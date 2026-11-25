FAQs on power of attorney in New Jersey

Can I sign my power of attorney remotely in New Jersey?

Yes. New Jersey allows a notary to perform an acknowledgment using communication technology, such as a live audio-video connection. The notary must follow state requirements for identity verification, audiovisual recording, and record retention. Also check whether the bank or title company receiving your document accepts remotely notarized powers of attorney.

Does New Jersey have a medical power of attorney?

Yes, but it is a separate document. New Jersey calls it a proxy directive, which lets you name a health care representative to make medical decisions if you cannot make them yourself.

You can sign a proxy directive before a notary or two adult witnesses. Your designated health care representative cannot serve as a witness.

New Jersey also recognizes an instruction directive, often called a living will. It states your preferences about life-sustaining treatment if you cannot make your own health care decisions. You can complete a proxy directive, an instruction directive, or both.

How do I revoke or end a power of attorney in New Jersey?

You can revoke a power of attorney while you have the capacity to do so. Under New Jersey law, you can revoke it in any of these ways:

Physically destroy all executed original copies.

Sign and acknowledge a written revocation.

Deliver a written revocation to your agent.

Signing a new power of attorney does not cancel an older one unless the new document expressly says so. Also notify your bank and anyone else who has a copy, because third parties may continue relying on the POA until they receive actual notice of its revocation. A power of attorney generally ends when you die.

Do I need a lawyer to make a power of attorney in New Jersey?

New Jersey law does not require you to hire a lawyer to prepare a financial POA. You can prepare the document yourself, use an online legal service, or work with an attorney. Legal advice can be especially helpful if you own multiple properties, run a business, or want to grant your agent unusual powers.

Can I have more than one power of attorney?

You can create separate powers of attorney for different financial matters or appoint different agents for specific responsibilities. Make sure each document clearly defines the authority it grants and that the documents do not conflict.

Can my agent delegate their authority to someone else?

Only if your power of attorney specifically allows it. New Jersey law permits an agent to delegate some or all of their authority when the document expressly grants that permission. If you want your agent to be able to authorize someone else to act on your behalf, include this permission in the document.

Can my agent be paid?

Yes. New Jersey law lets you specify whether your agent receives compensation and how much they are paid. You can include these terms in the power of attorney or a separate written agreement. If you do not specify compensation, a court may award reasonable payment upon an appropriate application.