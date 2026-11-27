Types of power of attorney in Kentucky

The type of POA you need depends on the decisions you want someone to handle. Common options include the following.

Durable power of attorney

A durable POA allows an agent to continue managing authorized matters if the principal becomes incapacitated. Under Kentucky law, a POA is durable by default unless it expressly states that it terminates when the principal becomes incapacitated.

A durable financial POA may authorize an agent to manage bank accounts, pay bills, handle investments, manage business interests, or deal with real estate, depending on the powers granted. It is often part of an estate plan alongside a will or living trust.

General power of attorney

A general POA typically grants broad authority over financial or property matters. The agent may be able to handle several types of transactions, but only within the scope of the document.

If you want the authority to end when you become incapacitated, the document must expressly state so. Do not assume that a general POA automatically ends at incapacity.

Limited power of attorney

A limited POA grants authority for a particular task, transaction, or period. For example, you could authorize someone to sign specified documents while you are unavailable or to complete a particular property transaction.

The document should clearly identify what the agent may do and when the authority ends. A limited POA can be useful when you do not want to give someone broad control over your affairs.

Health care surrogate and advance directive

Health care decisions follow a different legal framework from financial POAs. Under Kentucky's Living Will Directive Act, an adult can create an advance directive, also called a living will directive, that records treatment preferences and designates one or more health care surrogates to make decisions when the adult lacks decisional capacity. A health care surrogate cannot be designated in the same document as a financial POA.

A Kentucky advance directive must be written, dated, and signed by the person making it, or signed at that person's direction. It must also be witnessed by two qualified adults or acknowledged before a notary. Certain people, including blood relatives, beneficiaries, and attending physicians, cannot serve as witnesses.

Tax power of attorney

If you want someone to represent you before the Kentucky Department of Revenue, you generally need a tax-specific authorization. The department provides Form 20A100, Declaration of Representative, for this purpose.

The form identifies the taxpayer and representative and specifies tax matters and authorized acts involved. Visit the Kentucky Department of Revenue's power of attorney page for instructions and the current form. Federal tax representation follows separate IRS requirements.

Motor vehicle power of attorney

Kentucky provides Form TC 96-336, Limited Power of Attorney to Transfer Ownership and Disclose Mileage, for specified vehicle transactions. It authorizes an agent to handle matters such as transferring ownership, applying for a title, and disclosing the vehicle's mileage.

Complete the form for the relevant vehicle and attach it to the title and registration application as instructed. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet's official form includes the applicable requirements and signature section. This limited form is not a substitute for a general financial POA.

Real estate power of attorney

A real estate POA authorizes an agent to handle specified property matters, such as signing documents for a sale or other conveyance. The document should clearly describe the authority granted and the property transaction involved.

Under Kentucky law, if a real estate conveyance must be recorded to be valid against creditors and purchasers, the power of attorney must also be lodged or recorded in the appropriate office. The state's real property recording law explains the applicable requirements. Check with the county clerk and any title company or lender involved before closing, because an incomplete or improperly recorded document may delay the transaction.