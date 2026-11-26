A power of attorney (POA) in Rhode Island lets you authorize someone you trust to either handle financial matters or make health care decisions on your behalf. The state has separate requirements for financial powers of attorney and durable powers of attorney for health care. Keep reading to learn which document you need, how to sign it, and when your agent can act to help you prepare for situations when you cannot manage these decisions yourself.
What is a power of attorney in Rhode Island, and what are the requirements?
A power of attorney is a legal document that allows you to appoint someone to act on your behalf. The person granting authority is the principal, and the person receiving it is the agent, also called an attorney-in-fact. An agent does not need to be a licensed attorney.
Rhode Island has a Short Form Power of Attorney Act that provides a statutory form for financial and property matters, but using the form is voluntary. The law also allows people to use another form of power of attorney by mutual agreement.
The signing requirements depend on the document you choose:
- Financial statutory short form. The principal must sign the document and acknowledge the signature using the formalities required for acknowledging a real estate conveyance. The statutory form does not separately require witnesses.
- Other financial POA forms. The statutory short form's exact wording and acknowledgment requirements do not automatically apply to every other form. Check the document's signing requirements and whether the bank, title company, or other recipient will accept it.
- Durable power of attorney for health care. The principal must sign the document before either one notary public or two qualified adult witnesses who are present when the principal signs or acknowledges the signature. The designated agent, alternate agents, health care providers, their employees, and certain community care facility personnel cannot serve as witnesses. At least one witness or the notary must also sign a separate declaration confirming that they are not related to the principal by blood, marriage, or adoption and are not entitled to inherit from the principal's estate.
The statutory health care POA form also states that the principal must be at least 18 years old and a Rhode Island resident.
A financial POA and a health care POA serve different purposes. You may need one or both, depending on whether you want someone to manage your finances, make medical decisions, or handle both areas.
Financial and health care powers of attorney in Rhode Island
Rhode Island uses separate documents for financial and medical decisions.
Financial power of attorney
A financial POA allows an agent to manage authorized financial and property matters. Depending on the document, the agent may be able to handle banking, real estate, business operations, insurance, claims, and other transactions.
Rhode Island's statutory short form lists specific categories of authority. You can remove powers you do not want to grant by striking through the relevant category and initialing the change. If you remove any category from (A) through (I), category (J), which covers all other matters, is also automatically eliminated.
The statutory short form includes language stating that the POA will not be affected by the principal's later incompetency. This allows the agent's authority to continue if the principal becomes incapacitated.
Rhode Island law also allows a power of attorney to become effective upon the principal's incompetency. However, the statutory short form takes effect upon execution and acknowledgment. If you want a springing POA, use a different form that clearly states when the agent's authority begins.
Durable power of attorney for health care
A durable power of attorney for health care allows you to appoint someone to make medical decisions if you become unable to make those decisions yourself. Your agent can consent to, refuse, or withdraw consent to medical treatment, subject to your instructions and any limits you include in the document.
Your agent may also be able to access and share your medical records and sign certain documents needed to carry out your health care decisions. You can limit these powers in the document.
You do not need to have a terminal condition for a health care agent to act under this document. The agent's authority covers health care decisions involving physical or mental conditions when you cannot make those decisions yourself, even if you are not near the end of life.
You can continue making your own medical decisions as long as you can provide informed consent for the particular decision. The document does not allow your agent to override your objection to treatment at the time.
Living will
A living will is different from a health care POA. Under Rhode Island's Rights of the Terminally Ill Act, a living will, also called a declaration, lets you state whether you want life-sustaining procedures withheld or withdrawn if you have a terminal condition and cannot make treatment decisions.
A living will must be signed by you, or by someone at your direction, in the presence of two witnesses who are not related to you by blood or marriage.
It takes effect only after the declaration is communicated to your attending physician, the physician determines you have a terminal condition, and you are unable to make treatment decisions.
You can prepare a living will alongside a durable power of attorney for health care to document your treatment preferences and appoint someone to make decisions when you cannot.
Rhode Island power of attorney forms
The form you need depends on the authority you want to grant.
- Financial statutory short form. Rhode Island provides a statutory short form for financial and property matters, including real estate, banking, business operations, insurance, claims, and other listed powers. The form is voluntary, and the law allows other forms by agreement.
- Durable power of attorney for health care. The state provides a statutory form that lets you appoint a health care agent and name alternate agents. It also allows you to state treatment preferences and limit the agent's authority.
- Living will declaration. The Rhode Island Department of Health provides information about living wills and links to a declaration form. You can also create a different form if it meets the requirements of the Rights of the Terminally Ill Act.
How to get a power of attorney in Rhode Island
Follow these steps to prepare a POA that reflects your needs.
Step 1: Decide what authority you want to grant
Identify the decisions your agent may need to handle. A financial POA can cover banking, property, and other financial matters. A health care POA addresses medical decisions. You may need separate documents for both.
Step 2: Choose a trustworthy agent
Choose someone responsible who understands your wishes and can act in your best interest. For a financial POA, consider the person's ability to manage money and handle paperwork. For a health care POA, choose someone who understands your treatment preferences and can communicate with medical providers.
The statutory health care form allows you to name one primary agent and up to two alternate agents. You can list the alternates in the order you want them to serve if your primary agent cannot act.
Under Rhode Island's statutory form, you cannot appoint your treating health care provider, a nonrelative employee of your treating health care provider, or an operator or nonrelative employee of a community care facility as your agent.
Step 3: Select the appropriate form
For financial matters, you can use Rhode Island's statutory short form or another form agreed to by the parties. If you choose the statutory form, follow its wording and instructions for removing powers.
For medical decisions, use the state's durable power of attorney for health care form or another document that meets the applicable legal requirements.
Step 4: Specify the powers and limitations
Read the document carefully before signing. For a financial POA, decide which categories of authority to grant. For a health care POA, state any treatment preferences or limits you want your agent to follow.
If you appoint more than one agent under the financial statutory short form, specify whether they should act jointly or severally. Otherwise, Rhode Island law requires them to act jointly.
Step 5: Sign the document correctly
Follow the signing requirements for the document you selected. The financial statutory short form requires acknowledgment of the principal's signature using the formalities for a real estate conveyance.
The durable power of attorney for health care requires either one notary public or two qualified adult witnesses who are present when you sign or acknowledge your signature. Follow the additional witness certification requirements in the form.
Step 6: Give copies to the relevant people
Give your agent an executed copy and keep the original somewhere safe but accessible. For a health care POA, consider giving a copy to your doctor or health care provider. You may also want to share the document with alternate agents and close family members.
When does a Rhode Island power of attorney take effect and end?
The effective date and duration depend on the document.
The financial statutory short form includes language stating that the POA will not be affected by the principal's later incompetency. It allows you to choose an indefinite duration or specify a termination date. The form becomes effective once the principal signs it and acknowledges the signature as required by law. It does not provide an option to delay the agent's authority until a future event, such as incapacity.
A different financial POA form may have different terms. If you want the authority to begin only after a future event, make sure the document clearly explains when and how that event is determined.
A durable power of attorney for health care allows your agent to make decisions when you cannot make them yourself. You can set a specific expiration date, or the document can remain in effect until you revoke it. Your agent's authority generally ends when you die, except for the limited provision allowing the agent to communicate your organ and tissue donation wishes to your family or next of kin.
How to revoke or change a power of attorney in Rhode Island
You can revoke or replace a financial POA if you have the capacity to make that decision. The Rhode Island statutory short form recognizes revocation, destruction, or other affirmative action as ways to end the authority. To help prevent confusion:
- Prepare a clear revocation. Identify the original POA and state that you are withdrawing the agent's authority.
- Notify your agent. Give the agent written notice that the authority has ended.
- Notify institutions. Contact banks, financial institutions, title companies, and anyone else who has received or relied on the POA.
- Address recorded documents. If the POA was used for a real estate conveyance, check with the local land records office or an attorney about documenting the revocation in the property records.
Rhode Island has a separate rule for revoking a durable power of attorney for health care. You may revoke it at any time and in any manner that allows you to communicate your intention, regardless of your mental or physical condition. However, the revocation is effective for a treating physician, health care provider, or emergency medical services personnel only after it is communicated to them by you or someone who witnessed the revocation.
If you sign the state's statutory health care POA form, it includes a statement revoking any earlier durable power of attorney for health care. Give the new document to your agent and health care provider so they have the current version.
Common power of attorney mistakes to avoid in Rhode Island
When preparing a Rhode Island POA, avoid these common problems:
- Using the wrong document. A financial POA does not automatically authorize someone to make health care decisions.
- Assuming every financial POA must use the statutory short form. The short form is voluntary, and Rhode Island law allows other forms by agreement.
- Overlooking the acknowledgment requirement. The statutory financial short form must be acknowledged using the formalities for a real estate conveyance.
- Granting more authority than intended. Review each category in the financial form and remove powers you do not want to give.
- Failing to specify how co-agents should act. Under the statutory short form, co-agents must act jointly unless you specifically authorize them to act severally.
- Choosing an unsuitable health care agent. Select someone who understands your wishes and is eligible to serve under Rhode Island law.
- Not sharing the signed document. Your agent and relevant institutions need access to the current POA when they must act.
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FAQs on Rhode Island power of attorney
Does a power of attorney need to be notarized in Rhode Island?
The statutory short form for a financial POA requires the principal's signature to be acknowledged using the formalities for a real estate conveyance. A durable power of attorney for health care may be signed before one notary public or two qualified adult witnesses. Other financial POA forms may have different requirements, so confirm the applicable rules before signing.
Is a Rhode Island financial power of attorney durable?
The statutory short form includes language stating that the POA will not be affected by the principal's later incompetency. If you use a different form, review its terms and make sure it clearly states whether the agent's authority continues if you become incapacitated.
Can I name more than one agent in Rhode Island?
Yes. The financial statutory short form allows more than one agent, but they must act jointly unless you specifically state that they may act severally. The statutory health care form names one primary health care agent and allows you to list up to two alternate agents.
Is a living will the same as a health care power of attorney?
No. A living will states your preferences about life-sustaining procedures if you have a terminal condition and cannot make treatment decisions. A durable power of attorney for health care appoints someone to make health care decisions when you cannot make them yourself. You can prepare both documents.
Can I revoke a durable power of attorney for health care if I become incapacitated?
Yes. Rhode Island allows you to revoke a durable power of attorney for health care at any time and in any manner you can use to communicate your intention, regardless of your mental or physical condition. The revocation must be communicated to your health care provider to be effective for that provider.