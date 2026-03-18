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Haven’t formed your business yet?
We’ve helped 4M+ people make it official.
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LegalZoom was great to start my first LLC
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Out-of-State LLC Business Formation
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So Helpful…
Legal Zoom is quick and easy to create a New Corporation. The price is fair. Thank you for all your assistance.
I’m new to all this basically my first…
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Leogilyn Pavo was so helpful
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Spoke clearly, was professional and very knowledgeable about his business
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I'm a lawyer with almost 40 years of…
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Legal Zoom was incredibly user friendly…
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Outstanding Work
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LegalZoom made licensing and setting up a DBA so very simple, it took less than 10 minutes.
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KIERVE has Excellent Customer Service
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After an initial dilemma with my DBA filing in California, a LegalZoom account executive took the reigns and made everything right by going above and beyond my expectations. Thank you LegalZoom!
Very helpful
I called in looking for help with my DBA and was able to complete setting it up effortlessly and got help with a few more items I didn’t even know I needed.
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Perla Gallegos was great with follow ups and transparency as it relate to my business formation. I hope all Legal Zoom employees represents the way in which Perla Gallegos has done so in representation of the company.
Legalzoom has handled all our business…
Legalzoom has handled all our business formation needs with the utmost professionalism and timely filing. We appreciate their friendly and easy to use website.
Love how easy to understand the process…
Love how easy to understand the process of formation they have made!
The request I made for formation…
The request I made for formation documents was taken care of immediately and professionally. They were very helpful in getting me what I needed.
I had the absolute pleasure of working…
I had the absolute pleasure of working with Maria as my business formation specialist at LegalZoom, and I couldn’t be more grateful for her support throughout the process of creating my LLC. From start to finish, Maria was patient, knowledgeable, and incredibly thorough. She took the time to answer every one of my questions—no matter how small—and walked me through each step with clarity and confidence. Starting a business can feel overwhelming, but Maria made the entire experience smooth and manageable. Her dedication, professionalism, and genuine care for her clients truly stood out. Thanks to her guidance, I felt supported and well-informed every step of the way. Thank you, Maria, for your outstanding service and for going above and beyond. You are truly an asset to the LegalZoom team!
Using Legal Zoom made my business…
Using Legal Zoom made my business formation very easy. The program is user friendly and explains every step clearly.
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This is the second company I have formed using Legal Zoom. They say what they are going to do and they do it. Legal Zoom provides all the tools and services you will need to quickly start your company, allowing you to focus on your business. The business formation specialist I spoke with, Juan was great; extremely knowledgeable and professional while giving me the feeling that I was talking with an old friend.
The agent was extremely helpful and…
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ClarisseTravel Wine Tourism Agency
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The business formation specialist…
The business formation specialist Ramses Cardenas understood my needs and articulated well the company's product. I chose the pro package because it was my best option based on the information Ramses supplied. The process was quick easy and to the point.
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Your Guide to Finding Ohio Business Grants
Ohio is home to more than 1.1 million small businesses, which account for 99.6% of all businesses in the state. For many of those small businesses, getting the funding they need to grow means relying on loans and lines of credit. Ohio small business grants can help give you access to money without forcing you to take on additional debt.
Your Guide to Finding Ohio Business Grants
Ohio is home to more than 1.1 million small businesses, which account for 99.6% of all businesses in the state. For many of those small businesses, getting the funding they need to grow means relying on loans and lines of credit. Ohio small business grants can help give you access to money without forcing you to take on additional debt.
Key takeaways
Grants are highly competitive, so find ways to set your application apart from the competition to help you stand out.
Most grants don’t have to be paid back as long as you follow the grantor’s conditions and meet the grant criteria.
Ohio has grant programs for a wide range of industries, locations, demographics, and business situations.
Grants are a great alternative to traditional loans and investors.
Read on to learn more about grants and how to identify the right one for your business.
What are Ohio small business grants?
Small business grants are an alternative to loans that business owners in Ohio can apply for to get access to money. Grants are typically issued by nonprofit organizations, private businesses, corporations, and, in some cases, government agencies and programs. If you’re awarded grant money, you typically don’t have to repay the grantor.
Unlike loans, you don’t have to have a strong credit score to qualify, and receiving funds won’t increase your total debt. This can make it easier for you to cover expenses.
Most grant programs require you to use the funds in a way that aligns with the program. Be sure to review the terms of each grant before you apply.
|Feature
|Veteran business grants
|SBA loans
|Traditional loans
|Repayment required?
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Credit requirement
|Low or none
|Mid-600s or higher
|700 or higher
|Collateral required?
|No
|Sometimes
|Usually
|Typical funding amount
|$1,000 to $25,000+
|Up to $5 million
|Varies by lender
|Application timeline
|4 to 12 weeks
|3 to 6 months
|2 to 6 weeks
|Competition level
|High
|Moderate
|Moderate
What small business grants are available in Ohio?
Many Ohio grant programs target specific business-owner demographics or industries rather than providing general assistance to everyone. Here are some of the types of grants available to Ohio business owners.
Women-owned and minority-owned business grants
Ohio offers several ways for women-owned businesses to access grant funding.
The JobsOhio Inclusion Grant (JOIG). This grant program supports businesses owned by underrepresented populations, including women. It offers up to $50,000 for eligible fixed-asset investments, real estate improvements, and training costs.
The EDGE Program. The EDGE program helps socially and economically disadvantaged businesses get government contracts in certain industries. It’s not a grant program, but it can make it easier for you to connect with additional funding options, paid contracts, and other resources.
The Amber Grant Foundation. This is a national program that offers monthly and annual awards of between $10,000 and $50,000 to qualifying businesses. Eligible businesses must be at least 50% women-owned.
The Women Business Enterprise (WBE) Program. This program doesn’t offer grants, but it can help you win state contracts, which can increase your total revenue. The certification may also help strengthen future grant applications.
You can also check out LegalZoom's guide to demographic-specific grants below.
Industry-specific grants
If your business operates in a specific sector, you may find dedicated funding. The JobsOhio Small Business Grant offers up to $50,000 for businesses in one of JobsOhio's 10 targeted industries, which include advanced manufacturing, automotive, food and agribusiness, healthcare and biomedical, financial services, logistics and distribution, and technology, among others. To be eligible, companies need annual revenues between $100,000 and $25 million and at least one year of operating history.
Technology-driven businesses can also pursue federal programs like America's Seed Fund (SBIR/STTR), which funds research and development for for-profit companies with fewer than 500 employees. Phase I awards go up to $323,090, and Phase II awards up to $2,153,927, though actual amounts vary by federal agency and solicitation.
Federal grants
There are several Ohio-based grant programs that business owners across the state can apply for, but the easiest way to identify the programs you’ll qualify for is to use a grant search tool like LegalZoom’s grant search or by checking for active programs through the Ohio Grants Partnership portal.
Statewide grants
Federal agencies provide significant funding through programs like SBIR and STTR. These are best suited for businesses with a research and development focus, including startups working in technology, healthcare, advanced manufacturing, or agricultural innovation. The main database for all federal grant opportunities is Grants.gov, where you can filter results to find programs relevant to Ohio businesses.
For businesses in rural Ohio, the USDA Rural Business Development Grant program supports rural communities outside cities with populations of 50,000 or more. Note that this program funds public bodies, Indian tribes, and nonprofits, not for-profit businesses. If you're a rural business owner, connecting with a local nonprofit or your USDA Ohio state office is the right first step.
City-specific grants
Beyond state programs, some Ohio metros have their own funding opportunities.
JumpStart Inc. This serves Northeast Ohio as a JobsOhio Entrepreneurial Services Provider, connecting early-stage Cleveland-area businesses to grant opportunities, loans, and technical assistance.
The Cincinnati Minority Business Accelerator. The Accelerator connects minority-owned businesses in Southwest Ohio to capital and capacity-building resources.
The Columbus Department of Development and the Columbus Chamber of Commerce. These organizations can point you to city-level programs that change from year to year if you’re in Columbus or Central Ohio.
City- and county-level programs are often less competitive than state and federal programs. Since they receive fewer applications, you may be more likely to win funds.
Why should Ohio businesses apply for small business grants?
Grants are a great alternative to traditional business loans, lines of credit, or investors since they don’t require you to take on more debt or give up a stake in your business in exchange for money. But there are other benefits that you may see by incorporating grants into your business’ funding efforts.
Improved credibility. Winning a grant from a prestigious program or organization can boost the credibility of your business. This may help you secure additional funding in the future or attract new customers and clients.
Tailored use cases. Grant programs often specify that their funds can only be used for specific projects. If you have upgrades in mind or want to invest in your business in a way that a bank or credit union doesn’t agree with, grants may help you get the money you need.
More flexible financial requirements. Many grant programs require businesses to show that they’re profitable and sustainable as part of the application process. However, they typically don’t require business owners to have certain credit scores. This means you may be able to qualify for a grant even if you can’t qualify for traditional business loans.
Tips for applying for Ohio small business grants
Competition for small business grants in Ohio is real. Make sure your application stands out to increase your chances of winning the money you need.
Make sure your business is ready
Before you submit any applications, make sure your paperwork and documentation are in order. The exact requirements vary by grantor and program, but you'll likely need the following:
Tax returns and financial statements, including balance sheets and profit and loss statements
A business plan
Your physical and mailing address
Your business' phone number, email, and website
Business formation documents (articles of organization or incorporation)
Proof of ownership percentages, if applying for a demographic-specific grant
Be selective about the grants you apply for
Instead of applying to every grant you can find, narrow your applications to ones you're genuinely likely to qualify for. Review the eligibility criteria for each program carefully before investing time in an application. That said, it’s okay to apply for more than one grant at a time. Just make sure you’re eligible for the grants you apply for, and that they align with your business’ needs.
Always follow the application instructions
Each grant has its own application instructions, and following them closely matters. If a program asks for PDFs, don't submit Word documents. Review the instructions before you start, while you're filling out the application, and again before you submit.
Watch out for scams
Legitimate grant programs don't charge upfront fees, guarantee approval, or reach out to you unsolicited. If an offer seems too good to be true, do your due diligence and research the program before sharing any sensitive business information. Research the grantor in detail and read up on the grant program. If the grantor doesn’t have a website or the information you find online doesn’t line up with what you’re being told, you may want to avoid it.
Do your due diligence
Research the organization behind any grant you're considering. Make sure it's a legitimate entity with a track record of awarding funds. Your local SBDC can help you vet programs you're unsure about.
How LegalZoom can help your Ohio business
LegalZoom doesn't issue grants to any small business owners, but we can help you make sure your business is organized in a way that inspires confidence in your brand.
Get started on the right foot
Our business formation services let you create an LLC, corporation, nonprofit, or sole proprietorship quickly and easily. As your business grows and your needs change, you can trust LegalZoom to help with business compliance and staying on top of important deadlines.
Stay in good standing
Our Business Manager service helps organize your business’ compliance efforts and pairs you with a dedicated assistant focused on your needs. When you use this service, you get:
Unlimited phone and email access to your Business Manager
Regular check-ins to identify gaps and risks
A compliance assessment and plan of action
End-to-end management of compliance filings
A compliant business helps you look professional and reassures grant issuers that your business is stable and reliable.
Get legal help
Our Business Attorney Plan pairs you with a dedicated business attorney and unlimited 30-minute phone consultations about new legal issues. Your attorney can review your business documents, answer legal questions, and connect you with essential tools.
Find business support that’s right for you
Find business support that’s right for you
Guided tools
Intuitive technology backed by attorneys
Fast and accurate completion of your requests
A personalized dashboard available to you 24/7
Manage your business
April
11 years
Attorney guidance
Vetted attorneys focused on your needs
An average of 17 years of experience practicing law
Upfront flat fee pricing so you can plan to your budget
Get legal help
Talk to a business specialist
Talk to a business specialist
Frequently asked questions
Do I have to pay back an Ohio business grant?
No, grants are typically non-repayable funding, unlike loans. However, most grant agreements require you to use the funds as specified and submit regular progress reports. Failure to meet those requirements could put you at risk of having to return some or all of the funds.
Can I apply for multiple grants at the same time?
Yes, you can apply for multiple grants at once to improve your odds of securing funding. Just make sure you can meet all the application requirements and fulfill any reporting obligations if you're awarded more than one grant.
How long does it take to receive grant funding after approval?
Timelines vary by program. Some programs distribute awards 30 to 90 days after you win the funds. Others can take longer. Don't rely on grant funds for immediate operating expenses. If you need more immediate funds, you may want to look at a loan or a line of credit.
Are Ohio business grants taxable income?
Generally, yes. Business grants are considered taxable income for federal purposes and may also be subject to Ohio tax obligations depending on your business structure. Speak with a tax professional to help you understand the reporting requirements for any grant you receive.
Do I need an LLC to apply for an Ohio business grant?
Most grants don't require a specific business structure, but formal entities like LLCs and corporations typically carry more credibility with grantors. Formal registration demonstrates that your business is legitimate, separates grant funds from personal funds, and shows you've made a real commitment to your business. Some programs, particularly those through state agencies, may require documented business formation as part of the application.
What if my grant application is denied?
Denial doesn't mean you can't try again. Many programs accept reapplications in future cycles. Reach out to the grantor if they offer feedback, and consider working with an Ohio SBDC advisor to strengthen your application before the next cycle opens. In the meantime, explore alternative funding paths like SBA loans, microloans through Ohio-based community lenders, or business lines of credit.
What's the difference between an Ohio business grant and a loan?
A grant is money you typically don't have to repay, as long as you meet the program's conditions. A loan requires repayment with interest. Grants are generally more competitive and come with more restrictions on how you can use the funds. Loans are more flexible and often faster to secure.