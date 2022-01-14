What is an expense report?

Businesses can use expense reports to claim valuable tax deductions and confirm that employee expense reimbursements are legitimate business expenses.
Updated on: January 16, 2024
Employees often pay for business expenses out of their own pocket. For example, they might treat a client to dinner, use their personal vehicle for business travel, or pick up necessary office supplies in a pinch. Usually, when an employee spends money on the company's behalf, they do so with the expectation that they'll be reimbursed.
Most companies ask employees to request reimbursement with a document known as an expense report.
This article will explain what an expense report is, what it should include, and how to prepare one.
An expense report is simply a form that employees (and, in some cases, partners or shareholders) use to report business expenses paid out of their own pocket. Depending on the company's expense reimbursement policy, employees may be required to attach receipts for all expenses included on the report or only those over a certain amount.
The business owner or accounting team then reviews the expense reports submitted by employees to confirm they're legitimate expenses and reimbursable according to the company's expense reimbursement policy.
Requiring expense reports might seem like unnecessary red tape for a small business. However, having a formal expense reporting policy can benefit your company and your employees in several ways.
You can customize your company's expense report to fit your unique needs. But at a minimum, it should include the following:
Preparing an expense report from scratch can take a lot of effort. Fortunately, Microsoft has a basic expense report template for Excel available as a free download.
You may also want to look into expense reporting software. Several options on the market allow employees to capture receipts with a mobile app, digitally submit expense reports, and automate approvals and reimbursements.
Businesses need to account for their expenses. And while expense reports aren't a required part of running your business, they can help you claim valuable tax deductions and keep track of what employees are spending—all of which helps you run your business more efficiently.
