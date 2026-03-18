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We’ve helped 4M+ people make it official.
Haven’t formed your business yet?
We’ve helped 4M+ people make it official.
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The Complete Guide to New York Business Grants
New York is home to more than 2.4 million small businesses that employ roughly 40% of the state's private sector workforce. Grants in New York are competitive, but the opportunities are real, and the right program could give your business the boost it needs without adding debt.
The Complete Guide to New York Business Grants
New York is home to more than 2.4 million small businesses that employ roughly 40% of the state's private sector workforce. Grants in New York are competitive, but the opportunities are real, and the right program could give your business the boost it needs without adding debt.
Key takeaways
Grants are money you typically don't have to pay back, as long as you meet the grantor's conditions and eligibility criteria.
New York has public grant programs at three levels: state, city (particularly NYC), and federal.
Most grants require a legally formed business entity in good standing before you can apply.
Competition is high, so a targeted, well-prepared application matters.
Read on to learn more about grants and how to identify the right one for your business.
What are small business grants for New York businesses?
Think of a small business grant as a financial gift for your company. Unlike a loan, you typically don't have to pay it back or deal with interest rates. However, you will need to use the funds according to the grant agreement and meet any ongoing reporting requirements.
Grants are often highly competitive. They often require significant documentation, and many of them reimburse expenses rather than hand you money in advance. Some also require you to put up matching funds.
Most grant programs also require your business to be a formally registered legal entity. This often means you’ll want to form an LLC or corporation before you apply. Sole proprietorships are often ineligible.
What New York State grants are available for small businesses?
New York State runs several grant programs through Empire State Development (ESD) and related agencies. The programs available at any given time can change, so it's worth checking the ESD website directly for current openings.
The Global NY Fund Grant Program
The Global NY Fund Grant Program offers up to $25,000 in reimbursements for costs tied to exporting, including:
Trade show fees
Market research
Foreign language adaptations
Product customization for international customers
To qualify, your business needs to have 500 or fewer employees, have at least 51% of goods or services originating in New York, and have been operating for at least 12 months. The program covers 50% of eligible expenses, so you'll need to cover the other half upfront.
The New York State Consolidated Funding Application (CFA)
The NY State CFA is a single application portal that gives businesses access to multiple state grant programs at once. It covers things like economic development, sustainability initiatives, and workforce training. Available programs shift throughout the year based on the priorities of New York's Regional Economic Development Councils, so what's open in one quarter may not be open in the next. Many CFA programs are competitive and carry significant match requirements. Check the CFA Available Resources portal for a current list of what's accepting applications.
The Market New York Tourism Grant
The Market New York Tourism Grant funds tourism marketing campaigns, capital projects, and special events such as festivals, conferences, and competitions. Minimum requests start at $50,000 for marketing initiatives (with a 50% match required) and $150,000 for capital projects (with an 80% match required). The program is open to nonprofits and for-profit businesses certified by New York State. Contact the New York State Division of Tourism directly for information on the next funding round.
The New York State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI)
New York received more than $500 million in federal SSBCI funding aimed at post-pandemic recovery for small businesses, with an emphasis on traditionally underserved businesses. Grant programs under this umbrella include the Pre-Seed and Seed Matching Fund, the Main Street Capital Loan Fund, and the SSBCI Technical Assistance Program, which provides free legal, accounting, and financial services.
What New York City grants can small businesses apply for?
NYC businesses have access to municipal programs that don't exist anywhere else in the state. These programs are often administered through community-based organizations (CBOs) and Business Improvement Districts (BIDs) rather than directly through city agencies, so it takes some legwork to find the right fit.
Citizens Committee for New York City Neighborhood Business Grant: This program offers $5,000 grants to small businesses that make a positive impact in their local communities. To qualify, a business must be located in one of the five boroughs, have operated for at least two years, employ no more than 10 people, and be for-profit. The grant has two application cycles each year, in spring and fall, and applicants need to show community value beyond just generating revenue.
NYC Department of Small Business Services (SBS) Programs: NYC SBS offers a rotating mix of grant opportunities through initiatives such as Avenue NYC and Neighborhood 360. These programs usually focus on specific neighborhoods or commercial corridors rather than being available citywide. Many are managed through local community-based organizations and Business Improvement Districts, so businesses should check the current SBS program pages for open opportunities.
NYC Storefront Improvement Programs: These programs help businesses pay for facade upgrades, signage, and accessibility improvements. Awards and requirements vary by program and neighborhood, and many storefront improvement efforts are administered locally through community partners or BIDs rather than as a single citywide grant. Businesses should use the SBS storefront improvement page and their local BID as a starting point.
What federal grants can New York businesses access?
The federal government doesn’t typically offer grants to businesses, but there are a few programs and resources you may want to consider using in your search.
Grants.gov. The government hosts a grant search database that may help you find funding through various programs. The amounts of each grant depend on the program you apply for, and each grant program can set its own unique requirements.
Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) Programs: These are federal grant programs for small businesses conducting research and development in fields such as healthcare, energy, and defense. They follow a three-phase structure, with Phase I focused on feasibility, Phase II on development, and Phase III on commercialization. Applications are submitted directly to the participating federal agency, such as NIH, DOE, or DOD, and the programs are highly competitive and typically require strong technical expertise.
What grants are available for minority- and women-owned businesses in New York?
New York’s MWBE program is primarily a certification program, not a direct grant. For eligible businesses, it can expand access to state contracting, supplier diversity opportunities, business development support, and certification resources through Empire State Development. Businesses seeking certification can also use the state’s MWBE certification process page to review requirements and start an application.
While MWBE certification does not automatically provide cash funding, it can strengthen a business’ position when applying for state support programs, including opportunities that flow through New York’s Consolidated Funding Application system. The CFA is the state’s central portal for many economic development programs and can be a practical place to monitor funding rounds that may favor or prioritize certified businesses.
How to find New York small business grants
There are many tools and resources available to help you find small business grants in New York.
Use LegalZoom's grant-finding tool
LegalZoom's grant-search tool lets you search for grants that your business is likely to be eligible for.
Step 1: Enter your business’ information. Provide a general overview of your business in the “Business Description” box. Include your industry, your business, and your goals.
Step 2: Select your state. Enter the state in which your business is located or registered. If your business is based in New York, enter New York. If you formed your business in a different state, enter your company’s home state.
Step 3: Select your business type. If you’re running a business with the primary purpose of making money, choose “For-profit” in the “Business Type” field. If you’re opening a nonprofit organization, choose “Non-profit.”
Step 4: Select owner attributes. This option lets you share what type of business owner you are. If you’re just looking for small business grants for day care businesses, select the “Supporting children” box. If you’re a veteran business owner, you can select the “Veteran-owned” box. Choose as many as apply to your situation.
Step 5: Run the search. Once you’ve entered all the relevant information, click the “Find grants” button.
The search will show you the grants you’re likely to qualify for.
Check state databases
New York has several state databases and agencies that can help you find grant opportunities.
Empire State Development (ESD): ESD is the state's primary economic development agency and the best place to start your search for New York State grant programs. The ESD website lists current funding opportunities, including programs through the Consolidated Funding Application portal.
New York State CFA portal: The CFA is a single application that gives businesses access to multiple state grant programs at once. Available programs change throughout the year based on Regional Economic Development Council priorities, so check back regularly to see what's currently open.
New York Small Business Development Center (NYSBDC): The NYSBDC network has roughly 90 locations across the state, and all offer free business counseling. Advisors can help you identify grant programs you may qualify for, including regional opportunities that aren't widely advertised.
Local economic development offices: Most city and county governments in New York have offices dedicated to supporting local businesses. These programs often attract fewer applicants than statewide or federal grants, which can work in your favor.
What should I do if I don't qualify for grants?
If you don’t qualify for grants for New York businesses or the money you receive from grant programs isn’t enough to meet your current needs, there are other funding options you may want to consider.
SBA 7(a) loans. This is the SBA's primary loan program offering up to $5 million for working capital, equipment, real estate, debt refinancing, or business acquisition. Partial SBA guarantees help borrowers who may not qualify for traditional loans.
SBA 504 loans. These loans offer fixed-rate financing for major fixed assets like commercial real estate or heavy equipment.
SBA microloans. These are small loans up to $50,000 through nonprofit community lenders for working capital, inventory, supplies, or equipment. They’re designed for startups and small businesses in need of smaller capital amounts, including free technical assistance with 6-month to 6-year repayment terms.
Traditional business loans. You may also be able to borrow money from a local or national bank or credit union. These loans typically require good credit scores and strong business finances.
What are the most common mistakes to avoid when applying for New York business grants?
Missing deadlines is probably the most avoidable mistake—different grant programs have different cycles, and losing track of a single one can mean waiting a full year to reapply. Beyond that, the most common pitfalls include:
Applying before your business is properly formed or in good standing
Misunderstanding reimbursement structures (many grants don't pay you upfront)
Submitting the same generic application to multiple programs
Failing to clearly connect your business to the specific mission of the grant
Overlooking eligibility requirements around years in operation, employee count, revenue limits, or geographic restrictions
Read every application’s instructions carefully. Check your business’ eligibility before you apply, and tailor your application to each program. This may take more time, but it may help you stand out from the competition.
Tips for applying for New York small business grants
Competition for New York business grants is tough at every level. Make sure your application stands out to help meaningfully improve your chances.
Make sure your business is ready
Before you submit any applications, make sure your paperwork and documentation are in order. The exact requirements vary by grantor and program, but you'll likely need to have the following ready with your application:
Your tax returns and financial statements, including balance sheets and profit and loss statements
Your business plan
Your physical and mailing address
Your business' phone number, email, and website
Many New York programs also require proof of state presence, like a lease agreement, utility bills, or New York tax filings, so it's worth pulling those together early.
Be selective about the grants you apply for
Rather than applying to every grant you come across, narrow your list down to programs you're likely to qualify for. Review the eligibility criteria for each grant well before the deadline, and skip any program where your business doesn't meet 100% of the requirements.
Always follow the application instructions
Each grant has its own application instructions, and following them closely matters. If the program asks for documents as PDFs, don't send a Word file. Review the instructions before you start, while you're filling out the application, and again before you submit.
Do your due diligence
Research the grantor before you send any information. Scammers sometimes pose as legitimate grant programs and use the process to access your business' sensitive data. Verify that the organization is real and that the grant opportunity is legitimate before you apply.
How LegalZoom can help
LegalZoom doesn’t issue grants to any small business owners, but we can help you make sure your business is organized in a way that inspires confidence in your brand.
Get started on the right foot
Our business formation services let you create an LLC, corporation, nonprofit, or sole proprietorship quickly and easily. As your business grows and your needs change, you can trust LegalZoom to help you with business compliance and staying on top of important deadlines.
Stay in good standing
Our Business Manager service helps organize your business’ compliance efforts and pairs you with a dedicated assistant focused on your needs. When you use this service, you get:
Unlimited phone and email access to your concierge partner
Regular check-ins to identify gaps and risks
A compliance assessment and plan of action
End-to-end management of compliance filings
Keep your business in compliance to help it look professional and reassure grant issuers that your business is stable and reliable.
Get legal help
Our Business Attorney Plans pair you with a dedicated business attorney and unlimited 30-minute phone consultations about new legal issues. Your attorney can review your business documents, answer legal questions, and connect you with essential tools.
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Frequently asked questions
Do I need an LLC to apply for business grants in New York?
Many grant programs require a formally registered business entity—typically an LLC or corporation—rather than a sole proprietorship. Being in good standing with the New York Department of State is also a common requirement. If you haven't formed your business yet, doing so before you apply gives you a stronger foundation and makes your application more competitive.
What is the typical grant application timeline in New York?
State programs often follow annual or biannual cycles tied to the fiscal year or Regional Economic Development Council rounds. NYC programs may have rolling applications or specific short windows. Processing times vary widely, so anywhere from 30 days to six months or more is common. Start tracking deadlines across multiple programs as early as possible.
What grants are available for small businesses in New York?
New York businesses can access grants at three levels: state programs through Empire State Development, city programs through NYC SBS and organizations like the Citizens Committee for New York City, and federal programs like SBIR and STTR for research-focused businesses. Private and corporate grants from organizations are also available to New York businesses.
Are New York business grants taxable income?
Generally, yes. Business grants are typically treated as taxable income at both the federal and New York State level. A tax professional can help you understand the specific implications for your business and make sure you're reporting correctly.
Can I apply for multiple New York business grants at the same time?
Yes. Applying to multiple programs at once is a common and reasonable strategy, and there's typically no rule against it. The key is to tailor each application to the specific grant rather than submitting the same materials everywhere. Reviewers can tell when an application wasn't written with their program in mind.