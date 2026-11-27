A power of attorney (POA) in Alaska lets you authorize someone you trust to manage financial matters on your behalf. You can decide what authority to grant, when it takes effect, and whether it continues if you become incapacitated. To appoint someone to make health care decisions, you generally need a separate advance health care directive.
What is a power of attorney in Alaska, and what are the requirements?
A power of attorney is a legal document that allows one person to authorize another person to act on their behalf. The person granting the authority is the principal, and the person receiving it is the agent, also called an attorney-in-fact. An agent does not have to be a lawyer.
Alaska law allows you to give your agent authority over specific matters or a broader range of financial and personal affairs. You can also decide whether the authority takes effect immediately or after a future event, such as your incapacity.
To create a valid POA in Alaska:
- You must sign the document. If you are physically unable to sign, you can direct another person to sign your name while you are present and conscious.
- You must acknowledge your signature before a notary public or another person authorized to take acknowledgments.
- You should clearly identify your agent and describe the authority you want to grant.
- You should specify when the POA takes effect and whether it will continue after you become incapacitated.
Alaska provides a statutory POA form that you can use, but you are not required to use that exact form. A properly prepared document can also grant authority under state law. The statutory form includes a list of powers you can select, along with optional provisions for special authority and successor agents.
A financial POA does not automatically give your agent authority to make medical decisions. For that, you generally need a separate advance health care directive.
Types of power of attorney in Alaska
The right POA depends on the authority you want to give your agent and when you want that authority to begin. Some documents provide broad financial powers, while others cover a specific task or remain effective after you become incapacitated.
General power of attorney
A general POA gives your agent broad authority over the matters listed in the document. Depending on the powers you grant, your agent may be able to manage bank accounts, handle real estate transactions, operate a business, or deal with government benefits.
A general POA that is not durable generally ends if you become incapacitated. It may be useful for temporary arrangements when you expect to remain able to manage your own affairs.
Durable power of attorney
A durable power of attorney remains effective after you become incapacitated. To make a financial POA durable in Alaska, the document must state that your agent's authority continues despite your incapacity.
You can choose to make the document effective as soon as you sign it or have it take effect after a specified event. A durable POA can be useful for long-term planning, because your agent can continue handling authorized matters if you later become unable to manage them yourself.
Limited power of attorney
A limited POA gives your agent authority over a specific transaction, responsibility, or period. For example, you might authorize someone to sell a vehicle, manage a property, or complete a business transaction while you are away.
The document should clearly describe the task and when your agent's authority ends. You can also make a limited POA durable if you want the authority to continue after you become incapacitated.
Medical power of attorney
A medical or health care POA lets you appoint someone to make health care decisions on your behalf. In Alaska, this authority is granted through a durable power of attorney for health care, which is part of an advance health care directive.
Unless the directive states otherwise, your agent's authority generally begins when you are determined to lack the capacity to make health care decisions. Your agent may be able to consent to or refuse treatment, choose health care providers, and access your health care information, subject to the authority you grant and state law.
What makes a power of attorney durable in Alaska?
A financial POA is durable when it includes language showing that the agent's authority will continue despite your incapacity. Without that language, the authority generally ends if you become incapacitated.
Alaska's statutory POA form lets you choose when the document takes effect and whether it remains effective after incapacity. You can choose to have it:
- Take effect immediately and continue after incapacity.
- Take effect immediately but end if you become incapacitated.
- Take effect only when you become incapacitated.
The third option is commonly called a springing POA. It allows your agent to act only after the specified event occurs.
If you choose a springing POA based on incapacity using Alaska's statutory form, state law explains how that incapacity must be established. Generally, two physicians or similarly qualified medical professionals who have personally examined you must sign an affidavit. If only one qualified professional is available, that person may sign the affidavit and explain that no one else is available. The law also covers situations in which you are missing, detained, or outside the United States and unable to return.
A POA can therefore be both springing and durable. Its authority begins only after the triggering event and continues even if you remain incapacitated.
How to get a power of attorney in Alaska
You can create a POA by using Alaska's statutory financial form or working with an attorney to prepare a document for your circumstances. Follow these steps.
- Step 1: Decide what authority you need. Determine whether you want your agent to handle financial matters, a specific transaction, or health care decisions. Remember that health care authority generally requires a separate advance health care directive.
- Step 2: Choose a trustworthy agent. Select someone responsible who understands your wishes and can manage the tasks you assign. Your agent should be willing to take on the role and act in your best interest.
- Step 3: Check your agent's eligibility. Alaska restricts certain public home care providers from serving as agents for people to whom they provide services. A provider may accept the appointment only if they are named jointly with another agent who is not a public home care provider.
- Step 4: Decide when the POA takes effect. You can generally choose immediate authority or make the document effective after a specified event. If you want the document to continue after incapacity, include the required durability language.
- Step 5: Choose a form and specify the powers. Alaska's statutory form lists different categories of financial authority. Select only the powers you want to grant, and consider whether you need any additional authority that requires separate, express authorization.
- Step 6: Sign and acknowledge the document. Sign the financial POA and acknowledge your signature before a notary public or another authorized official. If you cannot physically sign, you may direct someone else to sign your name while you are present and conscious. If you use the statutory form, the person signing on your behalf cannot also be your appointed agent.
- Step 7: Share and store the document. Give your agent a copy and keep the original somewhere safe but accessible. You may also provide copies to banks or other institutions that will need to rely on it.
Alaska's statutory POA form can help you organize the powers you want to grant. If your circumstances involve complex assets, business interests, or family disagreements, consider getting legal advice before signing.
How to complete Alaska’s statutory power of attorney form
Alaska's statutory financial POA form lets you appoint an agent and select the powers you want to grant. It covers several categories, including real estate, personal property, banking, business operations, insurance, retirement plans, legal claims, government benefits, and records.
Select the categories that apply to your situation. If you leave a category unselected, your agent does not receive that authority under the form. Read each category carefully before making your selections, because some powers can affect your property and long-term financial plans.
The form also lets you decide whether multiple agents must act together or can act separately. If you appoint more than one agent, make your preference clear. You can also name successor agents who can step in if your first choice cannot serve.
Optional powers and special authority
Some powers require separate, express authorization in the statutory form. These include creating or changing a living trust, making gifts, changing beneficiary designations, changing rights of survivorship, delegating authority, and exercising certain fiduciary powers.
The form also addresses authority over the content of your electronic communications. These powers are not automatically included just because you grant your agent broad financial authority.
Think carefully before granting these additional powers. They can affect your estate plan, property, and financial arrangements. If you are unsure whether to include them, consider speaking with an attorney.
Who can serve as your agent in Alaska?
You should choose someone you trust to follow your instructions, manage your affairs carefully, and act in your best interest. Alaska law also places a specific restriction on public home care providers.
A public home care provider who furnishes services to you generally cannot serve as your agent under a general or special POA unless they are appointed jointly with another person who is not a public home care provider. This restriction helps address potential conflicts when someone who provides paid care also has authority over your affairs. If you are considering naming someone who provides services to you, check the eligibility rules before completing the document.
Your agent also has legal responsibilities under Alaska law. They must act in good faith, follow your known reasonable expectations, stay within the authority you grant, and act in your best interest when your wishes are not known. They must also act loyally for your benefit, use reasonable care, and keep records of transactions made on your behalf.
Does a power of attorney need to be notarized in Alaska?
A financial POA executed in Alaska must be signed by the principal and acknowledged before a notary public or another person authorized by law to take acknowledgments. If you are physically unable to sign, you can direct another person to sign your name while you are present and conscious.
The signing requirements for health care documents are different. Alaska allows you to give individual health care instructions orally or in writing. To appoint a health care agent through a durable power of attorney for health care, the document must be in writing, dated, and signed by you. You must also have it either witnessed by two adults who personally know you and observe you signing or acknowledged before a notary public in Alaska.
Certain people cannot serve as witnesses: health care providers employed at the institution or facility where you receive care, employees of your health care provider or that institution or facility, or the person you appoint as your agent. At least one witness must be neither related to you by blood, marriage, or adoption nor entitled to inherit from you under an existing will or by law.
Are third parties required to accept an Alaska power of attorney?
Alaska law requires third parties to accept an acknowledged POA or request certain additional documents within five business days after receiving it. A bank or other institution may request an agent's certification, an English translation if the document is not in English, or an opinion of counsel about a legal issue. If it requests an opinion of counsel, it must explain the reason in writing.
If the third party requests additional documentation, it generally must accept the POA within three business days after receiving the requested material. It cannot require a different POA form for authority already granted in the document.
However, there are exceptions. A third party may refuse the POA if it is not otherwise required to conduct the transaction, has actual knowledge that the agent's authority or the POA has ended, or believes in good faith that the document is invalid or the agent lacks authority. It may also refuse in certain situations involving suspected abuse, neglect, abandonment, or exploitation of the principal.
If a third party improperly refuses to accept an acknowledged POA, you may be able to ask a court to order acceptance and award attorney fees and costs.
Medical power of attorney in Alaska vs. advance health care directive
Alaska treats financial authority and health care decision-making separately. The statutory financial POA form does not authorize someone to make your medical decisions. Instead, you can use an advance health care directive to appoint a health care agent and record your treatment preferences.
An advance health care directive can include a durable power of attorney for health care, which authorizes your agent to make health care decisions you could make yourself while you have capacity. It can also include instructions about the treatment you do or do not want, including decisions about life-sustaining care.
Alaska's advance health care directive form includes sections for naming an agent, recording your health care instructions, and expressing other preferences. You can complete the sections that apply to your situation.
Unless you specify otherwise, your health care agent's authority generally begins when your primary physician determines you lack the capacity to make health care decisions. If the issue involves mental illness, a court generally makes the determination, except in an emergency, when your primary physician or another health care provider may do so. Your agent must follow your known instructions and wishes. If those are not known, the agent must make decisions based on your best interests and consider your personal values.
Alaska also restricts who can serve as a health care agent. Unless related to you by blood, marriage, or adoption, an owner, operator, or employee of the health care institution where you are receiving care generally cannot serve in this role.
You can prepare both a durable financial POA and an advance health care directive to cover different areas of your life. Together, they can help ensure someone you trust can manage your finances and make health care decisions if you are unable to do so.
How to revoke or change a power of attorney in Alaska
You can revoke a POA while you have the capacity to make that decision. Alaska's statutory form explains how you can withdraw some or all of the authority you granted.
To revoke or update your POA:
- Prepare a revocation or replacement. If you used Alaska's statutory form, its instructions explain that you can revoke all granted powers by completing a subsequent POA or revoke specific powers through a special POA that identifies the powers you want to withdraw. If you used another form, follow its revocation provisions and applicable state law.
- Notify your agent. Give your agent written notice that their authority has ended or changed.
- Notify relevant institutions. Contact banks, financial institutions, health care providers, and other organizations that have received or relied on the document.
- Collect old copies when possible. Ask your agent and other recipients to stop using the revoked document and return or destroy copies where appropriate.
- Complete a new document if needed. If you are changing agents or adding powers, prepare and properly sign a replacement that reflects your wishes.
A POA generally ends when you die, revoke it, reach a termination date or event stated in the document, or complete the purpose for which it was created. A nondurable POA also ends if you become incapacitated. The authority may also end if your agent dies, becomes incapacitated, or resigns and no successor agent is available.
Alaska law protects an agent or another person who acts in good faith without actual knowledge of the principal's death or incapacity, so always notify your agent and relevant institutions promptly when your circumstances or the POA changes.
What happens if you don't have a power of attorney in Alaska?
If you become unable to manage your finances and have not prepared a valid POA, your family members do not automatically receive authority to manage your property or accounts. Someone may need to ask an Alaska court to appoint a conservator to manage your financial affairs.
If you cannot make health care decisions and have not appointed an agent, or your agent is unavailable, Alaska law allows a health care surrogate to make decisions for you. The law generally gives priority to your spouse, adult child, parent, and adult sibling, in that order. If no one in these groups is reasonably available, another adult who has shown special care and concern for you may be able to act as your surrogate. A court may need to appoint a guardian in certain circumstances.
Planning ahead with a financial POA and an advance health care directive lets you choose who will handle these responsibilities if you become unable to make decisions yourself, rather than leaving those decisions to a court.
How LegalZoom can help with an Alaska power of attorney
Creating a financial POA involves deciding who you trust, choosing the authority to grant, and making sure the document reflects your wishes. LegalZoom's power of attorney service guides you through a series of questions to prepare a financial POA based on your choices.
You can review the document and consider whether the powers you grant match your needs. If you have complex assets, business interests, or questions about how Alaska law applies to your situation, you may want to consult an attorney for additional guidance.
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FAQs about Alaska power of attorney
Can I use Alaska's statutory power of attorney form?
Yes. Alaska provides an optional statutory form for financial powers of attorney. You can use another document as long as it meets the state's legal requirements.
Can my agent make medical decisions under a financial power of attorney?
No. You generally need a separate advance health care directive to appoint someone to make health care decisions for you.
Can a public home care provider be my agent in Alaska?
Generally, not alone. A public home care provider who furnishes services to you may serve as your agent only if appointed jointly with someone who is not a public home care provider.
Does a durable power of attorney remain valid after I become incapacitated?
Yes. A durable POA continues to be effective after you become incapacitated if it includes the required language stating that your agent's authority survives incapacity.
Can I revoke my Alaska power of attorney?
Yes. You can revoke it while you have the capacity to do so. Notify your agent and any institutions that may rely on the document.
Does an Alaska power of attorney expire when I die?
Yes. Your agent's authority generally ends when you die. However, Alaska law may protect certain actions taken in good faith before the agent knows of your death.