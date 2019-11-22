When working from home doesn't work anymore

Many businesses are started in homes—but that doesn't mean your business should be home-based forever. Find out when it's time to move out, what the options are, and what to consider before taking the plunge.
Moving from a home office to a rented space is a big decision. On the one hand, it's a sign your business is growing and changing. On the other, it means additional overhead and risk.
Here are some signs that it may be time to get your workplace out of the house, along with some considerations and options you might not have thought of.
Home offices are great because they're cheap, you don't have to commute and you may be able to deduct a portion of your home expenses on your taxes. But sometimes a home office isn't the best choice for your business. Here are some common issues:
Moving your home business to a rented space can help you and your business be more productive, and it can also prepare your business for growth in the near future.
Whatever your reasons, moving your business out of the house is a major step in the life of your business, and the decision merits serious thought. Here are a few factors to consider:
When looking for space, know your budget and the square footage you need. And have a list of the location factors and amenities that are most important to you.
Rented space in an office building, retail center, or industrial park is an obvious choice. But that's not the only way to go. Here are some options:
If you're considering a move out of your home office, congratulations. But before you take the plunge, spend some time analyzing your needs and your budget. Then you'll be on track to find a new space that will be just right for your business.
