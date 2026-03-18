Discover grants for Startups
You’ll need a registered business entity to apply for most grants. Tell us about your business, and we’ll help match you to grant opportunities—for free.
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How to Get Small Business Grants for Startups
A startup can require a lot more money than you might initially think. While it’s possible to get funding by taking out loans or finding investors who believe in your vision, they’re not the only way to get the money you need. Small business grants for startups can give new founders access to capital without having to rely solely on traditional loans or giving up a stake in their business to an investor.
How to Get Small Business Grants for Startups
A startup can require a lot more money than you might initially think. While it’s possible to get funding by taking out loans or finding investors who believe in your vision, they’re not the only way to get the money you need. Small business grants for startups can give new founders access to capital without having to rely solely on traditional loans or giving up a stake in their business to an investor.
Key takeaways
Grants typically don't have to be paid back as long as the recipient meets the grant criteria and the grantor's conditions.
Grants are a strong alternative to traditional loans and investors, but they are among the most competitive funding options available.
Most startup grants require a formally registered business, an EIN, and a minimum operating history of 6–12 months.
True pre-revenue startup grants are rare. Most "startup grants" are actually small business grants for companies with proven operations.
Make sure your business is properly formed and compliant before applying to improve the odds of approval.
Read on to learn more about grants and how to identify the right one for your business.
What are startup grants and how do they work?
Startup grants are effectively free money issued by different organizations and programs that are designed to supplement the money you receive from bootstrapping, loans, or investors. Unlike loans, you typically don’t need to repay grants, and unlike investors, you don’t have to give up a stake in your business to receive the money.
Grant programs exist to solve specific challenges or meet specific goals, and grantors (those who issue the grants) award money to the startups they believe will advance the goals or missions they’re promoting.
You have to apply to each grant you’re interested in individually. There is no universal application you can submit. Once you submit an application, the grantor’s review team will look at your application and any others they receive. Then, they’ll award the grant money to the businesses they believe will support their mission or that will best use the funds in a way they agree with. If you win, you won’t have to repay the money you receive.
How do loans, investors, and grants differ?
Most startups will need to use more than one type of funding to grow and meet their goals. Before you start looking at your options, it’s a good idea to familiarize yourself with how each option works.
|Funding type
|Repayment required
|Equity dilution
|Approval difficulty
|Typical amounts
|Time to funding
|Grants
|No
|None
|Very high
|$500 to $50,000+
|Three to 12 months
|Loans
|Yes, with interest
|None
|Moderate; based on credit score and financial strength
|$500 to $5 million or more
|Weeks to months
|Investors
|No
|Yes
|High
|$25,000 to $10 million or more
|Months to years
|Funding type
|Repayment required
|Equity dilution
|Approval difficulty
|Typical amounts
|Time to funding
|Grants
|No
|None
|Very high
|$500 to $50,000+
|Three to 12 months
|Loans
|Yes, with interest
|None
|Moderate; based on credit score and financial strength
|$500 to $5 million or more
|Weeks to months
|Investors
|No
|Yes
|High
|$25,000 to $10 million or more
|Months to years
Why should you apply for startup grants?
Startup grants give you money without having to take out a loan. Instead, you’re given money by a grantor, usually another business or organization, based on the merits and strengths of your application. In most cases, you won’t have to pay interest on the grant or repay the money you receive. Here’s why you should consider applying for startup grants.
Grants are equity-free and collateral-free funding options. With a grant, you won’t have to put part of your business up as collateral or give a stake in your business to the grantor. Instead, you get money based on whether the grantor likes your application and your business, and you’re free to use it as you see fit.
Grants may boost your business’ credibility. Some grants come from prestigious organizations, and when your business is linked to that organization, future customers and potential investors may immediately view your business as more trustworthy or more established. This could help you get more funding down the line.
Grants reduce your financial burden. Since grants are funds you don’t have to repay, you’re not taking on additional debt or lines of credit. This can keep your overall debt levels lower and may help you better manage your business’ expenses.
How to find startup grants
Finding business grants for startups can be difficult if you’re not sure where to start. Here are a few simple ways to find grants that you may qualify for.
Use LegalZoom’s grant search tool
LegalZoom’s grant search tool helps startups find grants that they’re likely to qualify for based on their business’ location, ownership status, and other similar criteria.
Step 1: Explain what your business does. Enter your business’ description into the tool. You can be as detailed as you want here.
Step 2: Select your state. Many grants are restricted to specific states and cities. Choose the state where your business is registered from the dropdown menu.
Step 3: Enter your industry. Some grants are issued to businesses in specific industries. If you want to further expand your search, enter your company’s industry. For example, if you run a store, you may choose to enter “retail” into the box.
Step 4: Select owner demographics. If you want to narrow your search down further, you can provide information about your majority owners. Select as many demographics as apply to your business. For example, if you’re a woman-owned startup, select the “woman-owned” box. If you’re a majority Black-owned business, you may want to select the “minority-owned” box.
Step 5: Run the search. Click the “Find grants” button and let the tool find grants you’re likely to qualify for.
Review each grant in detail before you apply. Remember, the tool identifies grants that you’re likely to qualify for. It does not guarantee that you’ll qualify for each recommendation.
Search government sites
The government is one of the largest sources of grant funding. You should regularly monitor these sites for new grants.
Grants.gov: The primary database for all grant opportunities issued by federal agencies.
USA.gov challenges: This site is where agencies post "challenges" or competitions with cash prizes. They’re not traditional grants, but they can help you get extra funding if you win the competition.
The Small Business Administration (SBA): The SBA doesn’t issue grants directly. However, they do have resources that you can use to identify opportunities, learn more about funding options, and build stronger networks, which could help you qualify for grants.
SBIR and STTR grants for startups: SBIR and STTR programs provide major federal funding for U.S.-based, for-profit businesses focused on technology, research, or scientific innovations. Awards are substantial, with Phase I grants running up to $275,000 for feasibility work, and Phase II grants up to $1.5 million for full development. Applications are handled through sbir.gov.
State and local portals: Most states have an economic development office with specific grant programs for local entrepreneurs. These grants may get fewer applications than national grants, potentially making them easier to qualify for. You’ll find a mix of government grants and grants from private companies. You may also find these types of offices at the city or county level.
Look at private and corporate grants
Corporate grant programs through major brands and business organizations can help you get the funding you need. These programs change often, and many restrict their grants to certain types of startups. Some popular startup business grants you may want to explore include:
Amber Grant. This grant is for women-owned businesses.
Intuit QuickBooks & Mailchimp Hero Program. This program is open to businesses that have been open for more than one year and have fewer than 99 employees. You must be nominated through the program’s website to qualify for this grant.
Freed Fellowship Grant. This program is open to any U.S. small business owner. Grant amounts start at $500 and are awarded monthly.
Do your due diligence and research each grant before you apply. Make sure the organization offering the grant is legitimate, follow the application instructions closely, and take your time on each grant.
Tips for applying for startup business grants
Each grantor can set different requirements for their grant programs, so making sure your business stands out from others is essential. Here are a few tips to help you during the application process.
Make sure your business is formally registered
Most grant programs issuing startup business grants expect businesses to be formally registered. That means you’ll likely want to form one of the following business types before you apply:
Keep in mind that many grant programs don’t issue grants to sole proprietors. Review the requirements for each grant you’re interested in. If you haven’t already, LegalZoom can help you register your business and stay on top of important business compliance deadlines.
Get your documents together
Before you apply, take the time to gather your documents and paperwork for your business. Each grantor may ask for different things, but most will ask you to submit the following:
Your business plan
Your business’ physical and mailing addresses
Your business’ contact information, including phone number, email, and website
Your tax returns
Your financial statements, including profit and loss statements
Again, be sure to review each grant’s requirements before submitting your paperwork. If you leave anything out, the grantor may remove your application from consideration.
Apply to the grants you’re likely to qualify for
Though it’s tempting to apply for any grants you find, it’s often better to narrow your focus down to grants for which you’re likely to qualify. LegalZoom’s grant search tool can help you identify grants that may be a good fit for your business.
Do your due diligence
Research the grantor before you send any information. Scammers sometimes pose as legitimate grant programs and use the process to access your business' sensitive data. Verify that the organization is real and that the grant opportunity is legitimate before you apply.
How LegalZoom can help
LegalZoom does not award grants directly, but business formation and ongoing compliance support can help founders get grant-ready.
Get started on the right foot
Our business formation services let you create an LLC, corporation, nonprofit, or sole proprietorship quickly and easily. As your business grows and your needs change, you can trust LegalZoom to help you with business compliance and staying on top of important deadlines.
Stay in good standing
Our Business Manager service helps organize your business’ compliance efforts and pairs you with a dedicated assistant focused on your needs. When you use this service, you get:
Unlimited phone and email access to your Business Manager
Regular check-ins to identify gaps and risks
A compliance assessment and plan of action
End-to-end management of compliance filings
A compliant business helps you look professional and reassures grant issuers that your business is stable and reliable.
Get legal help
Our Business Attorney Plan pairs you with a dedicated business attorney and unlimited 30-minute phone consultations about new legal issues. Your attorney can review your business documents, answer legal questions, and connect you with essential tools.
Find business support that’s right for you
Find business support that’s right for you
Guided tools
Intuitive technology backed by attorneys
Fast and accurate completion of your requests
A personalized dashboard available to you 24/7
Manage your business
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Vetted attorneys focused on your needs
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Upfront flat fee pricing so you can plan to your budget
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Talk to a business specialist
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Frequently asked questions
Can you get grants for a business that hasn't started yet?
Very few grants are available for pre-launch businesses. Some pitch competitions and demographic-focused programs may accept very early-stage applicants, but most require you to have a formally registered business like an LLC, corporation, or nonprofit.
How long does it take to get approved for a startup grant?
Many programs take 30 to 90 days after the deadline to review applications. Some take much longer, and the full timeline from research to funding can stretch from 3 to 12 months. If you need money immediately, you’ll likely want to look at business loans or lines of credit.
Do you have to pay taxes on grant money?
In many cases, business grant funds are taxable at the federal level, according to the IRS. Founders should review the specific program rules and speak with a tax professional about reporting and reserve planning.
Can you apply for multiple grants at the same time?
Yes. It’s recommended you apply to multiple well-matched programs at the same time as it can help you increase your chances of getting the money you need. That said, it’s best to take a targeted approach and apply for grants that you’re likely to qualify for rather than sending large numbers of generic applications.
What happens if your grant application is rejected?
A rejection does not prevent future success. You can always apply to the same grant program in the future. And, depending on the grant, you may be able to get feedback on your application. This can help you identify gaps in the application, and makes it easier to figure out which parts of your application are strong enough to reuse.
What are the most common reasons that grant applications get rejected?
The most common reasons grant applications get rejected include missing eligibility requirements, not sending in the right paperwork or documentation, not making your application stand out from the competition, and poor alignment with the grantor’s mission. You can often avoid having your application rejected by taking your time with your application and finding ways to make it stand out from others the grantor receives.