific tasks, such as handling one property transaction or managing a particular financial matter.
- Durable power of attorney: Continues during the principal's incapacity unless the document provides otherwise. Hawaii financial powers of attorney are generally durable by default.
- Non-durable power of attorney: Ends upon the principal's incapacity if the document expressly provides for that result.
- Springing power of attorney: Takes effect when a specified future event occurs rather than immediately. The document should clearly explain the triggering event and how it will be established.
These terms describe different aspects of a POA. For example, a document can grant broad or limited authority and specify when that authority begins. Hawaii's statutory form is designed primarily for financial and property matters, so make sure the form matches your needs.
How to get a power of attorney in Hawaii
Creating a POA involves deciding what authority to grant, choosing an agent, completing the document, and following the applicable signing requirements.
- Determine the authority you need. Decide whether your agent should manage broad financial matters or handle a specific task. Consider whether you want the authority to continue if you become incapacitated.
- Choose a trustworthy agent. Select someone who is responsible, organized, and willing to act in your best interests. Discuss the role with the person before naming them. You can also consider naming a successor agent in case your first choice cannot serve.
- Choose when the POA takes effect. Decide whether the agent's authority should begin when you sign the document or only after a specified future event. If you choose a springing arrangement, clearly define the event and how it will be confirmed.
- Complete the appropriate form. Start with Hawaii's official statutory power of attorney form. Identify yourself and your agent, select the powers you want to grant, and include any restrictions or special instructions.
- Sign the document correctly. Follow the form's instructions. Although notarization is not required for every financial POA under Hawaii law, having your signature acknowledged before a notary can help establish that it is genuine.
- Share and store the document. Give your agent a copy and keep the signed document in a secure place. Contact your bank or other relevant institution to confirm whether it needs additional documentation or has procedures for reviewing a POA.
- Consider legal advice for complex arrangements. If the POA involves substantial assets, a business, real estate, or complicated family circumstances, a Hawaii estate planning attorney can help you understand the legal consequences of the powers you grant.
Hawaii power of attorney form: What to include
Hawaii's official statutory form provides a structured way to grant authority to an agent. It includes sections for your information, your agent's information, the powers being granted, and your signature and acknowledgment.
When completing a Hawaii POA form, pay particular attention to these areas.
- Principal and agent information: Enter the correct legal names and contact details. Check that the information is consistent throughout the document.
- General authority: The statutory form lists categories such as real property, personal property, stocks and bonds, banking, business operations, insurance, claims and litigation, government benefits, retirement plans, and taxes. Select only the categories you want your agent to handle.
- Specific authority: Certain powers require separate authorization. These can include creating or changing a trust, making gifts, changing rights of survivorship, or changing beneficiary designations. Review these provisions carefully because they can affect your assets and estate plan.
- Successor agent: You can name another person to serve if your primary agent is unable or unwilling to act.
- Special instructions: Use this section to set appropriate limits or provide additional directions consistent with Hawaii law.
- Signature and acknowledgment: Complete the signature section and follow the form's instructions.
A statutory form is a useful starting point, but it may not address every situation. Consider professional advice if you need unusual restrictions, broad gifting authority, or provisions involving multiple properties or business interests.
If your POA authorizes the transfer of real property in Hawaii, it must be recorded with the Hawaii Bureau of Conveyances. Confirm the applicable recording requirements before your agent completes the transaction.
Medical power of attorney in Hawaii
A financial POA does not authorize your agent to make health care decisions in Hawaii. Instead, you can appoint a health care agent through an advance health care directive.
An advance health care directive lets you document your medical treatment preferences and name someone to make health care decisions if you cannot make or communicate them yourself. You can also include instructions about the treatments you would or would not want.
The document must be written, dated, and signed, and it must meet Hawaii's witnessing or notarization requirements. Certain restrictions also apply to who can serve as your health care agent.
Additionally, if you name your spouse as your health care agent, a divorce, annulment, dissolution of marriage, or legal separation generally revokes that designation unless your decree or health care directive states otherwise.
If you want someone to manage your finances and make medical decisions, consider preparing both an advance directive and a financial POA. LegalZoom's living will and health care directive service can help you build your plan.
When does a power of attorney end in Hawaii?
A financial POA in Hawaii generally ends when one of the following occurs:
- You die.
- You revoke the POA.
- You become incapacitated, and the document states that your incapacity ends the agent's authority.
- The termination date or condition specified in the document occurs.
- The purpose of the POA is completed.
- Your agent dies, becomes incapacitated, or resigns, or you revoke the agent's authority, and no successor agent is available under the document.
An agent's authority can also end if a legal action is filed to dissolve or annul the agent's marriage to you, or for their legal separation, unless the POA provides otherwise.
A durable POA does not give your agent authority after your death. Estate administration then follows the applicable estate planning documents and Hawaii law.
How to revoke a power of attorney in Hawaii
You can revoke a POA while you have the legal capacity to do so. If you no longer want your agent to act for you, take steps to make the revocation clear and notify the people who may rely on the original document.
- Prepare a written revocation. Identify the POA you want to revoke and clearly state that you are withdrawing the authority granted under it.
- Notify your agent. Deliver the revocation to your agent and keep a record of the notice.
- Notify relevant institutions. Contact banks, brokerages, title companies, and other organizations that have a copy of the original POA or may rely on it.
- Address recorded documents. If the POA was recorded for a real estate transaction, consult the Hawaii Bureau of Conveyances or a qualified attorney about the appropriate steps to record the revocation.
- Review replacement documents. If you create a new POA, clearly address whether the previous document is revoked. Creating a new POA does not automatically revoke an earlier one.
Keep a copy of the revocation and related notices with your estate planning records. If you are concerned that an agent may misuse their authority or refuse to stop acting, consider consulting an attorney about your options under Hawaii law.
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How LegalZoom can help
LegalZoom can help you create a financial power of attorney through its online power of attorney service, which guides you through questions about your agent and the authority you want to grant. You can review the completed document and make revisions as needed.
LegalZoom's power of attorney service is designed for financial matters. If you need a health care directive, Hawaii's state-specific requirements apply separately.
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FAQs on power of attorney in Hawaii
Does a Hawaii power of attorney need to be notarized?
Hawaii law does not require notarization in every case. However, having your signature acknowledged before a notary can help establish that it is genuine. Notarization can also make it easier to present the document to banks and other institutions.
Is a power of attorney durable by default in Hawaii?
Yes. A financial POA in Hawaii generally remains effective if you become incapacitated unless the document expressly states that your incapacity ends the agent's authority.
Can a power of attorney in Hawaii cover medical decisions?
A financial POA does not authorize health care decisions. To appoint someone to make medical decisions, you generally need an advance health care directive.
Where can I find a Hawaii power of attorney form?
You can access Hawaii's official statutory power of attorney form. You can also consult a Hawaii estate planning attorney or use a legal document service to help prepare a POA suited to your circumstances.
Can I revoke a power of attorney in Hawaii?
Yes. You can revoke your POA while you have the legal capacity to do so. Notify your agent and any institutions that may rely on the document, and address recorded documents if the POA was used in a real estate transaction.