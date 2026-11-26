How to get a power of attorney in Mississippi

Creating a power of attorney in Mississippi involves choosing the right document, selecting an agent, defining their authority, and completing the required signing steps. Follow these steps to prepare a POA that reflects your wishes.

Step 1: Choose the right type of power of attorney

Start by deciding what you need your agent to handle.

If you want someone to manage your finances even if you become incapacitated, consider a durable POA. If you need help with a specific transaction, such as selling property or signing documents while you are away, a limited POA may be more appropriate.

For medical decisions, prepare an advance health care directive that names a health care agent. You may also need a separate tax or vehicle authorization form if your agent will represent you before a state agency.

Step 2: Choose a trusted agent

Your agent should be someone who understands your wishes and can handle the responsibilities you give them. This person may have access to your financial accounts, property, or personal health care information.

Consider these factors:

Trustworthiness. Choose someone who respects your wishes and will act responsibly. Your agent should be someone you can trust with sensitive financial or personal information.

Choose someone who respects your wishes and will act responsibly. Your agent should be someone you can trust with sensitive financial or personal information. Availability. Your agent should be able to respond when needed. Someone who lives far away may still be a suitable choice, but consider whether distance could make certain responsibilities harder.

Your agent should be able to respond when needed. Someone who lives far away may still be a suitable choice, but consider whether distance could make certain responsibilities harder. Understanding of your wishes. Talk to your agent about your preferences, financial priorities, and expectations before naming them. This can help avoid confusion later.

Talk to your agent about your preferences, financial priorities, and expectations before naming them. This can help avoid confusion later. Successor agents. Consider naming an alternate agent in case your first choice is unable or unwilling to serve.

Step 3: Decide what authority to grant

Clearly describe what your agent can and cannot do. Depending on your needs, you may authorize them to manage bank accounts, pay bills, handle real estate transactions, deal with government agencies, or manage business matters.

Pay particular attention to gifting authority. Under Mississippi law, a POA that gives an agent broad authority to handle your affairs or property may also allow the agent to make gifts in keeping with your history of lifetime gifts. If you want to limit or exclude this authority, address it clearly in your POA.

Step 4: Prepare and sign the document

Mississippi does not provide one standard form for every financial power of attorney. Instead, you can prepare a document that clearly explains the authority you want to give your agent. You can use a professionally prepared form or work with an attorney to create a POA that reflects your needs. Include the date and any conditions that determine when the document becomes effective or ends.

A Mississippi power of attorney form should generally include:

Principal information. Your full legal name and contact information.

Your full legal name and contact information. Agent information. Your agent's full legal name and contact information. You can also name a successor agent in case your first choice cannot serve.

Your agent's full legal name and contact information. You can also name a successor agent in case your first choice cannot serve. Powers granted. A clear description of the financial, legal, or other matters your agent can handle.

A clear description of the financial, legal, or other matters your agent can handle. Effective date. When your agent's authority begins, such as when you sign the document or after a specified event.

When your agent's authority begins, such as when you sign the document or after a specified event. Durability language. If you want the financial POA to remain effective after you become incapacitated, include language that clearly states your intent.

If you want the financial POA to remain effective after you become incapacitated, include language that clearly states your intent. Limits and termination details. Any restrictions on your agent's authority, expiration date, or conditions that end the POA.

Any restrictions on your agent's authority, expiration date, or conditions that end the POA. Signature and date. Your signature and the date you sign the document. Make sure you also follow Mississippi's signing requirements.

Financial powers of attorney and advance health care directives have different signing requirements in Mississippi. Review the requirements for your specific document and make sure you complete all required signing and witnessing steps.

Step 5: Share and store copies

Once your document is signed, give a copy to your agent and keep the original in a secure but accessible place. You may also need to provide copies to your bank, financial institution, health care providers, or other organizations that will work with your agent.

For an advance health care directive, share copies with your primary physician and any health care facilities where you receive treatment. Make sure your agent knows where to find the document when needed.

Mississippi power of attorney forms: What to include and where to get one

Mississippi tax power of attorney form

If you want someone to represent you before the Mississippi Department of Revenue, you can use its Power of Attorney and Declaration of Representation, Form 21-002.

The form lets you appoint a representative for specified tax matters. It identifies the tax types and periods covered by the appointment and the representative's authority.

This form is limited to matters involving the Department of Revenue. It does not give your representative general authority over your finances or health care.

Mississippi vehicle power of attorney form

If someone needs to handle a vehicle title transaction on your behalf, Mississippi provides a separate Power of Attorney to Transfer Motor Vehicle, Form 78-003.

This form is intended for motor vehicle title transactions. It is not a substitute for a general or durable financial POA. You can access the form through the Mississippi Department of Revenue's motor vehicle title forms.