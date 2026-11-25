Types of power of attorney in Kansas

The two most common types in Kansas are the durable financial power of attorney and the health care power of attorney. You can also shape a financial POA to be limited or to start only when a certain event happens.

Durable power of attorney in Kansas

A durable power of attorney stays in effect if you become disabled. Kansas has specific wording rules for this. The document must be labeled a durable power of attorney and must state that your agent's authority continues if you become disabled. The statute gives sample wording: "This is a durable power of attorney and the authority of my attorney in fact shall not terminate if I become disabled."

A durable POA lets your agent pay bills, manage bank accounts, handle taxes, and deal with property for you, based on the powers you list. Because the authority continues when you can no longer manage your own affairs, choose your agent carefully. Name a backup agent in case your first choice cannot serve.

Health care power of attorney in Kansas

A health care power of attorney lets your agent make medical decisions if you cannot, and in Kansas, it’s called a durable power of attorney for health care decisions. Your agent can consent to or refuse treatment, arrange care, and access your medical records, within the limits you write in the document.

This document is separate from your financial POA. A financial agent cannot make medical decisions, and a health care agent cannot manage your money. If you want both areas covered, you need both documents. Many people name the same trusted person in each, but it is not required.

In Kansas, a health care agent's authority generally begins when your attending physician determines that you are impaired and unable to make health care decisions. However, you can specify in the document that the authority begins immediately instead.

Limited and springing power of attorney in Kansas

A limited power of attorney covers a specific task or time period, such as selling a car or signing papers at a closing while you are away. A springing power of attorney does not take effect until a future date, event, or condition that you name in the document, often your incapacity. Kansas law allows this if the document says so expressly.

When a springing POA takes effect, third parties may rely on an affidavit from your agent stating that the specified event has occurred or the condition exists, unless they have actual knowledge otherwise. To avoid delays, say in the document how the event will be confirmed, such as with a letter from your doctor.