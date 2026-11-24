A power of attorney (POA) in Arkansas lets you authorize another person, called an agent, to act on your behalf. A financial POA can give an agent authority over property and financial matters, while healthcare decisions are handled through a separate healthcare directive. Arkansas law also provides a statutory form for financial powers of attorney and rules for creating, using, and revoking them.
What is a power of attorney in Arkansas?
A power of attorney (POA) is a legal document that lets you, the principal, authorize another person, called an agent, to act on your behalf. In Arkansas, the Uniform Power of Attorney Act governs financial and property POAs under Arkansas Code Title 28, Chapter 68.
The authority you give an agent can be broad or limited. For example, you can authorize an agent to manage your bank accounts and real estate or give them authority to handle a specific transaction.
Arkansas provides a statutory form for financial POAs. The form allows you to name an agent, grant specific powers, provide special instructions, and nominate a guardian for consideration by a court if one is ever needed. The statutory form also states that it does not authorize an agent to make healthcare decisions.
Durable power of attorney in Arkansas
A durable power of attorney remains effective even if you become incapacitated. In Arkansas, a POA is durable unless it expressly states that the agent's authority ends if you become incapacitated.
Durability and when a POA takes effect are different. An Arkansas POA generally becomes effective when it is executed unless the document states that it will take effect on a later date or after a specified event.
Medical power of attorney in Arkansas
A financial POA does not authorize an agent to make healthcare decisions. Healthcare decision-making is governed separately under the Arkansas Healthcare Decisions Act.
An Arkansas advance directive can name a healthcare agent to make healthcare decisions for you when you are unable to make or communicate those decisions yourself. It can also include instructions about your healthcare preferences.
An Arkansas healthcare directive must be signed by the principal and either acknowledged before a notary public or witnessed by two competent adults. Neither witness can be the appointed agent, and at least one witness must not be related to the principal or entitled to inherit from the principal.
Types of power of attorney in Arkansas
The type of POA you need depends on how much authority you want to give your agent and when you want that authority to begin.
General power of attorney
A general power of attorney gives an agent broad authority over the financial matters listed in the document. These can include banking, real estate, personal property, business interests, insurance, taxes, and other financial matters.
The exact powers depend on what the principal grants. Arkansas' statutory form lets the principal select individual categories of authority rather than automatically giving the agent every possible power.
Limited power of attorney
A limited power of attorney gives an agent authority for a specific purpose or transaction. For example, a principal could authorize an agent to complete a particular real estate transaction or handle a specific financial matter.
The document should clearly describe the authority being granted and any limits or expiration conditions.
Springing power of attorney
A springing POA becomes effective only after a specified event occurs. The document should clearly identify the event and, when appropriate, who determines whether it has occurred.
For example, a POA could state that the agent's authority begins after a specified determination of the principal's incapacity. Clear instructions can help avoid uncertainty about when the agent may begin acting.
How to get a power of attorney in Arkansas
You can create a financial POA in Arkansas by following these general steps:
- Choose the type of authority you need. Decide whether you need broad financial authority, authority for a specific transaction, or a POA that takes effect only after a specified event.
- Choose an agent. Select someone you trust to act on your behalf. You can also name a successor agent in case your first choice cannot or will not serve.
- Complete the Arkansas statutory POA form. Arkansas provides a statutory form, downloadable here. You can use the form to designate your agent and select the powers you want to grant.
- Add any special instructions. Use this section to limit or expand the agent's authority, establish an effective date or triggering event, or provide other instructions.
- Sign the POA. The principal must sign the document or direct another individual to sign the principal's name in the principal's conscious presence.
- Consider having the signature acknowledged. Notarization is not required for an Arkansas financial POA, but having the principal's signature acknowledged before a notary creates a presumption that the signature is genuine.
- Give copies to the people and institutions that may need them. Keep the original in a secure but accessible location and provide copies to your agent and relevant financial institutions.
How to fill out the Arkansas statutory power of attorney form
Arkansas provides a statutory form that can be used to create a financial POA, which you can download on the Department of Finance and Administration’s forms page. The form includes several sections.
- Designation of agent: Enter the name and contact information of the person you want to act as your agent. The form also allows you to name a successor agent if your first choice cannot or will not serve.
- General authority: The form lets you choose the categories of financial authority you want to give your agent. These can include real property, financial institutions, business operations, insurance, retirement plans, taxes, and government benefits. Read each category carefully before granting authority. Some powers require a separate, express grant of authority under Arkansas law.
- Specific authority: Certain powers require express authorization. These can include making gifts, creating or changing rights of survivorship, changing beneficiary designations, delegating authority, and exercising certain fiduciary powers. If you want your agent to have one of these powers, make sure the POA expressly grants it.
- Special instructions: Use the special instructions section to add limits or conditions to the agent's authority. You can also use it to establish when the POA becomes effective or provide other instructions for your agent.
- Guardian nomination: The statutory form lets you nominate a person you would prefer to serve as guardian of your estate or person if a court later determines that a guardian is necessary. A nomination does not itself create a guardianship.
When does an Arkansas power of attorney take effect?
An Arkansas statutory POA generally becomes effective immediately unless the document states otherwise. The statutory form provides for immediate effectiveness unless the principal establishes a different effective date or condition in the special instructions section.
If you want the agent's authority to begin only after a particular event, the POA should clearly describe that event and how it will be established.
A POA can also be durable while taking effect immediately. Durability determines whether the POA continues after incapacity, while the effective date determines when the agent's authority begins.
When does an Arkansas power of attorney end?
An Arkansas POA generally ends when the principal dies, revokes the POA, or an event specified in the POA or Arkansas law occurs.
An agent's authority can also end if the agent resigns or becomes unable or unwilling to serve. If the POA names a successor agent, the successor may take over the agent's authority when the applicable requirements are met.
If your spouse is named as your financial POA agent, their authority generally terminates when an action for divorce, annulment, or legal separation is filed, unless the POA provides otherwise. If your POA names your spouse as agent, review the applicable termination rules and consider updating the document when your circumstances change.
How to revoke a power of attorney in Arkansas
A principal can revoke a financial POA at any time while they have the capacity to do so. A written revocation can make the principal's intent clear and create a record of the change.
After revoking a POA:
- Give the revocation to the former agent.
- Notify banks, brokerages, title companies, and other institutions that have the original POA or may rely on it.
- If the original POA was recorded for a real estate transaction, consider recording the revocation as well.
- Keep a copy of the revocation with your estate-planning documents.
Prompt notice matters because Arkansas law protects people who, in good faith and without actual knowledge that the POA has terminated, accept and rely on an acknowledged POA.
If you create a new POA, state clearly whether you intend to revoke an earlier POA. This can help avoid confusion about which document controls.
Do you need a lawyer to get a power of attorney in Arkansas?
Arkansas law does not generally require you to hire a lawyer to create a financial POA. You can use the statutory form and complete it yourself.
Legal advice may be useful if you need to give an agent authority over significant assets, a business, complex real estate transactions, or certain gifting or beneficiary powers. An attorney can also help if family members may disagree about who should serve as agent or how the document should be used.
Common Arkansas power of attorney mistakes to avoid
Small mistakes when creating or using a POA can cause confusion about an agent's authority or make it harder for others to accept the document. Avoid these common issues when creating, reviewing, or updating an Arkansas POA:
- Choosing the wrong type of POA. Make sure the document provides the type and scope of authority you actually need.
- Assuming durability means immediate effectiveness. Durability and when a POA takes effect are separate concepts.
- Giving broad authority without reviewing the specific powers. Read each authority category carefully before granting it.
- Forgetting that healthcare authority is separate. A financial POA does not authorize an agent to make healthcare decisions.
- Failing to name a successor agent. A backup agent can help if your first-choice agent cannot or will not serve.
- Leaving special instructions unclear. State important limits, conditions, or additional authority as clearly as possible.
- Failing to notify institutions after revocation. Third parties may be able to rely on an acknowledged POA if they accept it in good faith without actual knowledge that it has been terminated.
How LegalZoom can help with an Arkansas power of attorney
LegalZoom can help you create a financial power of attorney through a guided process. You can provide information about your agent and the authority you want to grant, then review the document before signing.
If your situation involves complex assets, a business, significant gifting authority, or other unusual circumstances, you may also want to have an attorney review the document before relying on it.
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FAQs about Arkansas power of attorney
Does an out-of-state power of attorney work in Arkansas?
Generally, Arkansas recognizes a power of attorney executed in another state if it complied with the law of the state where it was executed. If you plan to use an out-of-state POA for a significant transaction in Arkansas, check with the relevant institution before your agent needs to act.
Can a bank refuse an Arkansas power of attorney?
Arkansas law generally requires a person or institution to either accept a properly executed power of attorney or request certain additional documentation, such as an agent certification, translation, or opinion of counsel. Exceptions apply, including when the person has a good-faith belief that the POA is invalid or that the agent lacks authority to perform the requested act.
If a bank or other institution refuses to accept your POA, ask why it was rejected and whether additional documentation is required.
Does an agent have to accept a power of attorney in Arkansas?
No. A person accepts appointment as an agent by exercising authority or performing duties as an agent, or through other conduct that indicates acceptance, unless the POA provides otherwise.
What happens if an agent misuses a power of attorney in Arkansas?
An agent who accepts an appointment must act according to the principal's known reasonable expectations or, if those expectations are unknown, the principal's best interest. The agent must also act in good faith and stay within the authority granted by the POA. Arkansas law also establishes additional duties, including keeping records of transactions made on the principal's behalf unless the POA provides otherwise.
Arkansas law provides remedies for violations of an agent's duties. If you believe an agent is misusing a POA, consider speaking with an Arkansas attorney promptly.