© LegalZoom.com, Inc. All rights reserved.









Disclaimer: LegalZoom provides access to independent attorneys and self-service tools. LegalZoom is not a law firm and does not provide legal advice, except where authorized through its subsidiary law firm LZ Legal Services, LLC. Use of our products and services is governed by our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.









Attorney services are fulfilled through Business Advantage Pro and Legal Advantage Plus. For more details, please see our Contract Terms and Subscription Terms.









Tennessee customers: Attorney services in TN are provided via a flat fee legal service offering from an independent law firm and are subject to your Limited Scope Representation Agreement with the firm. This portion of the LegalZoom website is an advertisement for legal services. LegalZoom does not endorse or recommend any lawyer or law firm that advertises on our site. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is LZ Legal Services, LLC (email: info@lzlegalservices.com). LZ Legal Services is authorized and licensed by the Arizona Supreme Court, license number 70123. LZ Legal Services is a subsidiary of LegalZoom.com, Inc.