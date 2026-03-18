Discover grants for Manufacturing Companies
Small business grants for manufacturers can give you access to the money you need to grow, upgrade equipment, train workers, or fund R&D without taking on debt. Tell us about your business, and we'll help match you to grant opportunities—for free.
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Your Guide to Manufacturing Company Grants
Manufacturers are often sitting on untapped funding they don't know about. Federal agencies, state economic development offices, and utility companies all run grant programs specifically designed to help U.S. manufacturers modernize equipment, develop new technologies, expand into international markets, and train their workforce. These programs are scattered across agencies, portals, and application cycles, which is exactly why so many manufacturers miss them.
Your Guide to Manufacturing Company Grants
Manufacturers are often sitting on untapped funding they don't know about. Federal agencies, state economic development offices, and utility companies all run grant programs specifically designed to help U.S. manufacturers modernize equipment, develop new technologies, expand into international markets, and train their workforce. These programs are scattered across agencies, portals, and application cycles, which is exactly why so many manufacturers miss them.
Key takeaways
Grants don't have to be paid back as long as you meet the grant criteria and the grantor's conditions.
Grants are a great alternative to traditional loans: no equity, no interest, no collateral.
There are manufacturing grants for every business size, location, focus area, and owner demographic.
Grants are highly competitive, so understanding exactly what a program funds and proving your project delivers on that is what separates winners from the rest.
Read on to learn more about grants and how to identify the right one for your business.
What are manufacturing company grants?
A manufacturing grant is funding you don't have to repay that’s provided by a government agency, utility company, or private organization to support a specific project that advances a public goal. Job creation, energy efficiency, rural economic development, supply chain strengthening: Those are the kinds of outcomes grant programs exist to fund. Unlike a loan, you don't pay it back if you complete the project as described and meet reporting requirements.
Manufacturing grants don't work like general business funding. Most programs are tied to a defined purpose like training a set number of workers, purchasing a specific type of equipment, developing a new process, or entering a new export market. Grant agencies are investing in outcomes, not just your business. Applications that clearly show measurable results tend to win.
Why apply for a manufacturing company grant?
Grants don't require you to give up ownership stakes or take on debt. You keep full control of your business while accessing capital you'd otherwise have to finance yourself. That alone makes them worth pursuing.
Winning a grant, especially a federal or state program, also tells customers, lenders, and partners that your business has cleared an independent review. That kind of third-party validation can help build confidence in your brand and make it easier to qualify for loans and other types of financing in the future.
And unlike a loan, a grant lets you fund projects that might be too risky to finance through debt. It can provide money for equipment upgrades, R&D, and workforce expansion without tying repayment to the outcome.
How to find manufacturing company grants
Finding small business grants for manufacturing companies takes time, but knowing which resources you have at your disposal can make the process less stressful.
Use LegalZoom's grant-finding tool
LegalZoom's grant search tool pulls funding opportunities matched to your business type, location, size, and industry focus. Describe your business and what you're looking to fund, and the tool returns results from federal, state, and local programs, including options specifically for manufacturers. It's free, fast, and gives you a starting point instead of spending hours of digging through agency websites.
Check with the SBDC
The Small Business Development Center (SBDC) network operates across the country and offers free advising to small business owners. SBDC advisors are often plugged into state and regional grant programs before they're widely publicized. They can help you assess eligibility, prepare financials, and strengthen an application before you submit. If you're new to grants, this is one of the best first calls you can make.
Federal and industry-specific manufacturing resources
Several federal platforms aggregate manufacturing-relevant grant opportunities in one place. These are the most useful starting points:
SBIR.gov. The official portal for the Small Business Innovation Research and Small Business Technology Transfer programs. It lists open solicitations from 11 federal agencies for R&D-focused manufacturers.
NIST MEP Center locator. Find your local Manufacturing Extension Partnership center, which can connect you to state and federal grant programs, subsidized consulting, and application support. Note that some locations have been defunded and may not be operational.
EDA Funding Opportunities. The Economic Development Administration's listing of active grant programs supporting manufacturers, including Economic Adjustment Assistance and Revolving Loan Fund programs.
DOE ITAC Implementation Grants. Get up to $300,000 for small and medium-sized manufacturers to implement energy and productivity recommendations from a qualifying assessment; apply through ENERGYWERX, DOE's partnership intermediary for this program.
Search government sites
Grants.gov. The federal government's primary database for grant opportunities. Search by keyword ("manufacturing"), agency, or NAICS code to find active solicitations.
USA.gov. The federal government's central database competitions. Business owners can search for and enter competitions that offer monetary prizes. Though they’re not grant programs, these competitions can help you get extra money if you win.
State and local portals. Every state has an economic development agency that lists active grant and incentive programs for manufacturers. These programs often have less competition than federal opportunities and faster decision timelines. The SBA also maintains resources for manufacturers at sba.gov.
What types of grants can manufacturing companies apply for?
Manufacturing grants fall into several categories. Understanding which type fits your project is the first step to finding opportunities worth pursuing.
Workforce training grants
Workforce training grants reimburse costs for employee training for both new hires and existing workers. Programs typically cover technical skills like CNC operation, robotics, and welding. They can also cover safety certifications like OSHA compliance training and process improvements like lean manufacturing.
Many state workforce development boards run these programs on an annual cycle.
R&D and innovation grants
The SBIR/STTR programs, administered through agencies including the NSF, DOE, and DOD, provide non-dilutive R&D funding for small manufacturers developing novel technologies. Phase I awards fund feasibility studies; Phase II awards support full R&D and prototype development.
Manufacturing-relevant topics include automation, additive manufacturing, sustainable chemical processes, and advanced materials.
Export and trade expansion grants
The SBA's State Trade Expansion Program (STEP) funds state governments, which then award grants to small manufacturers pursuing international markets. STEP typically covers trade show participation fees, foreign market research, translation services, and export-related travel costs. The program is administered at the state level, so contact your state economic development office or SBDC to find out how to apply where you operate.
State business attraction and expansion grants
Many states actively compete for manufacturing investment by offering performance-based grants tied to job creation and capital investment milestones. Programs like the Texas Enterprise Fund are typically aimed at large-scale projects.
For smaller manufacturers, state economic development agencies often have separate programs for facility expansion, equipment, and workforce development that are more accessible. Search "[your state] manufacturing grants" or "[your state] economic development grants" to find current opportunities in your area.
LegalZoom's grant search tool can help you find additional state-specific grants you may qualify for.
Are there grants specifically for minority, women, veteran, or rural manufacturers?
Yes. Several federal and state programs specifically target manufacturers owned by minorities, women, veterans, or those operating in rural areas. Many competitive grant programs also give preferential consideration to these applicants, even when they don't restrict eligibility.
For minority-owned manufacturers, the Minority Business Development Agency (MBDA) Business Centers provide access to capital, grant assistance, and technical support. The SBA's 8(a) Business Development Program provides contracting access and business development assistance for socially and economically disadvantaged owners. Certification can also strengthen grant applications across other programs.
For women-owned manufacturers, the SBA funds a network of Women's Business Centers (WBCs) nationwide that provide training, counseling, and help identifying relevant grant opportunities. The Women-Owned Small Business (WOSB) Federal Contracting Program certification can also improve your competitiveness for certain grants.
For veteran-owned manufacturers, the SBA's Veterans Business Outreach Centers (VBOCs) provide application support and grant identification assistance. The Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) program provides set-aside contracting opportunities and can strengthen grant applications that reward economic impact. Many states also offer preferential consideration or higher reimbursement rates for veteran-owned manufacturers in workforce training programs.
You can also check out LegalZoom's guide to demographic-specific grants below.
Who qualifies for manufacturing grants?
Most manufacturing grants share a common set of baseline eligibility requirements, though specific programs add their own criteria on top of these. Typically, you’ll need to prove to each grantor that you meet the following requirements on top of any program-specific requirements.
Business formation and legal status. You'll generally need to be properly formed and in good standing with your state. That means filed articles of organization or incorporation, an active EIN, and a current certificate of good standing. Some grants also require an operating agreement or bylaws to verify ownership and governance structure.
SAM.gov registration. All federal grant recipients must be registered in SAM.gov before funds can be awarded. Registration is free but can take two to four weeks, and it must be renewed annually. You'll need your legal business name, EIN, and a Unique Entity ID (UEI). Start this process early since it's a common bottleneck for first-time applicants.
Financial viability. Most programs ask for two to three years of financial statements, including tax returns, profit and loss statements, and balance sheets. Grants typically go to businesses that can demonstrate the capacity to execute a project, not just the need for money.
Business age. Most programs require at least three years of operation. Startups face significant restrictions across the federal manufacturing grant landscape, though some R&D programs through SBIR/STTR are more accessible to early-stage businesses.
Geographic presence. State grants typically require your primary operations to be in that state. Federal programs require U.S.-based operations under U.S. law.
Tips for applying for manufacturing company grants
Though every grant program is different, there are a few things you can do to set your application up for success.
Make sure your business is ready
Before you apply, pull together the documents most programs require: a current business plan, two to three years of tax returns and financial statements (balance sheets and profit and loss statements), your employer identification number (EIN), a physical address, and active business contact information, including phone, email, and website.
Be selective about the grants you apply to
A well-matched application to one program beats three mediocre applications to the wrong ones. Read the full Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) before investing time in an application. If your business doesn't clearly meet the eligibility criteria, or if your project doesn't directly advance the program's stated goals, move on to a better fit.
Always follow the application instructions
Grant reviewers often score applications against a rubric, and missing a required section, even a small one, can disqualify an otherwise competitive application. Submit on time, answer every question asked, stay within any page or word limits, and format your submission exactly as specified. It tells reviewers something about how you'd manage the project before you've done a single thing.
Do your due diligence
Legitimate grant programs don't charge application fees, and they don't ask for your bank account information up front. If you encounter a grant that requires payment to access or apply, it's a scam. Stick to official government portals like the ones listed here.
How to increase your chances of acceptance
LThe manufacturers who win grants tend to do two things well: They apply to programs where they clearly meet every eligibility requirement, and they write project narratives that show measurable outcomes. Vague promises lose. "We'll create jobs" doesn't hold up next to "We'll hire 12 machinists at or above the county median wage" or "We'll reduce scrap rate by 15% over 18 months." Reviewers are investing public money in outcomes, and they need to be able to evaluate whether your project delivers.
Your business' legal standing also matters more than most manufacturers expect. A grant agency reviewing your application will verify that your entity is properly formed, in good standing with your state, and current on all tax obligations. Gaps, like an outdated operating agreement, a lapsed annual report, or a missing EIN can hold up or kill an application. Get your formation documents in order before you apply to help eliminate a common reason for disqualification.
Letters of support from customers, suppliers, or community organizations carry real weight too. So do resumes of key personnel who'll manage the project and a detailed budget that ties every line item to a specific project activity. Building this kind of documentation before application season starts gives you a real advantage.
LegalZoom can help you make sure your business is properly structured and in good standing before you apply, so nothing on your end gets in the way of a competitive application.
How LegalZoom can help
LegalZoom doesn't issue grants to any small business owners, but we can help you make sure your business is organized in a way that inspires confidence in your brand.
Get started on the right foot
Most manufacturing grants require a formally structured business entity. Whether you need to form an LLC, incorporate, or update your existing formation documents, LegalZoom's business formation services can help you build the legal foundation that grant agencies look for. We've helped more than 4 million people make their business official, and a properly formed business is step one toward being grant-ready.
Stay in good standing
Grant agencies check whether your business is current on state filings, annual reports, and tax obligations. Our Business Manager service keeps you on top of all of it, so you're not scrambling to fix compliance gaps when a grant deadline is looming:
Unlimited phone and email access to your Business Manager
Regular check-ins to identify gaps and risks
A compliance assessment and plan of action
End-to-end management of compliance filings
Manufacturers in good standing look like lower-risk grant recipients, and grant reviewers notice.
Get legal help
LegalZoom's Business Attorney Plan gives you access to a dedicated attorney for ongoing legal questions, unlimited 30-minute consultations on new legal matters, and document review. If a grant agreement has terms you want reviewed before you sign, or if you have questions about compliance obligations tied to a specific program, having legal access built in can save you from costly mistakes.
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Frequently asked questions
Do manufacturing grants have to be paid back?
No. Grants don't have to be paid back as long as you complete the project as described, meet reporting requirements, and don't misrepresent information in your application. If you fail to meet the conditions of the award, the granting agency may require repayment of some or all of the funds.
Can an LLC apply for manufacturing grants?
Typically, yes. LLCs are often eligible for virtually all manufacturing grants, provided they meet the other eligibility requirements. Your LLC needs to be properly formed with your state, have an active EIN, be in good standing (current on annual reports and state filings), and have an operating agreement that clearly defines ownership structure. If you're operating as a sole proprietor and considering grant applications, forming an LLC first can expand your eligibility.
Do I need to register in SAM.gov to apply for federal grants?
Yes. All businesses receiving federal grant funds must be registered in SAM.gov before any award can be made. Registration is free but takes two to four weeks and must be renewed annually. You'll need your legal business name, EIN, and a Unique Entity ID (UEI). Start this process well before any federal grant deadline and apply early. Delays in SAM.gov registration have cost otherwise-eligible businesses their awards.
How long does the grant application process take?
The timeframe varies from program to program. Some take as little as 60 days to issue funding, while others can take several months. Ask each grantor about their timeframe so you know what to expect when you apply.