Power of Attorney in Massachusetts: Types, Requirements, and How to Get One

Key takeaways

A Massachusetts financial power of attorney can give an agent broad or limited authority over financial and legal matters. It must include specific language to remain effective after incapacity.

Massachusetts uses a Health Care Proxy, not a medical power of attorney, to appoint someone to make healthcare decisions if you lose capacity.

The Massachusetts Department of Revenue generally uses Form M-2848 for state tax representation.

Massachusetts doesn't generally require notarization or witnesses for a financial POA, but additional requirements apply when a POA is used to convey real estate.

What is a power of attorney in Massachusetts, and what are the requirements?

A power of attorney (POA) lets you, the principal, authorize another person, called your agent or attorney-in-fact, to act on your behalf. A financial POA can cover matters such as banking, property, contracts, and other financial or legal responsibilities.

The document should clearly identify you and your agent and describe the authority you're granting. If you want the POA to continue after incapacity, it must also include the durability language required by Massachusetts law.

Massachusetts doesn't impose a general witness or notarization requirement on every financial POA. However, notarization can make the document easier for banks and other institutions to accept. Different requirements apply to Health Care Proxies and powers of attorney used for certain real estate transactions.

Durable power of attorney in Massachusetts

A durable power of attorney continues to give your agent authority if you later become disabled or incapacitated.

Under Massachusetts law, the document must state that the agent's authority won't be affected by your subsequent disability or incapacity or include similar language showing that intent.

This can make a durable POA useful for incapacity planning. For more on when the document takes effect and how to structure one, see our guide on how to get a durable power of attorney in Massachusetts.

Health Care Proxy in Massachusetts

Massachusetts uses a Health Care Proxy for healthcare decisions.

If you're looking for a medical power of attorney in Massachusetts, a Health Care Proxy is generally the document you need. It lets you name a health care agent to make medical decisions if you lose the capacity to make or communicate those decisions yourself.

You must sign the proxy, or direct someone to sign it for you, in the presence of two adult witnesses. Your health care agent can't serve as a witness.

The agent's authority begins after your attending physician determines that you lack capacity to make or communicate healthcare decisions and documents that determination in your medical record.

Massachusetts tax power of attorney

For Massachusetts state tax matters, the Department of Revenue (DOR) generally uses Form M-2848, Power of Attorney and Declaration of Representative.

The form lets you authorize a representative to deal with the DOR and specify the tax types and periods their authority covers. The DOR may accept another POA that meets its requirements in certain circumstances, but Form M-2848 is its standard authorization.