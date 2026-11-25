Types of power of attorney in Alabama

The right POA depends on the decisions you want someone to handle, how much authority you want to grant, and whether that authority should continue if you become incapacitated.

Durable power of attorney

A durable power of attorney allows your agent’s authority to continue if you become incapacitated. It can help you plan for circumstances in which illness, an injury, or another condition prevents you from managing your finances.

In Alabama, a financial POA is durable unless it expressly provides that it terminates upon the principal’s incapacity. Alabama’s statutory financial POA form is therefore generally durable unless you specify otherwise.

Medical power of attorney

A medical power of attorney allows you to name someone to make health care decisions when you cannot make or communicate those decisions yourself. In Alabama, you can appoint a health care proxy through an Advance Directive for Health Care, which can include instructions about medical treatment and end-of-life care.

This document serves a different purpose from a financial POA. Your health care proxy does not automatically receive authority over your bank accounts or property.

Financial power of attorney

A financial POA authorizes your agent to handle the financial and property matters you specify. Depending on the authority you grant, your agent may be able to pay bills, manage bank accounts, handle taxes, oversee investments, or conduct real estate transactions.

You can grant broad authority using Alabama’s statutory form or limit it to selected categories. Certain powers, such as changing beneficiary designations or creating or revoking a trust, require specific authorization.

Limited power of attorney

A limited POA gives your agent authority over a particular transaction or task. For example, you could authorize someone to sign documents for a property closing while you are away.

The document should clearly state what your agent can do and when the authority ends. A limited POA is useful when you do not want to grant broader financial powers.

Springing power of attorney

A springing POA becomes effective when a specified future event occurs, such as your incapacity, rather than immediately upon signing. Alabama permits you to specify when your financial POA becomes effective.

If you choose this arrangement, clearly describe the triggering event and how it will be established. A springing POA can require additional documentation before a bank or another institution accepts it.

Motor vehicle power of attorney

Alabama’s Department of Revenue provides Form MVT 5-13 for certain motor vehicle transactions. This form can authorize someone to handle specified vehicle-related matters, such as title and registration transactions.

Use the state’s vehicle-specific form when appropriate rather than assuming a general financial POA will meet every motor vehicle transaction requirement.