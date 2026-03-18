Discover grants for Colorado businesses
Colorado small business grants can help qualifying business owners get the funding they need. Learn more about your options.
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Haven’t formed your business yet?
We’ve helped 4M+ people make it official.
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Legal Zoom made setting up my LLC so…
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Excellent, rapid, economical LLC formation…
Legal Zoom enabled me to very quickly and economically set up my LLC
They made creating my llc such an easy…
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Filed my LLC confidently thanks to LegalZoom
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LegalZoom was great to start my first LLC
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Out-of-State LLC Business Formation
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So Helpful…
Legal Zoom is quick and easy to create a New Corporation. The price is fair. Thank you for all your assistance.
I’m new to all this basically my first…
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Leogilyn Pavo was so helpful
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Spoke clearly, was professional and very knowledgeable about his business
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I'm a lawyer with almost 40 years of…
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Legal Zoom takes the guesswork out
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Legal Zoom was incredibly user friendly…
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LegalZoom has been a great source to…
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Being a business owner of two businesses...
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Gerald was extremely helpful to me in…
Gerald was extremely helpful to me in getting my order processed. He made it easy for me to just answer a question and continue with the process of setting up my nonprofit.
Outstanding Work
The professionalism of the team coupled with the speed of getting the nonprofit paperwork accomplished and through the system was excellent. I am very grateful. This is my second time working with Legal Zoom. Thank you very much.
Great help
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SO VERY EASY!
LegalZoom made licensing and setting up a DBA so very simple, it took less than 10 minutes.
Smooth Process
Kurt was very helpful and provided all the information needed to successfully complete the DBA process.
Easy and professional
I was notified by text that I needed to contact LegalZoom to provide more information to move my DBA filing along. I called in and got Raffy. He was friendly and professional and took the time to confirm that LegalZoom had received the signed documents from me that were needed to take the next steps in this process. I was connected to Raffy on my first attempt and did not have to sit in a queue waiting for someone.
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KIERVE has Excellent Customer Service
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Customer Service exceeded my expectations.
After an initial dilemma with my DBA filing in California, a LegalZoom account executive took the reigns and made everything right by going above and beyond my expectations. Thank you LegalZoom!
Very helpful
I called in looking for help with my DBA and was able to complete setting it up effortlessly and got help with a few more items I didn’t even know I needed.
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Perla Gallegos was Great
Perla Gallegos was great with follow ups and transparency as it relate to my business formation. I hope all Legal Zoom employees represents the way in which Perla Gallegos has done so in representation of the company.
Legalzoom has handled all our business…
Legalzoom has handled all our business formation needs with the utmost professionalism and timely filing. We appreciate their friendly and easy to use website.
Love how easy to understand the process…
Love how easy to understand the process of formation they have made!
The request I made for formation…
The request I made for formation documents was taken care of immediately and professionally. They were very helpful in getting me what I needed.
I had the absolute pleasure of working…
I had the absolute pleasure of working with Maria as my business formation specialist at LegalZoom, and I couldn’t be more grateful for her support throughout the process of creating my LLC. From start to finish, Maria was patient, knowledgeable, and incredibly thorough. She took the time to answer every one of my questions—no matter how small—and walked me through each step with clarity and confidence. Starting a business can feel overwhelming, but Maria made the entire experience smooth and manageable. Her dedication, professionalism, and genuine care for her clients truly stood out. Thanks to her guidance, I felt supported and well-informed every step of the way. Thank you, Maria, for your outstanding service and for going above and beyond. You are truly an asset to the LegalZoom team!
Using Legal Zoom made my business…
Using Legal Zoom made my business formation very easy. The program is user friendly and explains every step clearly.
Legal Zoom is a true one stop shop
This is the second company I have formed using Legal Zoom. They say what they are going to do and they do it. Legal Zoom provides all the tools and services you will need to quickly start your company, allowing you to focus on your business. The business formation specialist I spoke with, Juan was great; extremely knowledgeable and professional while giving me the feeling that I was talking with an old friend.
The agent was extremely helpful and…
The agent was extremely helpful and gave me the info that I was looking for. As soon as I got off of the phone with her, I got the official acceptance of my business formation!
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I was impressed by how quickly Alan, my Business Formation Specialist, reached out to me. Having support from day one is incredibly reassuring, especially as I navigate starting my first business. I look forward to seeing how my relationship with LegalZoom and my experience with their services evolve.
ClarisseTravel Wine Tourism Agency
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The business formation specialist…
The business formation specialist Ramses Cardenas understood my needs and articulated well the company's product. I chose the pro package because it was my best option based on the information Ramses supplied. The process was quick easy and to the point.
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Your Guide to Colorado Small Business Grants
Colorado has more than 715,000 small businesses, and those businesses are the backbone of the Colorado economy. But for many of those businesses, getting money to fund growth and expansion can be difficult, even with strong financials. Grants can help round out the difference between what you get through traditional loans and what you need to reach your goals.
Your Guide to Colorado Small Business Grants
Colorado has more than 715,000 small businesses, and those businesses are the backbone of the Colorado economy. But for many of those businesses, getting money to fund growth and expansion can be difficult, even with strong financials. Grants can help round out the difference between what you get through traditional loans and what you need to reach your goals.
Key takeaways
Grants are highly competitive, so it's worth figuring out what sets you apart before you apply.
Grants typically don't have to be paid back as long as you follow the grantor's conditions and meet all program requirements.
Colorado has grant programs for nearly every type of business, industry, location, and demographic.
The Colorado Office of Economic Development & International Trade (OEDIT) runs the state's primary grant programs and is the best first stop for most businesses.
Read on to learn more about grants and how to identify the right one for your business.
What Colorado small business grants are currently available?
Colorado grant programs tend to target specific owner demographics, industries, or business activities rather than offering general-purpose funding. Here are the main categories available to Colorado businesses.
State programs through OEDIT
The Colorado Office of Economic Development & International Trade manages more than 100 programs and funding opportunities for Colorado businesses. These are some programs you may want to consider applying for, depending on your business’ needs and goals.
Advanced Industries Export Grant. Up to $15,000 for businesses in aerospace, bioscience, electronics, energy, infrastructure engineering, natural products, or technology that are expanding into international markets.
State Trade Expansion Program (STEP) Grant. Up to $10,000 to cover the cost of export development activities.
Rural Jump-Start Program. Up to $40,000 base grant plus $5,000 per new hire for businesses locating or expanding in designated rural counties. Participating businesses may also qualify for state income tax relief.
Skill Advance Colorado Job Training Grant. Variable amounts for businesses training new or existing workers. The program has two tracks: Colorado First (for businesses relocating or expanding to the state) and Existing Industry (for established Colorado employers).
Advanced Industries Early-Stage Capital and Retention Grant. Up to $250,000 for qualifying advanced industries companies in the early stages of development.
Rural Colorado businesses
If your business operates outside the urbanized areas surrounding cities of 50,000 or more residents, you may qualify for additional funding. Beyond the Rural Jump-Start Program, rural Colorado businesses may want to look at grant programs through the USDA.
The USDA offers grants to nonprofit organizations, tribes, and public bodies that serve rural businesses. While these grants aren’t available to for-profit companies, they could be a good fit if your organization qualifies.
City and local programs
Some Colorado towns and cities offer small business grants to local businesses. However, availability, grant amounts, application windows, and requirements can vary by program. Check with your local government to see if there are any local grants you may qualify for.
Women-owned, veteran-owned, and minority-owned businesses
Colorado has several grant pathways for businesses owned by underrepresented groups. Most demographic-targeted programs require at least 51% ownership by the qualifying individual.
Women-owned: The WomensNet Amber Grant awards $10,000 monthly and $25,000 annually to women-owned businesses nationwide. OEDIT's Minority Business Office also has programs for women-owned businesses.
Veteran-owned: Colorado veteran business owners can connect with resources through OEDIT's veteran services and the Colorado SBDC network, which can help identify both state and federal funding opportunities. Federal programs through the Department of Veterans Affairs may also apply.
Minority-owned: The OEDIT Minority Business Office administers programs and connects businesses with funding, technical assistance, and certification resources. Enterprise Zone credits in economically distressed areas may also provide meaningful tax savings.
You can also check out LegalZoom's guide to the above grant demographics:
Federal grants
The federal government rarely offers direct grants to for-profit businesses, but a few programs are worth knowing about.
Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR): These programs fund research and development for small businesses with strong technology or science components. Awards range from $50,000 (Phase I) to $1.8 million (Phase II), depending on the agency and project.
Grants.gov: The central database for all federal grant opportunities. You can filter by state, industry, and applicant type to find programs your business may qualify for.
SBA funding hub: The SBA doesn't offer grants for starting or expanding a business, but the SBA's website links to SBIR/STTR programs, STEP grant information, and community organization grants that may indirectly support your business.
USA.gov challenges: Federal agencies post competitions with cash prizes here. These aren't traditional grants, but they're a legitimate source of additional funding if you win.
U.S. Economic Development Administration: Maintains a Colorado-specific funding directory with EDA and partner programs.
Why should Colorado businesses apply for small business grants?
Grants don't require repayment or interest payments, as long as you meet the program conditions. That makes them more attractive than loans for most business owners, especially those who want to grow without taking on debt or giving up equity.
Even small Colorado grants can fund equipment upgrades, workforce training, export market entry, or sustainability improvements that would otherwise be hard to prioritize. And winning a competitive grant can also build credibility with future investors, lenders, and customers.
|Feature
|Veteran business grants
|SBA loans
|Traditional loans
|Repayment required?
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Credit requirement
|Low or none
|Mid-600s or higher
|700 or higher
|Collateral required?
|No
|Sometimes
|Usually
|Typical funding amount
|$1,000 to $25,000+
|Up to $5 million
|Varies by lender
|Application timeline
|4 to 12 weeks
|3 to 6 months
|2 to 6 weeks
|Competition level
|High
|Moderate
|Moderate
How to find Colorado small business grants
Colorado's grant landscape is spread across state agencies, federal databases, and local programs, so knowing where to start matters. These resources can help you find programs your business is likely to qualify for.
Use LegalZoom’s grant-finding tool
LegalZoom's grant-search tool lets you search for grants that your business is likely to be eligible for.
Step 1: Enter your business’ information. Provide a general overview of your business in the “Business Description” box. Include your industry, your business, and your goals.
Step 2: Select your state. Enter the state in which your business is located or registered. If your business is based in Colorado, enter Colorado. If you formed your business in a different state, enter your company’s home state.
Step 3: Select your business type. If you’re running a business with the primary purpose of making money, choose “For-profit” in the “Business Type” field. If you’re opening a nonprofit organization, choose “Non-profit.”
Step 4: Select any owner attributes. This option lets you share what type of business owner you are. If you’re just looking for small business grants for day care businesses, select the “Supporting children” box. If you’re a veteran business owner, you can select the “Veteran-owned” box. Choose as many as apply to your situation.
Step 5: Run the search. Once you’ve entered all the relevant information, click the “Find grants” button.
The search will show you the grants you’re likely to qualify for. Be sure to read over all the results and dig into each individual grant's website and requirements.
Check Colorado's state resources
Colorado has several state-level resources that make it easier to find and apply for grants without starting from scratch.
OEDIT Programs and Funding Directory: The most complete listing of state-administered grant programs. Updated regularly and searchable by business type, sector, and location.
Colorado Small Business Development Center (CSBDC) Network: With 15 full-time centers and dozens of part-time locations across the state, SBDC advisors can help you find grants, prepare applications, and connect with local resources at no cost.
Local economic development offices: Most Colorado cities and counties have an economic development department. Local grants tend to attract fewer applicants than state or federal programs, which can work in your favor.
Tips for applying for Colorado small business grants
Competition for Colorado business grants is real. Many federal grant programs see approval rates between 10% and 20%, and some state programs are similarly selective. A well-prepared application makes a difference.
Make sure your business is ready
Before you submit any applications, have your documentation in order. Most grant programs require that you have the following in place before you apply.
Business tax returns and financial statements, including balance sheets and profit and loss statements
A business plan
Proof of Colorado registration and good standing with the Colorado Secretary of State
A registered agent on file for official correspondence
Proof of demographic status, if you're applying for a targeted program
Be selective
Don't apply to every grant you can find. Narrow your list to programs where you meet the eligibility criteria and where your business genuinely fits the grantor's mission. A focused application is almost always stronger than a scattered one.
Follow the instructions exactly
Each grant has its own application requirements. If a program asks for PDFs, don't send Word documents. If it requires a specific budget format, use it. Review the instructions before you start, while you're filling out the form, and again before you submit.
Watch out for scams
Legitimate grants never require an upfront fee to apply. Government applications are always free. Be cautious of unsolicited emails or ads promoting "guaranteed" grants, and verify any program through an official government or organizational website before sharing your business information.
How to increase your chances of acceptance
Grantors want to fund businesses that are stable, legitimate, and ready to use the money well. A formally registered business in good standing signals exactly that.
LegalZoom can help whether you're forming your business, keeping annual reports filed on time, or making sure your compliance is current. A properly formed and maintained business shows grantors that you're a professional entity ready to attract funding and grow.
How LegalZoom can help your Colorado business
LegalZoom doesn't issue grants to small business owners, but we can help you make sure your business is organized in a way that inspires confidence in your brand.
Get started on the right foot
Our business formation services let you create an LLC, corporation, nonprofit, or sole proprietorship quickly and easily. As your business grows and your needs change, LegalZoom can help with compliance and staying on top of important deadlines.
Colorado requires annual Periodic Reports for LLCs and corporations to stay in good standing with the Secretary of State, which is a prerequisite for most grant applications. LegalZoom's Annual Report service can take that off your plate.
Stay in good standing
Our Business Manager service helps organize your business’ compliance efforts and pairs you with a dedicated assistant focused on your needs. When you use this service, you get:
Unlimited phone and email access to your Business Manager
Regular check-ins to identify gaps and risks
A compliance assessment and plan of action
End-to-end management of compliance filings
A compliant business helps reassure grant issuers that your business is stable and reliable.
Get legal help
Our Business Attorney Plan pairs you with a dedicated business attorney and unlimited 30-minute phone consultations about new legal issues. Your attorney can review your business documents, answer legal questions, and connect you with the tools you need.
Find business support that’s right for you
Find business support that’s right for you
Guided tools
Intuitive technology backed by attorneys
Fast and accurate completion of your requests
A personalized dashboard available to you 24/7
Manage your business
April
11 years
Attorney guidance
Vetted attorneys focused on your needs
An average of 17 years of experience practicing law
Upfront flat fee pricing so you can plan to your budget
Get legal help
Talk to a business specialist
Talk to a business specialist
Frequently asked questions
Do I have to pay back a Colorado business grant?
In most cases, yes, the IRS considers business grants taxable income. If you’re awarded a grant, speak with a tax professional to learn about how it will impact your tax liability when you file.
Can I apply for multiple Colorado grants at the same time?
Yes. You can apply to multiple grant programs at once, as long as you meet each one's eligibility requirements. Many Colorado businesses pursue several grants simultaneously to improve their odds of securing funding. Just review each program's terms carefully. Some prohibit using multiple funding sources for the same expense, so plan how you'd use the funds before you apply.
What business structure do I need to apply for grants?
Most Colorado grant programs accept LLCs, corporations, sole proprietorships, and partnerships, though some require a specific structure or exclude certain ones. You'll need to be registered with the Colorado Secretary of State and have an active business license before applying to most programs. Your business also needs to be in good standing and have a registered agent on file to receive official correspondence from granting agencies.
Are Colorado business grants considered taxable income?
Generally, yes. Most business grants are taxable income at both the federal and Colorado state level, unless your business is a tax-exempt entity like a 501(c)(3) nonprofit. The IRS allows certain exceptions tied to specific grant objectives. Talk to a tax professional before accepting a grant. Proper reporting and record-keeping are part of your obligations as a grant recipient.
How long does grant approval typically take in Colorado?
It depends on the program. State programs through OEDIT typically announce awards two to three months after the application window closes. Federal grants can take three to six months. Municipal grants sometimes move faster, with some processing applications within 30 to 60 days. Don't rely on grant funds to cover immediate expenses.
What happens if my grant application is denied?
Request feedback from the granting agency. Many programs will tell you why your application wasn't selected, and that information is genuinely useful if you plan to reapply. A lot of programs allow reapplication in future cycles, and knowing what was missing gives you a real advantage when you apply again.
What are my options if my business doesn't qualify for grants?
Grants are competitive, and not every business will qualify. Colorado has solid alternatives. The Colorado Enterprise Fund offers loans up to $1 million for businesses that don't meet traditional bank criteria. SBA loan programs, including 7(a), 504, and microloan options, may also help you get the money you need.