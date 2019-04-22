Say 'I do' to your wedding planner with a wedding planning services agreement

It's a great idea to get a wedding planner to oversee your wedding, but did you know it's important have a written contract with your planner? Find out why wedding planning services agreements are used and how they protect you for your special event.
Over the years, planning a wedding has gotten considerably more complicated. Having a wedding planner is important because the planner can coordinate all or part of your wedding, making it easier for you to actually enjoy your big day. In order to have a stress-free wedding, it's important for you to enter into a wedding planning agreement ahead of time so you know exactly what you and your planner are responsible for.
A wedding planning agreement ensures that as many issues as possible, both seen and unforeseen, are in the contract. If you're hiring the photographer, for example, then the planner knows ahead of time that she isn't responsible for getting one. Wedding planning contracts state exactly who does what, how to make payment(s), and what happens if someone calls off the wedding.
Because there is so much litigation today, having a wedding planning service agreement protects both you and your wedding planner. While it's impossible to plan for every contingency, it's important to include even minor details. You may want to have an attorney review the agreement, or you can prepare your wedding planning services agreement online. Some companies provide their own wedding planning agreement form, yet it's important to have an attorney review it so you know that it's not one-sided.
Wedding planning agreements range from a simple form letter written in plain English to a lengthy document containing legal terminology. The best contracts are written in plain English so that everyone understands the contents.
Decide what the wedding planner's responsibilities are. You may want someone who is going to contract with and hire vendors for you, such as a photographer and a band. Or, you may want the wedding planner only to guide you and answer questions about what you need to do next. No matter what level of wedding planning services you use, keeping the contract in simple terms is helpful for both of you.
A standard wedding planning contract contains at least the basic information about when, where, who, and what; a good agreement also contains detailed information about each vendor, who's hiring the vendor(s), and what services the planner is performing. The wedding planning services agreement should include specifics such as:
With a comprehensive wedding planning agreement in place, both you and the wedding planner can rest assured that your wedding preparations are likely to go smoothly. This way, you can relax and let the wedding planner worry about putting your joyous event together, while you focus on the many happy days to come.
