What is a power of attorney in Arkansas?

A power of attorney (POA) is a legal document that lets you, the principal, authorize another person, called an agent, to act on your behalf. In Arkansas, the Uniform Power of Attorney Act governs financial and property POAs under Arkansas Code Title 28, Chapter 68.

The authority you give an agent can be broad or limited. For example, you can authorize an agent to manage your bank accounts and real estate or give them authority to handle a specific transaction.

Arkansas provides a statutory form for financial POAs. The form allows you to name an agent, grant specific powers, provide special instructions, and nominate a guardian for consideration by a court if one is ever needed. The statutory form also states that it does not authorize an agent to make healthcare decisions.

Durable power of attorney in Arkansas

A durable power of attorney remains effective even if you become incapacitated. In Arkansas, a POA is durable unless it expressly states that the agent's authority ends if you become incapacitated.

Durability and when a POA takes effect are different. An Arkansas POA generally becomes effective when it is executed unless the document states that it will take effect on a later date or after a specified event.

Medical power of attorney in Arkansas

A financial POA does not authorize an agent to make healthcare decisions. Healthcare decision-making is governed separately under the Arkansas Healthcare Decisions Act.

An Arkansas advance directive can name a healthcare agent to make healthcare decisions for you when you are unable to make or communicate those decisions yourself. It can also include instructions about your healthcare preferences.

An Arkansas healthcare directive must be signed by the principal and either acknowledged before a notary public or witnessed by two competent adults. Neither witness can be the appointed agent, and at least one witness must not be related to the principal or entitled to inherit from the principal.