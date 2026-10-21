Power of Attorney in Massachusetts: Types, Requirements, and How to Get One

A power of attorney (POA) in Massachusetts lets you appoint someone you trust to handle certain financial or legal matters on your behalf. For medical decisions, Massachusetts uses a separate document called a Health Care Proxy, rather than a medical power of attorney.
The right document depends on the authority you want to give and whether it should continue if you become incapacitated. Here's what to know about Massachusetts POA types, requirements, forms, and how to create one.
Key takeaways
- A Massachusetts financial power of attorney can give an agent broad or limited authority over financial and legal matters. It must include specific language to remain effective after incapacity.
- Massachusetts uses a Health Care Proxy, not a medical power of attorney, to appoint someone to make healthcare decisions if you lose capacity.
- The Massachusetts Department of Revenue generally uses Form M-2848 for state tax representation.
- Massachusetts doesn't generally require notarization or witnesses for a financial POA, but additional requirements apply when a POA is used to convey real estate.
What is a power of attorney in Massachusetts, and what are the requirements?
A power of attorney (POA) lets you, the principal, authorize another person, called your agent or attorney-in-fact, to act on your behalf. A financial POA can cover matters such as banking, property, contracts, and other financial or legal responsibilities.
The document should clearly identify you and your agent and describe the authority you're granting. If you want the POA to continue after incapacity, it must also include the durability language required by Massachusetts law.
Massachusetts doesn't impose a general witness or notarization requirement on every financial POA. However, notarization can make the document easier for banks and other institutions to accept. Different requirements apply to Health Care Proxies and powers of attorney used for certain real estate transactions.
Durable power of attorney in Massachusetts
A durable power of attorney continues to give your agent authority if you later become disabled or incapacitated.
Under Massachusetts law, the document must state that the agent's authority won't be affected by your subsequent disability or incapacity or include similar language showing that intent.
This can make a durable POA useful for incapacity planning. For more on when the document takes effect and how to structure one, see our guide on how to get a durable power of attorney in Massachusetts.
Health Care Proxy in Massachusetts
Massachusetts uses a Health Care Proxy for healthcare decisions.
If you're looking for a medical power of attorney in Massachusetts, a Health Care Proxy is generally the document you need. It lets you name a health care agent to make medical decisions if you lose the capacity to make or communicate those decisions yourself.
You must sign the proxy, or direct someone to sign it for you, in the presence of two adult witnesses. Your health care agent can't serve as a witness.
The agent's authority begins after your attending physician determines that you lack capacity to make or communicate healthcare decisions and documents that determination in your medical record.
Massachusetts tax power of attorney
For Massachusetts state tax matters, the Department of Revenue (DOR) generally uses Form M-2848, Power of Attorney and Declaration of Representative.
The form lets you authorize a representative to deal with the DOR and specify the tax types and periods their authority covers. The DOR may accept another POA that meets its requirements in certain circumstances, but Form M-2848 is its standard authorization.
Does a power of attorney need to be notarized in Massachusetts?
Not always. Massachusetts doesn't generally require an ordinary financial or durable POA to be notarized or witnessed.
Still, notarization can help banks and other third parties verify the document. A POA used to convey Massachusetts real estate is subject to additional acknowledgment and recording requirements.
Does Massachusetts have a medical power of attorney?
No. Massachusetts uses a Health Care Proxy instead of a medical power of attorney. It lets you appoint someone to make healthcare decisions if you lose capacity.
A financial POA doesn't give an agent healthcare decision-making authority, so you may need both documents as part of your incapacity planning.
How to get a power of attorney in Massachusetts
Creating a Massachusetts POA starts with deciding what authority you need and who should have it. These steps can help you prepare a document that fits your situation.
Step 1: Decide what authority you need
Choose the document based on what you want someone else to handle:
- A financial power of attorney for financial, property, or legal matters.
- A durable power of attorney if you want that authority to continue after incapacity.
- A Health Care Proxy for healthcare decisions.
- Form M-2848 for representation before the Massachusetts DOR.
You may need more than one document, because each serves a different purpose.
Step 2: Choose your agent
Choose someone trustworthy, capable of handling the responsibilities you're assigning, and available when needed. Talk to the person before naming them and consider choosing a successor agent in case your first choice can't serve.
Your financial agent and health care agent don't have to be the same person.
Step 3: Decide what powers to give your agent
A financial POA can grant broad authority or limit the agent to specific tasks, such as managing bank accounts or completing a real estate transaction.
Be clear about significant powers, particularly gifting, transferring property, or other transactions that could affect your finances, taxes, benefits, or estate plan.
Give your agent the authority they need without granting powers you don't intend them to use.
Step 4: Prepare and sign the document
Clearly identify the principal and agent, describe the powers you're granting, and include durability language if you want the financial POA to continue after incapacity.
Massachusetts doesn't generally require an ordinary financial or durable POA to be notarized or witnessed, but notarization can make it easier for third parties to accept. If the POA will be used to convey Massachusetts real estate, follow the applicable acknowledgment and recording requirements.
A Health Care Proxy must be signed in the presence of two qualifying adult witnesses, and your health care agent can't be one of them.
Before signing, check names, powers, limitations, and other instructions carefully. Consider attorney review if the POA involves complex assets, business interests, significant gifting authority, family conflict, or questions about capacity.
Step 5: Store and share your POA
Keep the original somewhere secure but accessible and tell your agent where to find it. Give copies to your agent and, if appropriate, your successor agent.
You may also want to provide copies to banks or other institutions your agent is likely to deal with. For a Health Care Proxy, give copies to your health care agent and medical providers.
Submit Form M-2848 according to the DOR's current instructions when you need representation for a Massachusetts tax matter.
Where to find Massachusetts power of attorney forms
Massachusetts provides forms for healthcare and state tax matters, but there isn't one mandatory state form for a general financial or durable POA.
|Document
|Where to find it
|Key requirement
|Financial or durable POA
|Attorney or a reputable online legal service
|Include clear powers and durability language when applicable
|Health Care Proxy
|Massachusetts government or another Chapter 201D-compliant resource
|Sign before two qualifying adult witnesses
|Form M-2848
|Massachusetts Department of Revenue
|Complete and submit according to DOR instructions
Financial and durable power of attorney forms
Massachusetts doesn't provide one required form for every financial or durable POA. The Massachusetts Trial Court Law Libraries provide power of attorney forms and legal resources.
You can also have an attorney draft the document, use a reputable online legal service, or start with a template and have an attorney review the completed POA.
Whichever option you choose, make sure the document reflects the powers you want to grant and includes the required durability language when applicable.
Massachusetts Health Care Proxy form
You can find a Massachusetts Health Care Proxy form through Mass.gov. The Massachusetts Department of Public Health also provides information about Health Care Proxies, living wills, and the applicable state law.
Sign the form in the presence of two qualifying adult witnesses. Your named health care agent can't serve as a witness.
Massachusetts Form M-2848
For representation before the Massachusetts DOR, use Form M-2848, Power of Attorney and Declaration of Representative.
The form lets you identify your representative and the tax types and periods they may handle. Follow the DOR's current submission instructions when you need to authorize representation.
What powers can a Massachusetts POA give an agent
A Massachusetts financial POA can give your agent broad authority or limit them to specific tasks. Depending on the document, an agent may be able to:
- Manage bank accounts and pay bills
- Buy, sell, or manage property and sign deeds
- Manage investments and other financial assets
- Enter into contracts or handle business matters
- Handle certain tax matters
- Make gifts if the POA expressly authorizes them
The POA only gives your agent the authority stated in the document. Some matters also require separate authorization. Healthcare decisions require a Health Care Proxy; Massachusetts DOR representation generally uses Form M-2848, and Social Security benefits are handled through the Social Security Administration's representative-payee process.
How to change or revoke a Massachusetts power of attorney
If you still have capacity, you can change or revoke a financial POA.
The clearest approach is to create a written revocation identifying the POA and the agent whose authority you're ending. Give copies to the agent and any bank, financial institution, or other third party that has relied on the original document.
Notice matters because Massachusetts law protects agents and third parties that act in good faith without knowing the POA has been revoked. If the POA was recorded or registered for a real estate transaction, address the revocation through the appropriate land records as well.
If you want to change agents or substantially revise their authority, it may be simpler to create a new POA than to amend the old one. Make clear how the new document affects earlier POAs to avoid conflicting instructions.
A Health Care Proxy follows different rules. Under Chapter 201D, Section 7, you can revoke it orally or in writing by notifying your health care agent or provider, or through another act showing a specific intent to revoke it. Creation of a new Health Care Proxy also revokes the earlier one.
For a Massachusetts tax POA, follow the DOR's current procedures for changing or revoking Form M-2848.
What happens after divorce or annulment?
Divorce or annulment generally revokes a former spouse's appointment as an agent unless the governing document or another applicable agreement provides otherwise.
A Health Care Proxy follows a slightly different rule. If your spouse is your health care agent, divorce or legal separation revokes the proxy.
Review and update both documents after a major relationship change rather than relying only on these automatic rules.
Does a Massachusetts power of attorney end at death?
Yes. An agent's authority under a financial POA ends when the principal dies. Responsibility for managing the estate then passes to the personal representative or another person legally authorized to administer it.
Massachusetts law protects an agent or third party who acts in good faith without knowing the principal has died, but the POA doesn't provide continuing authority once the death is known.
Common Massachusetts power of attorney mistakes to avoid
Avoid these common mistakes when preparing or using a Massachusetts POA:
- Leaving out durability language. Include the language required if you want the financial POA to continue after incapacity.
- Using a financial POA for healthcare decisions. Massachusetts uses a separate Health Care Proxy for medical decision-making.
- Overlooking real estate requirements. A POA used to convey Massachusetts real estate may need to meet acknowledgment and recording requirements.
- Using the wrong tax authorization. The Massachusetts DOR generally uses Form M-2848 for state tax representation.
- Assuming a POA covers Social Security payments. The Social Security Administration uses a separate representative-payee process.
- Failure to update your documents. Review your POA after divorce, separation, an agent's death or incapacity, or another major change that could affect your plan.
How much does a power of attorney cost in Massachusetts?
There is generally no state filing fee simply to create an ordinary financial power of attorney in Massachusetts. Your cost depends mainly on how you prepare the document.
You can create one yourself, use a template and have an attorney review it, use a reputable online legal service, or have an attorney draft a customized POA. Additional costs may apply for notarization, legal advice, or recording when the document is used for real estate.
Massachusetts Health Care Proxy and Form M-2848 forms are available through government resources without paying someone to draft the form itself.
How LegalZoom can help with a Massachusetts power of attorney
LegalZoom can help you create a power of attorney through a guided process that helps you choose your agent and define the authority you want to grant.
Depending on your situation, you may also choose to have an attorney prepare or review your POA. Legal guidance can be particularly useful for complex assets, business interests, significant gifting powers, family conflict, or questions about capacity.
A POA can also work alongside other documents in an estate plan, including a will, trust, and Health Care Proxy, to prepare for incapacity and the future management of your estate.
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FAQs about powers of attorney in Massachusetts
Can I use a Massachusetts power of attorney in another state?
Possibly. Whether another state or institution will accept a Massachusetts POA depends on that state's law, the type of transaction, and the document itself.
This matters particularly for real estate, where the laws of the state where the property is located may impose additional requirements. If you're moving or expect your agent to use the POA regularly in another state, consider having it reviewed under that state's law.
Can I have more than one power of attorney in Massachusetts?
Yes. You can have different POAs for different purposes. For example, you might have a durable financial POA for general financial matters and a limited POA for a specific transaction. A Health Care Proxy separately covers healthcare decisions.
Be careful with multiple financial POAs that give agents overlapping authority. Conflicting instructions can make it harder for banks and other third parties to determine who may act. If you create a new POA, make clear how it affects any earlier documents.