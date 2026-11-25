A power of attorney (POA) in Alabama lets you authorize someone you trust to manage your finances, handle specific legal matters, or make health care decisions on your behalf, depending on the document you create. To make a valid POA, you must choose the right type, define your agent’s authority, and follow Alabama’s signing requirements.
Alabama’s Uniform Power of Attorney Act governs financial and property-related powers of attorney. Health care decisions are addressed separately under Alabama’s laws on advance directives.
What is a power of attorney in Alabama, and what are the requirements?
A power of attorney is a legal document that authorizes another person, called an agent or attorney-in-fact, to act on your behalf. You are the principal, meaning you grant the authority and determine what your agent can do.
Alabama allows you to grant broad financial authority or limit your agent to specific tasks. For example, you could authorize someone to manage your bank accounts, handle a real estate transaction, or take care of your finances while you travel.
The requirements depend on the type of POA. For a financial POA, you must sign the document yourself or direct another person to sign it in your presence. While not required, acknowledgment before a notary public or another official authorized to take acknowledgments establishes a presumption that your signature is genuine.
Alabama also provides a statutory financial POA form. You can use this form or have an attorney prepare a document suited to your circumstances.
A financial POA does not automatically authorize your agent to make health care decisions. For that, you generally need a separate health care document, such as Alabama’s Advance Directive for Health Care.
Types of power of attorney in Alabama
The right POA depends on the decisions you want someone to handle, how much authority you want to grant, and whether that authority should continue if you become incapacitated.
Durable power of attorney
A durable power of attorney allows your agent’s authority to continue if you become incapacitated. It can help you plan for circumstances in which illness, an injury, or another condition prevents you from managing your finances.
In Alabama, a financial POA is durable unless it expressly provides that it terminates upon the principal’s incapacity. Alabama’s statutory financial POA form is therefore generally durable unless you specify otherwise.
Medical power of attorney
A medical power of attorney allows you to name someone to make health care decisions when you cannot make or communicate those decisions yourself. In Alabama, you can appoint a health care proxy through an Advance Directive for Health Care, which can include instructions about medical treatment and end-of-life care.
This document serves a different purpose from a financial POA. Your health care proxy does not automatically receive authority over your bank accounts or property.
Financial power of attorney
A financial POA authorizes your agent to handle the financial and property matters you specify. Depending on the authority you grant, your agent may be able to pay bills, manage bank accounts, handle taxes, oversee investments, or conduct real estate transactions.
You can grant broad authority using Alabama’s statutory form or limit it to selected categories. Certain powers, such as changing beneficiary designations or creating or revoking a trust, require specific authorization.
Limited power of attorney
A limited POA gives your agent authority over a particular transaction or task. For example, you could authorize someone to sign documents for a property closing while you are away.
The document should clearly state what your agent can do and when the authority ends. A limited POA is useful when you do not want to grant broader financial powers.
Springing power of attorney
A springing POA becomes effective when a specified future event occurs, such as your incapacity, rather than immediately upon signing. Alabama permits you to specify when your financial POA becomes effective.
If you choose this arrangement, clearly describe the triggering event and how it will be established. A springing POA can require additional documentation before a bank or another institution accepts it.
Motor vehicle power of attorney
Alabama’s Department of Revenue provides Form MVT 5-13 for certain motor vehicle transactions. This form can authorize someone to handle specified vehicle-related matters, such as title and registration transactions.
Use the state’s vehicle-specific form when appropriate rather than assuming a general financial POA will meet every motor vehicle transaction requirement.
How to get a power of attorney in Alabama
You can create a POA in Alabama by identifying your needs, choosing an agent, completing the appropriate document, signing it correctly, and making sure the people who need it can access it.
Step 1: Decide what authority you want to grant
Start by identifying the decisions you want your agent to handle. If you need help managing money and property, a financial POA may be appropriate. If you want someone to make health care decisions when you cannot, consider an Advance Directive for Health Care.
Some people create both documents because they address different needs. If you only need someone to complete a specific transaction, a limited POA may be sufficient.
Step 2: Choose a trusted agent
Your agent should be someone who understands your wishes and can manage the responsibilities you assign. This could be a spouse, adult child, relative, or another trusted person who is willing to act in your interests.
Alabama’s statutory financial POA form also allows you to name a successor agent. A successor can step in if your original agent becomes unable or unwilling to serve.
Before naming someone, discuss the responsibilities with them. Consider whether they can keep accurate records, communicate with financial institutions, and follow your instructions.
Step 3: Complete the appropriate form
For financial matters, you can use Alabama’s statutory form under § 26-1A-301. It includes sections for identifying your agent, granting general authority, authorizing certain specific actions, and adding special instructions.
Read each section carefully. You can grant authority over selected areas rather than giving your agent every power listed. If your circumstances involve complex property arrangements, business interests, or family considerations, an attorney can help you determine whether a customized document is appropriate.
For health care decisions, use the state’s Advance Directive for Health Care form or another document prepared to meet Alabama law.
Step 4: Sign the document according to Alabama law
For a financial POA, Alabama requires the principal’s signature or a signature made by another individual at the principal’s direction and in the principal’s conscious presence. Having the signature acknowledged before a notary public is an important safeguard and establishes a presumption that it is genuine.
Health care directives have separate execution requirements. Follow the instructions and verify the applicable witness requirements before signing.
Do not assume that the signing rules for a financial POA also apply to a health care directive.
Step 5: Share and store your POA
Give your agent a copy of the completed document and keep the original somewhere secure but accessible. Depending on the purpose of the POA, you may also want to provide copies to your bank, financial adviser, or health care providers.
Ask institutions whether they have additional documentation or review procedures. Addressing those questions in advance can help prevent delays when your agent needs to act.
What can an agent do under an Alabama power of attorney?
Your agent’s authority depends on the powers you grant in the document and the applicable state law. A financial POA may authorize your agent to:
- Manage bank accounts and other financial matters.
- Pay bills and handle personal or family expenses.
- Buy, sell, or manage real estate when authorized.
- Manage investments, insurance matters, or retirement accounts within the granted authority.
- File taxes and handle other specified financial obligations.
Alabama law also requires agents to follow certain duties. They generally must act in good faith, stay within the authority granted, and follow the principal’s known expectations or best interests as applicable. Some actions, like creating or changing beneficiary designations, creating or revoking trusts, changing survivorship rights, or making gifts, require express authorization.
A financial POA does not give an agent unlimited control. It does not authorize the agent to make health care decisions, vote on the principal’s behalf in a public election, or make or change the principal’s will.
How to revoke or change a power of attorney in Alabama
You can generally revoke a financial POA in Alabama while you have the legal capacity to do so. The principal’s revocation can terminate the document.
To revoke your POA, prepare a written revocation that identifies the original document and clearly states that you are withdrawing the authority granted to your agent. Sign the revocation and consider having the signature acknowledged before a notary.
Notify your agent and any bank, financial institution, or other party that has relied on the original POA. Provide the written revocation so they know the agent’s authority has ended. Under Alabama law, an action taken by an agent who acts without knowledge of a termination may still have legal consequences, so notice is important.
If you create a replacement POA, make clear whether you intend to revoke the earlier document. Do not assume that signing a new document automatically resolves every issue involving an older one.
An agent’s authority under a financial POA generally ends when the principal dies. After death, estate administration is handled through the applicable estate process, not through the deceased person’s POA.
How much does a power of attorney cost in Alabama?
The cost of creating a POA depends on how you prepare it. If you use the state’s statutory financial form, your expenses may be limited to any applicable notarization or other service fees. If you hire an attorney to prepare or review a customized document, the cost will depend on the complexity of your circumstances and the attorney’s fees.
You should also ask whether a bank, county office, or other institution requires additional documentation for the transaction you have in mind. Requirements may differ depending on the type of property or authority involved.
How to create your Alabama power of attorney with LegalZoom
LegalZoom offers information and services to help people prepare estate planning documents, including a financial power of attorney. LegalZoom can help you prepare a financial POA by guiding you through the information needed to identify your agent and define the authority you want to grant. A guided process can be useful when you need a straightforward document for managing finances or property.
Before you begin, consider whether you need a financial POA, a health care directive, or both. If your situation involves complicated assets, business interests, or detailed instructions about gifts and beneficiary designations, consider getting legal advice about the terms you should include.
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FAQs on Alabama power of attorney
Does a power of attorney need to be notarized in Alabama?
For a financial POA, Alabama Code § 26-1A-105 provides that acknowledgment before a notary public or another authorized official establishes a presumption that the principal’s signature is genuine. Notarization is an important practical safeguard. Check the requirements for the specific document and transaction before signing.
Does a power of attorney in Alabama need witnesses?
The financial POA execution provision in § 26-1A-105 does not establish a general two-witness requirement. Health care directives follow separate rules, so check the current Alabama Advance Directive for Health Care instructions before signing that document.
Does an Alabama power of attorney remain valid after incapacity?
A financial POA is generally durable under Alabama law unless the document expressly provides that it terminates upon the principal’s incapacity. Review the document’s language to confirm that it matches your intentions.
Can I use a power of attorney after the principal dies?
No. A POA generally terminates when the principal dies. The agent cannot continue relying on the POA to manage the deceased person’s affairs. Estate administration must proceed through the appropriate legal process.
Can I appoint more than one agent?
Alabama’s statutory financial POA form provides space for one agent and allows you to name a co-agent in the special instructions. If you appoint co-agents, specify whether they must act together or can act independently.
Can I change my agent after signing a POA?
You can generally revoke a financial POA while you have legal capacity and create a new one. Make sure you notify the former agent and relevant institutions of the revocation and clearly identify the new document.