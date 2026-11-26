Financial and health care powers of attorney in Rhode Island

Rhode Island uses separate documents for financial and medical decisions.

Financial power of attorney

A financial POA allows an agent to manage authorized financial and property matters. Depending on the document, the agent may be able to handle banking, real estate, business operations, insurance, claims, and other transactions.

Rhode Island's statutory short form lists specific categories of authority. You can remove powers you do not want to grant by striking through the relevant category and initialing the change. If you remove any category from (A) through (I), category (J), which covers all other matters, is also automatically eliminated.

The statutory short form includes language stating that the POA will not be affected by the principal's later incompetency. This allows the agent's authority to continue if the principal becomes incapacitated.

Rhode Island law also allows a power of attorney to become effective upon the principal's incompetency. However, the statutory short form takes effect upon execution and acknowledgment. If you want a springing POA, use a different form that clearly states when the agent's authority begins.

Durable power of attorney for health care

A durable power of attorney for health care allows you to appoint someone to make medical decisions if you become unable to make those decisions yourself. Your agent can consent to, refuse, or withdraw consent to medical treatment, subject to your instructions and any limits you include in the document.

Your agent may also be able to access and share your medical records and sign certain documents needed to carry out your health care decisions. You can limit these powers in the document.

You do not need to have a terminal condition for a health care agent to act under this document. The agent's authority covers health care decisions involving physical or mental conditions when you cannot make those decisions yourself, even if you are not near the end of life.

You can continue making your own medical decisions as long as you can provide informed consent for the particular decision. The document does not allow your agent to override your objection to treatment at the time.

Living will

A living will is different from a health care POA. Under Rhode Island's Rights of the Terminally Ill Act, a living will, also called a declaration, lets you state whether you want life-sustaining procedures withheld or withdrawn if you have a terminal condition and cannot make treatment decisions.

A living will must be signed by you, or by someone at your direction, in the presence of two witnesses who are not related to you by blood or marriage.

It takes effect only after the declaration is communicated to your attending physician, the physician determines you have a terminal condition, and you are unable to make treatment decisions.

You can prepare a living will alongside a durable power of attorney for health care to document your treatment preferences and appoint someone to make decisions when you cannot.

Rhode Island power of attorney forms

The form you need depends on the authority you want to grant.