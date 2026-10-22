Power of Attorney in Maryland: Types, Forms, and State Requirements

What is a power of attorney in Maryland, and what are the requirements?

A power of attorney in Maryland is a legal document that allows you (the principal) to appoint someone (the agent) to act on your behalf. Depending on the authority you grant, your agent can manage finances, handle property transactions, or make health care decisions.

Maryland's General and Limited Power of Attorney Act governs financial powers of attorney. To create one, you must have the mental capacity to understand the authority you're granting and follow the state’s signing requirements.

Maryland recognizes several types of power of attorney, including general, limited, durable, and medical powers of attorney. A general POA grants broad financial authority, while a limited POA restricts an agent to specific powers or transactions.

Durable power of attorney in Maryland

A durable power of attorney allows your agent to continue acting if you become incapacitated due to illness or injury.

In Maryland, a written financial POA is durable by default unless the document states otherwise. Your agent can continue managing authorized financial matters during your incapacity, but the POA generally ends when you die or another legal termination condition applies.

Medical power of attorney in Maryland

A medical power of attorney, or health care power of attorney, lets you appoint someone to make medical decisions when you cannot make them yourself.

Medical powers of attorney fall under Maryland's Health Care Decisions Act. You can appoint a health care agent through an advance directive, which authorizes them to make decisions about treatment, care providers, and life-sustaining procedures, subject to your instructions and state law.

An advance directive can also include a living will, which records your treatment preferences. However, no matter the situation, a medical POA does not authorize your agent to manage your money or property.

How to get a power of attorney in Maryland

You can create a Maryland POA using a statutory form, an online legal service, or an attorney. Follow these five steps to prepare and execute your document.

Step 1: Choose the right type of POA

Choose a financial POA for broad money and property management, a limited POA for specific transactions, or a medical POA for health care decisions.

You may need separate financial and medical documents if you want someone to handle both.

Step 2: Select your agent and successor agent

Choose a competent adult you trust to act in your best interests and carry out your instructions. You can also appoint:

Coagents. These are two or more people who share authority. Under Maryland law, coagents must act unanimously, unless your POA states otherwise.

These are two or more people who share authority. Under Maryland law, coagents must act unanimously, unless your POA states otherwise. Successor agents. Appoint backup representatives who can act if your original agent is unable or unwilling to serve.

Discuss the responsibilities with your chosen agents before naming them.

Step 3: Choose and complete the Maryland POA form

Select the appropriate Maryland power of attorney form and complete it: