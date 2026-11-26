A power of attorney (POA) in Mississippi lets you authorize someone you trust to make financial, legal, or health care decisions on your behalf. To create one, you must put your instructions in writing and follow the signing requirements for the type of POA you choose. Understanding these requirements can help you give your agent the right authority and make sure the document can be used when needed.
Mississippi recognizes durable powers of attorney for financial matters as well as advance health care directives that let you appoint someone to make medical decisions. You can also create a general or limited POA, depending on how much authority you want to give your agent. The right document depends on the decisions you want your agent to handle and whether you want their authority to continue if you become incapacitated.
What is a power of attorney in Mississippi, and what are the state requirements?
A POA is a legal document that lets you, the principal, authorize another person, called your agent or attorney-in-fact, to act on your behalf. Your agent can handle only the matters covered by the authority you grant in the document.
Mississippi's power of attorney laws appear primarily in the state's laws on contracts and contractual relations. Separate laws govern health care decisions and advance health care directives.
Mississippi generally does not require a POA to follow a specific statutory form as long as the document clearly states the authority you are giving your agent. However, some government agencies may require their own forms for specific transactions. The state also has rules for making a financial POA durable, which means it can remain effective if you later become incapacitated.
Mississippi law allows you to create different types of powers of attorney depending on the authority you want to give your agent:
Durable power of attorney. Allows your agent to continue handling the matters covered by the document if you later become incapacitated.
General power of attorney. Gives your agent broad authority over the matters listed in the document. A general POA is not automatically durable.
Limited or special power of attorney. Authorizes your agent to handle a specific task or transaction, such as signing documents during a real estate closing.
Power of attorney for health care. Lets you name an agent to make medical decisions for you. In Mississippi, this authority is included in an advance health care directive.
Tax and vehicle authorizations. You may also need a government-prescribed form to authorize someone to handle certain tax matters or motor vehicle transactions on your behalf.
Durable power of attorney in Mississippi
A durable power of attorney allows your agent to continue managing the matters covered by the document if you later become incapacitated. For example, if an illness or injury prevents you from handling your finances, your agent may still be able to pay bills, manage accounts, and handle property matters within the authority you granted.
Under Mississippi's Durable Power of Attorney Act, a financial POA is durable if its wording shows that the agent's authority will continue despite your later disability or incapacity. The law recognizes language such as: "This power of attorney shall not be affected by subsequent disability or incapacity of the principal, or lapse of time."
It also recognizes wording stating that the POA will become effective upon your disability or incapacity. Similar language showing your intent may also meet the requirement.
A durable POA can take effect as soon as you sign it or upon a future event or condition, such as your incapacity. If you want it to take effect only after you can no longer manage your affairs, the document should clearly explain how that condition will be determined.
Before choosing when your POA takes effect, consider how quickly your agent may need to act. A document that becomes effective immediately can make financial management easier, but it also gives your agent authority while you are still capable of handling your affairs.
Medical power of attorney in Mississippi
Mississippi law allows you to appoint a health care agent through an advance health care directive. This document can name someone to make medical decisions for you and include instructions about the care you want.
Mississippi's advance health care directive law allows you to combine the appointment of a health care agent with instructions about your medical treatment. The state provides a sample form that you can complete or modify, and you may use a different written document that meets the legal requirements.
Unless you limit your agent's authority in the document, your health care agent may be authorized to:
- Consent to or refuse medical treatment.
- Choose or change health care providers and facilities.
- Approve or refuse diagnostic tests, surgical procedures, and medication.
- Make decisions about resuscitation and other medical care.
- Direct the provision, withholding, or withdrawal of artificial nutrition and hydration.
You can also include instructions about life-sustaining treatment, pain relief, and end-of-life care. These instructions help your agent and medical providers understand your wishes.
Your agent's authority generally begins when your primary physician determines that you cannot make your own health care decisions, but you can choose to make the agent's authority effective immediately instead.
How to get a power of attorney in Mississippi
Creating a power of attorney in Mississippi involves choosing the right document, selecting an agent, defining their authority, and completing the required signing steps. Follow these steps to prepare a POA that reflects your wishes.
Step 1: Choose the right type of power of attorney
Start by deciding what you need your agent to handle.
If you want someone to manage your finances even if you become incapacitated, consider a durable POA. If you need help with a specific transaction, such as selling property or signing documents while you are away, a limited POA may be more appropriate.
For medical decisions, prepare an advance health care directive that names a health care agent. You may also need a separate tax or vehicle authorization form if your agent will represent you before a state agency.
Step 2: Choose a trusted agent
Your agent should be someone who understands your wishes and can handle the responsibilities you give them. This person may have access to your financial accounts, property, or personal health care information.
Consider these factors:
- Trustworthiness. Choose someone who respects your wishes and will act responsibly. Your agent should be someone you can trust with sensitive financial or personal information.
- Availability. Your agent should be able to respond when needed. Someone who lives far away may still be a suitable choice, but consider whether distance could make certain responsibilities harder.
- Understanding of your wishes. Talk to your agent about your preferences, financial priorities, and expectations before naming them. This can help avoid confusion later.
- Successor agents. Consider naming an alternate agent in case your first choice is unable or unwilling to serve.
Step 3: Decide what authority to grant
Clearly describe what your agent can and cannot do. Depending on your needs, you may authorize them to manage bank accounts, pay bills, handle real estate transactions, deal with government agencies, or manage business matters.
Pay particular attention to gifting authority. Under Mississippi law, a POA that gives an agent broad authority to handle your affairs or property may also allow the agent to make gifts in keeping with your history of lifetime gifts. If you want to limit or exclude this authority, address it clearly in your POA.
Step 4: Prepare and sign the document
Mississippi does not provide one standard form for every financial power of attorney. Instead, you can prepare a document that clearly explains the authority you want to give your agent. You can use a professionally prepared form or work with an attorney to create a POA that reflects your needs. Include the date and any conditions that determine when the document becomes effective or ends.
A Mississippi power of attorney form should generally include:
- Principal information. Your full legal name and contact information.
- Agent information. Your agent's full legal name and contact information. You can also name a successor agent in case your first choice cannot serve.
- Powers granted. A clear description of the financial, legal, or other matters your agent can handle.
- Effective date. When your agent's authority begins, such as when you sign the document or after a specified event.
- Durability language. If you want the financial POA to remain effective after you become incapacitated, include language that clearly states your intent.
- Limits and termination details. Any restrictions on your agent's authority, expiration date, or conditions that end the POA.
- Signature and date. Your signature and the date you sign the document. Make sure you also follow Mississippi's signing requirements.
Financial powers of attorney and advance health care directives have different signing requirements in Mississippi. Review the requirements for your specific document and make sure you complete all required signing and witnessing steps.
Step 5: Share and store copies
Once your document is signed, give a copy to your agent and keep the original in a secure but accessible place. You may also need to provide copies to your bank, financial institution, health care providers, or other organizations that will work with your agent.
For an advance health care directive, share copies with your primary physician and any health care facilities where you receive treatment. Make sure your agent knows where to find the document when needed.
Mississippi power of attorney forms: What to include and where to get one
Mississippi tax power of attorney form
If you want someone to represent you before the Mississippi Department of Revenue, you can use its Power of Attorney and Declaration of Representation, Form 21-002.
The form lets you appoint a representative for specified tax matters. It identifies the tax types and periods covered by the appointment and the representative's authority.
This form is limited to matters involving the Department of Revenue. It does not give your representative general authority over your finances or health care.
Mississippi vehicle power of attorney form
If someone needs to handle a vehicle title transaction on your behalf, Mississippi provides a separate Power of Attorney to Transfer Motor Vehicle, Form 78-003.
This form is intended for motor vehicle title transactions. It is not a substitute for a general or durable financial POA. You can access the form through the Mississippi Department of Revenue's motor vehicle title forms.
Mississippi power of attorney signing requirements
The signing requirements depend on whether you are creating a financial POA or an advance health care directive.
Financial power of attorney
Mississippi does not impose a general notarization requirement for every financial POA. The document should clearly state the authority you are granting, and you should sign and date it. Having your signature acknowledged before a notary public is generally a good idea because it provides stronger proof that the signature is genuine and may make the document easier for banks and other institutions to accept.
If your agent will use the POA to execute real estate documents, additional acknowledgment and recording requirements apply. The POA must be acknowledged or proved in the same manner as a conveyance of land and recorded for the agent's conveyance to pass your interest in the property. The real estate document signed by your agent must also be properly acknowledged or proved. Check with the Chancery Clerk in the county where the property is located, or with the title company or attorney handling the transaction, to confirm the recording requirements.
Advance health care directive
Mississippi allows you to sign an advance health care directive using either of two methods:
- Two qualified adult witnesses. Both witnesses must personally know you and be present when you sign the document or acknowledge your signature. Neither can be your appointed health care agent, a health care provider, or an employee of a health care provider or facility. At least one witness must also be unrelated to you by blood, marriage, or adoption and must not be entitled to inherit from your estate under an existing will or by law.
- Notarization. You can have your signature acknowledged before a Mississippi notary public instead of using two witnesses.
Make sure you follow the signing requirements for the document you are creating. A financial POA and an advance health care directive serve different purposes and are not interchangeable.
How to revoke or change a power of attorney in Mississippi
You may want to change your agent, update the powers you granted, or cancel your POA if your circumstances change.
For a financial POA, you can generally revoke the document while you have the legal capacity to do so. Prepare a written revocation that identifies the original POA and clearly states that you are canceling it. Give a copy to your agent and notify any banks, financial institutions, or other organizations that have a copy. This helps prevent someone from continuing to rely on the revoked document.
If your POA was recorded, you may record the written revocation in the same office where the original POA was recorded.
For an advance healthcare directive, Mississippi law provides separate revocation rules. You can revoke the appointment of a health care agent through a signed writing or by personally informing your supervising health care provider. You can revoke other parts of the directive in any manner that communicates your intention to cancel them.
Mississippi law also provides that a divorce, annulment, dissolution of marriage, or legal separation generally revokes a previous designation of a spouse as health care agent, unless the court decree or health care power of attorney states otherwise. If you create a new health care directive that conflicts with an earlier one, the new directive generally revokes the earlier document to the extent of the conflict.
After making changes, provide updated copies to your agent, physician, and any institution that has the previous document.
How LegalZoom can help
Preparing a power of attorney involves more than filling in names and signing a document. You need to decide which powers to grant, choose someone you trust as your agent, and make sure your document reflects your wishes.
LegalZoom can help you prepare a financial power of attorney based on your needs and the authority you want to grant. Its guided process walks you through the information needed to prepare your document.
You can also explore LegalZoom's estate planning services to prepare other important documents, including a last will and an advance healthcare directive. These documents can help you plan for future financial and health care decisions and communicate your wishes to the people you trust.
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FAQs about Mississippi power of attorney
Can a power of attorney sell a house in Mississippi?
An agent may be able to sell your house if the POA grants the necessary authority to handle real estate transactions. The document must also meet applicable acknowledgment and recording requirements. Check with the Chancery Clerk in the county where the property is located before the transaction.
Can a power of attorney access your bank account in Mississippi?
An agent may be able to access and manage your bank accounts if your financial POA grants that authority. Banks may review the document and request additional information before accepting it. Contact your financial institution to confirm its requirements.
Can you have more than one agent under a Mississippi power of attorney?
Yes. You can name two or more agents in your POA. You should specify whether they must make decisions together or can act independently. You can also name a successor agent to take over if an original agent cannot serve.
Does a power of attorney remain valid after death in Mississippi?
A power of attorney generally ends when the principal dies. However, Mississippi law provides an exception for actions taken in good faith by an agent or another person who does not have actual knowledge of the principal's death. Such actions may remain binding on the principal's successors in interest.