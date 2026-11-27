Types of power of attorney in Alaska

The right POA depends on the authority you want to give your agent and when you want that authority to begin. Some documents provide broad financial powers, while others cover a specific task or remain effective after you become incapacitated.

General power of attorney

A general POA gives your agent broad authority over the matters listed in the document. Depending on the powers you grant, your agent may be able to manage bank accounts, handle real estate transactions, operate a business, or deal with government benefits.

A general POA that is not durable generally ends if you become incapacitated. It may be useful for temporary arrangements when you expect to remain able to manage your own affairs.

Durable power of attorney

A durable power of attorney remains effective after you become incapacitated. To make a financial POA durable in Alaska, the document must state that your agent's authority continues despite your incapacity.

You can choose to make the document effective as soon as you sign it or have it take effect after a specified event. A durable POA can be useful for long-term planning, because your agent can continue handling authorized matters if you later become unable to manage them yourself.

Limited power of attorney

A limited POA gives your agent authority over a specific transaction, responsibility, or period. For example, you might authorize someone to sell a vehicle, manage a property, or complete a business transaction while you are away.

The document should clearly describe the task and when your agent's authority ends. You can also make a limited POA durable if you want the authority to continue after you become incapacitated.

Medical power of attorney

A medical or health care POA lets you appoint someone to make health care decisions on your behalf. In Alaska, this authority is granted through a durable power of attorney for health care, which is part of an advance health care directive.

Unless the directive states otherwise, your agent's authority generally begins when you are determined to lack the capacity to make health care decisions. Your agent may be able to consent to or refuse treatment, choose health care providers, and access your health care information, subject to the authority you grant and state law.